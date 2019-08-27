ໂດຍ​ທີ່​ມີຮ່າງ​ຂໍ້​ຕົກ​ລົງ​ສັນ​ຕິ​ພາບ ລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ກັບ​ກຸ່ມ​ຕາ​ລີ​ບານ​ຂອງ ອັ​ຟ​ກາ​ນິ​ສ​

ຖານກຳລັງຖືກແຈກຢາຍກັນຢູ່ພາຍຫລັງມີການເຈລະຈາກັນເປັນເວລາ 10 ເດືອນນັ້ນ

ກຸ່ມກະບົດດັ່ງກ່າວກໍໄດ້ຊຸກຍູ້ໃຫ້ມີການປຸກລະດົມທາງຂ່າວສານຄັ້ງໃໝ່ ທີ່ເວົ້າອວດອ້າງ

ກ່ຽວກັບສິ່ງທີ່ກຸ່ມນັ້ນເວົ້າເປັນ "ຜົນສຳເລັດ" ຂອງກົດລະບຽບສາສະໜາອິສຣາມທີ່ເຄັ່ງ

ຄັດຂອງຕົນໃນອະດີດ.

ກຸ່ມ​ຕາ​ລີ​ບານມັກ​ຖືກ​ປະ​ນາມ​ເປັນ​ປະ​ຈຳ​ວ່າ ມີ​ການ​ປົກ​ຄອງແບບປ່າ​ເຖື່ອນ ແລະການ​

ໃຊ້ພິກໄຫວກໍ່ຄວາມຮຸນແຮງ ໃນໄລຍະທີ່ກຸ່ມດັ່ງກ່າວກຳອຳນາດ ຢູ່ໃນອັຟການິສຖານ

ແຕ່ປີ 1996 ຫາ ປີ 2001 ໃນຕອນທີ່ປະຕິເສດບໍ່ໃຫ້ເດັກຍິງ ແລະແມ່ຍິງເກືອບໝົດ

ທຸກຄົນ ມີຊ່ອງທາງເຂົ້າເຖິງການສຶກສາ ແລະໄດ້ ວາງກົດລະບຽບທີ່ເຄັ່ງຄັດຕໍ່ການດຳ

ລົງຊີວິດປະຈຳວັນ ເຊັ່ນຫ້າມບໍ່ໃຫ້ເບິ່ງໂທລະພາບ ເປັນຕົ້ນ.



ໂດຍ​ທີ່​ກຸ່ມ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ໄລ​ຍະ​ທີ່​ກຳ​ລັງ​ຈະ​ເຊັນ​ຂໍ້​ຕົກ​ລົງ​ສັນ​ຕິ​ພາບ​ກັບ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ທີ່​

ອາດຈະໄດ້ເຫັນວ່າສົງຄາມຂອງອັຟການິສຖານທີ່ແກ່ຍາວມາໄດ້ 18 ປີແລ້ວນັ້ນ ສິ້ນ

ສຸດລົງ ແລະຈະໄດ້ເຫັນການຖອນທະຫານຂອງສະຫະລັດ ແລະທະຫານຂອງປະເທດ

ພັນທະມິດອອກຈາກປະເທດນັ້ນໄປໃນທ້າຍປີ 2020 ຢູ່ນັ້ນ ກຸ່ມທີ່ວ່ານີ້ ໄດ້ກັບຄືນມາ

ເບິ່ງໄລຍະທີ່ຕົນກຳອຳນາດຢູ່.

"ປະ​ມຸກ​ຂອງ​ອິ​ສ​ລາມ ຫລື ຕາ​ລີ​ບານ ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ການ​ນຳ​ເອົາ​ເສ​ລີ​ພາບ ແລະ ຄວາມ​ຮັ່ງ​ມີ​

ມາໃຫ້ປະເທດຕົນ ແລະປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນທີ່ຖືກກົດຂີ່ ເປັນບູລິມະສຸດທີ່ສຳຄັນທີ່ສຸດ," ນັ້ນຄືຄຳ

ຖະແຫລງການຂອງກຸ່ມຕາລີບານ ທີ່ເຜີຍແຜ່ອອກມາໃນວັນຈັນ ວານນີ້ ໃນຂະນະທີ່

ກ່າວເຖິງລັດຖະບານຂອງຕົນທີ່ມີການໂຕ້ຖຽງກັນໃນນະຄອນກາບູລໃນຊຸມປີ 1990.



ຖະ​ແຫລງ​ການ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ຍັງ​ເວົ້າ​ອີກວ່າ "ບໍ່​ມີ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ ຫລື​ອົງ​ການ​ຈັດ​ຕັ້ງ​ທີ່​ເປັນຫຸ່ນ

ອັນໃດໄດ້ນຳເອົາຄວາມສຳເລັດ ແລະຄວາມກ້າວໜ້າມາໃຫ້ແກ່ອັຟກາ ນິສຖານ ຄືກັນ

ກັບປະມຸກອິສລາມທີ່ໄດ້ເຮັດມາ ແລະຈະສືບຕໍ່ເຮັດ ນັ້ນໄດ້."



