ພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ທັບ​ມ້​າງ ​ໃນອັນ​ທີ່​ປາ​ກົດ​ວ່າ ເປັນ​ການ​ລັກ​ລອບຄ້າ​ມະ​

ນຸດ ທີ່ມີ​ການ​ກ່າວ​ຫາ​ວ່າພົວ​ພັນ​ກັບ​ທະ​ຫານ​ມາຣີນ ຢູ່​ທາງ​ພາກ​ໃຕ້​ຂອງ​ລັດ​ຄາ​ລິ​ຟໍ​ເນຍ.

ພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່ ​ຮວມ​ທັງນັກສືບ​ສວນ ທາງ​ອາ​ຍາ ​ຂອງກອງ​ທັບ​ເຮືອ ​ຫຼື NCIS ໄດ້​ຈັບ​

ກຸມ​ທະ​ຫານ​ມາ​ຣີນ 16 ຄົນ ໃນ​ຕອນ​ເຊົ້າ​ວັນ​ພະ​ຫັດ​ວານ​ນີ້ ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ ແລະທະ​

ຫານ​ມາ​ຣີນຄົນອື່ນໆ​ຫຼາຍ​ຮ້ອຍ​ຄົນ ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ຮ້ອງ​ໃຫ້​ມາເຂົ້າ​ແຖວຢູ່​ຄ້າຍ Pendleton ທີ່​

ຕັ້ງ​ຢູ່​ປະ​ມານ 79 ກິ​ໂລ​ແມັດ​ທາງ​ດ້ານ​ເໜືອ​ຂອງ​ນະ​ຄອນ San Diego.

ອີງ​ຕາມ​ກອງ​ບັນ​ຊາ​ການ​ທະ​ຫານ​ມາຣີນ​ແລ້ວ ການ​ຈັບ​ກຸມ​ໄດ້​ມີ​ຂຶ້ນ​ອັນ​ເປັນ​ຜົນ​ມາ​ຈາກ

ການ​ຈັບ​ກຸມ​ສອງຄັ້ງ​ກ່ອນໜ້າ​ນັ້ນ ທີ່​ພົວ​ພັນ​ກັບ​ການ​ກ່າວ​ຫາໃນ​ການ​ລັກ​ລອບ​ຄ້າ​ມະ​ນຸດ.

ໃນຄະ​ດີ​ດັ່​ງ​ກ່າວ ສິບ​ຕີ Byron Law II ແລະ​ສິບ​ຕີ David Salazar-Quin-tero ໄດ້​ຖືກ​

ຈັບ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ທີ 3 ກໍ​ລະ​ກົດ ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ລາດ​ຕະ​ເວນຊາຍ​ແດນ​ພົບ​ເຫັນ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ ໄປ​

ຮັບເອົາ​ຄົນ​ເຂົ້າ​ເມືອງ​ຜິດ​ກົດ​ໝາຍ​ ຢູ່​ຕາມທາງ​ເລກ 8 ອີງ​ຕາມ​ການ​ຍື່ນ​ຟ້ອງ​ຕໍ່​ສານສະ​

ຫະ​ລັດ ຢູ່​ເຂດ​ພາກ​ໃຕ້​ຂອງ​ລັດ​ຄາ​ລິ​ຟໍ​ເນຍ.

ສຳ​ນວນ​ຟ້ອງກ່າວ​ວ່າ ​ທະ​ຫານ​ມາ​ຣີນ​ສອງ​ຄົນໄດ້ຕິດ​ຕໍ່​ກັບ​ຜູ້​ລັກ​ລອບ​ຄົນ​ນຶ່ງ​ທີ່ ໄດ້​ສະ​

ເໜີຈ່າຍເງິນ​ໃຫ້ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ ເພື່ອ​ໄປ​ຮັບ​ເອົາ​ ແລະ​ຂົນ​ສົ່ງ​ຄົນ​ເຂົ້າ​ເມືອງ​ຜິດ​ກົດ​ໝາຍ​ ຈາກ

​ທາງ​ຫຼວງ​ສາຍ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ​ໄປ​ຍັງສະ​ຖານ​ທີ່​ແຫ່ງ​ອື່ນໆ.

