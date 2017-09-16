ການສຶກສາ ພົບວ່າ ຊາວອາເມຣິກັນ ເຊື້ອສາຍ ເອເຊຍ ແມ່ນຫຼາກຫຼາຍ ແລະເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນໄວ

ການ​ຄົ້ນຄວ້າ​ໃໝ່​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ຊາວ​ອາ​ເມຣິກັນ​ເຊື້ອສາຍ​ເອ​ເຊຍ ​ຊຶ່ງ​ຊົນ​ກຸ່ມ​ນ້ອຍ​ທີ່​ກຳລັງ

​ເຕີບໄວ​ທີ່​ສຸດ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ເຜີຍ​ໃຫ້​ເຫັນວ່າ ​ປະຊາ​ຄົມ​ທີ່​ແຕກ​ຕ່າງກັນ​ຢ່າງ​ໃຫຍ່

​ຫລວງ.

ສູນ​ກາງ​ຄົ້ນຄວ້າ PEW ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ພົນລະ​ເມືອງ​ອາ​ເມຣິກັນ​ເຊື້ອສາຍ​ເອ​ເຊຍ ​ໄດ້​ເຕີບ​

ໂຕ​ກາຍ 20 ລ້າ​ນຄົນລະຫວ່າງ​ປີ 2000 ​ແລະ 2015 ຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນ​ການ​ເພີ້​ມ 72 ​ເປີ​ເຊັນ. ​

ໃນ​ການ​ປຽບທຽບ ​ໃສ່​ຈຳນວນ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ທີ່​ປາກ​ພາສາສະ​ແປ​ນິສ​ ຊຶ່ງເປັນ​ກຸ່ມທີ່ເຕີບ

ໂຕໄວອັນ​ດັບສອງ​ຂອງປະ​ເທດ ​ແມ່ນ​ໄດ້​ເພີ້​ມຂຶ້ນ​ 60 ​ເປີ​ເຊັນ​ໃນໄລຍະ15 ປີທີ່​ຜ່ານ​

ມານີ້.

ສ່ວນ​ນຶ່ງ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ຊົນ​ກຸ່ມນ້ອຍ​ທີ່​ເປັນ​ກຸ່ມ​ຍ່ອຍ​ລົງ​ມາ ​ເຕີບ​ໂຕ​ໄວ​ທີ່​ສຸດກໍ​ໄດ້​ແກ່ຊາວ

ພູ​ຖານ ​ຊາວເນ​ປານ​ແລະ​ຊາວມຽນມາ ໃນ​ຂະນະ​ທີ່​ກຸ່ມ​ເຕີບ​ໂຕ​ຊ້າ​ທີ່ສຸດ​ທີ່ໄດ້​ບັນທຶກ​

ໄວ້​ນັ້ນ ​ແມ່ນ​ຮວມທັງຊາວລາວ ​ແລະ​ຍີ່ປຸ່ນ.

ຊາວອາ​ເມຣິກັນ​ເຊື້ອສາຍ​ເອ​ເຊຍ​ມີ​ຮາກ​ເຫງົ້າ​ມາ​ຈາກ 20 ປະ​ເທດ​ໃນເອ​ເຊ​ຍຕາ​ເວັນ​

ອອກ ​ເອ​ເຊຍ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ອອກ​ສຽງ​ໃຕ້ ​ແລະ ​ອິນ​ເດຍ ອີງ​ຕາມ​ສູນ​ກາງ PEW ​ທີ່ກ່າວ​ວ່າ

94 ​ເປີ​ເຊັນ​ຂອງ​ຊ​າວ​ອາ​ເມຣິກັນເຊື້ອສາຍເອ​ເຊຍ ​ແມ່ນມາ​ຈາກ 19 ກຸ່ມ​ຫຼັກ.

ອົງການ PEW ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ຊາວ​ອາ​ເມຣິກັນ​ເຊື້ອສາຍ​ເອ​ເຊຍຈະ​ເປັນ​ພວກ​ຄົນ​ເຂົ້າ​ເມືອງ

ກຸ່ມໃຫຍ່ທີ່​ສຸດ​ໃນ​ສະຫະລັດ ​ໃນ​ປີ 2055 ​ເວລາ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ຄາດໝາຍ​ວ່າຈະ ​ກາຍ​ພວກ​ທີ່

​ປາກ​ພາສາ​ສະ​ແປ​ນິສ. ຊາວ​ເອ​ເຊຍ​ ຈະ​ປະກອບ​ເປັນ 38 ​ເປີ​ເຊັນ ຂອງພວກ​ຄົນ​ເຂົ້າ

ເມືອງ​ທັງ​ໝົດ​ໃນ 50 ປີ ​ໃນ​ຂະນະ​ທີ່ພວກ​ທີ່​ປາກ​ພາສາ​ສະ​ແປ​ນິສ ຈະ​ປະກອບ​ເປັນ 31

​ເປີ​ເຊັນ ອີງ​ຕາມ​ການ​ຄົ້ນຄວ້າທີ່​ທຳນາຍ​ໄວ້.

