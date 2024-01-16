ອີຣ່ານ ກ່າວວ່າ ກຳລັງພິທັກປະຕິວັດ ໂຈມຕີ 'ສຳນັກງານສອດແນມ' ຂອງອິສຣາແອລ ໃນອີຣັກ, ແລະປະຕິຍານຈະລ້າງແຄ້ນຕື່ມອີກ

ກອງກຳລັງພິທັກປະຕິວັດຂອງອີຣ່ານ ກ່າວວ່າ ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ໂຈມຕີ “ສຳນັກງານໃຫຍ່ ໃນການສອດແນມຫຼາຍແຫ່ງ” ຂອງອິສຣາແອລ ຢູ່ຂົງເຂດ​ເຄິ່ງປົກຄອງຕົນເອງ ໃນເຄີດິສຖານຂອງອີຣັກ ສື່ມວນຊົນຂອງອີຣ່ານໄດ້ລາຍງານເມື່ອຕອນແລງວັນຈັນວານນີ້ ໃນຂະນະດຽວກັນ ກອງກຳລັງ​ຊັ້ນ​ແນວ​ໜ້າ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າຍັງໄດ້ໂຈມຕີຢູ່ໃນຊີເຣຍ ໃນການຕໍ່ຕ້ານກຸ່ມລັດອິສລາມ ອີງຕາມອົງການຂ່າວຣອຍເຕີສ໌.

ການໂຈມຕີດັ່ງກ່າວມີຂຶ້ນ ທ່າມກາງຄວາມເປັນຫ່ວງກ່ຽກັບການທະວີຂຶ້ນຂອງບັນຫາຂັດແຍ້ງທີ່ໄດ້ແຜ່ຂະຫຍາຍອອກໄປທົ່ວເຂດຕາເວັນອອກກາງ ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ສົ່ງຄາມລະຫວ່າງອິສຣາແອລ ແລະກຸ່ມອິສລາມຮາມາສຂອງປາແລັສໄຕນ໌ ໄດ້ເລີ້ມຕົ້ນຂຶ້ນໃນວັນທີ 7 ຕຸລາ ປີກາຍນີ້ ພ້ອມດ້ວຍບັນດາພັນທະມິດທັງຫຼາຍຂອງອີຣ່ານ ຍັງໄດ້ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມໃນບັນຫາຂັດແຍ້ງ ທີ່ມາຈາກເລບານອນ, ຊີເຣຍ, ອີຣັກ ແລະ ເຢເມນ.

“ໃນການຕອບໂຕ້ຕໍ່ຄວາມໂຫດຮ້າຍຂອງລະບອບການປົກຄອງຊາວຢິວ, ຍ້ອນສາເຫດການສັງຫານຜູ້ບັນຊາການຫຼາຍຄົນຂອງກອງກຳລັງປ້ອງກັນ ແລະ ກຸ່ມຕໍ່ຕ້ານແອັກສິສ....ນຶ່ງໃນສຳນັກງານໃຫຍ່ສອດແນມຂອງກຸ່ມໂມສສາດ ຢູ່ໃນຂົງເຂດເຄີດິສຖານຂອງອີຣັກ ໄດ້ຖືກທຳລາຍດ້ວຍພວກລູກສອນໄຟຂີປະນາວຸດ” ຖະແຫລງການຂອງກອງກຳລັງພິທັກການປະຕິວັດ ໄດ້ກ່າວ.

ອົງການຂ່າວຣອຍເຕີສ໌ບໍ່ສາມາດຢັ້ງຢືນລາຍງານດັ່ງກ່າວໄດ້ຢ່າງເປັນອິສສະຫຼະ. ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຂອງລັດຖະບານອິສຣາແອລ ບໍ່ສາມາດຕິດຕໍ່ໄດ້ສຳລັບການໃຫ້ຄວາມເຫັນໃນທັນທີ.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards said they attacked the spy headquarters of Israel in Iraq's semi-autonomous Kurdistan region, state media reported late on Monday, while the elite force said they also struck in Syria against the Islamic State.

The strikes come amid concerns about the escalation of a conflict that has spread through the Middle East since the war between Israel and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas began on Oct. 7, with Iran's allies also entering the fray from Lebanon, Syria, Iraq and Yemen.

"In response to the recent atrocities of the Zionist regime, causing the killing of commanders of the Guards and the Axis of Resistance ... one of the main Mossad espionage headquarters in Iraq's Kurdistan region was destroyed with ballistic missiles," the Guards said in a statement.

Israeli government officials could not immediately be reached for comment.

In addition to the strikes at northeast of Kurdistan's capital Irbil in a residential area near the U.S. consulate, the Guards said they "fired a number of ballistic missiles in Syria and destroyed the perpetrators of terrorist operations" in Iran, including the Islamic State.

Islamic State claimed responsibility for two explosions in Iran this month that killed nearly 100 people and wounded scores at a memorial for top commander Qassem Soleimani.

"We assure our nation that the Guards' offensive operations will continue until avenging the last drops of martyrs' blood," the Guards' statement said.

Iran had already vowed revenge for the killing of three members of the Guards in Syria last month, including a senior Guards commander, who had served as military advisers there.

Three security sources and Iranian state media said at the time they were killed in an Israeli air strike. An Israeli military spokesman declined to comment, saying only it had a job to protect the security interests of Israel.

While recalling its envoy from Tehran, Iraq summoned Iran's charge d'affaires in Baghdad to protest the strikes, the foreign ministry said. It said Baghdad would take all legal measures against what it called a violation of Iraq's sovereignty.

The U.S. State Department condemned the attacks near Irbil, calling them "reckless," but officials said no U.S. facilities were targeted and there were no U.S. casualties.

"The United States supports the sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity of Iraq," Adrienne Watson, spokesperson for the White House National Security Council, said in the statement.

Iran, which supports Hamas in its war with Israel, accuses the United States of backing what it calls Israeli crimes in Gaza. The U.S. has said it backs Israel in its campaign but has raised concerns about the number of Palestinian civilians killed.

Iraqi Kurdish Prime Minister Masrour Barzani condemned the attack on Irbil as a "crime against the Kurdish people."

At least four civilians were killed and six injured in the strikes, the Kurdistan government's security council said.

Multimillionaire Kurdish businessman Peshraw Dizayee and several members of his family were among the dead, killed when at least one rocket crashed into their home, Iraqi security and medical sources said.

Dizayee, who was close to the ruling Barzani clan, owned businesses that led major real estate projects in Kurdistan.

Additionally, one rocket fell on the house of a senior Kurdish intelligence official and another on a Kurdish intelligence center. Air traffic at Irbil airport was halted, the security sources said.

Iran has in the past carried out strikes in Iraq's Kurdistan region, saying the area is used as a staging ground for Iranian separatist groups as well as agents of its arch-foe Israel.

Baghdad has tried to address Iranian concerns over separatist groups in the region, moving to relocate some members as part of a security agreement reached with Tehran in 2023.