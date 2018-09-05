ຄະນະ ທູດພິເສດ ເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້ ເດີນທາງຮອດ ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ເພື່ອສະຫຼຸບ ການກະກຽມ ກອງປະຊຸມ ສຸດຍອດ

ຄະນະຜູ້ແທນ ເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້ ກຸ່ມນຶ່ງໄດ້ເດີນທາງໄປຮອດ ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ໃນວັນພຸດມື້ນີ້ ໃນ

ການເຈລະຈາ ເພື່ອສະຫຼຸບການກະກຽມຕ່າງໆ ສຳລັບກອງປະຊຸມສຸດຍອດທີ່ໃກ້ຈະ

ມາເຖິງນີ້ ລະຫວ່າງປະທານາທິບໍດີເກົາຫຼີ ໃຕ້ ທ່ານ ມູນ ແຈ ອິນ ກັບຜູ້ນຳເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ

ທ່ານ ກິມ ຈົງ ອຶນ.

ຝ່າຍ ເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້ ແມ່ນນຳພາໂດຍທ່ານ ຈູງ ອືຍ-ຢອງ (Chung Eui-yong), ທີ່ປຶກສາ

ດ້ານຄວາມປອດໄພແຫ່ງຊາດຂອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ມູນ, ຜູ້ທີ່ຈະມອບຈົດໝາຍສ່ວນ

ຕົວ ຈາກທ່ານປະທານາທິບໍດີໃຫ້ທ່ານ ກິມ. ຄະນະຜູ້ແທນ ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ແມ່ນນຳໜ້າ

ໂດຍທ່ານ ນີ ຊັອນ ກວອນ (Ri Son Gwon), ປະທານຂອງອົງການທີ່ຮັບມືກັບບັນ

ຫາລະຫວ່າງ ເກົາຫຼີ ຂອງ ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ.

ແຜນການຈັດກອງປະຊຸມສຸດຍອດລະຫວ່າງ ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ແລະ ເກົາຫຼີ ໃຕ້ ທີ່ນະຄອນ

ຫຼວງ ພຽງຢາງ ໃນເດືອນນີ້ ແມ່ນຈະເປັນການພົບປະຄັ້ງທີສາມ ລະຫວ່າງ ທ່ານ ມູນ

ກັບ ທ່ານ ກິມ ສຳລັບປີນີ້, ເຊິ່ງສອງຄັ້ງກ່ອນ ໄດ້ຖືກຈັດຢູ່ບ້ານ ປັນມຸນຈອມ, ເປັນບ້ານ

ສະຫງົບເສິກຕັ້ງຢູ່ເຂດຊາຍແດນ ທີ່ແຍກປະເທດຜະເດັດການ ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ອອກຈາກ

ປະເທດປະຊາທິປະໄຕ ເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້. ການເຈລະຈາຕ່າງໆໄດ້ມີຂຶ້ນທ່າມກາງສະພາບທີ່

ບໍ່ໄປບໍ່ມາລະຫວ່າງ ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ແລະ ສະຫະລັດ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຄວາມກ້າວໜ້າເພື່ອຍຸຕິ

ໂຄງການນິວເຄລຍ ແລະ ການພັດ ທະນາລູກສອນໄຟຂອງ ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ, ເຊິ່ງທັງສອງ

ຝ່າຍໄດ້ຕົກລົງກັນ ໃນລະຫວ່າງ ກອງປະຊຸມຄັ້ງປະຫວັດສາດ ໃນເດືອນເມສາທີ່ຜ່ານ

ມາ ລະຫວ່າງ ທ່ານ ກິມ ຈົງ ອຶນ ແລະ ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ທີ່ປະເທດ ສິງກະ

ໂປ.

ສະພາບບໍໄປບໍ່ມາດັ່ງກ່າວ ໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ທຣຳ ຍົກເລີກ ການເດີນທາງ

ໄປ ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ຂອງລັດຖະມົນຕີຕ່າງປະເທດ ທ່ານ ໄມຄ໌ ພອມພຽວ ໃນເດືອນແລ້ວ

ນີ້.

A South Korean delegation arrived in North Korea Wednesday for talks to finalize arrangements for an upcoming summit between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.



The South Koreans were led by Chung Eui-yong, President Moon's national security advisor, who will deliver a personal letter from the president to Kim.North Korea's delegation was led by Ri Son Gwon, chairman of the North's agency that handles inter-Korean affairs.



This month's planned North-South summit in Pyongyang will be the third between Moon and Kim this year, the previous two held in Panmunjon, the truce village in the border zone that separates the autocratic North from the democratic South.The talks come amid a heated stalemate between the North and the United States over the pace of North Korea ending its nuclear and missile development programs, which the two sides agreed to during the historic meeting in April between Kim Jong Un and President Donald Trump in Singapore.



The impasse led President Trump to cancel Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's trip to North Korea last month.