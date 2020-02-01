ການ​ເຈ​ລະ​ຈາຂອງ​ກຸ່ມຕາ​ລິ​ບານໃນອັ​ຟ​ກາ​ນິ​ສ​ຖານກັບ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ຂໍ້​ຕົກ​ລົງ​ສັນ​ຕິ​ພາ​ບ​ນັ້ນ ​ໄດ້​ຢຸດ​ສ​ະ​ຫງັກ​ລົງ ເນຶ່ອງ​ຈາກ​ຄວາມ​ແຕກ​ຕ່າງ​ກັນ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ວ່າ​ຈະ​ຫລຸດ​ຜ່ອນກໍ່​ກະ​ບົດ​ທີ່​ຮຸນ​ແຮງ​ຢ່າງ​ໃດ.

​ສະ​ພາບ​ການ​ບໍ່​ໄປ​ບໍ່​ມາ​ເທື່ອຫ​ລ້າ​ສຸດ​ໃນຂັ້ນ​ຕອນ​ສັນ​ຕິ​ພາບ ທີ່​ເປັນ​ເຈົ້າ​ພາບ​ໂດຍ ​ກາ​ຕາ ເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນ​ທ່າມ​ກາງ​ການຕ້ອງ​ຕິ​ຢ່າງ​ແຮງ ​ໃນ​ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີເພີ້ມ​ຂຶ້ນຂອງ​ກຸ່ມ​ຕາ​ລິ​ບານ ຕໍ່​ກຳ​ລັງ​ອັ​ຟ​ກາ​ນິ​ສ​ຖານ ​ທີ່​ໜູນ​ຫຼັງ​ໂດຍສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ໃນ​ອາ​ທິດ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມານີ້ ເຖິງ​ແມ່ນ​ວ່າ​ພວມ​ຢູ່​ໃນລະ​ດູ​ໜາວ​ທີ່​ຮ້າຍ​ແຮງ. ຄວາມ​ຮຸນ​ແຮງ​ໄດ້​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ພວກ​ນັກ​ລົບ​ຫຼາ​ຍ​ຄົນເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດຈາກທັງ​ສອງ​ຝ່າຍ ແລະ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ພົນ​ລະ​ເຮືອນ​ເສຍຊີ​ວິດຢູ່​ທົ່ວ​ອັ​ຟ​ກາ​ນິ​ສ​ຖານ.

ທ່ານ​ຊູ​ເຮ​ລ ຊ​າ​ຮີນ ຜູ້​ທີ່​ເປັນ​ໂຄ​ສົກ​ໃຫ້​ແກ່​ຄະ​ນະ​ເຈ​ລະ​ຈາ​ຂອງ​ກຸ່ມ​ຕາ​ລິ​ບານ ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ວີ​ໂອ​ເອ​ ໃນ​ວັນ​ສຸກວານ​ນີ້ວ່າ ຝ່າຍ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ຖິ້ມ​ໂທດ​ໃສ່​ ໃນການ​ທ້າ​ທາຍ​ເທື່ອ​ຫລ້າ​ສຸດ ທີ່​ປະ​ເຊີນ​ໜ້າ​ກັນ​ໃນການ​ສົນ​ທະ​ນາ.

ທ່ານ​ຊາ​ຮີນ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ເຫັນ​ພ້​ອມ ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ໃຫ້​ຄວາມ​ປອດ​ໄພຕໍ່ສິ່ງ​ແວັດ​ລ້ອມ ລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ວັນ​ໃນ​ການ​ລົງ​ນາມ​ຂອງ​ຂໍ້​ຕົກ​ລົງ ແຕ່​ວ່າ​ຝ່າຍ​ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກັນ​ໄດ້​ສະ​ເໜີ​ຄວາມຮຽກ​ຮ້ອງ​ຕ້ອງ​ການ​ເພີ້ມ​ຂຶ້ນ. ນີ້​ໄດ້ກາຍ​ເປັນ​ອຸບ​ປະ​ສັກ​ຂັດຂວາງ​ໃນ​ການດຳ​ເນີນ​ງານ.



The Afghan Taliban's turbulent negotiations with the United States on a peace deal have ground to a halt due to differences on how to reduce insurgent violence.



The latest standoff in the peace process, being hosted by Qatar, comes amidst a sharp increase in Taliban attacks on U.S.-backed Afghan government forces over the past week despite a very harsh winter. The violence has killed scores of combatants on both sides and caused more civilian casualties across Afghanistan.



Suhail Shaheen, who speaks for the Taliban's negotiating team, told VOA Friday the U.S. side is to be blamed for the latest challenges facing the talks.



"We agree to provide a secure environment during the days of the signing of the agreement, but the Americans put forward do-more demands," Shaheen said. "This has created hurdles in the process."

