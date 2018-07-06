ປະຊາຊົນ ອັງກິດ ກຽມປະທ້ວງ ທ່ານ ທຣຳ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ທ່ານ ຈະເດີນທາງ ໄປຢ້ຽມຢາມ ໃນສັບປະດາໜ້າ

ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ມີກຳນົດເດີນທາງໄປຮອດປະເທດ ອັງກິດ ວັນທີ 12 ກໍລະກົດນີ້ ເປັນການເດີນທາງໄປຫານຶ່ງ ໃນບັນດາປະເທດພັນທະມິດ ທີ່ເກົ່າແກ່ທີ່ສຸດ ຄັ້ງທຳອິດຂອງທ່ານ ໃນຖານະປະທານາທິບໍດີ ສະຫະລັດ, ແຕ່ແນວໃດກໍຕາມ ມັນກໍບໍ່ແມ່ນການເດີນ ທາງຢ່າງເປັນທາງການ. ດັ່ງທີ່ນັກຂ່າວວີໂອເອ ລາຍງານຈາກນະຄອນ ຫຼວງ ລອນດອນ ນັ້ນ, ຄວາມເຂັ້ມແຂງ ຂອງອັນທີ່ເອີ້ນວ່າ ສາຍພົວ ພັນພິເສດນັ້ນ ແມ່ນໄດ້ກາຍເປັນບັນຫາເມື່ອສອງສາມເດືອນທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ແລະ ປະຊາຊົນຫຼາຍພັນຄົນ ກໍໄດ້ກຽມພ້ອມທີ່ຈະອອກມາປະທ້ວງ ຢູ່ຕາມຖະໜົນ ຕໍ່ການຢ້ຽມຢາມດັ່ງກ່າວນັ້ນ. ພຸດທະສອນ ຈະນຳລາຍລະອຽດ ຂອງລາຍງານນີ້ ມາສະເໜີທ່ານໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ອັງກິດ ແມ່ນກຳລັງຮັບມື ກັບຄື້ນຄວາມຮ້ອນ ແລະ ອຸນຫະພູມທາງການເມືອງກໍກຳລັງເພີ່ມສູງຂຶ້ນ. ການເດີນທາງຢ້ຽມຢາມທີ່ໃກ້ຈະມາເຖິງນີ້ຂອງທ່ານ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ຜູ້ທີ່ຄັດຄ້ານຕໍ່ວິໄສທັດຂອງທ່ານປະທານາທິບໍດີ ກ່ຽວກັບ ບັນຫາຕ່າງໆ ເຊັ່ນຄົນເຂົ້າເມືອງ ແລະ ສະພາບອາກາດປ່ຽນແປງນັ້ນ ມີແຮງກະຕຸ້ນຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນ.

ນາງ ເທີຣີ, ຜູ້ອາໄສຢູ່ໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງ ລອນດອນ ກ່າວວ່າ “ຂ້າພະ ເຈົ້າຈະອອກມາປະທ້ວງ. ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າບໍ່ແມ່ນຄົນປະເພດທີ່ວ່າມັກປະທ້ວງດອກ, ແຕ່ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າມີຄວາມຮູ້ສຶກຢ່າງແຮງວ່າ ລາວບໍ່ຄວນໄດ້ຮັບການຕ້ອນຮັບ.”

ນາງ ແຄເມີຣັອນ ສະມິທ໌ ຜູ້ອາໄສຢູ່ ລອນດອນ ກ່າວວ່າ “ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າບໍ່ເຫັນດີຢ່າງຍິ່ງ ກັບຫຼາຍສິ່ງທີ່ລາວໄດ້ເຮັດ, ແຕ່ໃນເວລາດຽວກັນ ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າລາວເຮັດໄດ້ດີສຳລັບ ອາເມຣິກາ. ສະນັ້ນຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າ ລາວຄວນມາ, ກະເດົາວ່າຈັ່ງຊັ້ນ, ຖານະເປັນພັນທະມິດກັນ ເນາະ.”

ທ່ານ ຄຣິສ ອັງຕວນ, ຈາກລອນດອນ ກ່າວວ່າ “ມັນຈະດີຕໍ່ທ່ານ ທີ່ຈະໄດ້ມາເຫັນປະຕິກິລິຍາຂອງຄົນຢູ່ພີ້.”

ການປະທ້ວງຕ່າງໆແມ່ນໄດ້ມີການວາງແຜນໄວ້ໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງ ລອນດອນ ເຖິງແມ່ນວ່າ ເຂົາເຈົ້າຈະຖືກກັ້ນໃຫ້ບໍ່ເຫັນທ່ານປະທານາທິບໍດີກໍຕາມ.

