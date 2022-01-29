ບໍລິສັດແຫ່ງ​ນຶ່ງໃນຄາລິຟໍເນຍ ໄດ້ພັດທະນາໂຟມ​ ທີ່ເປັນມິດຕໍ່ສິ່ງແວດລ້ອມ ເຊິ່ງສາມາດກາຍ ເປັນຕົວທີ່​ພາ​ໃຫ້ເກີດ​ການປ່ຽນແປງໃນຂະ​ແໜງອຸດສາຫະກໍາການຫໍ່ເຄື່ອງໄດ້. Julie Taboh ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ວີ​ໂອ​ເອ ມີ​ລາຍ​ລະ​ອຽດ​ເພີ້ມ​ເຕີມ, ຊຶ່ງ​ບົວ​ສະ​ຫວັນ ຈະ​ນຳ​ມາ​ສະ​ເໜີ​ທ່ານ ​ໃນ​ອັນ​ດັບຕໍ່​ໄປ.

ໂຟມ​ປ​ລ​າ​ສ​ຕິກເປັນຜະລິດຕະພັນຫຸ້ມຫໍ່ທົ່ວໄປ ທີ່ເຮັດຈາກຢາງ​ໄຊໂຕ​ຣີນ (styrene) ທີ່ບໍ່ສາມາດຍ່ອຍ​ສະ​ຫລາຍ​ໃນ​ທຳ​ມະ​ຊາດໄດ້, ຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນວັດສະດຸ ທີ່ນໍາເອົາມາໝູນໃຊ້ຄືນໃຫມ່ທົນທານທີ່ຮູ້ຈັກກັນ​ດີ​ວ່າມັນຈະແຕກອອກເປັນປ່ຽງ ນ້ອຍໆ ຊຶ່ງໃນ​ທີ່​ສຸດກໍ​ສ​າ​ມາດໄປ​ຕົກ​ຢູ່ໃນມະຫາສະຫມຸດ, ບ່ອນທີ່ສັດສາ​ວາ​ສິ່ງໃນ​ທຳ​ມະ​ຊາດສາມາດກິນມັນນັ້ນໄດ້.

​ແຕ່​ດຽວ​ນີ້ ບໍລິສັດ​ຄາ​ລິ​ຟໍ​ເນຍ​ແຫ່ງ​ນຶ່ງ​ໄດ້​ພັດທະນາ​ໂຟມ​ຢາງ​ທີ່​ເປັນ​ມິດ​ກັບ​ສິ່ງ​ແວດ​ລ້ອມ ​ທີ່​ເຮັດ​ດ້ວຍໄຄ​ຕິ​ເອນ (chitin) ຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນສານ​ທີ່​ພົບ​ເຫັນ​ຢູ່​ໃນສັດ​ນ້ຳ​ທີ່​ມີ​ກາບ​ແຂງເຊັ່ນ ​ກະປູ, ກຸ້ງທຳ​ມະ​ດາ ​ແລະກຸ້ງ​ກ້າ​ມ​ໃຫຍ່ ຫລື lobster.

ແລະຢາງຈາກໂຟມ​ປ​ລ​າ​ສ​ຕິກນີ້ ມັນສາມາດຍ່ອຍສະຫຼາຍໄດ້. ຫົວ​ໜ້າ​ຜູ້​ບໍ​ລິ​ຫານ ຫລື CEO ແລະຜູ້ຮ່ວມກໍ່ຕັ້ງ​ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ Cruz Foam, ທ່ານ​ຈອນ​ແຟ​ລ​ສ໌ (John Felts) ໂອ້ລົມກັບວີ​ໂອ​ເອຜ່ານທາງ Skype ວ່າ:

"ສະນັ້ນ, ສິ່ງທີ່ພວກເຮົາສາມາດເຮັດໄດ້ແມ່ນເອົາວັດສະດຸດັ່ງກ່າວ ແລະ ພັດ ທະນາຂະບວນການທີ່ສາມາດປະດິດໂຟມທີ່ເປັນໂຄງສ້າງທີ່ມີປະສິດທິພາບສູງແທ້ໆໄດ້."

