ຫລາຍສິບພັນຄົນພາກັນລຽນແຖວເຂົ້າສູ່ພຣະວິຫານເຊນປີເຕີ ໃນວັນຈັນວານນີ້ເພື່ອໄວ້ອາໄລໃຫ້ແກ່ມື້ລາງ ພະສັນຕະປາປາເບເນດິກ ທີສິບຫົກ ທີ່ສົບຂອງພະອົງໄດ້ຖືກນຳໄປດອຍໄວ້ຢ່າງເປັນທາງການ.
ບັນດາຜູ້ເຫລື້ອມໃສຈຳນວນນຶ່ງໄດ້ພາກັນລຽນແຖວເປັນເວລາຫລາຍຊົ່ວໂມງ ກ່ອນຕາເວັນຂຶ້ນ ເພື່ອລໍຖ້າໃຫ້ປະຕູພະວິຫານເປີດ.
ມາຮອດຕອນທ່ຽງວັນ ມີ 40,000 ຄົນ ໄດ້ລຽນແຖວຢ່າງຜ່ານສົບມື້ລາງພະສັນຕະປາປາ ອີງຕາມຕຳຫລວດວັງວາຕີກັນ.
ພະສັນຕະປະປາທີ່ອອກບຳນານແລ້ວ ອາຍຸ 95 ປີ ໄດ້ສິ້ນພະຊົນ ໃນວັນເສົາຕອນເຊົ້າທີ່ຜ່ານມາ. ໃນປີ 2013 ພະສັນຕະປະປາເບເນດິກໄດ້ເປັນພະສັນຕະປາປາຜູ້ທຳອິດໃນຮອບ 600 ປີ ທີ່ໄດ້ລາອອກຈາກໜ້າທີ່ຂອງພຣະອົງ ຢູ່ວັງວາຕິກັນ.
ທ້າວຟິລິບໂປ ທັກຊິໂອ ອາຍຸ 35 ປີ ກ່າວຕໍ່ອົງການຂ່າວເອພີວ່າ ລາວມາຈາກເມືອງເວນິສ ຂີ່ລົດໄຟຂ້າມຄືນມາເພື່ອເບິ່ງສົບຂອງພະສັນຕະປາປາເບເນດິກ.
ທ້າວຕັກຊິໂອ ກ່າວວ່າ “ພະອົງເປັນຜູ້ສຳຄັນແກ່ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າ ທີ່ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າເປັນ ທິດທາງທີ່ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດ ຄຸນຄ່າຂອງຂ້າພະເຈົ້າ. ເພາະສະນັ້ນ ນີ້ແມ່ນສິ່ງທີ່ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຕ້ອງການມາກ່າວສັ່ງລາໃນມື້ນີ້.
ສົບຂອງພະສັນຕະປາປາເບເນດິກ ໄດ້ນຸ່ງຫົ່ມດ້ວຍຊຸດພິທີປະເພີນີພື້ນເມືອງສີແດງ ໂດຍປາດສະຈາກເຄື່ອງເອ້ຕົກແຕ່ງໃດໆ ທີ່ຈະດອຍໄວ້ຢ່າງເປັນທາງການຈົນຮອດວັນພຸດມືື້ອື່ນນີ້.
“ໃນວັນພະຫັດ ພະສັນຕະປາປາແຟຣນຊິສ ຈະເປັນພະສັນຕະປາປາຄົນທຳອິດ ຢູ່ໃນປະຫວັດສາດສະໄໝໃໝ່ ທີ່ເປັນພະສັນຕະປາປາ ຢູ່ໃນພິທີ່ສົງສະການຂອງຜູ້ສຳເລັດໜ້າທີ່ກ່ອນພະອົງ” ອີງຕາມໜ້າເວັບໄຊຂອງວັງວາຕີກັນ.
ວັງວາຕີກັນ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ພິທີສົງສະການຈະເປັນຂີດໝາຍທີ່ລຽບໆ ເພື່ອຮັກສາໄວ້ໃນຄວາມປາດຖະໜາຂອງພະສັນຕະປາປາເບເນດິກ.
ໃນວັນຈັນ ໂຄສົກວັງວາຕີກັນ ທ່ານແມັດທຽວ ບຣູນີ ກ່າວວ່າ ພະສັນຕະປາປາເບເນດິກ ຜູ້ທີ່ເກີດມາມີຊື່ວ່າ ໂຈເຊັຟ ແຣັດຊິງເກີ ຈະນຳໄປຝັງໄວ້ ຢູ່ທ້ອງ ພະວິຫານເຊນ ປີເຕີ ບ່ອນທີ່ສັນຕະປາປາຈອນ ພອລ ທີສອງ ໄດ້ຖືກຝັງໄວ້ມາກ່ອນນັ້ນ ກ່ອນທີ່ສົບຂອງພະອົງໄດ້ຍ້າຍໄປໄວ້ທີ່ພຣະວິຫານໃນປີ 2011.
Tens of thousands of people filed into St. Peter’s Basilica Monday to pay their respects to the late Pope Benedict XVI, whose body is lying in state.
Some of the faithful had lined up hours before dawn to wait for the doors of the basilica to open.
By mid-afternoon Monday, 40,000 people had filed past the late pope, according to Vatican police.
The 95-year-old retired pontiff died Saturday morning. In 2013, Benedict became the first pope in 600 years to step down from his Vatican post.
Filippo Tuccio, 35, told The Associated Press that he came from Venice on an overnight train to view Benedict’s body.
“He was very important for me: for what I am, my way of thinking, my values. This is why I wanted to say goodbye today,” Tuccio said.
Benedict’s body, dressed in traditional red liturgical garments and without any papal paraphernalia, will lie in state until Wednesday.
On Thursday, “Pope Francis will become the first pope in modern history to preside as pope at the funeral of his predecessor,” according to the Vatican News website.
The Vatican has said the funeral will be marked by simplicity, in keeping with Benedict’s wishes.
On Monday, Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said Benedict, who was born Joseph Ratzinger, will be buried in the crypts under St. Peter’s Basilica where Pope John Paul II was originally buried before his body was moved to a chapel in the basilica in 2011.