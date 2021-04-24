ຫຸ່ນຍົນອ່ອນທີ່ຖິ້ມລົງໄປດ້ວຍເຮືອບິນ ບໍ່ມີຄົນຂັບ ຊ່ວຍຜູ້ກູ້ໄພໃຫ້ຮູ້ ເຖິງສະຖານະການອັນຕະລາຍໄດ້

ຫຸ່ນຍົນ ຫລືໂຣບອດ ອັນນຶ່ງທີ່ຄິດຄົ້ນອອກມາເພື່ອໃຊ້ໃຫ້ມັນກິ້ງຢູ່ເທິງດາວພະເຄາະຕ່າງໆ ກໍາລັງຖືກບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ດັບເພີງໃນສະຫະລັດໃຊ້ເພື່ອໃຫ້ເຂົາເຈົ້າ "ຮູ້ກ່ຽວກັບສະຖານະພາບໄດ້" ກ່ອນທີ່ຈະເຂົ້າໄປຫາສະພາບການທີ່ເປັນອັນຕະລາຍ. ມັນເອີ້ນວ່າ ສຄວີດຊີ (Squishy), ແລະ Michelle Quinn ໄດ້ຊອກຮູ້ກ່ຽວກັບເລື້ອງນີ້ເພີ້ມອີກ ຊຶ່ງບົວສະຫວັນຈະນໍາລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີ ທ່ານ ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ມັນເບິ່ງຄ້າຍໆຄືກັບຂອງຫຼິ້ນເດັກນ້ອຍທີ່ກິ້ງໄປກິ້ງມາ. ມັນຖືກເອີ້ນວ່າ ສຄວີດຊີ (Squishy) ແລະ ໃນຄວາມຄິດເບື້ອງຕົ້ນແມ່ນຖືກສ້າງຂຶ້ນມາໃຫ້ເປັນວິທີການອັນນຶ່ງທີ່ກິ້ງໄປທົ່ວດາວພະເຄາະຕ່າງໆ ຫລື ດວງຈັນ ແລ້ວສົ່ງຂໍ້ມູນກ່ຽວກັບສິ່ງທີ່ມັນພົບເຫັນກັບຄືນມາຫາໂລກ.

ດຽວນີ້ ສຄວີດຊີ (Squishy) ກຳລັງຖືກນຳໃຊ້ໂດຍເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ດັບເພີງ, ບໍລິສັດ ແລະພວກທະຫານເພື່ອກວດເບິ່ງຄວາມເປັນອັນຕະລາຍຢູ່ເທິງພື້ນດິນກ່ອນທີ່ມະນຸດຈະໄປເຖິງ ... ອີງຕາມທ່ານນາງ ອາລີສ ອາກາຈີໂນ (Alice Agogino), ຫົວໜ້າບໍລິຫານ ຫລື CEO ຂອງບໍລິສັດ ສຄວີດຊີ ໂຣໂບຕິກສ໌ (Squishy Robotics)

ທ່ານນາງ ກ່າວຜ່ານ YouTube ດັ່ງນີ້:

"ແລະຂ້າພະເຈົ້າກໍມາຄິດເບິ່ງວ່າ ຖ້າຂ້າພະເຈົ້າສາມາດເຮັດແນວນັ້ນໄດ້ ຢູ່ໃນດວງຈັນ ຫລືດາວອັງຄານ, ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າໜ້າຈະສາມາດເຮັດຈັ່ງຊັ້ນໄດ້ຢູ່ເທິງໜ່ວຍໂລກ."

ສຄວີດຊີ (Squishy) ໄດ້ຮັບແຮງບັນດານໃຈມາຈາກເຄື່ອງຫຼິ້ນເດັກນ້ອຍ ທີ່ຊື່ວ່າ ສຄວີດຊ໌ (Skwish). ມັນລວມຢູ່ໃນສິ່ງທີ່ມີທ່າອ່ຽງກໍາລັງຂະຫຍາຍຕົວຂຶ້ນຂອງ … .. ສິ່ງທີ່ເອີ້ນວ່າ “ຫຸ່ນຍົນອ່ອນ” ຫລື soft robot ທີ່ຖືກອອກແບບມາເພື່ອໂຄ້ງ ແລະ ເຄື່ອນທີ່ໄປເມື່ອມັນປະເຊີນກັບສະພາບການທີ່ບໍ່ຄາດຄິດໄວ້ ໃນຊີວິດຕົວຈິງ.