ລາຍ​ງານ​ແຈ້ງວ່າ ຄົນ​ທີ່​ມີ​ເຊື້ອສາຍຈີນ​ເປັນ​ກຸ່ມ​ທີ່​ໃຫຍ່ສຸດມີ​ຢູ່ 4 ລ້ານ 9 ​ແສນ ຄົນ ທີ່​

ປະກອບເປັນເກືອບ​ນຶ່ງ​ສ່ວນ​ສີ່​ ຂອງ​ພົນລະ​ເມືອງຊາວ​ເອ​ເຊ​ຍ. ຊາວ​ອິນ​ເດຍ​ແລະ​ຄົນ​

ທີ່​ສືບ​ເຊື້ອສາຍມາ​ຈາກຟິລິບ​ປີນ​ແມ່ນ​ກຸ່ມ​ໃຫຍ່ຮອງ​ລົງ​ມາ​ມີ​ພົນລະ​ເມືອງ 4 ລ້ານ ​ແລະ

​3 ລ້ານ 9 ແສນ​ຄົນ ຕາມ​ລຳດັບ. ອົງການ PEW ພົບ​ເຫັນ​ວ່າ​ ຊາວ​ຫວຽດນາມ ​ເກົາຫລີ

​ແລະ​ຍີ່ປຸ່ນ ​ແຕ່​ລະ​ກຸ່ມມີ​ຫຼາຍ​ກວ່າ 1 ລ້ານ​ຄົນ. ສ່ວນ​ທີ່​ຍັງ​ເຫລືອ​ຢູ່ 13 ກຸ່ມ ແມ່ນ​ປະ

ກອບ​ເປັນ 12 ​ເປີ​ເຊັນ​ຂອງ​ຊາວ​ເອ​ເຊຍ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ສະຫະລັດ.

ອົງການ PEW ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ​ເກືອບ 60 ​ເປີ​ເຊັນ​ຂອງ​ພົນລະ​ເມືອງ​ອ​າ​ເມຣິກັນ​ເຊື້ອ ສາຍ​ເອ​

ເຊຍ ​ແມ່ນເກີດ​ຢູ່​ຕ່າງປະ​ເທດ ​ແຕ່​ວ່າ​ໂຕ​ເລ​ກດັ່ງກ່າວ ​ແຕກ​ຕ່າງ​ໃນ​ແຕ່​ລະ​ກຸ່ມ ພຽງ​ແຕ່

27 ​ເປີເຊັ​ນ ຂອງ​ຊາວຍີ່ປຸ່ນ ​ເກີດ​ຢູ່​ຕ່າງປະ​ເທດ ປຽບທຽບໃສ່ 92 ​ເປີ​ເຊັນ​ຂອງ​ຊາວ

ພູ​ຖານ.

​ໃນ​ກໍລະນີ​ຄົນ​ເຂົ້າ​ເມືອງ​ຜິດ​ກົດໝາຍນັ້ນ ອົງການ PEW ​ໄດ້ພົບ​ເຫັນ​ວ່າ ​ຊາວ​ເອ​ເຊຍ

ມີ​ຢູ່ 13 ​ເປີ​ເຊັນ ​ຂອງ​ການ​ກະ​ປະມານ​ທັງ​ໝົດ 11 ລ້ານ 1 ​ແສນ​ຄົນ​ທີ່ເຂົ້າ​ເມືອງ​ຜິດ

​ກົດໝາຍ.

ທັງ​ໝົດ​ແລ້ວ ຊາວ​ອາ​ເມຣິກັນ​ເຊື້ອສາຍ​ເອ​ເຊຍມີ​ເສດຖະກິດ​ດີ ປຽບທຽບໃ​ສ່ພົນລະ​

ເມືອງ​ອາ​ເມຣິກັນ​ທັງ​ໝົດ ​ແຕ່ການ​ສຳ​ຫລວດ​ຂອງອົງການ PEW ​ໃຫ້​ຂໍ້​ສັງ​ເກດ​ວ່າ

ຄວາມ​ອຸດົມຮັ່ງມີ “​ແຕກ​ຕ່າງກັນ​ ຢ່າງ​ກວ້າງຂວາງ” ລະຫວ່າງ​ບັນດາ ຊົນກຸ່ມ​ນ້ອຍ.

