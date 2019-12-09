ຮ້​ານ​ອາ​ຫານ​ທັງຫຼາຍ ​ຢູ່ໃນ​ຊາ​ອຸ​ດີ​ອາ​ຣາ​ເບຍ ຈະ​ບໍ່​ມີ​ປະ​ຕູທາງ​ເຂົ້າ​ຕ່າງ​ຫາກ​ສອງ​ບ່ອນ ອີກ​ຕໍ່​ໄປແລ້ວ ຊຶ່ງ​ປະ​ຕູ​ອັນ​ນຶ່ງ​ແມ່ນ​ສຳ​ລັບ ​ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກຄອບ​ຄົວ ແລະ​ພວກ​ແມ່​ຍິງ ສ່ວນ​ປະ​ຕູ​ອີກ​ອັນ​ນຶ່ງ ແມ່ນ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ພວກ​ຜູ້​ຊາຍ​ໂດຍ​ສ່ວນ​ຕົວ.

ກະ​ຊວງ​ຮັບ​ຜິດ​ຊອບກິດ​ຈະ​ການເທດ​ສະ​ບານ​ແລະຊົນ​ນະ​ບົດ ໄດ້ປະກາດ​ການ​ປ່ຽນ​ແປງດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ໃນ​ທວີດ​ເຕີ້ ເມື່ອ​ວັນ​ອາ​ທິດ​ວານນີ້.

ຮ້ານ​ອາ​ຫານ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຊາ​ອຸ​ດີ​ອາ​ຣາ​ເບຍ ​ສ່ວນ​ໃຫຍ່ ລວມ​ທັງ​ຮ້ານ​ອາ​ຫານ​ດ່ວນ​ຂອງ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ຕົກ ​ທີ່​ເປັນ​ເຄືອ​ຂ່າຍ​ທັງຫຼາຍ ໂດຍ​ຄ້າຍ​ຄື​ກັນ​ໝົດ ຈະ​ແບ່ງ​ແຍກ​ເຂດ​ພາຍ​ໃນ​ຮ້ານ ​ສຳ​ລັບບັນ​ດາ​ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ຄອບ​ຄົວ ອອກ​ຕ່າງ​ຫາກ ຈາກ​ເຂດ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ພວກ​ຜູ້​ຊາຍ​ເທົ່າ​ນັ້ນ. ມັນ​ຍັງ​ບໍ່​ເປັນ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ແຈ້ງ​ເທື່ອ​ວ່າ ມາ​ບັດ​ນີ້ ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ ຍັງ​ຈະ​ອະ​ນຸ​ຍາດ​ໃຫ້​ປ່ຽນ​ແປງ​ການ​ແບ່ງ​ແຍກນີ້ ຫຼືບໍ່.

ໃນ​ທົ່ວ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຊາ​ອຸ​ດີອາ​ຣາ​ເບຍ ຕາມ​ທຳ​ມະ​ດາ​ແລ້ວ ພວກ​ຜູ້​ຊາຍ ແລະ​ແມ່​ຍິງ ​ທີ່ບໍ່​ແມ່ນ​ພີ່​ນ້ອງ​ກັນ ແມ່ນ​ຈະ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ອະ​ນຸ​ຍາດ ໃຫ້​ປະ​ປົນ​ກັນ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ສະ​ຖານ​ທີ່​ສາ​ທາ​ລະ​ນະ. ​ພວກໂຮງ​ຮຽນ ຫຼວງ ແລະ​ມະ​ຫາ​ວິ​ທະ​ຍາ​ໄລ​ເອກ​ກະ​ຊົນ​ໂດຍ​ສ່ວນ​ໃຫຍ່ ​ຍັງ​ຄົງແຍກ​ກັນ​ຕ່າງ​ຫາກ ​ຢູ່.

ແຕ່​ເມື່ອບໍ່​ດົນ​ມານີ້ ເຈົ້າ​ຟ້າ​ຊາຍ ໂມ​ຮຳ​ເມັດ ບິນ ຊາ​ລ​ມານ ໄດ້​ຊຸກ​ຍູ້​ໃຫ້ຜ່ອນຄາຍ​ກົດ​ລະ​ບຽບ ​ທີ່ຊີ້​ນຳໃນ​ການມີ​ປະ​ຕິ​ສຳ​ພັນ​ ລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ເພດ​ຍິງ​ແລະ​ຊາຍ​ທີ່​ເຂັ້ມ​ງວດ ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຣາ​ຊະ​ອາ​ນາ​ຈັກແຫ່ງນີ້.

ພວກ​ຜູ້​ຊາຍ​ແລະ​ແມ່​ຍິງ ບັດ​ນີ້ ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ອະ​ນຸ​ຍາດ​ໃຫ້​ເຂົ້າ​ຮ່ວມ​ງານ​ຕ່າງໆ​ທີ່​ເພດ​ຕ່າງໆ​ສາ​ມາດ​ປະ​ປົນ​ກັນ​ໄດ້ ເຊັ່ນ​ວ່າ ຄອນ​ເສີດ ແລະ​ງານ​ການ​ແຂ່ງ​ຂັນ​ກິ​ລາ​ຕ່າງໆ ເປັນ​ຕົ້ນ. ແມ່ນ​ກະ​ທັ້ງ ໂຮງສາຍ​ຮູບ​ເງົາ​ທັງຫຼາຍ ກໍ​ຈະ​ບໍ່​ມີ​ການ​ແບ່ງ​ແຍກ​ລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ພວກ​ຜູ້​ຊາຍ​ແລະ​ແມ່​ຍິງ​ອີກ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ.

ເຈົ້າ​ຟ້າ​ຊາຍ ຍັງ​ໄດ້​ຫລຸດ​ຜ່ອນ​ອຳ​ນາດ​ທີ່ມອບ​ໃຫ້​ແກ່ ຕຳຫຼວດ​ສາ​ສະ​ໜາ ຜູ້​ທີ່​ນຳ​ໃຊ້​ໃນ​ການ​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ມາດ​ຕະ​ຖານ​ດ້ານ​ສັງ​ຄົມ​ແບບ​ອາ​ນຸ​ລັກ.

ອ່ານ​ຂ່າວນີ້​ຕື່ມ ເປັນ​ພາ​ສາ​ອັງ​ກິດ

Restaurants in Saudi Arabia will no longer have to maintain two separate entrances, one for families and women and another for men on their own.



The Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs announced the change on Twitter Sunday.



Most restaurants in Saudi Arabia, including western fast-food chains, similarly split the interior into sections for families and a separate section for just men. It is not clear if they now will also be allowed to change that division.



Across Saudi Arabia, the norm has been that unrelated men and women are not permitted to mix in public. Government-run schools and most public universities remain segregated.



But recently, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has pushed to relax the strict rules that guide gender interaction in the kingdom.



Men and women are now allowed to attend gender-mixed events like concerts and sporting events. Even movie theaters no longer have to separate men and women.



He has also reduced the power give to religious police who used to enforce the conservative social norms.

