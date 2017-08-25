ມະຫາເສດຖີ ທີ່ສືບທອດ ບໍລິສັດ Samsung ຖືກຕັດສິນ ໃຫ້ຕິດຄຸກ 5 ປີ

ສານ​ເກົາຫລີ​ໃຕ້​ໄດ້​ຕັດສິນ​ລົງ​ໂທດ​ ທ່ານ Lee Jae-young ​ມະຫາ​ເສດ​ຖີທີ່​ສືບ​ທອດ​

ບໍລິສັດ Samsung ໃຫ້ຖືກຈໍາ​ຄຸກເປັນ​ເວລາ​ຫ້າ​ປີ ​ໃນ​ຖານໃຫ້ສິນບົນ ​ທີ່​ພົວພັນ​ກັບ​

ການ​ຂ່າວນອງນັນ ທີ່ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ປະທານາທິບໍດີ​ຂອງ​ປະ​ເທດ ຕົກຈາກ​ຕຳ​ແໜ່​ງ.

ສານເຂດພາກ​ກາງຂອງ​ນະຄອນ​ໂຊລ ຍັງ​ໄດ້​ພົບ​ເຫັນ​ວ່າ ​ທ່ານ​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ຜິດຖານ​ຊຸກ

​ເຊື່ອງ ​ເກັບ​ມ້ຽນ​ຊັບ​ສົມບັດ​ໄວ້​ຢູ່ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ, ປິດ​ບັງ​ກໍາໄລທີ່ໄດ້ມາ​ຈາກ​ການ​ກະທຳ​ຜິດທາງອາຍາ ​ແລະການ​ຕົວະຕົ້ມ.

ທ່ານ Lee ​ໄດ້​ປະຕິ​ເສດວ່າຕົນບໍ່ໄດ້​ກະທຳ​ຜິດ​ໃດໆ. ທ່ານ Song Wu-cheol ນຶ່ງ​ໃນ​ຈຳນວນທະນາຍຄວາມ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານກ່າວ​ວ່າ ທ່ານ Lee ຈະ​ອຸທອນ​ຕໍ່ການ​ຕັດສິນ​ຂອງ​

ສານ​ຂັ້ນ​ຕົ້ນ ໂດຍໄດ້ກ່າວເພີ້​ມອີກວ່າ “ການ​ຕັດສິນ​ທັງ​ໝົດນັ້ນ​ເປັນ​ທີ່​ຮັບ​ເອົາ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້” ​ແລະທ່ານຍັງມີຄວາມໝັ້ນ​ໃຈ​ວ່າ ຄວາມບໍລິສຸດຂອງລູກ​ຄວາມ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ຈະໄດ້ຖືກ

ຢືນຢັນຢູ່​ສານ​ຂັ້ນ​ສູງ.

ສານ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ທ່ານ Lee ທີ່ມີອາຍຸ 49 ປີ ​ໄດ້​ສະ​ເໜີໃຫ້ເງິນ​ 38 ລ້ານ​ໂດ​ລາ​ເພື່ອໃຫ້

ສິນບົນ ແກ່​ສີ່​ບໍລິສັດ​ທີ່​ຄວບຄຸມ​ໂດຍນາງ Choi Soon-sil ທີ່ເປັນ​ເພື່ອນ​ທີ່ໃກ້ຊິດ​ຄົນ

​ນຶ່ງ​ຂອງ​ອະ​ດີດ​ປະທານາ​ທິບໍດີ Park Geun-hye ​ເພື່ອໃຫ້ໄດ້ຮັບການສະໜັບສະ ໜູນຈາກລັດຖະບານໃນ​ການ​ຕົກລົງລວມຕົວ​ເຂົ້າ​ຫາ​ກັນ ທີ່ເຮັດໃຫ້ການ​ຄວບ​ຄຸມ

ຂອງທ່ານ Lee ຕໍ່ບໍລິສັດ Samsung ​ແລະ​ບໍລິສັດເຄື່ອງ​ອີ​ເລັກ​ໂຕຣນິກ Samsung

ທີ່ໃຫຍ່ ເພີ້ມທະວີຄວາມເຂັ້ມແຂັງຂຶ້ນ​ຢູ່ໃນ​ເວລາທີ່ມີໂອກາດອັນດີ.

ສານ​ຍັງ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າຈຳນວນເງິນດ່ັງກ່າວຍັງລວມມີ 6 ລ້ານ 4 ​ແສນ​ໂດ​ລາ ທີ່ໃຊ້​ສະໜັບ ສະໜູນແກ່ອາຊີບ​ການທີ່ມີການແຂ່ງຂັນສູງຂອງ​ລູກ​ສາວ​ຂອງ​ນາງ Choi ອີກດ້ວຍ.

ການ​ດຳ​ເນີນ​ຄະດີ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ນາງ Park ​ແລະ ນາງ Choi ຍັງ​ກຳລັງ​ດຳ​ເນີນໄປ​ຢູ່.



A South Korean court has sentenced billionaire Samsung heir Lee Jae-young to five years in prison for bribery in connection with a scandal that brought down the country's president.



The Seoul Central District Court also found him guilty of embezzlement, sheltering assets overseas, concealing profit from criminal acts and perjury.



Lee has denied any wrongdoing. One of his lawyers, Song Wu-cheol, said Lee would appeal the lower court ruling, adding that "the entire verdict is unacceptable" and was confident his client's innocence would be affirmed by a higher court.



The court said the 49-year-old Lee offered $38 million in bribes to four entities controlled by Choi Soon-sil, a close friend of former president Park Geun-hye, in exchange for government support for a merger deal that strengthened Lee's control over Samsung and its flagship Samsung Electronics at a crucial time.



The court also said the amount included $6.4 million to sponsor the equestrian career of Choi's daughter.



Trials of Park and Choi are also under way.