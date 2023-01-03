ຫລາຍ​ສິບ​ພັນ​ຄົນ​ພາ​ກັນ​ລຽນ​ແຖວ​ເຂົ້າ​ສູ່ພ​ຣະ​ວິ​ຫານເຊນປີ​ເຕີ ໃນ​ວັນ​ຈັນ​ວານ​ນີ້ເພື່ອ​ໄວ້​ອາ​ໄລໃຫ້​ແກ່​ມື້​ລາງ ພ​ະ​ສັນ​ຕະ​ປາ​ປາ​ເບ​ເນ​ດິກ ​ທີສິບ​ຫົກ ທີ່ສົບ​ຂອງ​ພະ​ອົງ​ໄດ້ຖືກ​ນຳ​ໄປດອຍ​ໄວ້​ຢ່າງ​ເປັນ​ທາງ​ການ.

​ບັນ​ດາ​ຜູ້​ເຫລື້ອມໃສ​ຈຳ​ນວນ​ນຶ່ງໄດ້ພາ​ກັນ​ລ​ຽນ​ແຖວ​ເປັນ​ເວ​ລາ​ຫລາຍ​ຊົ່ວ​ໂມງ ​ກ່ອ​ນຕາ​ເວັນ​ຂຶ້ນ ເພື່ອ​ລໍ​ຖ້າ​ໃຫ້​ປະ​ຕູ​ພະວິ​ຫານ​ເປີດ.

​ມາຮອດ​ຕອນ​ທ່ຽງວັນ ມີ 40,000 ຄົນ ໄດ້​ລຽນ​ແຖວ​ຢ່າງ​ຜ່ານ​ສົ​ບ​ມື້​ລາງ​ພ​ະ​ສັນ​ຕະ​ປາ​ປາ ອີງ​ຕາມ​ຕຳ​ຫລວດວັງ​ວາຕີ​ກັນ.

​ພ​ະ​ສັນ​ຕະ​ປະ​ປາ​ທີ່​ອອກ​ບຳ​ນານແລ້ວ ອາ​ຍຸ 95 ປີ ໄດ້​ສິ້ນ​ພ​ະ​ຊົນ ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ເສົາ​ຕອນ​ເຊົ້າ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ. ​ໃນ​ປີ 2013 ​ພະ​ສັນ​ຕະ​ປະ​ປາເບເນ​ດິກໄດ້​ເປັນພ​ະ​ສັນ​ຕະ​ປາ​ປາ​ຜູ້​ທຳ​ອິດ​ໃນ​ຮອບ 600 ປີ ທີ່​ໄດ້​ລາ​ອອກ​ຈ​າກໜ້​າ​ທີ່ຂອງ​ພ​ຣະ​ອົງ ຢູ່ວັງວາຕິ​ກັນ.

​ທ້າວຟິ​ລິບ​ໂປ ທັກ​ຊິ​ໂອ ອາ​ຍຸ 35 ປີ ​ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ອົງ​ການ​ຂ່າວ​ເອ​ພີ​ວ່າ ລາວ​ມາ​ຈາກ​ເມືອງ​ເວ​ນິ​ສ ຂີ່​ລົດ​ໄຟ​ຂ້າມ​ຄືນ​ມາ​ເພື່ອ​ເບິ່ງສົບ​ຂອງ​ພ​ະ​ສັນ​ຕະ​ປາ​ປາ​ເບ​ເນ​ດິກ.

ທ້າວ​ຕັກ​ຊິ​ໂອ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ພ​ະ​ອົງ​ເປັນ​ຜູ້​ສຳ​ຄັນ​ແກ່​ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ ​ທີ່​ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ເປັນ ທິດ​ທາງ​ທີ່​ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ຄິດ ຄຸນ​ຄ່າ​ຂອງ​ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ. ​ເພາະ​ສະ​ນັ້ນ​ ນີ້​ແມ່ນ​ສິ່ງ​ທີ່​ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ຕ້ອງ​ການມາ​ກ່າວສັ່ງ​ລາໃນ​ມື້​ນີ້.

