ທຸລະກິດຂະໜາດນ້ອຍ ໃນມາເລເຊຍ ພາກັນສູ້ຊົນ ປະຄັບປະຄອງທຸລະກິດ ທ່າມກາງການລະບາດຂອງໂຄວິດ

ຄືກັນກັບຢູ່ໃນປະເທດອື່ນໆ ຜົນກະທົບຕໍ່ເສດຖະກິດຈາກໂຣກລະບາດ ໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນາ ໄດ້ກະທົບທຸລະກິດຂະໜາດນ້ອຍທັງຫຼາຍຢູ່ໃນປະເທດມາເລເຊຍ ເຊັ່ນວ່າຮ້ານອາຫານຕ່າງໆ ໂດຍສະເພາະແລ້ວຖືກກະທົບຢ່າງໜັກ. ກະປະມານໄດ້ວ່າ ຫລາຍກວ່າ 10 ເປີເຊັນຂອງທຸລະກິດເຫຼົ່ານີ້ຕ້ອງໄດ້ປິດກິດຈະ ການລົງ. ເດບວ໌ ກຣຸນບາມ ລາຍງານມາຈາກນະຄອນຫຼວງກົວລາລຳເປີ ຂອງມາເລເຊຍ ຊຶ່ງໄຊຈະເລີນສຸກ ຈະນຳເອົາລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານ ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ບັນດາລູກຄ້າປະຈຳ ໂດຍສ່ວນຫຼາຍຄຶດວ່າ ທ່ານເດວິດ ວອງ ເປັນຄືກັບເພື່ອນໃກ້ຊິດຂອງຄອບຄົວ.

ທ່ານວອງ ໄດ້ເປີດຮ້ານກາເຟແລະຂະໜົມຕ່າງໆທີ່ແຫ່ງນີ້ ເມື່ອ 8 ປີກ່ອນ ໂດຍຕັ້ງຊື່ມັນຕາມຊື່ຂອງແມ່ລາວ ວ່າ Swee Bee. ດັ່ງທີ່ຮູ້ຈັກກັນດີສຳລັບອາຫານຈານເດັ່ນຂອງຮ້ານ ກໍຄືການເອືອບໄກ່ນັ້ນເອງ ສ່ວນອາຫານນິຍົມຊົມຊອບຫຼາຍທີ່ສຸດຂອງທ່ານວອງແມ່ນຂະໜົມລົດໝາກນັດ ເຮັດຈາກສູດຂອງແມ່ລາວ.

ທ່ານເດວິດ ວອງ ເຈົ້າຂອງຮ້ານກາເຟເວົ້າວ່າ “ເພິ່ນສອນສູດອາຫານໃຫ້ຂ້ອຍ. ເພິ່ນສອນວິທີອົບຂະໜົມໃຫ້ຂ້ອຍ. ອັນນັ້ນ ເປັນການປູກຝັງທີ່ເພິ່ນໄດ້ມອບໃຫ້ຂ້ອຍກ່ຽວກັບການອົບຂະໜົມແລະການຄົວກິນ.”

ແຕ່ທ່ານວອງ ກໍຈະປິດຮ້ານກາເຟຂອງລາວ ທີ່ຕັ້ງຢູ່ໃນເຂດຍ່ານການຄ້າ ຊຶ່ງທຸລະກິດຂອງລາວກາງຕໍ່ພວກພະນັກງານຫ້ອງການທັງຫຼາຍ. ແຕ່ພວກພະນັກ ງານຫ້ອງການກໍໜ້ອຍລົງຫຼາຍ ກໍຍ້ອນໂຄວິດ-19 ທ່ານວອງໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ລາຍໄດ້ຂອງລາວ ໃນເດືອນເມສາ ແລະພຶດສະພາ ໄດ້ຫລຸດລົງເຖິງ 70 ເປີເຊັນ ຈຶ່ງໄດ້ກົດດັນໃຫ້ລາວຕ້ອງປິດຮ້ານໄວ້.

