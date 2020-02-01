ການເຈລະຈາຂອງກຸ່ມຕາລິບານໃນອັຟການິສຖານກັບສະຫະລັດ ກ່ຽວກັບຂໍ້ຕົກລົງສັນຕິພາບນັ້ນ ໄດ້ຢຸດສະຫງັກລົງ ເນຶ່ອງຈາກຄວາມແຕກຕ່າງກັນ ກ່ຽວກັບວ່າຈະຫລຸດຜ່ອນກໍ່ກະບົດທີ່ຮຸນແຮງຢ່າງໃດ.
ສະພາບການບໍ່ໄປບໍ່ມາເທື່ອຫລ້າສຸດໃນຂັ້ນຕອນສັນຕິພາບ ທີ່ເປັນເຈົ້າພາບໂດຍ ກາຕາ ເກີດຂຶ້ນທ່າມກາງການຕ້ອງຕິຢ່າງແຮງ ໃນການໂຈມຕີເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນຂອງກຸ່ມຕາລິບານ ຕໍ່ກຳລັງອັຟການິສຖານ ທີ່ໜູນຫຼັງໂດຍສະຫະລັດ ໃນອາທິດທີ່ຜ່ານມານີ້ ເຖິງແມ່ນວ່າພວມຢູ່ໃນລະດູໜາວທີ່ຮ້າຍແຮງ. ຄວາມຮຸນແຮງໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ພວກນັກລົບຫຼາຍຄົນເສຍຊີວິດຈາກທັງສອງຝ່າຍ ແລະເຮັດໃຫ້ພົນລະເຮືອນເສຍຊີວິດຢູ່ທົ່ວອັຟການິສຖານ.
ທ່ານຊູເຮລ ຊາຮີນ ຜູ້ທີ່ເປັນໂຄສົກໃຫ້ແກ່ຄະນະເຈລະຈາຂອງກຸ່ມຕາລິບານ ກ່າວຕໍ່ວີໂອເອ ໃນວັນສຸກວານນີ້ວ່າ ຝ່າຍສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ຖືກຖິ້ມໂທດໃສ່ ໃນການທ້າທາຍເທື່ອຫລ້າສຸດ ທີ່ປະເຊີນໜ້າກັນໃນການສົນທະນາ.
ທ່ານຊາຮີນກ່າວວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາເຫັນພ້ອມ ທີ່ຈະໃຫ້ຄວາມປອດໄພຕໍ່ສິ່ງແວັດລ້ອມ ລະຫວ່າງວັນໃນການລົງນາມຂອງຂໍ້ຕົກລົງ ແຕ່ວ່າຝ່າຍອາເມຣິກັນໄດ້ສະເໜີຄວາມຮຽກຮ້ອງຕ້ອງການເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນ. ນີ້ໄດ້ກາຍເປັນອຸບປະສັກຂັດຂວາງໃນການດຳເນີນງານ.
The Afghan Taliban's turbulent negotiations with the United States on a peace deal have ground to a halt due to differences on how to reduce insurgent violence.
The latest standoff in the peace process, being hosted by Qatar, comes amidst a sharp increase in Taliban attacks on U.S.-backed Afghan government forces over the past week despite a very harsh winter. The violence has killed scores of combatants on both sides and caused more civilian casualties across Afghanistan.
Suhail Shaheen, who speaks for the Taliban's negotiating team, told VOA Friday the U.S. side is to be blamed for the latest challenges facing the talks.
"We agree to provide a secure environment during the days of the signing of the agreement, but the Americans put forward do-more demands," Shaheen said. "This has created hurdles in the process."