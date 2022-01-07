ວັນຄົບຮອບນຶ່ງປີຂອງການໂຈມຕີຄັ້ງທຳອິດຕໍ່ລັດຖະສະພາ ສະຫະລັດ ໃນສອງທົດສະວັດໄດ້ຜ່ານໄປຢ່າງມິດງຽບໃນວັນພະຫັດວານນີ້ໃນຂະນະທີ່ຄວາມບໍ່ເຫັນພ້ອມກັນລະຫວ່າງ ພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ແລະ ຣີພັບບລີກັນ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການຈະລາຈົນທີ່ຮ້າຍແຮງເຖິງຊີວິດແມ່ນໄດ້ສະແດງອອກມາໃຫ້ເຫັນຢ່າງເປີດເຜີຍ.

ໃນປີທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ເຫດການວັນທີ 6 ມັງກອນ 2021 ໄດ້ສ້າງຄວາມແຕກແຍກອອກໄປຕື່ມ ລະຫວ່າງພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດຜູ້ທີ່ເຫັນວັນດັ່ງກ່າວວ່າເປັນການພະຍາຍາມກໍ່ລັດຖະປະຫານ ແລະ ພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນຜູ້ທີ່ສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ໄດ້ເລືອກທີ່ຈະບໍ່ເວົ້າ ກ່ຽວກັບ ສິ່ງທີ່ໄດ້ເກີດຂຶ້ນນອກເໜືອຈາກການແກ້ໄຂຄວາມລົ້ມແຫຼວ ໃນການຮັກສາຄວາມປອດໄພຢູ່ຫໍລັດຖະສະພາ.

ອະດີດຮອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ທ່ານ ດິກ ເຊນີ ໄດ້ທຳການປາກົດຕົວ​ແບບ​ບໍ່​ຄາດ​ຄິດໃນຫ້ອງຂອງສະ ພາຕໍ່າ ສະຫະລັດ, ແບ່ງປັນຊ່ວງເວລາທີ່ໂສກເສົ້າກັບລູກສາວຂອງທ່ານ, ທ່ານນາງ ລິສ ເຊນີ ແລະ ປະທານສະພາຕໍ່າ ທ່ານນາງ ແນນຊີ ເພໂລຊີ ໄດ້ຂອບໃຈຕຳຫຼວດລັດຖະສະພາ ສະຫະລັດ ສຳລັບການປ້ອງກັນຫໍລັດຖະສະພາ ເວລາທີ່ພວກຜູ້ສະໜັບສະໜູນຂອງອະດີດປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ພະຍາຍາມທີ່ຈະກີດກັ້ນການຢັ້ງຢືນໄຊຊະນະຂອງທ່ານ ໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ທີ່ຖືກເລືອກເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີ. ບໍ່ມີສະມາຊິກພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນຄົນໃດເຂົ້າຮ່ວມງານດັ່ງກ່າວ.

ຄອບຄົວ ເຊນີ ໄດ້ນັ່ງຄຽງຂ້າງກັນຢູ່ແຖວໜ້າໃນລະຫວ່າງ ການໄວ້ອາໄລ. ຫຼັງຈາກນັ້ນ, ສະມາຊິກສະພາຕໍ່າແມ່ຍິງສັງກັດພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດຫຼາຍຄົນ ໄດ້ໄປກອດທ່ານນາງ ລິສ ເຊນີ, ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ນຳສະ ເໜີພໍ່ຂອງທ່ານນາງໃຫ້ເພື່ອນຮ່ວມງານຫຼາຍຄົນຢູ່ຄະນະກຳມະການທີ່ຖືກເລືອກໂດຍສະພາຕໍ່າ ເພື່ອສືບສວນສອບສວນສາເຫດຂອງການກໍ່ຈະລາຈົນ.