ເລື້ອງລາວຕ່າງໆທີ່ຄ້າຍຄືກັນນີ້ ແມ່ນມີຢູ່ໃນທົ່ວມາເລເຊຍ. ພວກກຸ່ມຄ້າຂາຍໃນທ້ອງຖິ່ນ ພາກັນກ່າວວ່າ 5 ຫາ 10 ເປີເຊັນຂອງຮ້ານຄ້າຂະໜາດນ້ອຍແບບຄອບຄົວ ປະເພດຮ້ານອາຫານ ແລະຮ້ານຂາຍຍ່ອຍທັງຫຼາຍ ກໍໄດ້ປິິດກິດຈະການລົງ ໃນລະຫວ່າງໄລຍະບໍ່ເທົ່າໃດເດືອນຜ່ານມານີ້.

ບັນດານັກວິເຄາະ ໄດ້ຊີ້ໃຫ້ເຫັນເຖິງພວກລູກຄ້າທີ່ຍ່າງເຂົ້າມາໃນຮ້ານນັ້ນ ໄດ້ຫລຸດລົງຢ່າງຫຼວງຫຼາຍ.

ທ່ານຫລາວ ເຊັງ ຊູ້ ຢູ່ສະຖາບັນຮັບຜິດຊອບເລື້ອງປະຊາທິປະໄຕ ແລະເສດ ຖະກິດ ເວົ້າວ່າ “ພວກທຸລະກິດບາງສ່ວນພະຍາຍາມຮັບເອົາການແກ້ໄຂທາງດ້ານດິຈິດໂຕລສຳລັບທຸລະກິດນັ້ນ. ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າພະຍາຍາມໃຫ້ມີແຫລ່ງການຄ້າທາງອິນເຕີເນັດ ແລະເພື່ອຊອກຫາຄົນຂັບລົດທາງອິນເຕີເນັດທີ່ຈະນຳສົ່ງສິນ ຄ້າຕ່າງໆຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ ແຕ່ອັນນັ້ນກໍບໍ່ປະສົບຜົນສຳເລັດຕາມຄວາມເປັນຈິງໃນທຸລະກິດຂະໜາດນ້ອຍທັງຫຼາຍເຫຼົ່ານີ້ ຫຼືທີ່ເອີ້ນຫຍໍ້ວ່າ SMEs.”

ທ່ານຫຼາວ ເຊັງ ຊູ້ ເປັນນັກວິເຄາະ ກ່າວວ່າ ມາດຕະການກະຕຸ້ນເສດຖະກິດ ຂອງລັດຖະບານ ມາເລເຊຍ ກໍສະໜ້ອງການຊ່ອຍເຫຼືອ ດ້ວຍການຈ່າຍຄ່າເງິນເດືອນ ແລະໃຫ້ທຶນເພື່ອຊ່ອຍພວກທຸລະກິດຊົດໃຊ້ຄ່າໃຊ້ຈ່າຍຕ່າງໆ ແຕ່ມັນກໍບໍ່ພຽງພໍສະເໝີໄປ.

ທ່ານຫຼາວ ໄດ້ອະທິບາຍອີກວ່າ “ພວກທຸລະກິດທັງຫຼາຍຄຶດວ່າຈັ່ງຊີ້ ‘ເຈົ້າຮູ້ບໍ່ວ່າ ບາງທີຂ້ອຍຄວນປິດຮ້ານໄວ້ ແລະເລີ້ມຕົ້ນໃໝ່ ເພາະວ່າ ມັນອາດຈະຕ້ອງໄດ້ໃຊ້ຈ່າຍຄ່າບິນປະຈຳວັນ ເຊັ່ນວ່າຄ່າເງິນເດືອນ ຄ່າບິນໄຟຟ້າຕ່າງໆຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນ.’”

ທ່ານວອງ ກ່າວວ່າ ອັນນັ້ນເປັນການອະທິບາຍເຖິງສະຖານະການຂອງລາວ….ນອກຈາກນັ້ນແລ້ວ ທ່ານບໍ່ສາມາດໂນ້ມນ້າວເຈົ້າຂອງທີ່ດິນ ຫລຸດຜ່ອນຄ່າເຊົ່າໃຫ້.

