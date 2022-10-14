Welcome to English in a minute, where we teach you all about idioms in American English.
ຍິນດີຕ້ອນຮັບທ່ານເຂົ້າສູ່ລາຍການພາສາອັງກິດໃນ 1 ນາທີ.
Storms are weather events with rain lightning, thunder and wind. But what could this expression mean? Let's find out.
ພາຍຸແມ່ນເຫດການທີ່ສະພາບອາກາດເຕັມໄປດ້ວຍຝົນຕົກ, ຟ້າແມບເຫຼື້ອມ, ຟ້າຮ້ອງ ແລະລົມ. ແຕ່ວ່າສຳນວນຕໍ່ໄປນີ້ສາມາດມີຫມາຍຄວາມວ່າແນວໃດແດ່ຫລະ? ພວກເຮົາລອງມາພາກັນຟັງເບິ່ງ.
Take the world by storm.
Take the world by storm ຖ້າຈະແປຕາມໂຕກໍແມ່ນດຶງເອົາໂລກມາດ້ວຍແຮງຂອງພະຍຸ. ແຕ່ທີ່ຈິງແລ້ວ ມັນບໍ່ແມ່ນແນວນັ້ນ. ສຳນວນນີ້ ມັນມີຄວາມໝາຍແນວໃດກັນແທ້ ພວກເຮົາມາຟັງການສົນທະນາລະຫວ່າງ Anna ກັບ Jonathan ລອງເບິ່ງເນາະ ບາງທີມັນອາດຊ່ວຍໃຫ້ພວກເຮົາເຂົ້າໃຈໄດ້ຫລາຍຂຶ້ນ.
Jonathan: How's the ukulele coming along? Ready to take the world by storm?
ການຫລິ້ນກີ່ຕາ ukulele ເປັນແນວໃດແລ້ວ? ພ້ອມທີ່ຈະດຶງເອົາໂລກມາດ້ວຍແຮງຂອງພາຍຸແລ້ວບໍ່?
Anna: Well maybe just the learn English with a ukulele world, Jonathan, ເອີ້ ມັນອາດຈະເປັນພຽງແຕ່ການຮຽນພາສາອັງກິດກັບໂລກຂອງກີ່ຕາ ukulele ທໍ່ນັ້ນຫລະ Jonathan ເອີ້ຍ.
Jonathan: Is that world even out there, Ana? ມັນກະມີໂລກອັນນັ້ນ ຢູ່ບໍຫລະ, Ana?
Anna: I will find it. ຂ້ອຍຈະໄປຊອກຫາມັນ.
Anna: A is for apple, b…
If you take the world by storm, you are really good at something. People notice your work and like it! You can take many worlds by storm, even the English teaching with a ukulele world
ຖ້າທ່ານ take the world by storm ກໍໝາຍຄວາມວ່າ ທ່ານເກັ່ງໃນບາງສິ່ງບາງຢ່າງ ຫລາຍອີ່ຫລີ. ຄົນສັງເກດໄດ້ເຖິງຜົນງານຂອງທ່ານ ແລະກໍມັກມັນຫລາຍ! ຄຳວ່າ world ປົກກະຕິແລ້ວແປວ່າ ໂລກ ແຕ່ຢູ່ໃນສຳນວນພາສາອັງກິດນີ້ ມັນໝາຍເຖິງຂົງເຂດວຽກງານ ຫລື ວິຊາໃດວິຊານຶ່ງ. ສະນັ້ນ ທ່ານສາມາດເກັ່ງໃນຫລາຍດ້ານ ແມ່ນກະທັ້ງ ການສອນ ພາສາອັງກິດໂດຍກາດດີດກີ່ຕາ ukulele ປະກອບໄປນຳອີກດ້ວຍ.
And that's English in a minute.