Silicon Valley ຜິດຫວັງ ຕໍ່ການເລື່ອນ ອອກ ກົດລະບຽບ ຜູ້ປະກອບ ກິດຈາກການສາກົນ

ການຕັດສິນໃຈຂອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ທຣຳ ທີ່ຈະເລື່ອນເວລາໂຄງການໃໝ່ ສຳລັບຜູ້ປະ

ກອບກິດຈະການຕ່າງດ້າວເພື່ອເດີນທາງມາ ສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ກໍ່ໃຫ້ເກີດການວິພາກວິ

ຈານຈາກອຸດສາຫະກຳ ເທັກໂນໂລຈີ. ນັກຂ່າວວີໂອເອ Arturo Martinez ມີລາຍງານ

ຈາກ Silicon Valley ທີ່ລັດຄາລິຟໍເນຍ, ເຊິ່ງ ພຸດທະສອນ ຈະນຳລາຍລະອຽດມາສະ

ເໜີທ່ານ.

ຜູ້ປະກອບກິດຈະການ ແລະນັກລົງທຶນບໍລິສັດ ຢູ່​ເຂດ Silicon Valley ບໍ່ສາມາດທີ່ຈະ

ເຊື່ອງຄວາມຜິດຫວັງຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ ໃນການຕັດສິນໃຈຂອງລັດຖະບານທ່ານ ທຣຳ

ທີ່ຈະເລື່ອນເວລາໃນການ ນຳໃຊ້ນະໂຍບາຍອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້ຜູ້ປະກອບກິດຈະການຄົນ

ຕ່າງປະເທດ ທີ່ມີເງິນໜູນຫຼັງ ເຂົ້າມາໃນ ສະຫະລັດ ເພື່ອເລີ່ມເຮັດທຸລະກິດ ຂອງພວກ

ເຂົາເຈົ້າ.

ທ່ານນາງ Kate Mitchell ນັກລົງທຶນກິດຈະການກ່າວວ່າ “ຖ້າພວກເຮົາບໍ່ສະໜັບສະ

ໜູນ ພວກຜູ້ປະກອບກິດຈະການໃຫ້ມາທີ່ນີ້ ຈາກທົ່ວໂລກ ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າກໍຈະໄປບ່ອນ

ອື່ນ, ແລະ ນັ້ນອາດຈະເປັນຜົນປະ ໂຫຍດໃຫ້ບ່ອນອື່ນໆຂອງໂລກ. ແຕ່ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດ

ວ່າມັນຈະເປັນການສູນເສຍສຳລັບ Silicon Valley.”

ກົດລະບຽບຜູ້ປະກອບກິດຈະການສາກົນ ໄດ້ຖືກສ້າງຂຶ້ນ ພາຍໃຕ້ລັດ ຖະບານທ່ານ

ໂອບາມາ, ເຊິ່ງມີກຳນົດຈະເລີ່ມມີຜົນບັງຄັບໃຊ້ໃນເດືອນນີ້. ກະຊວງຮັກສາຄວາມປອດ

ໄພພາຍໃນ ສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ເລື່ອນເວລາໃນການຈັດຕັ້ງປະຕິບັດ ໄປໃສ່ເດືອນມີນາ ປີ

2018, ໃນຂະນະທີ່ສະເໜີໃຫ້​ມີ​ການລົບລ້າງ​ໂຄງການ​ດັ່ງກ່າວ.

ກົດລະບຽບຈະອະນຸມັດໃຫ້ຄົນຕ່າງປະເທດຜູ້ທີ່ພະຍາຍາມສ້າງ ແລະ ຂະຫຍາຍທຸລະ

ກິດຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ ຢູ່ໃນ ສະຫະລັດ 3,000 ຄົນເດີນທາງເຂົ້າປະເທດເປັນເວລາ

30 ເດືອນໃນແຕ່ລະປີ. ສຳລັບເງື່ອນ ໄຂທີ່ເໝາະສົມນັ້ນ, ບັນດາຜູ້ສະໝັກຈະຕ້ອງສະ

ແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນວ່າ ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າຈະສ້າງວຽກເຮັດງານທຳ ໃນສະຫະລັດ ແລະມີແຫຼ່ງຊັບ

ພະຍາ ກອນທີ່ໄດ້ມາດຕະຖານ ກຽມພ້ອມເພື່ອລົງທຶນຢ່າງໜ້ອຍ 250,000 ໂດລາ

ໃນທຸລະກິດຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ.

ທ່ານ Alejandro Carasso ຜູ້ຮ່ວມກໍ່ຕັ້ງບໍລິສັດ Dream Tuner ກ່າວວ່າ “ນັກທຸລະ

ກິດ 3,000 ຄົນພວກນັ້ນສາມາດສ້າງວຽກເຮັດງານທຳໄດ້ຫຼາຍລ້ານໜ້າວຽກ, ແລະ

ການເຄື່ອນໄຫວທາງການເມືອງນີ້ແມ່ນກຳລັງສົ່ງຜົນກະທົບຕໍ່ການປະກອບກິດຈະ

ການ ເຊັ່ນດຽວກັບເສດຖະກິດ.”