ວັດສະດຸດັ່ງກ່າວມີນ້ຳໜັກເບົາ ແຕ່ແຂງແກ່ນພໍທີ່ຈະປົກປ້ອງບໍ່ພຽງແຕ່ສິ່ງຂອງ ທີ່ແຕກ​ຫັກ​ໄດ້​ງ່າຍ ເຊັ່ນເຄື່ອງເອເລັກໂທຣນິກເທົ່ານັ້ນ ແຕ່ຍັງ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນວັດຖຸທີ່ ໜັກ ແລະລາຄາແພງເຊັ່ນ: ຊຸດໂທລະພາບໄດ້​ອີກ​ດ້ວຍ.

ສິ່ງທີ່ກະຕຸ້ນ​ທ່ານ​ແຟ​ລ​ສ໌ ແລະຜູ້ຮ່ວມກໍ່ຕັ້ງບໍ​ລິ​ສັດຂອງທ່ານແມ່ນຄວາມຮັກຂອງ ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າທີ່​ມີ​ຕໍ່ມະຫາສະຫມຸດ.

"ໃນຖານະທີ່​ເປັນນັກຂີ່ແຜ່ນ​ກະ​ດານ​ລອຍ​ຟອງ​ທະ​ເລ ​ຫລື surfer, ພວກເຮົາບໍ່ ມັກ​ຫລາຍ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ເຫັນມົນລະພິດຈາກ​ຢາງ​ປ​ລ​າ​ສ​ຕິກ ອັນມະຫາສານເຂົ້າໄປໃນມະ ຫາ​ສະ​ໝຸດໃນທຸກໆປີ, ແລະພວກເຮົາກໍ​ຮູ້ແລ້ວວ່າ ຕ້ອງໄດ້​ມີການແກ້ໄຂບັນ​ຫາ ທີ່ດີກວ່າເກົ່າຢູ່ທີ່ນັ້ນ."

ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ Cruz Foam ບໍ່ແມ່ນແຕ່ເປັນບໍລິສັດດຽວເທົ່າ​ນັ້ນ ທີ່ມີຈໍານວນເພີ່ມ ຂຶ້ນທີ່ເຮັດ​ສິ່ງ​ທີ່​ເປັນ​ການດຶງດູດຄວາມປາດ​ຖະ​ໜາຂອງບໍລິສັດ-ແລະຂອງຜູ້ບໍລິ ໂພກທັງ​ຫລາຍທີ່ກາຍມາເປັນມິດຕໍ່ສິ່ງແວດລ້ອມ, ອີງ​ຕາ​ມທ່ານ​ສ​ກັອດ ແຄ​ສ​ແຊ​ລ (Scott Cassel), ຜູ້ສະແຫວງ​ຫາ​ການຫນັບສະຫນູນທາງດ້ານສິ່ງ ແວດລ້ອມ.

ທ່ານເປັນ CEO ແລະຜູ້ກໍ່ຕັ້ງສະ​ຖາ​ບັນ Product Stewardship, ເຊິ່ງມີ ພາ ລະກິດເພື່ອຫຼຸດຜ່ອນຜົນກະທົບຕໍ່ສຸຂະພາບແລະສິ່ງແວດລ້ອມຂອງຜະລິດ ຕະພັນສຳ​ລັບຜູ້ບໍລິໂພກໃນຕະ​ຫລອດວົງຈອນຂອງມັນ. ທ່ານໄດ້ໂອ້ລົມກັບວີ​ໂອ​ເອ ຜ່ານທາງ Skype ວ່າ:

"ໂດຍມີຜົນກະທົບຂອງການປ່ຽນແປງດິນຟ້າອາກາດ, ໂດຍທີ່ມີວິກິດການດ້ານ ຢາງປລາສຕິກທົ່ວໂລກ ທີ່ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ເຫັນ, ຜູ້ບໍລິໂພກກໍາລັງຄິດກ່ຽວກັບ ເລື່ອງນີ້ຢູ່ອີ່ຫລີດຽວນີ້. ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າກໍາລັງຊຸກຍູ້ໃຫ້ບໍລິສັດຄິດໃຫ້ດີກວ່າເກົ່າ ແລະຄິດເຖິງໄລຍະທີ່ຍາວກວ່າ.”

