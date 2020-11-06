ລົມພາຍຸອີຕາ ຍັງສືບຕໍ່ ເຮັດໃຫ້ມີຝົນຕົກໜັກ ຢູ່ທົ່ວຂົງເຂດອາເມຣິກາກາງ

ຢ່າງໜ້ອຍ 57 ຄົນໄດ້ເສຍຊີວິດ ຍ້ອນຝົນຕົກໜັກຢ່າງບໍ່ຢຸດເຊົາ ຊຶ່ງເຮັດໃຫ້ ເກີດນໍ້າຖ້ວມ

ແລະດິນເຈື່ອນຢູ່່ທົ່ວອາເມຣິກາກາງ ຮວມທັງຮອນດູຣາສ ນັບແຕ່ລົມພາຍຸອີຕາ (Eta)

ໄດ້ພັດເຂົ້າຖະຫຼົ່ມຊາຍຝັ່ງຂອງນິກາຣາກົວ ໃນວັນ ອັງຄານທີ່ຜ່ານມາ.

ລົມພາຍຸອີຕາ ໄດ້ຫຼຸດຄວາມແຮງລົງມາເປັນພາຍຸຄວາມກົດອາກາດຕ່ຳແຕ່ຝົນ ຍັງຕົກຢູ່ຕໍ່

ໄປ ເຮັດໃຫ້ເກີດນໍ້າຖ້ວມແຕ່ປານາມາ ໄປຫາກົວເຕມາລາ.

ປະທານາທິບໍດີອາເລັກຮັນໂດຣ ກິອຳມັດເຕ ກ່າວວ່າ ເຮືອນຊານຂອງຊາວກົວ ເຕມາລາ

ເກືອບ 300 ຫຼັງໄດ້ຮັບຄວາມເສຍຫາຍແລະຄາດວ່າ ຝົນຍັງຈະຕົກ ຢູ່ຕໍ່ໄປອີກສອງມືຶ້.

ເຮືອບິນ ເຮລິຄອບເຕີກູ້ໄພການແພດ ແບລັກຮ້ອກ (Black Hawk) ຂອງສະຫະລັດທີ່ປະຈຳຢູ່

ໜ່ວຍປະຕິບັດງານຮ່ວມບຣາໂວ (Joint Task Force Bravo) ໃນຮອນດູຣາສ ໄດ້ກູ້ໄພ

ຫຼາຍຄົນທີ່ຕົກຄ້າງຍ້ອນໄພນໍ້າຖ້ວມ ໃນວັນພະຫັດວານນີ້.

ສູນກາງພະຍາກອນອາກາດແຫ່ງຊາດຂອງສະຫະລັດກ່າວວ່າ ລົມອີຕາຈະເພີ້ມຄວາມ

ແຮງຂຶ້ນ ເປັນພາຍຸລະດູຮ້ອນຄືນອີກ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ເຄື່ອນເຂົ້າສູ່ທະເລຄາ ຣິບຽນ ຜ່ານທາງ

ພາກເໜືອສູ່ຄິວບາ ແລະພາກໃຕ້ຂອງລັດຟລໍຣິດາ.

ສູນກາງພະຍາກອນອາກາດໄດ້ເຜີຍແຜ່ຄຳແນະນຳໃຫ້ ເບລິສ ແລະພາກຕາ ເວັນຕົກຂອງ

ຄິວບາ ຄວນຈະຕິດຕາມເບິ່ງການເຄື່ອນໄຫວຂອງພາຍຸຫົວນີ້.

ການເຕືອນກ່ຽວກັບລົມພາຍຸຫົວນີ້ ແມ່ນມີຜົນຕໍ່ບັນດາໝູ່ເກາະເຄແມນ.

At least 57 people have died from persistent heavy rains causing flooding and landslides across Central America, including Honduras, since Hurricane Eta came ashore in Nicaragua Tuesday,

Eta has been downgraded to a tropical depression, but lingering rains created more flooding from Panama to Guatemala.

President Alejandro Giammattei said nearly 300 Guatemalan homes have been affected and that the rain is expected to continue for two days.

A US Black Hawk medical evacuation helicopter assigned to Joint Task Force-Bravo in Honduras rescued several people stranded in floodwaters Thursday.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Eta is forecast to regain tropical storm strength as it moves into the Caribbean Sea on a northerly path toward Cuba and southern Florida.

The center posted an advisory that Belize and western Cuba should be monitoring the storm’s movement.

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for the Cayman Islands.