ພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ສະຫະລັດກຳລັງທັບມ້າງ ໃນອັນທີ່ປາກົດວ່າ ເປັນການລັກລອບຄ້າມະ
ນຸດ ທີ່ມີການກ່າວຫາວ່າພົວພັນກັບທະຫານມາຣີນ ຢູ່ທາງພາກໃຕ້ຂອງລັດຄາລິຟໍເນຍ.
ພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ ຮວມທັງນັກສືບສວນ ທາງອາຍາ ຂອງກອງທັບເຮືອ ຫຼື NCIS ໄດ້ຈັບ
ກຸມທະຫານມາຣີນ 16 ຄົນ ໃນຕອນເຊົ້າວັນພະຫັດວານນີ້ ຫຼັງຈາກເຂົາເຈົ້າ ແລະທະ
ຫານມາຣີນຄົນອື່ນໆຫຼາຍຮ້ອຍຄົນ ໄດ້ຖືກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ມາເຂົ້າແຖວຢູ່ຄ້າຍ Pendleton ທີ່
ຕັ້ງຢູ່ປະມານ 79 ກິໂລແມັດທາງດ້ານເໜືອຂອງນະຄອນ San Diego.
ອີງຕາມກອງບັນຊາການທະຫານມາຣີນແລ້ວ ການຈັບກຸມໄດ້ມີຂຶ້ນອັນເປັນຜົນມາຈາກ
ການຈັບກຸມສອງຄັ້ງກ່ອນໜ້ານັ້ນ ທີ່ພົວພັນກັບການກ່າວຫາໃນການລັກລອບຄ້າມະນຸດ.
ໃນຄະດີດັ່ງກ່າວ ສິບຕີ Byron Law II ແລະສິບຕີ David Salazar-Quin-tero ໄດ້ຖືກ
ຈັບໃນວັນທີ 3 ກໍລະກົດ ຫຼັງຈາກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ລາດຕະເວນຊາຍແດນພົບເຫັນເຂົາເຈົ້າ ໄປ
ຮັບເອົາຄົນເຂົ້າເມືອງຜິດກົດໝາຍ ຢູ່ຕາມທາງເລກ 8 ອີງຕາມການຍື່ນຟ້ອງຕໍ່ສານສະ
ຫະລັດ ຢູ່ເຂດພາກໃຕ້ຂອງລັດຄາລິຟໍເນຍ.
ສຳນວນຟ້ອງກ່າວວ່າ ທະຫານມາຣີນສອງຄົນໄດ້ຕິດຕໍ່ກັບຜູ້ລັກລອບຄົນນຶ່ງທີ່ ໄດ້ສະ
ເໜີຈ່າຍເງິນໃຫ້ເຂົາເຈົ້າ ເພື່ອໄປຮັບເອົາ ແລະຂົນສົ່ງຄົນເຂົ້າເມືອງຜິດກົດໝາຍ ຈາກ
ທາງຫຼວງສາຍດັ່ງກ່າວ ໄປຍັງສະຖານທີ່ແຫ່ງອື່ນໆ.
ທ້າວ Law ແລະທ້າວ Salasar-Quintero ແມ່ນບໍ່ເຄີຍໄດ້ຮັບຄ່າຈ້າງ ໃນ ການຕິດຕໍ່
ດັ່ງກ່າວ ອີງຕາມສຳນວນຟ້ອງ.
ພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ທະຫານມາຣິນ ແລະອົງການ NCIS ກ່າວເພີ້ມວ່າ ຂໍ້ມູນເພີ້ມຕື່ມບໍ່ໄດ້
ຖືກເຜີຍແຜ່ ເພາະວ່າການສືບສວນຍັງດຳເນີນຢູ່ຕໍ່ໄປ.
ທະຫານມາຣິນກ່າວຢູ່ໃນຖະແຫຼງການວ່າ “ບໍ່ມີທະຫານມາຣີນ ທີ່ຖືກຈັບ ຫຼືກັກຂັງເພື່ອ
ສອບຖາມຄົນໃດ ໄດ້ຮັບໃຊ້ເພື່ອໃຫ້ການສະໜັບສະໜູນຕໍ່ການປະຕິບັດງານ ຢູ່ໃນເຂດ
ຊາຍແດນທາງພາກຕາເວັນຕົກສຽງໃຕ້.”
ຍັງບໍ່ທັນມີການຍື່ນການກ່າວຫາໃດໆເທື່ອທີ່ພົວພັນກັບການຈັບກຸມເທື່ອຫລ້າສຸດ.
ທະຫານມາຣິນກ່າວວ່າ ມີທະຫານມາຣິນອີກແປດຄົນ ໄດ້ຖືກສອບປາກຄຳໃນຄະດີ
ຢາເສບຕິດ ທີ່ບໍ່ພົວພັນກັບເລື້ອງນີ້.
U.S. officials are cracking down on what appears to be a human smuggling operation allegedly involving Marines in Southern California.
Officials, including those with the Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS), arrested 16 Marines early Thursday after they, and hundreds of other Marines, were called to a battalion formation at Camp Pendleton, located roughly 79 kilometers north of San Diego.
According to the Marine Corps, the arrests came as a result of two earlier arrests involving an alleged human smuggling operation.
In that case, Marine Lance Corporal Byron Law II and Marine Lance Corporal David Salazar-Quintero were arrested on July 3 after Border Patrol Agents found them picking up three illegal aliens along Interstate 8, according to a complaint filed with the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California. [[ https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Qwks7JhV3VDmac1ck0IqMP4LrziOrZI0/view ]]
The complaint said the two Marines had been in touch with a recruiter, who offered to pay them for picking up and transporting the illegal immigrants from the interstate to other locations.
Law said he and Salazar-Quintero were never paid for the interaction, according to the complaint.
Marine and NCIS officials said additional information is not being released because the investigations are ongoing.
"None of the Marines arrested or detained for questioning served in support of the Southwest Border Support mission," the Marine Corps said in a statement.
Charges have yet to be filed in connection with the latest arrests.
The Marine Corps said another eight Marines were also taken in for questioning on unrelated drug allegations.
Thursday's arrests come one day after U.S. Special Operations Command announced a Navy SEAL platoon stationed in Iraq had been sent back to the United States early because of "perceived deterioration of good order and discipline."
According to media reports, about 20 of the SEALs had been under investigation for drinking or for being aware of the drinking while not on duty.
Drinking is forbidden during any combat deployments to the Middle East.