ທ່ານ ເດວິດ ຊາເຈັ້ນ, ຈາກສະຖາບັນນະໂຍບາຍອະນຸລັກນິຍົມຂອງ ກຸ່ມ ໂບ (Bow) ກ່າວວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາບໍ່ຢາກໃຫ້ສຽງນ້ອຍໆ ແລະ ຂ້ອນຂ້າງຮຸນແຮງຂອງຄົນກຸ່ມນ້ອຍນີ້ ຖືກສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນວ່າ ເປັນ ປະຊາກອນ ອັງກິດ ທີ່ກວ້າງຂວາງ.”

ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ທຣຳ ແລະ ນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີ ອັງກິດ ທ່ານນາງ ເທຣີຊາ ເມ ໄດ້ປະສົບຄວາມສຳເລັດໃນຂັ້ນຕົ້ນທີ່ທຳນຽບຂາວເມື່ອປີ 2017 ທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ແຕ່ ອັນທີ່ເອີ້ນວ່າ “ສາຍພົວພັນທີ່ພິເສດ” ນັ້ນ ຕອນນີ້ແມ່ນກຳລັງມີບັນຫາ.

ທ່ານ ເລັສລີ ວິນຈາມູຣີ, ຈາກກຸ່ມນະໂຍບາຍ ຊາທຳ ຮາວສ໌ (Chatham House) ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ການສົ່ງຕໍ່ວິດີໂອຂອງພວກຂວາຈັດໃນ ທວິດເຕີ ໂດຍປະທານາທິບໍດີ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ກໍ່ໃຫ້ເກີດການສົນທະ ນາກັນຢ່າງຮຸນແຮງໃນສະພາແຫ່ງຊາດ, ການປະທ້ວງຢູ່ທ້ອງຖະໜົນ. ແລະ ການເດີນທາງມາພີ້ ຂອງເພິ່ນແມ່ນຈະເກີດຂຶ້ນ ບໍ່ດົນຫຼັງຈາກການເກັບພາສີຕ່າງໆຕໍ່ ຢູໂຣບ, ບໍ່ດົນຫຼັງຈາກໄດ້ຖອນຕົວອອກຈາກຂໍ້ຕົກລົງກັບ ອີຣ່ານ, ແລະ ບາງເທື່ອໃນຄັ້ງຫຼ້າສຸດນີ້, ການກ່າວເຖິງນະ ໂຍບາຍທີ່ບໍ່ດີຫຼາຍຕໍ່ສື່ມວນຊົນ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການແຍກຄອບຄົວຂອງພວກ

ຄົນເຂົ້າເມືອງ ຜິດກົດໝາຍ, ການແຍກພໍ່ແມ່ນອອກຈາກລູກຂອງເຂົາ ເຈົ້າ.”

(ນັກຂ່າວຢືນ/ພາບຂ່າວຂອງວີໂອເອໃນສະພາແຫ່ງຊາດ ອັງກິດ)

“ການຢ້ຽມຢາມຂອງທ່ານ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ຈະເກີດຂຶ້ນໃນໄລຍະເວລາທີ່ສຳຄັນສຳລັບ ອັງກິດ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າ ຈະອອກຈາກສະຫະພາບ ຢູໂຣບ. ລັດຖະບານໄດ້ພິຈາລະນາສາຍພົວພັນທາງເສດຖະກິດ ແລະ ຄວາມປອດໄພທີ່ເຂັ້ມແຂງກັບ ສະຫະລັດ ວ່າສຳຄັນຕໍ່ຄວາມສຳເລັດຢູ່ນອກ ສະຫະພາບ ຢູໂຣບ ໃນອະນາຄົດ.”

ທ່ານ ເດວິ ຊາເຈັ້ນ ກ່າວວ່າ “ໃນຍຸກ ເບຣັກຊິດ (Brexit) ນີ້, ພວກເຮົາຕ້ອງສ້າງພັນທະມິດໃນທົ່ວໂລກ. ແລະ ມັນຈະບໍ່ມີພັນທະທີ່ແຂງແກ່ນກວ່າທີ່ເຮົາເຄີຍມີມາກັບ ສະຫະລັດ ອາເມຣິກາ.”

ແຕ່ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ທຣຳ ຈະໃຫ້ບູລິມະສິດແບບດຽວກັນນີ້ຕໍ່ ອັງກິດ ບໍ?

