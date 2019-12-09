ຮ້ານອາຫານທັງຫຼາຍ ຢູ່ໃນຊາອຸດີອາຣາເບຍ ຈະບໍ່ມີປະຕູທາງເຂົ້າຕ່າງຫາກສອງບ່ອນ ອີກຕໍ່ໄປແລ້ວ ຊຶ່ງປະຕູອັນນຶ່ງແມ່ນສຳລັບ ສະມາຊິກຄອບຄົວ ແລະພວກແມ່ຍິງ ສ່ວນປະຕູອີກອັນນຶ່ງ ແມ່ນສຳລັບພວກຜູ້ຊາຍໂດຍສ່ວນຕົວ.
ກະຊວງຮັບຜິດຊອບກິດຈະການເທດສະບານແລະຊົນນະບົດ ໄດ້ປະກາດການປ່ຽນແປງດັ່ງກ່າວ ໃນທວີດເຕີ້ ເມື່ອວັນອາທິດວານນີ້.
ຮ້ານອາຫານຢູ່ໃນຊາອຸດີອາຣາເບຍ ສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ ລວມທັງຮ້ານອາຫານດ່ວນຂອງຕາເວັນຕົກ ທີ່ເປັນເຄືອຂ່າຍທັງຫຼາຍ ໂດຍຄ້າຍຄືກັນໝົດ ຈະແບ່ງແຍກເຂດພາຍໃນຮ້ານ ສຳລັບບັນດາສະມາຊິກຄອບຄົວ ອອກຕ່າງຫາກ ຈາກເຂດສຳລັບພວກຜູ້ຊາຍເທົ່ານັ້ນ. ມັນຍັງບໍ່ເປັນທີ່ຈະແຈ້ງເທື່ອວ່າ ມາບັດນີ້ ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ ຍັງຈະອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້ປ່ຽນແປງການແບ່ງແຍກນີ້ ຫຼືບໍ່.
ໃນທົ່ວປະເທດຊາອຸດີອາຣາເບຍ ຕາມທຳມະດາແລ້ວ ພວກຜູ້ຊາຍ ແລະແມ່ຍິງ ທີ່ບໍ່ແມ່ນພີ່ນ້ອງກັນ ແມ່ນຈະບໍ່ໄດ້ຮັບອະນຸຍາດ ໃຫ້ປະປົນກັນຢູ່ໃນສະຖານທີ່ສາທາລະນະ. ພວກໂຮງຮຽນ ຫຼວງ ແລະມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລເອກກະຊົນໂດຍສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ ຍັງຄົງແຍກກັນຕ່າງຫາກ ຢູ່.
ແຕ່ເມື່ອບໍ່ດົນມານີ້ ເຈົ້າຟ້າຊາຍ ໂມຮຳເມັດ ບິນ ຊາລມານ ໄດ້ຊຸກຍູ້ໃຫ້ຜ່ອນຄາຍກົດລະບຽບ ທີ່ຊີ້ນຳໃນການມີປະຕິສຳພັນ ລະຫວ່າງເພດຍິງແລະຊາຍທີ່ເຂັ້ມງວດ ຢູ່ໃນຣາຊະອານາຈັກແຫ່ງນີ້.
ພວກຜູ້ຊາຍແລະແມ່ຍິງ ບັດນີ້ ໄດ້ຮັບອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມງານຕ່າງໆທີ່ເພດຕ່າງໆສາມາດປະປົນກັນໄດ້ ເຊັ່ນວ່າ ຄອນເສີດ ແລະງານການແຂ່ງຂັນກິລາຕ່າງໆ ເປັນຕົ້ນ. ແມ່ນກະທັ້ງ ໂຮງສາຍຮູບເງົາທັງຫຼາຍ ກໍຈະບໍ່ມີການແບ່ງແຍກລະຫວ່າງພວກຜູ້ຊາຍແລະແມ່ຍິງອີກຕໍ່ໄປ.
ເຈົ້າຟ້າຊາຍ ຍັງໄດ້ຫລຸດຜ່ອນອຳນາດທີ່ມອບໃຫ້ແກ່ ຕຳຫຼວດສາສະໜາ ຜູ້ທີ່ນຳໃຊ້ໃນການປະຕິບັດມາດຕະຖານດ້ານສັງຄົມແບບອານຸລັກ.
ອ່ານຂ່າວນີ້ຕື່ມ ເປັນພາສາອັງກິດ
Restaurants in Saudi Arabia will no longer have to maintain two separate entrances, one for families and women and another for men on their own.
The Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs announced the change on Twitter Sunday.
Most restaurants in Saudi Arabia, including western fast-food chains, similarly split the interior into sections for families and a separate section for just men. It is not clear if they now will also be allowed to change that division.
Across Saudi Arabia, the norm has been that unrelated men and women are not permitted to mix in public. Government-run schools and most public universities remain segregated.
But recently, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has pushed to relax the strict rules that guide gender interaction in the kingdom.
Men and women are now allowed to attend gender-mixed events like concerts and sporting events. Even movie theaters no longer have to separate men and women.
He has also reduced the power give to religious police who used to enforce the conservative social norms.