​ສົບ​ຂອງພ​ະສັນຕະ​ປາ​ປາ​ເບ​ເນ​ດິກ ໄດ້​ນຸ່ງ​ຫົ່ມ​ດ້ວຍ​ຊຸດ​ພິ​ທີປະ​ເພີ​ນີ​ພື້ນເ​ມືອງ​ສີ​ແດງ ໂດຍ​ປາດ​ສະ​ຈາກ​ເຄື່ອງ​ເອ້​ຕົກ​ແຕ່ງ​ໃດໆ ທີ່​ຈະ​ດອຍ​ໄວ້​ຢ່າງ​ເປັນ​ທາງ​ການ​ຈົນ​ຮອດ​ວັນ​ພຸດ​ມືື້​ອື່ນ​ນີ້.

​“ໃນ​ວັນ​ພະ​ຫັດ ພ​ະ​ສັນ​ຕະ​ປາ​ປາ​ແຟ​ຣນ​ຊິ​ສ ​ຈະ​ເປັນ​ພ​ະສັນຕະ​ປາ​ປາ​ຄົນ​ທຳ​ອິດ ຢູ່​ໃນ​ປະ​ຫວັດ​ສາດ​ສະ​ໄໝ​ໃໝ່ ທີ່​ເປັ​ນພ​ະ​ສັນ​ຕະ​ປາ​ປາ ​ຢູ່ໃນພິ​ທີ່​ສົງ​ສະ​ການ​ຂອງ​ຜູ້​ສຳ​ເລັດ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ກ່ອນ​ພ​ະ​ອົງ” ​ອີງ​ຕາມ​ໜ້າ​ເວັບ​ໄຊ​ຂອງວັງ​ວາ​ຕີ​ກັນ.

​ວັງ​ວາຕີ​ກັນ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ​ພິ​ທີ​ສົງ​ສະ​ການ​ຈະ​ເປັນ​ຂີດ​ໝາຍ​ທີ່​ລຽບໆ ເພື່ອ​ຮັກ​ສາ​ໄວ້​ໃນ​ຄວາມ​ປາດ​ຖະ​ໜາ​ຂອງ​ພ​ະສັນ​ຕະ​ປາ​ປາ​ເບເນ​ດິກ.

​ໃນ​ວັນຈັນ ໂຄ​ສົກ​ວັງ​ວາ​ຕີ​ກັນ ທ່ານ​ແມັດ​ທຽວ ບ​ຣູ​ນີ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ພ​ະສັນ​ຕະ​ປາ​ປາ​ເບ​ເນ​ດິກ ຜູ້​ທີ່​ເກີດ​ມາ​ມີ​ຊື່​ວ່າ ໂຈ​ເຊັ​ຟ ແຣັດ​ຊິງ​ເກີ​ ຈະ​ນຳ​ໄປຝັງໄວ້ ​ຢູ່​ທ້ອງ ​ພ​ະວິ​ຫານເຊນ ປີ​ເຕີ​ ບ່ອນ​ທີ່​ສັນ​ຕະ​ປາ​ປາ​ຈອນ ພອລ ທີ​ສອງ ໄດ້ຖືກຝັງ​ໄວ້​ມາ​ກ່ອນນັ້ນ​ ກ່ອນ​ທີ່ສົ​ບ​ຂອງ​ພ​ະ​ອົງ​ໄດ້​ຍ້າຍ​ໄປ​ໄວ້​ທີ່ພ​ຣະ​ວິ​ຫານໃນ​ປີ 2011.

Tens of thousands of people filed into St. Peter’s Basilica Monday to pay their respects to the late Pope Benedict XVI, whose body is lying in state.

Some of the faithful had lined up hours before dawn to wait for the doors of the basilica to open.

By mid-afternoon Monday, 40,000 people had filed past the late pope, according to Vatican police.

The 95-year-old retired pontiff died Saturday morning. In 2013, Benedict became the first pope in 600 years to step down from his Vatican post.

Filippo Tuccio, 35, told The Associated Press that he came from Venice on an overnight train to view Benedict’s body.

“He was very important for me: for what I am, my way of thinking, my values. This is why I wanted to say goodbye today,” Tuccio said.

Benedict’s body, dressed in traditional red liturgical garments and without any papal paraphernalia, will lie in state until Wednesday.

On Thursday, “Pope Francis will become the first pope in modern history to preside as pope at the funeral of his predecessor,” according to the Vatican News website.

The Vatican has said the funeral will be marked by simplicity, in keeping with Benedict’s wishes.

On Monday, Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said Benedict, who was born Joseph Ratzinger, will be buried in the crypts under St. Peter’s Basilica where Pope John Paul II was originally buried before his body was moved to a chapel in the basilica in 2011.