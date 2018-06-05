ບັນດາ​ໄອ​ຍະ​ການ ​ທີ່​ເຮັດ​ວຽກ​ໃຫ້​ແກ່​ໄອ​ຍະ​ການ​ພິ​ເສດ ​ໂຣ​ເບີດ ມັລເລີ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ອະດີດ​

ຜູ້​ຈັດການຄະນະໂຄສະນາ​ຫາ​ສຽງ​ຂອງປະທາ​ນາ​ທິບໍດີ​ດໍ​ໂນ​ລ ທຣໍາ ທ່ານ​ພອລ ມາ​ນາ​

ຝອຕ ​ໄດ້​ພະຍາຍາມ​ຫຼາຍ​ຄັ້ງ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ເຂົ້າໄປຫຍຸ້ງກ່ຽວ​ກັບບັນດາ​ພິຍານ​ ໃນການ​ພົວພັນ​

ກັບ​ການ​ດຳ​ເນີນ​ຄະດີ​ທາງອາຍາຂອງ​ທ່ານ ທີ່ກຳລັງດຳເນີນຢູ່ໃນເວລານີ້.

ຢູ່ໃນ​ການ​ຍື່ນ​ຟ້ອງຕໍ່​ສານ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ຈັນ​ວານ​ນີ້ ບັນດາ​ໄອ​ຍະ​ການ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ທ່ານ​ມາ​ນາ​

ຝອຕ ​ແລະ​ພວກ​ເພື່ອນ​ຮ່ວມ​ງານ “ໄດ້ຕິດ​ຕໍ່​ກັບ​ບັນດາ​ພິຍານ “ຊໍ້າ​ແລ້ວ​ຊໍ້າ​ອີກ” ຕິດ​ຕໍ່

ກັບ​ພິຍານ​ສອງ​ຄົນ ໃນ​ຄວາມ​ພ​ະຍາຍາມ ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ແຊກ​ແຊງ​ຕໍ່ການ​ໃຫ້ ການ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ.

ການ​ຕິດ​ຕໍ່​ໄດ້ມີ​ຂຶ້ນ​ໃນ​ເດືອນ​ກຸມພາ ລຸນຫຼັງ​ຄະນະ​ຕຸລາກາ​ນ​ໄດ້​ຍື່ນຟ້ອງເທື່ອໃໝ່​ຕໍ່​

ທ່ານ​ມາ​ນາ​ຝອຕ ​ແລະ​ໃນ​ຂະນະ​ທີ່​ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ກັກ​ບໍລິເວນ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ເຮືອນຂອງ​ທ່ານນັ້ນ.

ພິຍານ​ທັງ​ສອງ​ຄົນ ແມ່ນບໍ່ໄດ້ລະບຸ​ຊື່​ໃນການຍືນຟ້ອງຕໍ່ສານ ​ແຕ່​ບັນດາ​ໄອ​ຍະ​ການ​

ກ່າວ​ວ່າ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ເຮັດ​ວຽກ​ກັບ​ທ່ານ​ມາ​ນາ​ຝອຕ ​ໃນ​ການຈັດ​ຕັ້ງ​ກຸ່ມ​ນຶ່ງ​ຂອງ​ອະດີດ​ເຈົ້າ​

ໜ້າ​ທີ່ຢູ​ໂຣບທີ່​ຮູ້ກັນໃນຊື່ ກຸ່ມຮັພສ​ເບີກ ທີ່​ໄດ້​ສົ່ງ​ເສີມ​ຜົນ​ປະ​ໂຫຍ​ດຢູ​ເຄຣນ​ໃນ​ຢູ​ໂຣບ

​ພ້ອມ​ດ້ວຍ​ສະຫະລັດ. ທ່ານ​ມາ​ນາ​ຝອຕ ທີ່ກຳລັງຖືກ​ຟ້ອງ ໃນຖານເປັນຜູ້ວິ່ງເຕັ້ນທີ່

ບໍ່​ລົງ​ທະບຽນ​ທີ່​ພົວພັນ​ກັບ​ກຸ່ມຮັພສ​ເບີກ.

ທ່ານ​ມັລ​ເລີ ທີ່ກຳລັງ​ສືບສວນ​ເບິ່ງຄວາມເປັນ​ໄປ​ໄດ້ໃນ​ການ​ຮ່ວມ​ມື​ລະຫວ່າງຄະນະ

ໂຄສະນາ​ຫາ​ສຽງ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ທຣໍາ​ແລະຣັດ​ເຊຍ ​ໄດ້​ຮຽກຮ້ອງ​ໃຫ້​ຜູ້ພິພາກສາທີ່ ​ກຳກັບ

ນຳຄະດີ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ມາ​ນາ​ຝອຕ ​ໃຫ້ລົບລ້າງ ຫຼື​ດັດ​ແປງ​ຄຳ​ສັ່ງ​ປ່ອຍ​ໂຕ​ທ່ານ​ກ່ອນການ​

ດຳ​ເນີນ​ຄະດີ ທີ່​ອາດ​ຈະ​ເປັນ​ຜົນ​ໃຫ້​ທ່ານ​ມາ​ນາ​ຝອຕ​ເຂົ້າ​ຄຸກ.

ທ່ານ​ມັລ​ເລີ ​ໄດ້ຟ້ອງທ່ານ​ມາ​ນາ​ຝອຕ ຢູ່​ໃນ​ສານ​ລັດຖະບານ​ກາງ​ຢູ່​ລັດ​ເວີ​ຈີ​ເນຍ ​ແລະ

​ວໍ​ຊິງ​ຕັນ ​ໃນ​ຂໍ້​ຫາ​ຫຼາຍ​ຢ່າງ ຮວມທັງ​ການ​ຟອກ​ເງິນ ບໍ່​ລົງ​ທະບຽນ​ໃນການ ເປັນ​ຜູ້ຕາງ

ໜ້າ​ຕ່າງປະ​ເທດ ​ແລະ​ທະນາຄານ ​ແລະ​ສໍ້ໂກງ​ພາສີ. ທ່ານ​ມາ​ນາ​ຝອຕ໌ໄດ້​ຮ້ອງຮຽນຕໍ່

ສານວ່າ ທ່ານບໍ່​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ຜິດ​ຕໍ່ຂໍ້​ຫາເຫຼົ່ານີ້.



Prosecutors working for U.S. Special Counsel Robert Mueller say President Donald Trump's former campaign manager, Paul Manafort, made several attempts to tamper with witnesses in connection with his ongoing criminal cases.



In a court filing on Monday, prosecutors said Manafort and one of his associates "repeatedly" contacted two witnesses in an effort to influence their testimony. The contacts occurred in February, shortly after a grand jury returned a new indictment against Manafort and while he was confined to his home.



The two witnesses are not named in court filings, but prosecutors say they worked with Manafort in organizing a group of former European officials, known as the Hapsburg Group, who promoted Ukrainian interests in Europe as well as in the United States. Manafort is under indictment for, among other things, unregistered lobbying related to the Hapsburg Group.



Mueller, who is investigating possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia, asked the judge overseeing the Manafort case to revoke or revise an order releasing him ahead of his trial, which could result in Manafort going to jail.



Mueller has indicted Manafort in federal courts in Virginia and Washington D.C. on a number of allegations, including money laundering, failing to register as a foreign agent and bank and tax fraud. Manafort has pleaded not guilty to the charges.