ກຸ່ມ​ທີ່​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ເຄັ່ງ​ຄັດ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ມັກ​ຈະ​ເອີ່ຍ​ເຖິງ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ການ​ເລືອກ​ຕັ້ງຢ່າງ

ມີປະຊາທິປະໄຕໃນອັຟການິສຖານນັ້ນ ມາເປັນປະຈຳວ່າ "ເປັນຫຸ່ນ" ຂອງອຳນາດທີ່

ຢູ່ພາຍນອກ. ນັ້ນຄືເຫດຜົນນຶ່ງ ທີ່ເຮັດໃຫ້ກຸ່ມດັ່ງກ່າວປະຕິເສດ ທີ່ຈະທຳການເຈລະຈາ

ສັນຕິພາບຢ່າງເປັນທາງການກັບຜູ້ຕາງໜ້າຂອງລັດຖະບານອັຟການິສຖານ.



ຢູ່​ພາຍ​ໃຕ້​ຮ່າງ​ຂໍ້​ຕົກ​ລົງ​ສັນ​ຕິ​ພາບ​ລະ​ຫວ່າງວໍ​ຊິງ​ຕັນ​ກັບ​ກຸ່ມ​ຕາ​ລີ​ບານ ​ສະ​ບັບໃໝ່​ນີ້ ​ກຸ່ມ​

ດັ່ງກ່າວ ຈະຖືກເກືອດຫ້າມບໍ່ໃຫ້ອະນຸຍາດແກ່ເຄືອຂ່າຍອາລ-ຄາຍດາ (al-Qaida)

ແລະ ກຸ່ມກໍ່ຄວາມຮຸນແຮງຂ້າມຊາດມາໃຊ້ອັຟການິສຖານ ເປັນບ່ອນວາງແຜນການກໍ່

ການຮ້າຍສາກົນ. ແຕ່ວ່າ ຜູ້ຕາງໜ້າຂອງສະຫະລັດ ກໍອະທິບາຍວ່າ ການເວົ້າແນວນັ້ນ

ບໍ່ໄດ້ໝາຍຄວາມວ່າ ສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ ເຊົາໃຫ້ການສະໜັບສະໜຸນແກ່ລັດຖະບານ ອັຟ

ການິສຖານ ແລະແກ່ກຳລັງທະຫານຂອງປະເທດນັ້ນ.



"ທຸກ​ຄົນ​ບໍ່​ຄວນ​ໄປຮັບ​ຮູ້ ແລະ​ຫລົງ​ເຊື່ອ​ຄຳ​ໂຄ​ສະ​ນາ​ອັນ​ນັ້ນ. ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ຂໍ​ເວົ້າ​ຢ່າງ​ຈະ​

ແຈ້ງວ່າ: ພວກເຮົາຈະໃຫ້ການປ້ອງກັນແກ່ກຳລັງທະຫານອັຟການິສຖານ ພາຍຫລັງ

ທີ່ມີຂໍ້ຕົກລົງກັບກຸ່ມຕາລີບານໃດໆກໍຕາມ," ນັ້ນຄືຄຳເວົ້າຂອງ ຫົວໜ້າເຈລະຈາຂອງ

ສະຫະລັດ, ທ່ານ ຊາລເມ ຄາລີລຊາດ (Zalmay Khalilzad) ກ່າວຢູ່ໃນທວີດເຕີໃນ

ວັນຈັນວານນີ້. "ທຸກຝ່າຍໄດ້ເຫັນດີນຳກັນ ວ່າອະນາຄົດຂອງອັຟການິສຖານຈະຖືກ

ກຳນົດໂດຍ ການເຈລະຈາກັນລະຫວ່າງຄົນພາຍໃນອັຟການິສຖານເອງ."



With a draft peace agreement between the United States and the Afghan Taliban circulating after 10 months of negotiations, the insurgent group is pushing a new media campaign boasting about what it describes as the "success" of its past strict Islamic rule.



The Taliban was routinely condemned for brutal rule and violent tactics during its time in power in Afghanistan from 1996 to 2001, when it denied nearly all girls and women access to education and imposed strict rules over everyday life, such as a ban on television.



With the group on the verge of signing a peace agreement with the U.S. which could see an end to the 18-year-old Afghan war and the departure of U.S. and coalition troops by the end of 2020, it's revisiting its tenure in power.



"The Islamic Emirate (Taliban) foremostly prioritizes delivering freedom and prosperity to its country and oppressed people," the Taliban asserted in a statement released Monday while referring to its controversial government in Kabul in the 1990s.



"No puppet government or organization has delivered success and progress to Afghanistan and its people in the way that the Islamic Emirate has and continues to do so," it said.



The hardline group routinely refers to the democratically elected governments in Afghanistan as "puppets" of outside powers. That's one reason why the group has refused to hold formal peace talks with Afghan government representatives.



Under the draft peace deal between Washington and the group, the Taliban will be bound not to allow al-Qaida and other transnational militant groups to orchestrate international terrorism out of Afghanistan. But U.S. representatives say that does not mean the U.S. is considering abandoning support for the Afghan government and its security forces.



"No one should be intimated or fooled by propaganda. Let me be very clear: We will defend Afghan forces now and after any agreement with the Taliban," U.S. chief negotiator Zalmay Khalilzad tweeted Monday. "All sides agree Afghanistan's future will be determined in intra-Afghan negotiations."