ລາຍ​ໄດ້​ຄອບ​ຄົວ​ປານ​ກາງຂອງ​ຊາວ​ເອ​ເຊຍ​ແ​ມ່ນ 73,060 ​ໂດ​ລາ​ຕໍ່​ປີ ​ເກືອບ 20,000

​ໂດ​ລາ​ ຫລາຍ​ກວ່າອັດຕາ​ສະ​ເລ່ຍ ຂອງສະຫະລັດ 53,000 ​ໂດ​ລາ. ຄອບຄົວ​ອິນ​ເດຍ​

ມີ​ລາຍ​ໄດ້​ສູງ​ທີ່ສຸດ​ 100,000 ຕໍ່​ປີ ​ໃນ​ຂະ ນະ​ທີ່ຊາວ​ມຽນມາມີ​ລາຍ​ໄດ້​ຕໍ່​າສຸດ 36,000

​ໂດ​ລາ​ຕໍ່​ປີ.

ມີ​ພຽງ 12.1 ​ເປີ​ເຊັນ​ຂອງ​ຊາວ​ເອ​ເຊຍ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຄວາມທຸກ​ຈົນ ປຽບທຽບ​ໃສ່ 15.1 ​ເປີ​ເຊັນ

ຂອງ

ພົນລະ​ເມືອງ​ອາ​ເມຣິກັນ​ທັງ​ໝົດ. ຊາວ​ອິນ​ເດຍມີ​ອັດຕາ​ຄວາມທຸກ​ຍາກ​ຕໍ່າ​ສຸດ 7.5 ​ເປີ​

ເຊັນ ​ແລະ​ມຽນມາ​ ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ລະ​ດັບ​ສູງ​ສຸດ 35 ​ເປີ​ເຊັນ.

A new study of Asian-Americans, the fastest-growing racial or ethnic group in the United States, reveals an extremely diverse community.



The Pew Research Center says the population of Asian-Americans grew to just over 20 million between 2000 and 2015 -- an increase of 72 percent. In comparison, the number of Hispanics, who comprise the nation's second-fastest growing group, increased by 60 percent during that 15-year period.



Some of the fastest-growing subgroups were Bhutanese, Nepalese and Burmese, with the slowest growth rates registered among Laotians and Japanese.



Asian-Americans have roots in more than 20 countries in East Asia, Southeast Asia and the Indian subcontinent, according to Pew, which says 94 percent of Asian-Americans are from 19 origin groups.



Pew said Asian-Americans will be the largest immigrant group in the U.S. by 2055 when they are expected to pass Hispanics. Asians will make up 38 percent of all immigrants in 50 years, while Hispanics will make up 31 percent, the study predicts.



People of Chinese origin make up the largest group, which, at 4.9 million, comprise nearly one-quarter of the Asian population. Indians and people of Philippine descent are the next largest, with populations of 4 million and 3.9 million, respectively, the study said. Pew found that Vietnamese, Koreans and Japanese each have over 1 million people. The remaining 13 origin groups account for 12 percent of Asians in the United States.



Pew says nearly 60 percent of the U.S. Asian population are foreign born, but that number varies by group, with only 27 percent of Japanese being foreign born, compared to 92 percent of Bhutanese.



In terms of illegal immigration, Pew found Asians made up 13 percent of the estimated 11.1 million illegal immigrants.



Overall, Asian-Americans fare well economically, compared with the rest of the U.S. population, but the Pew survey notes that prosperity "varies widely" among the subgroups. The median household income for Asians was $73,060 per year, almost $20,000 more than the U.S. average of $53,600. Indian households had the highest income at $100,000 per year, while Burmese had the lowest at $36,000.



Only 12.1 percent of Asians live in poverty compared to 15.1 percent of the overall U.S. population. Indians had the lowest poverty rate, at 7.5 percent, and Burmese had the highest level, at 35 percent.



Regarding education, the survey said 51 percent of Asians ages 25 and older have a bachelor's degree or more. That compared to 30 percent for the entire country. Again, the percentages vary, depending on the subgroup, with 72 percent of Indians having a bachelor's degree or more. Only 9 percent of Bhutanese had a college degree or higher.



About 70 percent of Asian-Americans over the age of 5 were proficient in English, but like other measures, the figure varies widely among subgroups. Eighty-four percent of Japanese-Americans were proficient, while only 27 percent of Bhutanese spoke the language well. Less than one-third of Asian-Americans spoke English at home, Pew said.



Forty-five percent of Asian-Americans live in the Western U.S. with about a third living in California. That figure compares to 23 percent in the South, 20 percent in the Northeast and 12 percent in the Midwest.