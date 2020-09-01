ປະເທດ ອາຟຣິກາໃຕ້ ປິດຊາຍແດນ ແລະໂຮງຮຽນໄວ້ ເພື່ອສະກັດກັ້ນການລະບາດ ຂອງໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນາ

ໃນທົ່ວທະວີບອາຟຣິກາ, ເດັກນ້ອຍຫຼາຍກວ່າ 140 ລ້ານຄົນແມ່ນບໍ່ໄດ້ໄປໂຮງຮຽນ ທ່າມກາງການປິດກິຈະການຕ່າງໆທີ່ກ່ຽວຂ້ອງກັບໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນາ. ໃນນັ້ນ, 14 ລ້ານຄົນແມ່ນຢູ່ໃນປະເທດ ອາຟຣິກາໃຕ້, ເຊິ່ງຍັງເປັນຈຸດສູນກາງ ທີ່ສຳຄັນຂອງການລະບາດໃນທະວີບດັ່ງກ່າວ. ໃນເດືອນກັນຍານີ້, ລະບົບໂຮງຮຽຂອງປະເທດແມ່ນກຳລັງພະຍາຍາມທີ່ຈະເປີດຄືນ, ເຊິ່ງເທື່ອນີ້ແມ່ນເຂົາ ເຈົ້າ ຈະເຮັດແທ້. ນັກຂ່າວວີໂອເອ ອານິຕາ ພາວແວລ ມີລາຍງານຈາກນະຄອນຫຼວງ ໂຈແຮນເນັສເບີກ ເຊິ່ງ ພຸດທະສອນ ຈະນຳລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີ ທ່ານໃນອັນ ດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.



ຫຼັງຈາກ 5 ເດືອນຂອງຄວາມບໍ່ແນ່ນອນ ແລະ ການຮຽນໜັງສືຢູ່ບ້ານ, ອາຟຣິກາໃຕ້ ແມ່ນຈະກັບຄືນໄປຮຽນຢູ່ໂຮງຮຽນ.

ປະເທດດັ່ງກ່າວໄດ້ປິດໂຮງຮຽນຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ 23,000 ແຫ່ງໃນເດືອນມີນາ ທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ດັ່ງກັບສ່ວນນຶ່ງຂອງການກັກບໍລິເວນ 9 ອາທິດ ເພື່ອພະຍາຍາມຢຸດການແຜ່ລາມຂອງໄວຣັສ. ເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ເປີດຄືນໃນເດືອນມິຖຸນາແລ້ວນີ້ໃນເວລາສັ້ນໆ ແລະ ຫຼັງຈາກນັ້ນກໍໄດ້ປິດອີກ, ເວລາທີ່ການຕິດເຊື້ອໄດ້ເພີ່ມຂຶ້ນ.

ຫຼ້າສຸດນີ້, ລະບົບໂຮງຮຽນໄດ້ພັກຜ່ອນເປັນເວລາ 4 ອາທິດ, ດ້ວຍແຜນການທີ່ຈະກັບຄືນໄປຮຽນທົ່ວປະເທດໃນຕົ້ນເດືອນກັນຍານີ້.

ທ່ານ ຊາຍຣິລ ຣາມາໂຟຊາ, ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ອາຟຣິກາໃຕ້ ກ່າວວ່າ “ຄະນະລັດຖະບານໄດ້ຕັດສິນໃນມື້ນີ້ວ່າ ໂຮງຮຽນລັດທຸກແຫ່ງຄວນພັກໃນ 4 ອາທິດຂ້າງໜ້າ. ຫຼາຍປະເທດອື່ນໆກໍໄດ້ປະເຊີນກັບບັນຫານີ້ເຊັ່ນກັນ, ເຊິ່ງໂຮງຮຽນຕ່າງໆໄດ້ເປີດ ແລະ ຕ້ອງໄດ້ປິດຄືນເຊັ່ນກັນ ຍ້ອນສະຖານະ ການທີ່ແຕ່ລະປະເທດຕ້ອງໄດ້ປະເຊີນ.”

ການສຳຫຼວດເມື່ອບໍ່ດົນມານີ້ໂດຍອົງການອະນາໄມໂລກໄດ້ຄົ້ນພົບວ່າ ໂຮງຮຽນຕ່າງໆໄດ້ເປີດຮຽນໃນພຽງ 6 ຈາກ 38 ປະເທດເທົ່ານັ້ນ ໃນເຂດລຸ່ມທະເລຊາຍ ຊາຮາຣາ ອາຟຣິກາ.

ປະມານ 12 ປະເທດລວມທັງ ອາຟຣິກາໃຕ້ ໄດ້ມີແຜນທີ່ຈະສືບຕໍ່ການເຂົ້າຮໍ່າຮຽນຢູ່ໃນຫ້ອງໃນເດືອນກັນຍານີ້.

ແຕ່ບັນດາຜູ້ຊ່ຽວຊານດ້ານການສຶກສາເວົ້າວ່າ ນີ້ແມ່ນບໍ່ແມ່ນປີການສຶກສາທີ່ທຳມະດາ.

ອາຈານ ແລບບີ ຣາມແຣັດທານ ຈາກມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລ ຄວາຊູລູ-ນາທາລ ກ່າວວ່າ “ມັນຈະບໍ່ມີການເຂົ້າໂຮງຮຽນຢ່າງຕໍ່ເນື່ອງຈົນກວ່າໂຣກລະບາດໃກ້ຈະໝົດໄປ, ເພາະວ່າເວລາທີ່ບຸກຄົນໃດນຶ່ງຕິດໄວຣັສ, ໂຮງຮຽນຈະຖືກປິດ. ມັນມີກົດລະບຽບຖືກນຳໃຊ້ເພື່ອນຳເອົາໂຮງຮຽນທີ່ປອດໄພກັບຄືນມາ. ສະນັ້ນພວກເຮົາຈະປະສົບກັບບັນຫານີ້້ເລື້ອຍໆ.”

