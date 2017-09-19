ປະ​ເທດ​ໂດ​ມີ​ນີກາທີ່​ຕັ້ງຢູ່​ໃນ​ເຂດ​ທະ​ເລ Caribbean ​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ເຮີຣິ​ເຄນ Maria ​ພັດ​ຖະຫຼົ່ມໂດຍກົງ​ຢ່າງໜັກ​ຕະຫລອດ​ຄືນ​ຜ່ານ​ມາ ພາຍຫລັງ​ທີ່​ລົມ​ພາຍຸ​ດັ່ງກ່າວ ​ໄດ້​ເພີ້ມຄວາມ​ແຮງ​ຂຶ້ນຢ່າງ​ວ່ອງ​ໄວ​ໄປ​ເປັນ​ເຮີຣິ​ເຄນປະ​ເພດ 5 ທີ່​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ສາມາດ​ນໍາ​ເອົາຟອງ​ທະ​ເລ​ຂອງ​ລົມ ພາຍຸ​ທີ່​ເປັນ​ອັນຕະລາຍ​ຮ້າຍ​ແຮງ ​ແລະ​ຝົນຕົກ​ໜັກທີ່​ພາ​ໃຫ້​ເກີດ​ນໍ້າ​ຖ້ວມ​ໃສ່​ປະ​ເທດ​ດັ່ງກ່າວ​ໄດ້.



ນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີ Roosevelt Skerrit ຂຽນລົງ​ໃນ Facebook ວ່າ ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ຂັ້ນຕົ້ນສະ​ແດງ​ໃຫ້​ເຫັນ​ວ່າ "ມີ​ຄວາມ​ເສຍ​ຫາຍຢູ່​ໃນ​ຂົງ​ເຂດ​ອັນ​ກວ້າງຂວາງ."



ທ່ນ Skerrit ກ່າວ​ວ່າ "ຜ່ານ​ມາ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ສູນ​ເສຍ​ສິ່ງ​ທີ່​ບໍ່ສາມາດ​ຊື້​ ​ແລະ​ທົດ​ແທນດ້ວຍ​ເງິນ​ໄດ້. ສິ່ງ​ທີ່​ຂ້າພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ຢ້ານ​ກົວ​ຫລາຍ​ທີ່​ສຸດ​ກໍ​ຄື ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຕື່ນ​ຂຶ້ນມາ​ໄດ້​ຍິນຂ່າວວ່າ​ມີ​ຄົນ​ບາດ​ເຈັບ​ຢ່າງຮ້າຍ​ແຮງ ​ແລະ​ອາດ​ມີ​ການ​ເສຍ​ຊີວິດ​ຍ້ອນ​ດິນ​ທີ່​ອາດ​ຈະ​ເຈື່ອນ​ຍ້ອນ​ມີ​ຝົນຕົກແຮງ​ແບບບໍ່ຢຸດ​ບໍ່ຢ່ອນ."



ທ່ານ​ກ່າວ​ເພີ້ມອີກ​ວ່າ ຈຸດ​ເພັ່ງ​ເລັງ​ແມ່ນ​ສຸມ​ໃສ່​ຊອກ​ຫາ​ຄົນ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ບາດ​ເຈັບຫລື​ຖືກ​ທັບ​ໂດຍສິ່ງ​ຫັກ​ພັງຕ່າງໆ. ທ່ານ​ເວົ້າວ່າ "​ເພື່ອນໆທັງຫຼາຍ ພວກ​ເຮົາຈະຕ້ອງການ​ຄວາມ​ຊ່ວຍ​ເຫລືອ ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຈະ​ຕ້ອງການ ການ​ຊ່ວຍ​ເຫລືອ​ໃນ​ທຸກ​ປະ​ເພດ​ແລະ​ຮູບ​ແບບ.”

ສູ​ນກາງເຮີຣິ​ເຄນ​ແຫ່ງ​ຊາດຂອງ​ສະຫະລັດ​ເວົ້າວ່າ ລົມພາຍຸ Maria ມີ​ລົມ​ແຮງ​ທີ່​ສູງ​ສຸດ ໃນ​ຕອນເຊົ້າມືດ​ຂອງ​ວັນ​ອັງຄານ​ມື້ນີ້ ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ລະດັບ​ປະມານ 250 ກິ​ໂລ​ແມັດຕໍ່ຊົ່ວ​ໂມງ. ສູນ​ກາງ​ຂອງລົມພາຍຸ​ໄດ້​ເຄື່ອນ​ຍ້າຍ ​ອອກ​ຈາກ​ເກາະ​ໂດ​ມີ​ນິກາຢ່າງ​ຊ້າໆ ​ແລະມຸ່ງ​ໜ້າ​ໄປ​ຫາພາກ​ໃຕ້​ຂອງ​ເກາະ Guadaloupe ​ໃນ​ຂະນະ​ທີ່ຫົວລົມແຮງ​ແລະ​ຝົນ​ໄດ້​ຂະຫຍາຍ​ອອກ​ໄປ​ຫາ​ຫຼາຍໆ​ເຂດ​ຂອງ​ເກາະ Leeward Islands​ ​ແລະເກາະ Lesser Antilles.



ບັນດາ​ເຂດ​ເຫລົ່ານັ້ນ ​ເກືອບ​ວ່າ​ບໍ່ມີ​ເວລາ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ຟື້ນຕົວ​ຄືນ​ຈາກເຮີຣິ​ເຄນ Irma, ຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນລົມ ພາຍຸ​ແຮງອີກຫົວ​ນຶ່ງ ທີ່​ໄດ້​ພັດ​ຜ່ານເຂດ​ດັ່ງກ່າວດ້ວຍ​ຄວາມ​ແຮງທີ່​ສ້າງ​ຄວາມ​ເສຍ​ຫາຍແບບຄ້າຍໆ​ກັນ ​ໃນຕົ້ນ​ເດືອນ​ນີ້.

