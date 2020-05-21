ຫົວໜ້າກຸ່ມຕາລິບານ ຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ ສຫລ ປະຕິບັດຕາມ ຂໍ້ຕົກລົງສັນຕິພາບ ອັຟການິສຖານ

ຜູ້ນຳກຸ່ມຕາລິບານກ່າວໃນວັນພຸດວານນີ້ວ່າ ການຈັດຕັ້ງປະຕິບັດ ຂໍ້ຕົກລົງທີ່ມີຄວາມສຳ

ຄັນຄັ້ງປະຫວັດສາດ ກັບສະຫະລັດ ໂດຍກຸ່ມຂອງທ່ານ ແມ່ນກະແຈ ໄປສູ່ການຍຸຕິສົງຄາມ

ຢູ່ໃນອັຟການິສຖານ ແລະແຜ້ວທາງໄປສູ່ການຖອນກຳລັງ ສະຫະລັດອອກຈາກປະເທດ

ອັຟການິສຖານ.

ທ່ານມໍລາວີ ຮີບາຕູລລາ ອາກຸນຊາລາ ກ່າວວ່າ “ເອເມີເຣັດອິສລາມ ຫຼືກຸ່ມຕາລິບານ ມີ

ຄວາມໝັ້ນໝາຍທີ່ຈະເຊັນຂໍ້ຕົກລົງກັບອາເມຣິກາ ແລະຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້



ຝ່າຍກົງກັນຂ້າມປະຕິບັດຕາມຄວາມໝັ້ນໝາຍຂອງຕົນ ແລະຈະບໍ່ປ່ອຍໃຫ້ໂອ ກາດທີ່

ສຳຄັນອັນນີ້ ເສຍໄປລ້າໆ.”

ຫົວໜ້າກຸ່ມຕາລິບານ ທີ່ຢູ່ຢ່າງໂດດດ່ຽວທ່ານນີ້ ໄດ້ໃຫ້ຄວາມເຫັນດັ່ງກ່າວ ຢູ່ໃນ ສານທີ່

ນຳອອກເຜີຍແຜ່ ເນື່ອງໃນໂອກາດ ການສະຫຼອງບຸນປະຈຳປີ Eid al-Fitr ທີ່ຈະມາເຖິງ

ນີ້ ຊຶ່ງເປັນຂີດໝາຍໃນການສິ້ນສຸດລົງຂອງເດືອນອົດອາຫານ ຣາມາດານ.

ທ່ານອາກຸນຊາດາ ກ່າວວ່າ “ໃຫ້ພວກເຮົາຈົ່ງດຳເນີນການໄປໜ້າ ດ້ວຍການຈັດຕັ້ງປະຕິ

ບັດຂັ້ນຕອນ ເພື່ອວ່າຈະເປັນການແຜ້ວເສັ້ນທາງ ໄປສູ່ການຖອນກຳລັງ ສະຫະລັດຂອງ

ທ່ານ ແລະເພື່ອສັນຕິພາບແລະຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງທີ່ຈະເກີດຂຶ້ນຢູ່ໃນ ອັຟການິສຖານ ແລະ

ໃນຂົງເຂດ.

ສານຂອງທ່ານບັງເອີນມີຂຶ້ນພ້ອມດຽວກັ ນກັບການເດີນທາງໃໝ່ໆໄປຍັງຂົງເຂດໂດຍ

ທູດສັນຕິພາບພິເສດຂອງສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານຊານເມ ກາລິຊາດ ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ເຈລະ ຈາ ແລະເຊັນ

ຂໍ້ຕົກລົງກັບກຸ່ມຕາລິບານ ໃນວັນທີ 29 ກຸມພາ ທີ່ຜ່ານມາ.

ທູດພິເສດສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ຢ້ຽມຢາມປະເທດກາຕາ ເພື່ອເຈລະຈາກັບບັນດາຜູ້ນຳຂອງກຸ່ມ

ກະບົດ ທີ່ມີຫ້ອງການຢູ່ທີ່ນັ້ນ ກ່ອນການປະຊຸມໃນວັນພຸດວານນີ້ ຢູ່ທີ່ ນະຄອນຫຼວງກາ

ບູລ ກັບປະທານາທິບໍດີອັຟການິສຖານ ທ່ານອາສຣັຟ ການີ.

ການປະກາດລ່ວງໜ້າຂອງສະຫະລັດກ່ອນການໄປຢ້ຽມຢາມກ່າວວ່າ ລະຫວ່າງການຢ້ຽມຢາມ ການເຈລະຈາຂອງທ່ານກາລິຊາດ ຈະເນັ້ນໜັກໃສ່ ການຈັດຕັ້ງປະຕິບັດຂໍ້ຕົກ

ລົງ ແລະກົດດັນແກ່ບັນດາພັກຕ່າງໆຂອງອັຟການິສຖານ ທີີ່ຂັດ ແຍ້ງກັນຢູ່ນັ້ນໃຫ້ເປີດ

ການເຈລະຈາພາຍໃນ ໂດຍໄວເທົ່າທີ່ຈະໄວໄດ້.

ທ່ານກາລິຊາດ ກ່າວຕໍ່ບັນດານັກຂ່າວ ກ່ອນອອກເດີນທາງຈາກນະຄອນຫຼວງ ວໍຊິງຕັນ

ເພື່ອໄປຢ້ຽມຢາມວ່າ “ຂໍ້ຕົກລົງ ລະຫວ່າງສະຫະລັດກັບກຸ່ມຕາລິບານ ແມ່ນເປັນໂອກາດ

ທາງປະຫວັດສາດ ເພື່ອເຄື່ອນໄຫວໄປສູ່ການສ້າງສັນຕິພາບ.”

The leader of the Taliban said Wednesday that implementation of his group’s “historic” agreement with the United States is key to ending the war in Afghanistan and paving the way for U.S. troops to exit the country.



“The Islamic Emirate (the Taliban) is committed to the agreement signed with America and urges the other side to honor its own commitments and to not allow this critical opportunity to go to waste,” said Mawlawi Hibatullah Akhundzada.



The reclusive Taliban chief made the remarks in a message released in connection with the coming annual festival of Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the Islamic fasting month of Ramadan.



“Let us move forward with the implementation phase so that a path is paved for the withdrawal of your (U.S.) forces and for peace and security to take hold in Afghanistan and the region,” Akhundzada said.



His message coincided with a fresh trip to the region by U.S. peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad, who negotiated and signed the deal with the Taliban on Feb. 29.



The American envoy visited Qatar for talks with insurgent leaders based there prior to holding a meeting Wednesday in Kabul with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani.



A pre-visit U.S. announcement said that during his trip, Khalilzad’s talks would focus on implementation of the agreement and press Afghan parties to the conflict to open internal negotiations as soon as possible.



“The United States - Taliban agreement opens a historic opportunity for moving forward on peace,” Khalilzad told reporters before leaving Washington for the visit.