“ມັນດີຫຼາຍທີ່ໄດ້ກັບຄືນມາ. ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າທ່ານນາງ ລິສ ແມ່ນເຮັດວຽກໄດ້ດີຫຼາຍ, ແລະ ຂ້າ ພະເຈົ້າໄດ້ມາທີ່ນີ້ ເພື່ອສະໜັບສະໜູນລາວ,” ອີງຕາມການກ່າວຂອງອະດີດຮອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ເດີນທາງອອກຈາກຫ້ອງຂອງສະພາຕໍ່າ, ອີງຕາມໜັງສືພິມ ວໍຊິງຕັນ ໂພສ.

ເມື່ອຖືກຖາມໂດຍນັກຂ່າວ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການບໍ່ສາມາດເຂົ້າຮ່ວມໂດຍສະມາຊິກພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນຄົນອື່ນໆນັ້ນ, ທ່ານ ເຊນີ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ, “ຄືວ່າ, ມັນບໍ່ແມ່ນການນຳພາຄືກັບຄົນຜູ້ໃດທີ່ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຮູ້ຈັກ ເວລາທີ່ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າໄດ້ຢູ່ທີ່ນີ້ເປັນເວລາ 10 ປີ.”

ຢູ່ນອກຫໍລັດຖະສະພາ, ມັນໄດ້ມີການກ່າວຕໍ່ສາທາລະນະ ສອງສາມຢ່າງຈາກບັນດາສະມາຊິກສະພາສັງກັດພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນ, ເຊິ່ງຫຼາຍຄົນຍັງດີ້ນຮົນກັບວີທີ ທີ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າລະນຶກເຖິງມູນເຊື້ອຂອງວັນນັ້ນ. ຫຼາຍຄົນໄດ້ໂຕ້ຖຽງວ່າ ພວກກໍ່ຈະລາຈົນເຊື່ອວ່າເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ຮັບອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້ເຂົ້າໄປໃນຕຶກດັ່ງກ່າວ ເພື່ອໃຊ້ສິດຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າໃນ​ການປະທ້ວງ, ແລະ ວ່າເຫດການໃນວັນດັ່ງກ່າວນັ້ນຕົ້ນຕໍແລ້ວແມ່ນສະຫງົບ, ໂດຍປະຕິເສດຮູບພາບຂອງພວກກໍ່ຈະລາຈົນທີ່ທຸບຕີຕຳຫຼວດ ແລະ ລ່ວງລໍ້າເຂົ້າໄປໃນຕຶກລັດຖສະພາ.

The one-year anniversary of the first attack on the U.S. Capitol in two centuries passed in silence Thursday as differences between congressional Democrats and Republicans about the deadly riot were on stark display.

Over the past year, the events of January 6, 2021, have furthered the divide between Democrats who see the day as an attempted coup and Republicans who have largely chosen not to discuss what happened beyond addressing security failures at the Capitol.

Former Vice President Dick Cheney made a surprise appearance in the U.S. House chamber, sharing the somber moment with his daughter Representative Liz Cheney. And House Speaker Nancy Pelosi thanked the U.S. Capitol Police for defending Congress when supporters of former President Donald Trump attempted to prevent the certification of President-elect Joe Biden's victory. No other Republicans attended the event.

The Cheneys sat side by side in the front row during the moment of silence. Afterward, several Democratic congresswomen embraced Liz Cheney, who introduced her father to several of her colleagues on the House select committee investigating the cause of the insurrection.

"It was great coming back. I think Liz is doing a hell of a job, and I'm here to support her," the former vice president said while leaving the House floor, according to The Washington Post.

Asked by reporters about the failure of any other Republicans to participate, Cheney said, "Well, it's not a leadership that resembles any of the folks I knew when I was here for 10 years."

Outside the Capitol, there were few public remarks from Republican lawmakers, many of whom still struggle with how they remember the legacy of that day. Many have argued that the rioters believed they had been allowed inside the building to exercise their right to protest, and that the events of the day were primarily peaceful, denying graphic footage of rioters beating police and desecrating the Capitol.