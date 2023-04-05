ພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຕາລິບານໃນອັຟການິສຖານ ໄດ້ບອກໃຫ້ສະຫະປະຊາຊາດຊາບວ່າ ເຂົາເຈົ້າກຳລັງຫ້າມພວກແມ່ຍິງບໍ່ໃຫ້ເຮັດວຽກແກ່ອົງການຕ່າງໆ ທີີ່ອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດໄດ້ກ່າວໃນວັນອັງຄານວານນີ້ ກ່ຽວກັບການດັດແປງເທື່ອຫລ້າສຸດຂອງກຸ່ມ ຈຳກັດສິດທິ ແລະການເຄື່ອນໄຫວຂອງພວກແມ່ຍິງຢູ່ໃນປະເທດ.
“ສຳລັບເລຂາທິການໃຫຍ່ສະຫະປະຊາດ ທ່ານແອນໂຕນິໂອ ກູເຕເຣັສ ການຫ້າມດັ່ງກ່າວຈະເປັນທີ່ຮັບເອົາບໍ່ໄດ້ ແລະຄວາມຈິງແລ້ວຢ່າງບໍ່ຄິດບໍ່ຝັນ” ທີ່ໂຄສົກສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ທ່ານສະແຕັບຟານ ດູຈາຣິກ ໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ບັນດານັກຂ່າວ. “ນີ້ເປັນທ່າອຽງທີ່ລົບກວນຫລ້າສຸດ ເພີ້ມໃສ່ການບ່ອນທຳລາຍຕໍ່ຄວາມສາມາດຂອງການຊ່ວຍເຫລືອຈາກອົງການຈັດຕັ້ງຕ່າງໆ ເພື່ອໃຫ້ເຂົ້າໄປເຖິງບັນດາຜູ້ຢູ່ໃນຄວາມຕ້ອງການທີ່ສຸດ.”
ສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ໄດ້ສະແດງຄວາມເປັນຫ່ວງໃນບໍ່ເທົ່າໃດເດືອນທີ່ຜ່ານມາວ່າ ການຫ້າມທີ່ສະເພາະເຈາະຈົງຈະມາເຖິງ.
ໃນເດືອນມັງກອນ ຮອງເລຂາທິການໃຫຍ່ ທ່ານນາງອາມິນາ ໂມຮຳເມັດ ໄດ້ໄປເມືອງຕ່າງໆຂອງອັຟການິສຖານ ກາບູລ ການດາຮາ ແລະເຮຣາດ ພ້ອມດ້ວຍບັນດາຜູ້ຕາງໜ້າຂັ້ນສູງ ເພື່ອໂອ້ລົມກັບພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ອັຟການິສຖານ ກ່ຽວກັບດຳລັດທີ່ຕິດຕາມມາວ່າ ໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ສິດທິຕ່າງໆຂອງພວກແມ່ຍິງຊຸດໂຊມລົງ ແລະພວກເດັກຍິງ ໂດຍສະເພາະການໄປໂຮງຮຽນ ແລະມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລ ແລະເຮັດວຽກຢູ່ນອກເຮືອນ.
Taliban officials in Afghanistan have informed the United Nations they are banning women from working for the organization in Afghanistan, the U.N. said Tuesday about the group’s latest edict restricting the rights and movements of women in that country.
“For the [U.N.] secretary-general [Antonio Guterres], any such ban would be unacceptable and frankly inconceivable,” U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters. “This is the latest in a disturbing trend undermining the ability of aid organizations to reach those most in need.”
The U.N. had expressed concern in recent months that this particular ban would come.
In January, Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed went to the Afghan cities of Kabul, Kandahar and Herat with a high-level delegation to speak with Taliban officials about a series of decrees that have eroded the rights of women and girls, particularly on going to school and university and working outside the home.