ທ່ານ Dennis Feltgen, ນັກ​ພະຍາ​ກອນ​ອາກາດ​ປະ​ຈໍາສູ​ນກາງເຮີຣິ​ເຄນ​ແຫ່ງ​ຊາດ ຢູ່ນະ

ຄອນ​ Miami ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່ VOA ວ່າ "ໜ້າ​ເສຍ​ໃຈ ລົມ​ພາຍຸ​ນີ້​ໄດ້​ປະ​ທະ​ໃສ່​ເກາະ​ຕ່າງໆ ທີ່​ຫາກໍ່​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ຜົນ​ເສຍ​ຫາຍ​ຈາກເຮີຣິ​ເຄນ Irma ​ໃນ​ອາທິດ​ນຶ່ງ ຫລື 10 ມື້ກ່ອນໜ້ານີ້". "ມັນ​ບໍ່​ແມ່ນ​ພັດ​ຢູ່​ໃນແລວ​ດຽວກັນ ​ແຕ່​ວ່າ ​ໂດຍລວມ​ແລ້ວ​ມັນ​ຍັງ​ພັດ​ຢູ່ໃນ​ເຂດ​ດຽວກັນ ສະນັ້ນມັນ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ຊ່ວຍ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ສະຖານະ​ການ​ຢູ່​ຂົງ​ເຂດ​ນັ້ນດີ​ຂຶ້ນ ​ແຕ່​ຢ່າງ​ໃດ​ເລີຍ."



ສູ​ນກາງເຮີຣິ​ເຄນ​ແຫ່ງ​ຊາດ ຄາດ​ວ່າ ຈຸດໃຈກາງຂອງ​ລົມພາຍຸ​ເຮີຣິ​ເຄນ Maria ຈະເຄື່ອນ​ໄປເຖິງ​ເກາະ Virgin Islands ຂອງ​ສະຫະລັດ ​ພາຍ​ໃນ​ຕອນ​ສວຍ​ຂອງ​ວັນ​ອັງຄານມື້​ນີ້

"ໂດຍ​ເປັນ​ເຮີຣິ​ເຄນ​ໃຫຍ່​ທີ່​ເປັນ​ອັນຕະລາຍ​ຮ້າຍ​ແຮງ​ທີ່​ສຸດ," ​ແລະຈະ​ພັດຜ່ານ Puerto Rico ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ພຸດ​ມື້ອື່ນ.

ເບິ່ງວີດິໂອກ່ຽວກັບຂ່າວນີ້ເພີ້ມ

The Caribbean island nation Dominica took a direct hit overnight from Hurricane Maria, after the storm rapidly strengthened into a Category 5 hurricane capable of bringing life-threatening storm surge and flooding rains.



Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit wrote on Facebook that initial reports indicate "widespread devastation."



"So far we have lost all what money can buy and replace. My greatest fear for the morning is that we will wake up to news of serious physical injury and possible deaths as a result of likely landslides triggered by persistent rains," Skerrit said.



He added that the focus is on finding people injured or trapped in rubble.



"We will need help, my friend, we will need help of all kinds," he said.



The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Maria had maximum sustained winds early Tuesday of about 250 kilometers per hour. The center of the storm was slowly moving away from Dominica and past the southern coast of Guadaloupe, while bands of strong winds and rain extended to many areas in the Leeward Islands and Lesser Antilles.



Those areas barely had time to begin recovering from another powerful storm, Hurricane Irma, which came through with similar, devastating strength earlier this month.



"Unfortunately it is impacting many of the islands which were severely damaged by Irma just a week to 10 days ago," Dennis Feltgen, a forecaster at the National Hurricane Center in Miami, told VOA. "It's not an identical path, but it is still in the same general area, so this is not helping the situation down there at all."



The National Hurricane Center expects the eye of Hurricane Maria to approach the U.S. Virgin Islands by late Tuesday as an "extremely dangerous major hurricane," and to cross over Puerto Rico on Wednesday.



Virgin Islands Governor Kenneth Mapp urged people there to finish their preparations before the storm arrives.



"We are going to have a very, very long night," he said.



The governor of Puerto Rico, Ricardo Rossello, also told island residents to brace for the storm's arrival, saying, "It is time to seek refuge with a family member, friend or head to a state shelter."



The U.S. territory imposed rationing of basic supplies including water, milk, baby formula, canned food, batteries and flashlights.



U.S. President Donald Trump has declared a state of emergency for Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, and authorized Homeland Security and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to coordinate all relief efforts.



Maria would be the most powerful hurricane to hit Puerto Rico in 85 years, since a Category 4 storm swept the U.S. island territory in 1932, according to Feltgen. The last major hurricane to strike Puerto Rico directly was Georges, which made landfall there as a Category 3 storm.



"The 2017 Atlantic hurricane season was forecast to be above average and that is certainly the case right now," Feltgen said. "The bad news is that we're only just past the halfway point of the season. We still have plenty more weeks to go. The peak of the season runs from mid-August through late October and there are still many more storms on the horizon."



Hurricane Jose is also bringing a threat of flooding rains to isolated areas along the northern part of U.S. East Coast this week. The center of the storm is well out to sea, but tropical storm force winds could reach the coast, with strong surf affecting those areas as well as Bermuda and the Bahamas.

