ມີການຕັດສິນ ຢ່າງໄວ ແລະເປັນເອກກະສັນ ໃນຄະດີຄາດຕະກຳ ຕໍ່ທ້າວເດເຣັກ ໂຊວິນ

ຄະນະຕຸລາການ ໃນການດຳເນີນຄະດີ ອະດີດຕຳຫຼວດ ນະຄອນມີນີອາໂປລິສ ເດເຣັກ ໂຊວິນ ໃນການຄາດຕະກຳທ້າວຈອດຈ໌ ຟລອຍດ໌ ໄດ້ຖືກຕັດສິນຢ່າງ ໄວ ແລະເຫັນພ້ອມຢ່າງເປັນເອກກະສັນ ໃນວັນອັງຄານວານນີ້ວ່າ ມີຄວາມ ຜິດທັງສາມກະທົງ.

ແມ່ຍິງເຈັດຄົນ ແລະຜູ້ຊາຍຫ້າຄົນ ໄດ້ໃຊ້ເວລາໃນການພິຈາລະນາດົນກວ່າ 10 ຊົ່ວໂມງ

ເປັນເວລາສອງມື້ ກ່ອນພົບວ່າທ້າວໂຊວິນ ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຕຳຫຼວດ ຜິວຂາວມີຄວາມຜິດໃນ

ການຄາດຕະກຳໂດຍບໍ່ຕັ້ງລະດັບສອງ ການຄາດຕະກຳລະດັບທີສາມ ແລະການຂ້າຄົນ

ລະດັບທີ່ສອງ ໃນການຕາຍຂອງຜູ້ຊາຍຜິວ ດຳ ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ຖືກຈັບໃນປີກາຍນີ້ ໃນຖານສົງໄສ

ໃຊ້ເງິນໃບ 20 ໂດລາປອມ.

ທ້າວໂຊວິນ ໄດ້ຖືກກ່າວຫາຂ້າທ້າວຟລອຍດ໌ ໂດຍການເອົາຫົວເຂົ່າເຕັງໃສ່ຄໍ ຂອງທ້າວ

ຟລອຍດ໌ ຢູ່ຖະໜົນເປັນເວລາ 9 ນາທີເຄິ່ງ ລະຫວ່າງການຈັບກຸມ ໃນວັນທີ 25 ພຶດສະພາ.

ທີມທະນາຍຄວາມປ້ອງກັນທ້າວໂຊວິນ ໄດ້ໂຕ້ຖຽງ ວ່າການໃຊ້ກຳລັງ ແມ່ນເປັນທີ່ເໝາະ

ສົມເພາະວ່າທ້າວຟລອຍມີຮ່າງກາຍໃຫຍ່ ແລະສົງໄສໃຊ້ຢາເສບຕິດ ແຕ່ວ່າຄະນະຕຸລາ

ການ ບໍ່ໄດ້ເຫັນການໂຕ້ຖຽງນັ້ນ ເປັນທີ່ໜ້າເຊື່ອຖື.

ຄວາມໄວທີ່ຄະນະຕຸລາການໄດ້ຕັດສິນລົງໂທດ ໄດ້ເນັ້ນໃຫ້ເຫັນເຖິງຄວາມເຂັ້ມແຂງຂອງ

ຄະດີສຳລັບໄອຍະການ ນັ້ນຄືຄຳເວົ້າຂອງທ່ານເດວິດ ຊຸລສ໌ ອາຈານ ສອນກົດໝາຍ ຢູ່

ມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລມິນອໂຊຕາ (Minnesota) ແລະອາຈານ ສອນລັດຖະສາດ ຢູ່ມະຫາ

ວິທະຍາໄລແຮມລາຍ (Hamline.)

ທ່ານຊຸລສ໌ ກ່າວວ່າ “ໃນຕອນທ້າຍຂອງມື້ ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າຄະນະຕຸລາການ ໄດ້ເຊື່ອວ່າ ທ້າວໂຊວິນ ບໍ່ໄດ້ກະທຳຢ່າງເໝາະສົມ ແລະເປັນສາເຫດທີ່ສຳຄັນ ຂອງການຕາຍທ້າວຈອຣຈ໌ ຟລອຍດ໌. ເພາະສະນັ້ນ ນີ້ເປັນໄຊຊະນະອັນໃຫຍ່ ຢູ່ໃນສານຂອງການລົງໂທດ.”

ການຕາຍຂອງທ້າວຟລອຍດ໌ ທີ່ຢູ່ໃນກຳມືຂອງຕຳຫຼວດ ໄດ້ກາຍມາເປັນສັນຍາລັກໃນ

ການທາລຸນຂອງຕຳຫຼວດ ແລະກໍ່ໃຫ້ເກີດມີການປະທ້ວງຢູ່ທົ່ວໂລກ ກ່ຽວ ກັບຜິວພັນ.

ການຕັດສິນລົງໂທດຢ່າງເປັນເອກກະສັນ ໄດ້ມີການສະຫອງໂດຍ ຝູງຊົນທີ່ໜາແໜ້ນ ທີ່

ເຕົ້າໂຮມກັນຢູ່ນອກສູນກາງລັດຖະບານເມືອງເຮັນເນພິນ (Hennepin) ໃນນະຄອນມິນ

ນີອາໂປລິສ (Minneapolis) ແລະບັນດາເມືອງ ຕ່າງໆທົ່ວປະເທດ ແລະຢູ່ທົ່ວໂລກ.

ຜູ້ພິພາກສາທີ່ນັ່ງເປັນປະທານ ທ່ານປີເຕີ ເອ. ຄາຮີລ ໄດ້ສັ່ງໃຫ້ໂຈະການປະ ກັນໂຕຂອງທ້າວໂຊວິນ ແລະໄດ້ສົ່ງລາວໄປເຂົ້າຄຸກ ບ່ອນທີ່ລາວຈະລໍຖ້າແປດ ອາທິດໃນການຕັດສິນລົງໂທດ.



The jury in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin for the murder of George Floyd delivered swift and unanimous verdicts Tuesday: Guilty on all three counts.

The seven women and five men deliberated for a little more than 10 hours over the course of two days before finding Chauvin, a white veteran police officer, guilty of second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter in the death of a Black man who was arrested last year on suspicion of passing a counterfeit $20 bill.

Chauvin was accused of killing Floyd by pressing his knee to Floyd's neck on a street for 9 1/2 minutes during an arrest on May 25. Chauvin's defense team argued that the use of force was reasonable in light of Floyd’s large size and suspected drug use, but the jury didn't find the argument persuasive.

The speed with which the jury delivered its verdict underscored the strength of the prosecution’s case, said David Schultz, a visiting law professor at the University of Minnesota and professor of political science at Hamline University.

“At the end of the day, I think the jury was persuaded that Derek Chauvin did not act reasonably and that he was the substantial cause of the death of George Floyd,” Schultz said. “So, this is a big victory in court for the prosecution.”

The death of Floyd in police custody became a symbol of police brutality and sparked worldwide protests over racism. The unanimous verdict was celebrated by large crowds gathered outside the Hennepin County Government Center in Minneapolis and in cities across the country and around the world.

Presiding Judge Peter A. Cahill suspended Chauvin’s bail and sent him to jail, where he will wait eight weeks for sentencing.