ທ້າວ Law ແລະ​ທ້າວ Salasar-Quintero ​ແມ່ນບໍ່​ເຄີຍ​ໄດ້ຮັບຄ່າ​ຈ້າງ ​ໃນ ການຕິ​ດ​ຕໍ່

ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ອີງ​ຕາມສຳ​ນວນ​ຟ້ອງ​.

ພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ທະ​ຫານ​ມາ​ຣິນ ແລະ​ອົງ​ການ NCIS ກ່າວ​ເພີ້ມ​ວ່າ ຂໍ້​ມູນ​ເພີ້ມ​ຕື່ມ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້​

ຖືກ​ເຜີຍ​ແຜ່ ເພາະ​ວ່າ​ການ​ສືບ​ສ​ວນ​ຍັງ​ດຳ​ເນີນ​ຢູ່ຕໍ່​ໄປ.

ທະ​ຫານ​ມາ​ຣິນ​ກ່າວ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຖະ​ແຫຼງ​ການ​ວ່າ “ບໍ່​ມີ​ທະ​ຫານ​ມາ​ຣີນ ​ທີ່​ຖືກ​ຈັບ​ ຫຼື​ກັກ​ຂັງ​ເພື່ອ​

ສອບ​ຖາມຄົນ​ໃດ ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ໃຊ້ເພື່ອ​ໃຫ້​ການ​ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜູນ​ຕໍ່​ການ​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ງານ ຢູ່​ໃນ​ເຂດ​

ຊາຍ​ແດນ​ທາງ​ພາກ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ຕົກ​ສຽງ​ໃຕ້.”

​ຍັງ​ບໍ່​ທັນ​ມີ​ການ​ຍື່ນ​ການ​ກ່າວ​ຫາ​ໃດໆ​ເທື່ອ​ທີ່ພົວ​ພັນ​ກັບ​ການ​ຈັບ​ກຸມ​ເທື່ອ​ຫລ້າ​ສຸດ.

ທະ​ຫານ​ມາ​ຣິນ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ​ມີທະ​ຫານ​ມາ​ຣິນ​ອີກ​ແປດ​ຄົນ​ ໄດ້​ຖືກສອບ​ປາກ​ຄຳໃນ​ຄະ​ດີ

​ຢາ​ເສບ​ຕິດ ທີ່​ບໍ່​ພົວ​ພັນ​ກັບ​ເລື້ອງນີ້.

U.S. officials are cracking down on what appears to be a human smuggling operation allegedly involving Marines in Southern California.



Officials, including those with the Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS), arrested 16 Marines early Thursday after they, and hundreds of other Marines, were called to a battalion formation at Camp Pendleton, located roughly 79 kilometers north of San Diego.



According to the Marine Corps, the arrests came as a result of two earlier arrests involving an alleged human smuggling operation.



In that case, Marine Lance Corporal Byron Law II and Marine Lance Corporal David Salazar-Quintero were arrested on July 3 after Border Patrol Agents found them picking up three illegal aliens along Interstate 8, according to a complaint filed with the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California. [[ https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Qwks7JhV3VDmac1ck0IqMP4LrziOrZI0/view ]]



The complaint said the two Marines had been in touch with a recruiter, who offered to pay them for picking up and transporting the illegal immigrants from the interstate to other locations.



Law said he and Salazar-Quintero were never paid for the interaction, according to the complaint.



Marine and NCIS officials said additional information is not being released because the investigations are ongoing.



"None of the Marines arrested or detained for questioning served in support of the Southwest Border Support mission," the Marine Corps said in a statement.



Charges have yet to be filed in connection with the latest arrests.



The Marine Corps said another eight Marines were also taken in for questioning on unrelated drug allegations.



Thursday's arrests come one day after U.S. Special Operations Command announced a Navy SEAL platoon stationed in Iraq had been sent back to the United States early because of "perceived deterioration of good order and discipline."



According to media reports, about 20 of the SEALs had been under investigation for drinking or for being aware of the drinking while not on duty.



Drinking is forbidden during any combat deployments to the Middle East.