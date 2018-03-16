The ball is in your court ແປວ່າ ບັດນີ້ ເປັນທີ ຫຼືວ່າເປັນຜຽນຂອງເຈົ້າແລ້ວ

EIM 301 The ball is in your court

Welcome to English in a Minute!

American English has many idioms that come from sports. This one comes from tennis:

“The Ball Is in Your Court”

Let’s see how to use this phrase when not talking about sports:

Person 1: Hey Jonathan! How did your date with my friend Caroline go?

Person 2: It went great! But, when I texted her, she didn’t respond. So, I guess it’s over.

Person 1: What!?? No! You can’t give up like that! Text her again!

Person 2: Well, the ball’s in her court.

In tennis, you can only hit the ball when it is on your side of the court. That is where this expression comes from. When the ball is in your court, you can take action. In our example, Jonathan says the ball is in Caroline’s court. He took action. Now it’s her turn. People also often use this expression in the business world.

And that’s English in a Minute!

EIM 301 The ball is in your court

American English has many idioms that come from sports. This one comes from tennis:

“The Ball Is in Your Court”

ທ່ານນັກສຶກສາທັງຫຼາຍ. ພາສາອັງກິດມີຫຼາຍສຳນວນ ທີ່ມາຈາກການຫຼິ້ນເກມກິລາ.

ສຳລັບຄຳທີ່ເຮົາຈະໄດ້ຮຽນກັນໃນມື້ນີ້ ແມ່ນມາຈາກກິລາແຕັນນິສ “The Ball Is in Your Court”

Let’s see how to use this phrase when not talking about sports:

ບັດນີ້ສົມມຸດວ່າເຮົາບໍ່ເວົ້າລົມກັນກ່ຽວກັບກິລາ ເຮົາຊິໃຊ້ສຳນວນດັ່ງກ່າວນີ້ ແບບໃດ.

Person 1: Hey Jonathan! How did your date with my friend Caroline go?

ໂຈນາຕັນ ເປັນຈັ່ງໃດໄປພົບກັບແຄຣໍລາຍນ໌?

Person 2: It went great! But, when I texted her, she didn’t respond. So, I guess it’s over.

ມັນເປັນໄປດີຢູ່ ແຕ່ວ່າເວລາຂ້ອຍເທັກສ໌ຫາລາວ ລາວບໍ່ຕອບ ຂ້ອຍຄິດວ່າມັນຄືຊິແລ້ວໄປເລີຍແຫຼະ.

Person 1: What!?? No! You can’t give up like that! Text her again!

ເປັນຈັ່ງໃດ? ບໍ່ ເຈົ້າບໍ່ຄວນຖອຍ ເຈົ້າຊິຢຸດໄປຈັ່ງຊັ້ນບໍ່ໄດ້. ເທັກສ໌ ລາວອີກເບິ່ງ.

Person 2: Well, the ball’s in her court.

ເອີ ຈັ່ງໃດ ຈັ່ງໃດ ແມ່ນກໍແມ່ນຈິດໃຈຂອງລາວເດ໊ະ ສຸດແລ້ວແຕ່ລາວ ແລ໊ະ.

In tennis, you can only hit the ball when it is on your side of the court.

ໃນກິລາແຕັນນິສ ເຈົ້າຈະໄດ້ຕີບານກໍຕໍ່ເມື່ອມັນມາຢູ່ໃນເດີ່ນເບື້ອງເຈົ້າເທົ່ານັ້ນ.

When the ball is in your court, you can take action.

ເວລາໝາກບານມາຢູ່ໃນເດີ່ນຂອງເຈົ້າ ເຈົ້າກໍຈະສາມາດເອົາບົດບາດໄດ້.

In our example, Jonathan says the ball is in Caroline’s court.

ຢູ່ໃນຕົວຢ່າງຂອງພວກເຮົາມື້ນີ້ ໂຈນາຕັນເວົ້າວ່າ ໝາກບານໄປຢູ່ເບື້ອງ ແຄໂຣລາຍນ໌.

He took action. Now it’s her turn.

ໃນເມື່ອລາວໄດ້ເອົາບົດບາດແລ້ວ ບັດນີ້ມັນຈຶ່ງເປັນທີຂອງແຄໂຣລາຍນ໌.

ບັດນີ້ລອງຫັດເວົ້າຕາມຫຼັງເບິ່ງທ່ານ:

Person 2: Well, the ball’s in her court.

The ball is in her court.

ແປວ່າ ບັດນີ້ ເປັນທີຂອງລາວແລ້ວ ໝາຍຄວາມວ່າ ລາວຊິເຮັດຈັ່ງໃດ ກໍສຸດແລ້ວແຕ່ລາວ. ຫຼືືຈະວ່າ ມັນເປັນສິດຂອງລາວ ລາວຊິເຮັດແນວໃດ ກໍແລ້ວແຕ່ລາວ​ ກໍວ່າໄດ້.

ບັດນີ້ເວົ້າປໂຫຽກໃໝ່: The ball is in your court.

ຄຳວ່າ ball b a l l ball ແປວ່າໝາກບານ ຄຳວ່າ court c o u r t court ແປວ່າ ເດີ່ນ ເຊັ່ນ ເດີ່ນຕີແຕັນນິສ ເດີ່ນ ຕີໝາກປີກໄກ່ ດັ່ງນີ້ເປັນຕົ້ນ.

And that’s English in a Minute!