ທ່ານວອງ ເວົ້າວ່າ “ມັນກໍເຈັບໃຈແທ້ໆເລີຍ ທີ່ວ່າ ພຽງໃນພິບຕາຂ້ອຍຕ້ອງໄດ້ອອກໄປ. ຂ້ອຍຕ້ອງໄດ້ຕັດສິນໃຈ ເພາະວ່າໃນດ້ານເສດຖະກິດແລ້ວ ຂ້ອຍບໍ່ສາມາດຢູ່ລອດໄດ້. ແຕ່ມັນກໍຍັງເຈັບປວດຢູ່.”



ສ່ວນພວກລູກຄ້າຂອງລາວກໍເສຍໃຈເຊັ່ນກັນ

ນາງເອມີ ໂລ ລູກຄ້າຮ້ານກາເຟ ກ່າວວ່າ “ຂ້ອຍເປັນລູກຄ້າປະຈຳຮ້ານນີ້ເປັນເວລາສາມປີເຄິ່ງ. ສະນັ້ນ ມັນບໍ່ແມ່ນພຽງກ່ຽວກັບອາຫານເທົ່ານັ້ນ ມັນກ່ຽວກັບຄວາມສຳພັນກັບພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າເຊັ່ນດຽວກັນ.”

ກ່ອນທີ່ຈະເກີດວິກິດການດັ່ງກ່າວ ທ່ານວອງໄດ້ວາງແຜນທີ່ຈະຕັ້ງໂຮງງານ ອົບຂະໜົມແບບອຸດສາຫະກຳ ເພື່ອເຮັດຂະໜົມລົດໝາກນັດຂອງລາວທີ່ນິຍົມຫຼາຍ ໄປຂາຍໃຫ້ຮ້ານຄ້າ ແລະຮ້ານອາຫານຕ່າງໆ. ທ່ານກ່າວອີກວ່າ ທ່ານຈະສືບຕໍ່ຕາມແຜນການນັ້ນ ແຕ່ກ່າວຕື່ມວ່າ ທ່ານຈະພາດການພົວພັນທາງສັງຄົມທີ່ທ່ານ ມີກັບພວກລູກຄ້າ ຢູ່ທີ່ຮ້ານກາເຟຂອງລາວ.

As in other countries, the economic fallout in Malaysia from the coronavirus pandemic has hit small businesses such as restaurants especially hard.There are estimates that up to ten percent of these businesses have had to shut. Dave Grunebaum reports from Kuala Lumpur.

Regular customers often think of David Wong as a close family friend.

Wong opened this bakery-cafe eight years ago, naming it after his mother Swee Bee. Known for its marinated chicken dishes, Wong’s most popular offering are the pineapple tarts made from his mother’s recipe.

(David Wong, Cafe Owner)

“She taught me the recipe. She taught me how to bake. That is the seed she has sewn in me about baking and cooking.”

But Wong is closing his café. Located in a commercial district, his business relied on office workers. But with fewer of them working because of COVID-19, Wong said his earnings dropped 70 percent in April and May - forcing him to shut down.

There are similar stories across Malaysia. Local trade groups say five to ten percent of the small mom and pop type restaurants and retail stores have gone under during the past few months.

Analysts point to the dramatic drop in walk-in customers.

(Lau Zheng Zhou, Institute for Democracy & Economic Affairs)

“Some businesses try to adopt a digital solution to it. (They)Try to have e-commerce platform and for e-hailing riders to deliver your products but that has not been successfully played out in many of these SMEs or small businesses.”

Analyst Lau Zheng Zhou says the Malaysian government’s stimulus package does provide wage subsidies and funding to help businesses defray costs, but it’s not always enough.

(Lau Zheng Zhou, Institute for Democracy & Economic Affairs)

“Businesses are thinking ‘you know what maybe I should just close the shop and start anew because it could be more costly paying daily bills like wages, electricity bill.’”

Wong says that describes his situation....plus he couldn’t convince his landlord to lower the rent.

(David Wong, Cafe Owner)

“It does really hurt that in just the blink of an eye I have to leave. I have to make a decision because economically I can’t sustain. Yet it hurts.”

His customers are sad too.



(Amy Loh, Café Customer)

“I’ve been a regular here for three and half years. So, it’s not just about the food it’s about the relationship with them as well.”

Before the crisis, Wong was planning to set up a commercial bakery to make his popular pineapple tarts to sell to retail stores and restaurants. He says he will continue with that plan but adds he will miss the social interaction he had at his café with his customers