ນຶ່ງ​ມື້​ກ່ອນ​ບັນ​ດາ​ຜູ້​ລົງ​ຄະ​ແນນ​ສຽງ​ໄປ​ໜ່ວຍ​ປ່ອນບັດ​ ໃນ​ການ​ເລືອກ​ຕັ້ງແຫ່ງ​ຊາດ ໃນ​

ວັນ​ອາ​ທິດ​ມຶ້​ນີ້ ຜູ້​ລົ​ແຂ່ງ​ຂັນທີ່​ສຳ​ຄັນ​ສອງ​ຄົນ ແມ່ນ​ໄດ້​ໃຊ້​ເວ​ລາ​ຢູ່​ບ້ານ​ກັບ​ຄອບ​ຄົວ

ແລະໝູ່​ເພື່ອນ.

ນາ​ຍົກ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ ທ່ານ​ເປ​ໂດ​ຣ ຊານ​ເຈ​ສ໌ ໄດ້​ໄປ​ຢ້ຽມ​ຢາມ​ໝູ່​ບ້ານ​ພໍ່​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ຢູ່ເມືອງ

ກົວ​ດາ​ລາ​ຮາ​ຣາ ນອກ​ນະ​ຄອນ​ຫຼວງ​ ມາດ​ຣິດ ແລະ​ຍ່າງ​ຜ່ານ​ດິນ​ແດນ​ທີ່​ເປັນປ່າ​ຫຍ້າຢູ່

ນອກ​ໝູ່​ບ້ານ​ຂອງ ​ອັນ​ຈູ​ຣັສ໌. ຜູ້ລົງ​ແຂ່ງ​ຂັນ​ຈາກ​ພັກກ​ານ​ເມືອງ​ຝ່າຍ​ຊ້າຍ ທ່ານ ​ປາ​ໂບ​ລ

ກາ​ຊາ​ໂດ ໄດ້​ໃຊ້​ເວ​ລາ​ກັບ​ຄອບ​ຄົວ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານຢູ່​ເຂດ ປ່າໄມ້ ໃກ້​ກັບເມືອງ ລາ​ສ ນາ​ວາ​ສ

ແດ​ລ ມາ​ຣເ​ກສ໌.

ການ​ແຂ່ງ​ຂັນ​ໄດ້​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້ຫ້ອງ​ການພັກ​ປົກ​ຄອງສັງ​ຄົມ​ນິຍົມ ຕໍ່​ສູ້​ກັບສີ່​ພັກການ​ເມືອງ​ທີ່​

ສຳ​ຄັນ ຮວມ​ທັງ​ພັກ VOX ​ຝ່າຍ​ຂວາ​ຈັດ​ໃໝ່ ທີ່​ເຂົ້າ​ຂ້າງ​ກັບ​ການ​ເຄື່ອນ​ໄຫວ​ຝ່າຍ​ຂວາ

​ຈັດ​ອື່ນໆທີ່​ໄດ້​ໂຜ່ໂຕ​ຂຶ້ນ​ຢູ່​ທົ່ວ​ຢູ​ໂຣບ.

ບັນ​ດາ​ຜູ້​ນຳ​ທີ່ຢູ່​ທັງ​ພັກ​ຝ່າຍຊ້າຍ ແລະ ​ກາງ​ອຽງ​ຂວາ ໄດ້​ຮຽ​ກ​ຮ້ອງ​ໃຫ້​ບັນ​ດາ​ຜູ້​ປ່ອນ​ບັດ

​ໃຫ້​ກີດ​ກັ້ນ​ຝ່າຍ​ຂວາ​ຈັດ​.