ທ່ານເວົ້າວ່າ ແລະ ໃນວິທີນີ້, ໂຣກລະບາດນີ້ອາດເຮັດໃຫ້ມີໂອກາດທີ່ພິເສດ.

ອາຈານ ແລບບີ ຣາມຣັດທານ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ສິ່ງທີ່ພວກເຮົາຕ້ອງເອົາໃຈໃສ່ກໍແມ່ນ ການຮໍ່າຮຽນທີ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າສາມາດໄດ້ຮັບໃນເວລານີ້ຈະມີຄວາມສຳຄັນກັບເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ແນວໃດ? ໃນຊີວິດທີ່ມີຕອນນີ້ ແລະ ໃນອະນາຄົດ. ແລະ ນັ້ນຈະຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ມີການທົບທວນສິ່ງທີ່ພວກເຮົາສອນໃນຫ້ອງຮຽນເກືອບໝົດທຸກຢ່າງ ແລະ ເຮັດໃຫ້ມັນມີຄວາມສຳຄັນໃນເວລານີ້.”

ການປິດໂຮງຮຽນທັງຫຼາຍໄດ້ສ້າງໂອກາດອື່ນໆທີ່ບໍ່ສາມາດເຫັນມາກ່ອນ. ຜູ້ທີ່ຮຽນຈົບການສຶກສາເມື່ອບໍ່ດົນມານີ້ ນາງ ຊາຟີຣາ ອາມອດ ໄດ້ສ້າງທຸລະກິດການສອນສ່ວນຕົວຂຶ້ນມາ, ດ້ວຍນັກຮຽນ 7 ຄົນອາຍຸລະຫວ່າ 3 ແລະ 8 ປີ. ບາງຄົນຈະກັບໄປໂຮງຮຽນເຕັມເວລາ, ແຕ່ຄົນອື່ນໆຈະບໍ່ໄປ. ນາງເວົ້າວ່າລາວເຫັນດ້ວຍກັບການຕັດສິນໃຈຂອງບັນດານາຍຄູໃນເວລານີ້.

ນາງ ຊາຟີຣາ ອາມອດ ນາຍຄູສ່ວນຕົວກ່າວວ່າ “ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າເປັນຫ່ວງ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການຕິດໄວຣັສ, ແຕ່ໃນເວລາດຽວກັນກໍເປັນຫ່ວງກັບການສຶກສາຂອງພວກເດັກນ້ອຍ ແລະ ການລ້າຫຼັງຍ້ອນບໍ່ໄດ້ໄປໂຮງຮຽນ. ແລະ ສຳລັບຂ້າພະເຈົ້າ, ຄວາມເປັນຫ່ວງດັ່ງກ່າວແມ່ນຫຼາຍກວ່າຄວາມເປັນຫ່ວງ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການຕິດໄວຣັສທີ່ແທ້ຈິງ.”

ນາງ ອາມອດ ກ່າວວ່າ ລາວເລືອກທີ່ຈະສອນຢູ່ໂຮງຮຽນຫຼາຍກວ່າ, ແລະ ໃຫ້ສິ່ງຕ່າງໆກັບມາເປັນປົກກະຕິຄືເກົ່າອີກ. ແຕ່ສຳລັບເວລານີ້, ນາງເວົ້າວ່າ, ລາວເພັ່ງເລັງໃສ່ການໃຫ້ພວກເດັກນ້ອຍໄດ້ຮໍ່າຮຽນ.

Across Africa, more than 140 million children are out of school amid coronavirus-related closures. Of those, 14 million are in South Africa, which also is the continent’s viral hotspot. In September—after several attempts at closing, then reopening, then re-closing schools—the nation’s school system is trying to open, for real, this time. VOA’s Anita Powell reports from Johannesburg.

After five months of uncertainty and home learning, South Africa is going back to school.

The nation closed its 23,000 government schools in March, as part of a nine-week lockdown to try to stop the viral spread. They reopened in June, briefly—and then closed again, when infections spiked.

Most recently, the school system took a four-week break, with plans to resume nationwide in early September.

"Cabinet has decided today that all public schools should take a break for the next four weeks. This has also been the experience in a number of other countries, where schools have opened and have also had to close due to the circumstances that each country has had to confront."

A recent survey by the World Health Organization found that schools are fully open in only six of 39 countries in sub-Saharan Africa.

About a dozen countries including South Africa plan to resume in-person learning in September.

But education experts say this is no ordinary school year.

“There’s not going to be continuous schooling until the pandemic is almost over, because when individuals are infected, the school closes. There's protocols put in place to bring back the safety of the schools. So, we're going to consistently experience this.

“What we need to focus on is to say how is the learning that they can receive right now relevant to them? The life has right now and in the future. And that requires a kind of, almost a review of what we teach in schools and make it relevant to them right now.

The school closures have created other unforeseen opportunities. Recent education graduate Zafirah Amod built a private teaching business, with seven students between the ages of three and eight. Some will return to full-time school, others won’t. She says she sympathizes with the decisions teachers are making right now.

“I am concerned about contracting the virus, but at the same time, also concerned about the education of children and the lagging behind being out of school. And to me, that concern outweighs the concern of actually getting the virus.”

Amod says she would much prefer to teach at an actual school, and for things to be normal again. But for now, she says, she’s focused on keeping her students learning.