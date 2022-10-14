Welcome to English in a minute, where we teach you all about idioms in American English.

ຍິນ​ດີ​ຕ້ອນ​ຮັບ​ທ່ານ​ເຂົ້າ​ສູ່ລ​າຍ​ການ​ພາ​ສາ​ອັງ​ກິດ​ໃນ 1 ນາ​ທີ.​

Storms are weather events with rain lightning, thunder and wind. But what could this expression mean? Let's find out.

ພາຍຸແມ່ນເຫດການທີ່ສະພາບອາກາດເຕັມ​ໄປ​ດ້ວຍຝົນຕົກ, ​ຟ້າ​ແມບ​ເຫຼື້ອມ, ຟ້າຮ້ອງ ແລະລົມ. ແຕ່ວ່າ​ສຳ​ນວນ​ຕໍ່​ໄປນີ້​ສາມ​າດມີຫມາຍຄວາມວ່າແນວໃດແດ່ຫລະ? ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ລອງມາ​ພາ​ກັນ​ຟັງ​ເບິ່ງ.

Take the world by storm.

Take the world by storm ຖ້າ​ຈະ​ແປ​ຕາມ​ໂຕ​ກໍ​ແມ່ນດຶງ​ເອົາໂລກມາ​ດ້ວຍ​ແຮງ​ຂອງພະ​ຍຸ​. ແຕ່ທີ່​ຈິງ​ແລ້ວ ມັນ​ບໍ່​ແມ່ນ​ແນວນັ້ນ. ສຳ​ນວນນີ້ ມັນ​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ໝາຍ​ແນວ​ໃດ​ກັນ​ແທ້ ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ມາ​ຟັງ​ການສົນ​ທະ​ນາ​ລະ​ຫວ່າງ Anna ກັບ Jonathan ລອງເບິ່ງ​ເນາະ ​ບາງ​ທີມັນ​ອາດ​ຊ່ວຍ​ໃຫ້​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ເຂົ້າ​ໃຈ​ໄດ້​ຫລາຍ​ຂຶ້ນ.

Jonathan: How's the ukulele coming along? Ready to take the world by storm?

ການ​ຫລິ້ນ​ກີ່​ຕາ ukulele ເປັນແນວໃດແລ້ວ? ພ້ອມ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ດຶງ​ເອົາໂລກມາ​ດ້ວຍແຮງຂອງ​ພາ​ຍຸແລ້ວບໍ່​?

Anna: Well maybe just the learn English with a ukulele world, Jonathan, ເອີ້ ມັນ​ອາດຈະເປັນພຽງແຕ່ການຮຽນພາສາອັງກິດກັບໂລກຂອງ​ກີ່​ຕາ ukulele ທໍ່​ນັ້ນ​ຫລະ Jonathan ເອີ້ຍ.

Jonathan: Is that world even out there, Ana? ມັນ​ກະ​ມີ​ໂລກ​ອັນນັ້ນ ​ຢູ່ບໍຫລະ, Ana?

Anna: I will find it. ຂ້ອຍຈະໄປຊອກຫາມັນ.

Anna: A is for apple, b…

If you take the world by storm, you are really good at something. People notice your work and like it! You can take many worlds by storm, even the English teaching with a ukulele world

ຖ້າທ່ານ take the world by storm ກໍ​ໝາຍຄວາມ​ວ່າ ທ່ານເກັ່ງໃນບາງສິ່ງບາງຢ່າງ ຫລາຍອີ່​ຫລີ. ຄົນສັງເກດໄດ້ເຖິງຜົນ​ງານຂອງທ່ານ ແລະກໍມັກມັນຫລາຍ! ຄຳ​ວ່າ world ປົກ​ກະ​ຕິ​ແລ້ວ​ແປ​ວ່າ ໂລກ ແຕ່ຢູ່ໃນສຳ​ນວນພາ​ສາ​ອັງ​ກິດນີ້ ມັນ​ໝາຍ​ເຖິງ​ຂົງ​ເຂດວຽກ​ງານ ​ຫລື ວິ​ຊາໃດ​ວິ​ຊາ​ນຶ່ງ. ສະ​ນັ້ນ ​ທ່ານສາມາດເກັ່ງ​ໃນ​ຫລາ​ຍດ້ານ ແມ່ນກະ​ທັ້ງ ການສອນ ພາສາອັງກິດໂດຍ​ກາດ​ດີດກີ່​ຕາ ukulele ປະ​ກອບ​ໄປ​ນຳອີກ​ດ້ວຍ.

And that's English in a minute.