ທ່ານນາງ ອາກາຈີໂນ (Agogino) ກ່າວເພີ້ມອີກວ່າ:

"ມັນສາມາດເຂົ້າໄປຢູ່ລະຫວ່າງກາງກ້ອນຫີນໄດ້ ແລະມັນສາມາດປີນຂຶ້ນບ່ອນທີ່ສູງໆໄດ້."

ຫຸ່ນຍົນອ່ອນເຫລົ່ານີ້ ສາມາດຮັບເອົາວຽກທີ່ເປັນອັນຕະລາຍຕໍ່ຄົນໄດ້, ອີງຕາມ ທ່ານນາງ ແອນດຣາ ເຄ (Andra Keay), ຫົວໜ້າຜູ້ຈັດການບໍລິສັດ ໂຣໂບຕິກ ໃນເຂດຊີລີຄອນແວລີ ຫລື Silicon Valley Robotics

ທ່ານນາງລົມກັບວີໂອເອຜ່ານທາງ Skype ວ່າ:

“ນຶ່ງໃນສິ່ງທີ່ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າມັກກ່ຽວກັບບັນດາບໍລິສັດເຫຼົ່ານີ້ ກໍຄືພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າເຂົ້າໃກ້ພື້ນທີ່ຂອງບັນຫາໄດ້. ເຂົາເຈົ້າເຂົ້າໃຈມັນດີ. ມັນແມ່ນການແກ້ໄຂບັນຫາທີ່ຄໍານຶງເອົາຄົນເປັນໃຈກາງ.”

ໂດຍຖືກປ່ອຍໃຫ້ຕົກລົງມາຈາກບ່ອນສູງເຖິງ 1,000 ຟຸດ ຫລືປະມານ 300 ກວ່າ ແມັດ , ສຄວີດຊີ (Squishy) ຕົກເຖິງພື້ນດິນ, ລົ້ມລົງ, ຫຼັງຈາກນັ້ນກໍ່ຕັ້ງໂຕເອງ ຄືນມາອີກໂດຍບໍ່ໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ປຸ່ມຢູ່ທາງກາງຂອງມັນທີ່ບັນຈຸກ້ອງຖ່າຍຮູບ ແລະເຄື່ອງຈັບສັນຍານ ຫລືເຊັນເຊີ ທີ່ກວດຫາຄວາມເປັນອັນຕະລາຍຂອງອາຍແກັສ, ສານເຄມີ ແລະໄຟທີ່ເປັນອັນຕະລາຍນັ້ນ ເສຍຫາຍແຕ່ຢ່າງໃດ….ແລ້ວກໍແຈ້ງ ໃຫ້ຜູ້ຮັບມືກັບສະຖານະການທຳອິດຮູ້ເຖິງຄວາມອັນຕະລາຍທີ່ອາດຈະເກີດຂຶ້ນ. ສຄວີດຊີ (Squishy) ເຄື່່ອນຍ້າຍໄປຕາມຄໍາສັ່ງຂອງເຄື່ອງຄວບຄຸມທາງໄກ ຫລື ຣີໂມດຄອນໂທຣລ ເພື່ອຈະເບິ່ງສະຖານະການວ່າມັນເປັນແນວໃດ.

ທ່ານນາງ ອາກາຈີໂນ (Agogino), CEO ຂອງບໍລິສັດ ສຄວີດຊີ ໂຣໂບຕິກສ໌ ກ່າວເພີ້ມອີກວ່າ:

"ພວກເຮົາຈະເຮັດແຜນທີ່ຄວາມຮ້ອນ ເພື່ອໃຫ້ທ່ານເຫັນບ່ອນທີ່ມີອາຍແກັສເຄມີ ໂຮມກັນຢູ່ໃນປະລິມານສູງ ວ່າມັນຢູ່ໃສ ແລະມັນຈະບອກທ່ານວ່າແຫລ່ງທີ່ມາ ຫລື ທິດທາງຂອງມັນມາແຕ່ທາງໃດ.”

ມັນແມ່ນຫຸ່ນຍົນອ່ອນ ທີ່ເອົາໄປຖິ້ມລົງໄປຢູ່ໃນສະຖານະການທີ່ຍາກ ແລະລາຍງານກ່ຽວກັບສິ່ງທີ່ມັນພົບກັບມາໃຫ້ຄົນຊາບ.

