ພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ຕາ​ລິ​ບານໃນ​ອັ​ຟ​ກາ​ນິ​ສ​ຖານ ໄດ້​ບອກ​ໃຫ້​ສະ​ຫະ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊາດ​ຊາບວ່າ ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າກຳລັງຫ້າມ​ພວກ​ແມ່​ຍິງບໍ່​ໃຫ້​ເຮັດ​ວຽກ​ແກ່​ອົງ​ການ​ຕ່າງໆ ທີີ່​ອົງ​ການ​ສະ​ຫະ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊາດ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ອັງ​ຄານ​ວານ​ນີ້ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ການ​ດັດ​ແປງ​ເທື່ອ​ຫລ້າ​ສຸດ​ຂອງ​ກຸ່ມ ຈຳ​ກັດ​ສິດ​ທິ ແລະ​ການ​ເຄື່ອນ​ໄຫວ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ແມ່​ຍິງ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ປະ​ເທດ.

“​ສຳ​ລັບ​ເລ​ຂາ​ທິ​ການ​ໃຫຍ່​ສະ​ຫະ​ປະ​ຊາດ ທ່ານ​ແອນ​ໂຕນິ​ໂອ ​ກູເຕ​ເຣັສ ການ​ຫ້າມ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ຈະ​ເປັນ​ທີ່​ຮັບ​ເອົາ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້ ແລະ​ຄວາ​ມ​ຈິງ​ແລ້ວຢ່າງ​ບໍ່​ຄິດບໍ່ຝັນ” ທີ່​ໂຄ​ສົກ​ສະ​ຫະ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊາດ ທ່ານ​ສະ​ແຕັບຟານ ດູ​ຈາ​ຣິກ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ບັນ​ດາ​ນັກ​ຂ່າວ. “​ນີ້​ເປັນ​ທ່າ​ອຽງ​ທີ່​ລົບ​ກວນ​ຫລ້າ​ສຸດ​ ເພີ້ມ​ໃສ່ການ​ບ່ອນ​ທຳ​ລາຍ​ຕໍ່​ຄ​ວາມ​ສາ​ມາດຂອງການ​ຊ່ວຍ​ເຫລືອ​ຈາກ​ອົງ​ການ​ຈັດ​ຕັ້ງ​ຕ່າງໆ ເພື່ອ​ໃຫ້​ເຂົ້າ​ໄປ​ເຖິງ​ບັນ​ດາ​ຜູ້ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຄວາມຕ້ອງ​ການ​ທີ່​ສຸດ.”

ສະ​ຫະ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊາດ ໄດ້​ສະ​ແດງ​ຄວາມ​ເປັນ​ຫ່ວງ​ໃນ​ບໍ່​ເທົ່າ​ໃດ​ເດືອນ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ​ວ່າ ການ​ຫ້າມ​ທີ່​ສະ​ເພາະ​ເຈາະຈົງ​ຈະ​ມາ​ເຖິງ.

​ໃນ​ເດືອນ​ມັງ​ກອນ ຮອງ​ເລ​ຂາ​ທິ​ການ​ໃຫຍ່ ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ອາ​ມິ​ນາ ໂມ​ຮຳ​ເມັດ ໄດ້​ໄປ​ເມືອງ​ຕ່າງໆ​ຂອງ​ອັ​ຟ​ກາ​ນິ​ສ​ຖານ ກາ​ບູ​ລ ການ​ດາ​ຮາ ແລະ​ເຮຣາດ ພ້ອມ​ດ້ວຍ​ບັນ​ດາ​ຜູ້​ຕາງ​ໜ້າ​ຂັ້ນ​ສູງ ເພື່ອ​ໂອ້​ລົມ​ກັບ​ພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ອັ​ຟ​ກາ​ນິ​ສ​ຖານ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ດຳ​ລັດ​ທີ່​ຕິດ​ຕາມ​ມາ​ວ່າ ໄດ້​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ສິດ​ທິ​ຕ່າງໆ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ແມ່​ຍິງ​ຊຸດ​ໂຊມ​ລົງ ແລະ​ພວກເດັກຍິງ ໂດຍ​ສະ​ເພາະ​ການ​ໄປ​ໂຮ​ງ​ຮຽນ ແລະ​ມະ​ຫາ​ວິ​ທະ​ຍາ​ໄລ ແລະ​ເຮັດ​ວຽກ​ຢູ່ນອກ​ເຮືອນ.

Taliban officials in Afghanistan have informed the United Nations they are banning women from working for the organization in Afghanistan, the U.N. said Tuesday about the group’s latest edict restricting the rights and movements of women in that country.

“For the [U.N.] secretary-general [Antonio Guterres], any such ban would be unacceptable and frankly inconceivable,” U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters. “This is the latest in a disturbing trend undermining the ability of aid organizations to reach those most in need.”

The U.N. had expressed concern in recent months that this particular ban would come.

In January, Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed went to the Afghan cities of Kabul, Kandahar and Herat with a high-level delegation to speak with Taliban officials about a series of decrees that have eroded the rights of women and girls, particularly on going to school and university and working outside the home.