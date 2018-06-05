ບັນດາໄອຍະການ ທີ່ເຮັດວຽກໃຫ້ແກ່ໄອຍະການພິເສດ ໂຣເບີດ ມັລເລີ ກ່າວວ່າ ອະດີດ
ຜູ້ຈັດການຄະນະໂຄສະນາຫາສຽງຂອງປະທານາທິບໍດີດໍໂນລ ທຣໍາ ທ່ານພອລ ມານາ
ຝອຕ ໄດ້ພະຍາຍາມຫຼາຍຄັ້ງທີ່ຈະເຂົ້າໄປຫຍຸ້ງກ່ຽວກັບບັນດາພິຍານ ໃນການພົວພັນ
ກັບການດຳເນີນຄະດີທາງອາຍາຂອງທ່ານ ທີ່ກຳລັງດຳເນີນຢູ່ໃນເວລານີ້.
ຢູ່ໃນການຍື່ນຟ້ອງຕໍ່ສານໃນວັນຈັນວານນີ້ ບັນດາໄອຍະການກ່າວວ່າ ທ່ານມານາ
ຝອຕ ແລະພວກເພື່ອນຮ່ວມງານ “ໄດ້ຕິດຕໍ່ກັບບັນດາພິຍານ “ຊໍ້າແລ້ວຊໍ້າອີກ” ຕິດຕໍ່
ກັບພິຍານສອງຄົນ ໃນຄວາມພະຍາຍາມ ທີ່ຈະແຊກແຊງຕໍ່ການໃຫ້ ການເຂົາເຈົ້າ.
ການຕິດຕໍ່ໄດ້ມີຂຶ້ນໃນເດືອນກຸມພາ ລຸນຫຼັງຄະນະຕຸລາການໄດ້ຍື່ນຟ້ອງເທື່ອໃໝ່ຕໍ່
ທ່ານມານາຝອຕ ແລະໃນຂະນະທີ່ທ່ານໄດ້ຖືກກັກບໍລິເວນຢູ່ໃນເຮືອນຂອງທ່ານນັ້ນ.
ພິຍານທັງສອງຄົນ ແມ່ນບໍ່ໄດ້ລະບຸຊື່ໃນການຍືນຟ້ອງຕໍ່ສານ ແຕ່ບັນດາໄອຍະການ
ກ່າວວ່າເຂົາເຈົ້າເຮັດວຽກກັບທ່ານມານາຝອຕ ໃນການຈັດຕັ້ງກຸ່ມນຶ່ງຂອງອະດີດເຈົ້າ
ໜ້າທີ່ຢູໂຣບທີ່ຮູ້ກັນໃນຊື່ ກຸ່ມຮັພສເບີກ ທີ່ໄດ້ສົ່ງເສີມຜົນປະໂຫຍດຢູເຄຣນໃນຢູໂຣບ
ພ້ອມດ້ວຍສະຫະລັດ. ທ່ານມານາຝອຕ ທີ່ກຳລັງຖືກຟ້ອງ ໃນຖານເປັນຜູ້ວິ່ງເຕັ້ນທີ່
ບໍ່ລົງທະບຽນທີ່ພົວພັນກັບກຸ່ມຮັພສເບີກ.
ທ່ານມັລເລີ ທີ່ກຳລັງສືບສວນເບິ່ງຄວາມເປັນໄປໄດ້ໃນການຮ່ວມມືລະຫວ່າງຄະນະ
ໂຄສະນາຫາສຽງຂອງທ່ານທຣໍາແລະຣັດເຊຍ ໄດ້ຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ຜູ້ພິພາກສາທີ່ ກຳກັບ
ນຳຄະດີຂອງທ່ານມານາຝອຕ ໃຫ້ລົບລ້າງ ຫຼືດັດແປງຄຳສັ່ງປ່ອຍໂຕທ່ານກ່ອນການ
ດຳເນີນຄະດີ ທີ່ອາດຈະເປັນຜົນໃຫ້ທ່ານມານາຝອຕເຂົ້າຄຸກ.
ທ່ານມັລເລີ ໄດ້ຟ້ອງທ່ານມານາຝອຕ ຢູ່ໃນສານລັດຖະບານກາງຢູ່ລັດເວີຈີເນຍ ແລະ
ວໍຊິງຕັນ ໃນຂໍ້ຫາຫຼາຍຢ່າງ ຮວມທັງການຟອກເງິນ ບໍ່ລົງທະບຽນໃນການ ເປັນຜູ້ຕາງ
ໜ້າຕ່າງປະເທດ ແລະທະນາຄານ ແລະສໍ້ໂກງພາສີ. ທ່ານມານາຝອຕ໌ໄດ້ຮ້ອງຮຽນຕໍ່
ສານວ່າ ທ່ານບໍ່ມີຄວາມຜິດຕໍ່ຂໍ້ຫາເຫຼົ່ານີ້.
Prosecutors working for U.S. Special Counsel Robert Mueller say President Donald Trump's former campaign manager, Paul Manafort, made several attempts to tamper with witnesses in connection with his ongoing criminal cases.
In a court filing on Monday, prosecutors said Manafort and one of his associates "repeatedly" contacted two witnesses in an effort to influence their testimony. The contacts occurred in February, shortly after a grand jury returned a new indictment against Manafort and while he was confined to his home.
The two witnesses are not named in court filings, but prosecutors say they worked with Manafort in organizing a group of former European officials, known as the Hapsburg Group, who promoted Ukrainian interests in Europe as well as in the United States. Manafort is under indictment for, among other things, unregistered lobbying related to the Hapsburg Group.
Mueller, who is investigating possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia, asked the judge overseeing the Manafort case to revoke or revise an order releasing him ahead of his trial, which could result in Manafort going to jail.
Mueller has indicted Manafort in federal courts in Virginia and Washington D.C. on a number of allegations, including money laundering, failing to register as a foreign agent and bank and tax fraud. Manafort has pleaded not guilty to the charges.
ຄວາມເຫັນຂອງທ່ານ
ສະແດງຄວາມເຫັນໃຫ້ເບິ່ງ