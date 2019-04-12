ກຸ່ມຫົວຮຸນແຮງຕາລີບານ ໄດ້ປະກາດກ່ຽວ​ກັບການບຸກໂຈມຕີ ໃນລະດູບານໃໝ່

ປະຈຳປີ ຂອງຕົນ.

ຖະ​ແຫຼງ​ການ ​ຂອງກຸ່ມກໍ່ການການຮ້າຍ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ “ພັນທະໃນດ້ານການເປັນ

ນັກລົບເພື່ອສາສະໜາ ຫຼື ຈີຮາດ ຂອງພວກເຮົາ ຍັງບໍ່ທັນສິ້ນສຸດເທື່ອ.”

ການປະກາດໃນວັນສຸກມື້ນີ້ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບການເລີ້ມຕົ້ນ ລະດູການສູ້ລົບຂອງກຸ່ມດັ່ງກ່າວ

ມີຂຶ້ນໃນຂະນະທີ່ພວກນັກການເມືອງຂອງອັຟການິສຖານ ແລະ ສະຫະລັດ ພວມ

ຮ່ວມກັນຮ່າງຂໍ້ຕົກລົງ ສັນຕິພາບ ກັບພວກຫົວຮຸນແຮງດັ່ງກ່າວ ສຳລັບການຖອນ

ກຳລັງ ສະຫະລັດ ອອກຈາກອັຟການິສຖານ ແລະການຍຸຕິສົງຄາມ.

ສະມາຊິກທ່ານນຶ່ງ ໃນສະພາເພື່ອສັນຕິພາບລະດັບສູງຂອງອັຟການິຖານ ໄດ້ກ່າວ

ວ່າ ການປະກາດຂອງກຸ່ມຕາລີບານນັ້ນ ເປັນການບ່ອນທຳລາຍ​ຕໍ່ຄວາມໜ້າເຊື່ອຖື

ຂອງກຸ່ມດັ່ງກ່າວ. ທ່ານອັດຕາ-ອູ-ຣາມານ ຊາເລັມ ຮອງປະທານ ສະພາເພື່ອ​ສັນ​ຕິ

​ພາບ ໄດ້ກ່າວ ຕໍ່ອົງການຂ່າວເອພີ ວ່າ ພວກກະບົດ“ແມ່ນຢືນຢັດທີ່ຈະເຮັດສົງຄາມ.”

ທ່ານກ່າວຕື່ມວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາສາມາດເຫັນໄດ້ໃນແຕ່ລະວັນ.”

ໂຄສົກຂອງກະຊວງປ້ອງກັນປະເທດ ທ່ານກາອິສ ມັງກາລ ບໍ່ໄດ້ເອົາຫົວຊານຳ ການ

ປະກາດຂອງກຸ່ມຕາລີບານ ໂດຍກ່າວວ່າ ເປັນ “ພຽງການໂຄສະນາຊວນເຊື່ອ.”

ທ່ານໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ອົງການຂ່າວຝຣັ່ງ ຫຼື AFP ວ່າ ກຸ່ມຕາລີບານ “ຈະບໍ່ບັນລຸເປົ້າໝາຍ

ທີ່ໂຫດຮ້າຍ ຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ ແລະການປະຕິບັດການຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ

ຈະຖືກຜາບແພ້ແບບດຽວກັນ ໃນປີກ່ອນໆນັ້ນ.”

ໃນວັນພະຫັດວານນີ້ ກຸ່ມຕາລີບານໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ຕົນໄດ້ຢຸດຢັ້ງຄະນະກຳມະການ

ອົງການ ກາແດງສາກົນ ຫຼື ICRC ແລະອົງການອະນາໄມໂລກ ຫຼື WHO ບໍ່ ໃຫ້ປະຕິບັດ ງານໃນດ້ານບັນເທົາທຸກ ໄວ້ຊົ່ວຄາວ ຢູ່ໃນພື້ນທີ່ທີ່ຕົນຄວບຄຸມ ໃນ ອັຟການິສຖານ ແລະຕົນກໍໄດ້ຍົກເລີກ ການຮັບປະກັນໃນດ້ານຄວາມປອດໄພ ແກ່ພວກພະນັກງານ ອົງການດັ່ງກ່າວ.

ກຸ່ມພວກກະບົດຫົວຮຸນແຮງອິສລາມ ໄດ້ກ່າວອ້າງໃນຖະແຫລງການສະບັບນຶ່ງ ວ່າ ຕົນໄດ້ພົບເຫັນ ພະນັກງານຂອງອົງການ WHO ໄດ້ພົວພັນໃນ “ກິດຈະ ກຳ ທີ່ໜ້າສົງໄສ” ໃນລະຫວ່າງການສັກຢາປ້ອງກັນພະຍາດ ຢູ່ນັ້ນ ແລະວ່າ ອົງການ ICRC ບໍ່ໄດ້ຈັດຕັ້ງປະຕິບັດຄຳໝັ້ນໝາຍ ທີ່ໃຫ້ໄວ້ກັບກຸ່ມຕາລີບານ. ຖະແຫລງການດັ່ງກ່າວບໍ່ໄດ້ອະທິບາຍຫຍັງຕື່ມ.

ກຸ່ມຕາລີບານໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ຈົນກວ່າຈະມີຄຳສັ່ງອອກມາ ການປະຕິບັດງານຂອງ ອົງການທັງສອງດັ່ງກ່າວ ໄດ້ຖືກສັ່ງ​ໃຫ້​ຢຸດ ຢູ່ໃນພື້ນທີ່ ທີ່ຄວບຄຸມ ໂດຍກຸ່ມຕາ ລີບານ ແລະກຸ່ມມູຈາຮີດີນ ຈະບໍ່ຮັບຜິດຊອບຕໍ່​ການ​ຄຸ້ມ​ຄອງບັນດາຫົວໜ້າຂອງ ອົງການເຫຼົ່ານັ້ນ.”

The Taliban has announced its annual spring offensive.



"Our Jihadi obligation has not yet ended," the terrorist group said in a statement.



The announcement Friday of the beginning of the group's fighting season comes as Afghan and U.S. politicians are engaged in crafting a peace deal with the militants for the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan and an end to the war.



A member of Afghanistan's High Peace Council said the Taliban's announcement undermines the group's credibility.Atta-u-Rahman Saleim, a council deputy, told the Associated Press that the insurgents "are insisting on war."He added, "We can see this every day."



Afghan Ministry of Defense spokesman Qais Mangal dismissed the Taliban's announcement as "mere propaganda."He told the French news agency, AFP, that the Taliban "will not reach their vicious goals and their operations will be defeated like previous years."



On Thursday, the Taliban said it has temporarily stopped the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and the World Health Organization (WHO) from carrying out relief work in the areas it controls in Afghanistan and it has revoked security guarantees for their staff.



The Islamist insurgent group alleged in a statement that it has found WHO staff involved in "some suspicious activities" during vaccination campaigns, and that the ICRC failed to practically implement pledges given to the Taliban. The statement did not elaborate.



"Until further orders, operations of the two organizations have been halted in areas controlled by the Islamic Emirate (the Taliban), and Mujahideen will not be a responsible for the protection for the heads of these organizations," the Taliban said.