ທ່ານແຄ​ສ​ແຊ​ລ, ຜູ້ສະ​ແຫວງ​ຫາ​ການສະໜັບສະໜູນດ້ານສິ່ງແວດລ້ອມກ່າວ ຜ່ານທາງ Skype ຕໍ່​ໄປວ່າ:

"ແລະສິ່ງທີ່ບໍລິສັດ Cruz Foam ໄດ້ເຮັດແມ່ນການພັດທະນາການແກ້ໄຂບັນ ຫາທາງເທັກໂນໂລຈີແບບປະດິດສ້າງ, ຫນ້າສົນໃຈທີ່ໃຊ້ວັດສະດຸທີ່ດີແທນໃຫ້ ສິ່ງທີ່ບໍ່ດີ."

ໃນປັດຈຸບັນບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ Cruz Foam ກໍາລັງທຳ​ການສົນທະນາຫາ​ລື ກັບບໍລິສັດ ອາເມຣິກັນຈໍານວນນຶ່ງເພື່ອສະຫນອງຕາມຄວາມຕ້ອງການ ການຫຸ້ມຫໍ່ທີ່​ມີການປ້ອງກັນດີຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າໃຫ້.

ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ​ນີ້ຫວັງວ່າມື້ນຶ່ງຈະສາ​ມາດ​ໃຊ້ວັດສະດຸທໍາມະຊາດທົດແທນໃຫ້​ຢາງປລາສ ຕິກ ທີ່ຜະ​ລິດ​ໂດຍອີງໃສ່ນ້ໍາມັນທັງຫມົດນັ້ນໄດ້ເພື່ອຜົນປະໂຫຍດຂອງໜ່ວຍ​ໂລກ.



ອ່ານ​ຂ່າວນີ້​ເພີ້ມ​ເປັນ​ພາ​ສາ​ອັງ​ກິດ

A California company has developed an eco-friendly version of plastic foam that could become a game changer in the packaging industry. VOA’s Julie Taboh has more.

Plastic foam is a common packing product made of nonbiodegradable styrene ((STY-reen)), a tough-to-recycle material known to break into small pieces that can end up in oceans, where wildlife can ingest it.

But now a California company has developed an eco- friendlier version of plastic foam made of chitin ((KITE-en)), a substance found in the shells of crustaceans like crabs, shrimp and lobster.

And unlike plastic foam, it’s biodegradable. Cruz Foam CEO and co-founder John Felts spoke with VOA via Skype:

John Felts, Cruz Foam Co-founder via Skype: “So, what we were able to do is take that material and really develop a process that could create a structural foam that had that high performance.”

The material is lightweight but strong enough to protect not only fragile items like electronics but also heavy and expensive objects such as television sets.

What motivated Felts and his co-founder was their love of the ocean.

“As surfers, we hated seeing the enormous amount of plastic pollution entering it every year, and we knew there had to be a better solution out there.”

Cruz Foam is just one of a growing number of companies that are appealing to corporations’ – and consumers’ desire, to become eco-friendly, says environmental advocate Scott Cassel.

He is CEO and founder of the Product Stewardship Institute, whose mission is to reduce the health and environmental impact of consumer products across their life cycle. He spoke with VOA via Skype.

Scott Cassel, Environmental Advocate via Skype: “With the impacts of climate change, with the global plastic crisis that we have had, the consumers are really thinking about this right now. They're pushing companies to think better and think more longer range.”

Scott Cassel, Environmental Advocate via Skype:

“And what Cruz Foam has done is developed an interesting, innovative technological solution that uses a good material in place of a bad one.”

Cruz Foam is currently in discussions with several American corporations to provide their protective packaging needs.

It hopes one day to replace all petroleum-based plastics with natural materials for the sake of the planet.