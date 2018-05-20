ປະຊາຄົມ ລັດເທັກຊັສ ກຳລັງ ປັບສະພາບ ພາຍຫຼັງຈາກ ເກີດການຍິງສັງຫານໝູ່

ປະຊາຄົມ ນະຄອນ ແຊນຕາ ເຟ ລັດເທັກຊັສ ກຳລັງສູ້ຊົນ ກັບການຍິງສັງຫານໝູ່ ທີ່ໄດ້

ເອົາຊີວິດຂອງ 10 ຄົນ ສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ແລ້ວ ແມ່ນພວກນັກຮຽນ ຢູ່ໂຮງຮຽນມັດທະຍົມ ໃນ

ທ້ອງຖິ່ນ. ບັດນີ້ ບັນດາເຈົ້າທີ່ ໄດ້ເພີ່ມຈຳນວນຂອງຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບບາດເຈັບຂຶ້ນເປັນ 13 ຄົນ.

ສະມາຊິກສະພາຕ່ຳ ທ່ານ ແຣນດີ ເວັບເບີ ຜູ້ທີ່ເປັນຜູ້ແທນຂອງເຂດເມືອງ ບ່ອນທີ່ການ

ຍິງສັງຫານໄດ້ເກີດຂຶ້ນນັ້ນ ໄດ້ກ່າວຢູ່ທີ່ກອງປະຊຸມຖະແຫລງຂ່າວ ໃນວັນເສົາວານນີ້

ວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາຈະປຸ້ມລຸມກັນ. ພວກເຮົາຈະໄວ້ທຸກຮ່ວມກັນ. ພວກເຮົາຈະຮັກຫອມ

ຊຶ່ງກັນແລະກັນ. ພວກເຮົາຈະທຳງານຮ່ວມກັນ.”

ບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ລັດເທັກຊັສ ໄດ້ກ່າວຟ້ອງ ຊາຍໜຸ່ມ ອາຍຸ 17 ປີ ດ້ວຍຂໍ້ຫາຄາດຕະກຳ

ທີ່ມີໂທດໜັກເຖິງຂັ້ນ ປະຫານຊີວິດ ຫຼັງຈາກເກີດການຍິງສັງຫານທີ່ຮ້າຍແຮງ ເຖິງແກ່

ຊີວິດ ຢູ່ໂຮງຮຽນມັດທະຍົມ ແຊນຕາ ເຟ.

ພວກນັກຮຽນ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ມືປືນດັ່ງກ່າວ ໄດ້ຖືກລະບຸໂຕ ໂດຍເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ພິທັກກົດໝາຍ

ຄື ທ້າວ ດີມິຕຣີອອສ ປາກູຣຊິສ (Dimitrios Pagourtzis) ເຊິ່ງເປັນນັກຮຽນປີທີສອງ

ໄດ້ເປີດສາກຍິງ ເມື່ອຕອນເວລາ ກ່ອນ 8 ໂມງເຊົ້າ ຂອງວັນສຸກທີ່ຜ່ານມານີ້ ຢູ່ໂຮງຮຽນ

ມັດທະຍົມ ແຊນຕາ ເຟ.

ຜູ້ປົກຄອງລັດເທັກຊັສ ທ່ານເກຣກ ແອບບັອດ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ຕຳຫຼວດ ໄດ້ພົບເຫັນວັດຖຸ

ລະເບີດຫຼາຍອັນ ທີ່ລວມທັງ ລະເບີດໄຟ ຢູ່ທີ່ເຮືອນຂອງຜູ້ຕ້ອງສົງໄສວ່າເປັນມືປືນ ແລະ

ຢູ່ໃນລົດ ພ້ອມດ້ວຍ ຢູ່ອ້ອມແອ້ມໂຮງຮຽນ ບ່ອນທີ່ການຍິງສັງຫານໄດ້ເກີດຂຶ້ນນັ້ນ.

ທ່ານແອບບັອດ ໄດ້ກ່າວຕື່ມວ່າ ຜູ້ຕ້ອງສົງໄສ ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ຖືກຄວບຄຸມໂຕໄວ້ ແລະໄດ້ສະຫຼະ

ສິດໃນການມິດງຽບ ນັ້ນ ໃນເບື້ອງຕົ້ນ ຜູ້ກ່ຽວແມ່ນຕັ້ງໃຈທີ່ຈະຂ້າໂຕຕາຍ ຫຼັງຈາກການ

ຍິງສັງຫານ ແຕ່ຜູ້ກ່ຽວໄດ້ບອກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ພິທັກກົດໝາຍ ຫຼັງຈາກທີ່ລາວໄດ້ຖືກຈັບກຸມ

ວ່າ ລາວບໍ່ກ້າຫານພໍທີ່ຈະເຮັດເຊັ່ນນັ້ນ.

ຜູ້ປົກຄອງລັດ ໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ໄປວ່າ ປືນສອງກະບອກ ໄດ້ຖືກນຳໃຊ້ໃນການໂຈມຕີ ປືນລູກ

ຊອງ ແລະ ປືນລູກໂມ້ ຂະໜາດ .38. ທ່ານໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ປືນທັງສອງກະບອກ ນັ້ນ ພໍ່ຂອງ

ຜູ້ຕ້ອງສົງໄສເປັນເຈົ້າຂອງ ແຕ່ໄດ້ກ່າວຕື່ມວ່າ ມັນບໍ່ເປັນທີ່ຈະແຈ້ງເທື່ອວ່າ ຜູ້ເປັນພໍ່ ຮູ້

ຫຼືບໍ່ວ່າ ລູກຊາຍໄດ້ເອົາປືນຂອງຕົນໄປ.



ອ່ານຂ່າວນີ້ຕື່ມ ເປັນພາສາອັງກິດ

The Santa Fe, Texas community is grappling with the mass shooting that claimed the lives of 10 people, most of them students, at a local high school.Officials have now raised the number of injured to 13.



"We will pull together. We will grieve together. We will love one another. We will work together," Congressman Randy Weber, who represents the district where the shooting occurred, said at a news conference Saturday.



Texas officials charged a 17-year-old with capital murder following the deadly shooting Santa Fe High School.



Students said the gunman, identified by law enforcement as Dimitrios Pagourtzis, a school junior, opened fire before 8 a.m. Friday at Santa Fe High School.



Texas Governor Greg Abbott said police found explosive devices, including a fire bomb, at the suspected shooter's home and a vehicle as well as around the high school where the shooting took place.



Abbot said the suspect, who is in custody and waived his right to remain silent, originally intended to commit suicide following the shooting but told law enforcement after he was arrested that he didn't have the courage to go through with it.



The governor said two guns were used in the attack, a shotgun and a .38 revolver. He said both guns were owned by the suspect's father, but said it was not clear whether the father knew his son had taken the guns.