ທ່ານ ເລັສລີ ກ່າວວ່າ “ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າສົງໄສວ່າມັນຈະມີການຢືນຢັນເຖິງສາຍພົວພັນຂອງ ອາເມຣິກາ ກັບ ສະຫະຣາຊະອານາຈັກ, ກ່ຽວກັບຄຳໝັ້ນສັນຍາຕໍ່ຂໍ້ຕົກລົງການຄ້າບາງປະເພດ. ແຕ່, ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າສົງໄສວ່າ ພວກເຮົາຈະໄດ້ເຫັນໜ້ອຍຫຼາຍຫຼັງຈາກລາວເດີນທາງກັບ. ເຂົາ ເຈົ້າຕ້ອງກັບຄືນໄປຫາບາງຫົວຂໍ້ທີ່ພວກເຮົາຈະຄາດຫວັງ ເຊິ່ງແມ່ນການຮ່ວມມືດ້ານຄວາມປອດໄພ, ອົງການ ເນໂຕ (NATO).

ກອງປະຊຸມສຸດຍອດ ເນໂຕ ໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງ ບຣັສໂຊລສ໌ ຂອງປະເທດ ແບລຈຽມ ຈະຈັດຂຶ້ນໃນທັນທີ ຫຼັງຈາກການຢ້ຽມຢາມນະຄອນຫຼວງ ລອນດອນ ຂອງທ່ານ ທຣຳ ແລະ ຫຼັງຈາກນັ້ນ, ທ່ານກໍມີກຳນົດຈະເດີນທາງໄປນະຄອນຫຼວງ ແຮລຊິງກິ ຂອງປະເທດ ຟິນແລນ ເພື່ອພົບປະກັບປະທານາທິບໍດີ ຣັດເຊຍ ທ່ານ ວລາດິເມຍ ປູຕິນ ໃນວັນທີ 16 ກໍລະກົດ.

ທ່ານ ເລັສລີ ວິນຈາມູຣາ ກ່າວວ່າ “ການຢ້ຽມຢາມອີກສອງຄັ້ງອື່ນໆ ແມ່ນມີຄວາມສຳຄັນ ຕໍ່ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ອາເມຣິກັນ ຫຼາຍກວ່າ.”

ໃນຂະນະທີ່ພວກປະທ້ວງຫຼາຍພັນຄົນ ກະກຽມທີ່ຈະອອກມາປະທ້ວງຢູ່ຖະໜົນນັ້ນ ການໃຫ້ທັດສະນະຄະຕິຕ່າງໆ ອາດມີບົດບາດ ຢ່າງຫຼວງ ຫຼາຍ ໃນວິທີທີ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າເຂົ້າໃຈ ກ່ຽວກັບ ປະເທດທີ່ຢູ່ສອງຟາກຂອງມະ ຫາສະໝຸດ ແອັດແລນຕິກນັ້ນ.

Donald Trump is set to arrive in Britain July 12 in his first trip as U.S. president to one of America's oldest allies, although it is not a state visit. As Henry Ridgwell reports from London, the strength of the so-called special relationship has been tested in recent months - and thousands are preparing to take to the streets to demonstrate against the visit.



Britain is basking in a heat waveand the political temperature is rising. The coming visit of Donald Trump has energized those opposed to the U.S. president's views on issues like immigration and climate change.



"I'll be out there protesting. I'm not really a demonstration sort of person, but I feel quite strongly that he shouldn't be welcomed."



"I don't particularly agree with a lot of the things he's done, but at the same time I think he's done well for America. So I think he should come, I guess, as an ally."



"It will be good for him to come to see the reaction of the people here."



Protests are planned in Londonalthough they'll be kept well away from the president.



"We don't want a tiny but vocal and quite aggressive minority to be portrayed as the wider British population."



President Trump and British Prime Minister Theresa May got off to a good start at the White House in 2017; but, the so-called "special relationship" is now being tested.



"The retweeting of a far-right video (by President Trump) produced a storm of conversation in parliament, protests on the streets. And he's coming here right on the back of the tariffs that have been lodged against Europe, on the back of pulling out of the Iran deal, and most perhaps recently, the very bad press coverage of his policy of separating (undocumented immigrant) families, parents from their children."



"Donald Trump's visit comes at a critical time for Britain as it leaves the European Union. The government sees a strong economic and security relationship with the United States as crucial to a successful future outside the EU."



"In an era of Brexit, we need to be building alliances around the globe. And there is no stronger alliance that we've ever had than with the United States of America."



But does President Trump attach the same priority to Britain?



"I suspect there will be an affirmation of America's relationship with the UK, of a commitment to some sort of trade deal; but, I suspect we'll see very little after he leaves. They'll return to some of the topics that we would expect: the security cooperation, NATO."



A NATO summit in Brussels immediate precedes Trump's London visit - and afterward, he is scheduled to fly to Helsinki to meet his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin on July 16.



"Two other visits that are much more important frankly to the American president."



As thousands of protesters prepare to take to the streetsthe optics could play a big part in how it is perceived on both sides of the Atlantic.