ໃນ​ວັນ​ສຸກ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ​ ຜູ້ລົງ​ແຂ່ງ​ຂັນພັກ​ສັງ​ຄົມ​ນິ​ຍົມ ທ່ານ​ ຊານ​ເຈ​ສ໌ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ທ່ານ​

ເປີດ ສຳ​ລັ​ບ​ຄວາມ​ເປັນ​ໄປ​ໄດ້​ໃນ​ການ​ເປັນ​ພັນ​ທະ​ມິດ​ກັບພັກ​ປີກ​ຊ້າຍ United We

Can, ເຮັດໃຫ້​ຄວາມ​ເປັນ​ໄປ ສຳ​ລັບ​ພັກ​ກາງ​ອຽງ​ຊ້າຍ ມີ​ໂອ​ກາດ​ປົກ​ຄອງ​ສູງ.

ຢູ່​ໃນ​ພັກການ​ເມືອງ​ຝ່າຍ​ຂວານັ້ນ, ພັກ​ Popular ທີ່​ແມ່ນ​ຫົວອະ​ນຸ​ລັກ​ນິ​ຍົມ ໄດ້​ແຍກ

​ກັນ​ອອກ​ເປັນ​ກຸ່ມ​ທີ່​ສຳ​ຄັນ, ພ້ອ​ມກັບ​ພັກ Vox ທີ່​ເປັນ​ພັກ​ໃໝ່ໄດ້ທຳ​ຄວາມ​ກ້າວ​ໜ້າ​

ເຂົ້າ​ກັບ​ເຂດ​ເລືອກ​ຕັ້ງ. ກຸ່ມ​ Citizen ເປັນ​ກຸ່ມ​ທີ​ສາມ​ເຊິ່ງ​ມີ​ແນວ​ທາງ​ອຽງ​ຂວາ ນັ້ນ​ໄດ້​

ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ມີ​ແຕ່​ຈະ​ເຂົ້າ​ຮ່ວມ​ກັບ​ພັນ​ທະ​ມິດ​ປົກ​ຄອງກັບ​ພັກ​ພັກ Popular. ພັກ

Popular ໄດ້​ປ່ຽນ​ກັນ​ປົກ​ຄອງ​ກັບ​ພັກ​ສັງ​ຄົມ​ນິ​ຍົມ ນັບ​ຕັ້ງ​ແຕ່ປະ​ເທດສ​ເປນ ໄດ້​ກັບ

ຄືນ​ສູ່​ລະ​ບອບ​ປະ​ຊາ​ທິ​ປະ​ໄຕ​ໃນ​ຊຸມ​ປີ 1970.



One day before voters in Spain go to the polls Sunday in national elections, the two primary candidates spent time with family and friends.



Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez visted his father's village in Guadalajara outside of Madrid and strolled through bushland outside the village of Anchuras. Popular Party candidate Pablo Casado spent time with his family in a wooded area near Las Navas del Marques.



The race pits the incumbent Socialist Party against four other main parties, including the new far-right Vox Party that is aligned with other far-right movements that have emerged across Europe.



Leaders on both the left and the center-right have urged voters to keep the far-right at bay.



On Friday, Socialist candidate Sanchez said he is open to the possibility of a coalition with the left-wing United We Can Party, raising the possibility for a center-left governing deal.



On the political right, the conservative Popular Party has splintered into three main groups, with the new Vox party making inroads with the electorate. The third right-leaning group, Citizens, says it will only join a governing coalition with the Popular Party.



The Popular Party has alternated in office with the Socialist Party since Spain's return to democracy in the 1970s.



With no one party expected to win a majority Sunday, speculation has centered on which of Spain's top five parties will join together after the vote to create a governing coalition. A close election could result in weeks of political bargaining that could include smaller parties favoring Catalan independence a hugely polarizing topic in Spain.



Analysts warn of the possibility of a deadlocked parliament and a second election.



The latest surveys, published Monday, showed that that a third of Spain's nearly 37 million voters still have not decided who they will vote for. Under Spanish law, no further surveys are allowed before the election.



The final El Pais survey predicted the Socialists would win around 30 percent, making them the frontrunners to win the most seats in parliament.