ກະຊວງຮັກສາຄວາມປອດໄພພາຍໃນໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ການຕັດສິນໃຈທີ່ຈະເລື່ອນ​ເວລາ​

ໃນການຈັດຕັ້ງປະຕິບັດໂຄງການຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າແມ່ນຍ້ອນການມີແຫຼ່ງຊັບພະຍາ

ກອນທີ່ຈຳກັດ ເພື່ອລົງທຶນໃນໂຄງການຄົນເຂົ້າເມືອງຢ່າງຖືກກົດໝາຍ.

ນັກລົງທຶນບໍລິສັດ ທ່ານ Fernando Franco ເຊື່ອວ່າ ​ເຂດ Silicon Valley ຈະຍັງ

ຄົງດຶງດູດຜູ້ປະກອບກິດຈະການຕ່າງປະເທດຢູ່.

ທ່ານ Fernando Franco ກ່າວວ່າ “ຖ້າພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າປະສົບຄວາມສຳເລັດ ແລະ

ເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ຮັບທຶນ, ເຂົາເຈົ້າກໍສາມາດໄດ້ຮັບວີຊາເພື່ອອາໄສຢູ່ທີ່ນີ້, ດັ່ງນັ້ນວີຊາຜູ້

ປະກອບກິດຈະການກໍຈະເປັນສິ່ງທີ່ດີຫຼາຍ ແຕ່ວ່າມັນຄົງຈະບໍ່ເຮັດໃຫ້ມີຫຍັງປ່ຽນ

ແປງ. ພອນສະຫວັນຈະຫາທາງເພື່ອຢູ່ໃນເຂດ Silicon Valley ເອງ.”

ບົດລາຍງານ ທ່າ​ອຽງທາງອິນເຕີເນັດປະຈຳປີ ຂອງທ່ານນາງ Mary Meeker ໄດ້ຄົ້ນ

ພົບວ່າ 60 ເປີເຊັນຂອງບໍລິສັດເທັກໂນໂລຈີທີ່ມີຄຸນ ຄ່າສູງທີ່ສຸດໃນ ສະຫະລັດ ແມ່ນ

ໄດ້ຖືກກໍ່ຕັ້ງຂຶ້ນ ໂດຍປະຊາຊົນ ອາເມຣິກັນ ລຸ້ນທີ່ໜຶ່ງ ຫຼື ລຸ້ນທີສອງ. ໃນຂະນະທີ່ 50

ເປີເຊັນຂອງບໍລິ ສັດເອກະຊົນຊັ້ນນຳຕ່າງໆແມ່ນໄດ້ຖືກກໍ່ຕັ້ງຂຶ້ນໂດຍພວກຄົນເຂົ້າ

ເມືອງ ລຸ້ນທຳອິດ.



President Trump's decision to delay a new program for immigrant entrepreneurs to come to the U.S. has drawn criticism from the technology industry. VOA's Arturo Martínez reports from Silicon Valley, California.





Silicon Valley entrepeneurs and venture capitalists could not hide their disappointment in a Trump administration decision to delay a policy that would have allowed foreign-born, money-backed entrepeneurs into the U.S. to start their businesses.



((KATE MITCHELL - VENTURE CAPITALIST))

"If we don't encourage entrepreneurs to come here from around the globe they will go elsewhere, and that may be a benefit to the rest of the globe, but I think it will be a loss for Silicon Valley."



The International Entrepreneur Rule was created under the Obama administration, set to take effect this month. The Department of Homeland Security is delaying the start until March 2018 while proposing to eliminate it.



The rule would have granted entry for 30 months to 3,000 foreigners annually who are seeking to build and grow their businesses in the U.S. To qualify, applicants would have to show they would create U.S. jobs and have reputable sources ready to invest at least $250,000 in their businesses.



((ALEJANDRO CARRASCO - CO-FOUNDER DREAM TUNER'))

"Those 3,000 people could have created millions of millions of jobs, and this political move is now affecting the entrepreneurship as well as the economy."



The Department of Homeland Security said its decision to delay the program was due to limited resources to invest in legal immigration programs.



Venture capitalist Fernando Franco believes Silicon Valley will still attract foreign entrepreneurs.



((FERNANDO FRANCO - VENTURE CAPITALIST PUENTE LABS'))

"If they are successful and they get funding they can get a visa to stay here, so an entrepreneur visa would have been something very nice but probably it wouldn't change things. Talent finds a way to stay in Silicon Valley."



Mary Meeker's annual Internet Trends report found that 60% of the most-highly valued tech companies in United States were founded by first or second generation Americans while 50% of the top private startups were founded by first-generation immigrants.