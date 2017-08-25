ມະຫາເສດຖີ ທີ່ສືບທອດ ບໍລິສັດ Samsung ຖືກຕັດສິນ ໃຫ້ຕິດຄຸກ 5 ປີ

ສານເກົາຫລີໃຕ້ໄດ້ຕັດສິນລົງໂທດ ທ່ານ Lee Jae-young ມະຫາເສດຖີທີ່ສືບທອດ
ບໍລິສັດ Samsung ໃຫ້ຖືກຈໍາຄຸກເປັນເວລາຫ້າປີ ໃນຖານໃຫ້ສິນບົນ ທີ່ພົວພັນກັບ
ການຂ່າວນອງນັນ ທີ່ເຮັດໃຫ້ປະທານາທິບໍດີຂອງປະເທດ ຕົກຈາກຕຳແໜ່ງ.
ສານເຂດພາກກາງຂອງນະຄອນໂຊລ ຍັງໄດ້ພົບເຫັນວ່າ ທ່ານມີຄວາມຜິດຖານຊຸກ
ເຊື່ອງ ເກັບມ້ຽນຊັບສົມບັດໄວ້ຢູ່ຕ່າງປະເທດ, ປິດບັງກໍາໄລທີ່ໄດ້ມາຈາກການກະທຳຜິດທາງອາຍາ ແລະການຕົວະຕົ້ມ.
ທ່ານ Lee ໄດ້ປະຕິເສດວ່າຕົນບໍ່ໄດ້ກະທຳຜິດໃດໆ. ທ່ານ Song Wu-cheol ນຶ່ງໃນຈຳນວນທະນາຍຄວາມຂອງທ່ານກ່າວວ່າ ທ່ານ Lee ຈະອຸທອນຕໍ່ການຕັດສິນຂອງ
ສານຂັ້ນຕົ້ນ ໂດຍໄດ້ກ່າວເພີ້ມອີກວ່າ “ການຕັດສິນທັງໝົດນັ້ນເປັນທີ່ຮັບເອົາບໍ່ໄດ້” ແລະທ່ານຍັງມີຄວາມໝັ້ນໃຈວ່າ ຄວາມບໍລິສຸດຂອງລູກຄວາມຂອງທ່ານຈະໄດ້ຖືກ
ຢືນຢັນຢູ່ສານຂັ້ນສູງ.
ສານກ່າວວ່າ ທ່ານ Lee ທີ່ມີອາຍຸ 49 ປີ ໄດ້ສະເໜີໃຫ້ເງິນ 38 ລ້ານໂດລາເພື່ອໃຫ້
ສິນບົນ ແກ່ສີ່ບໍລິສັດທີ່ຄວບຄຸມໂດຍນາງ Choi Soon-sil ທີ່ເປັນເພື່ອນທີ່ໃກ້ຊິດຄົນ
ນຶ່ງຂອງອະດີດປະທານາທິບໍດີ Park Geun-hye ເພື່ອໃຫ້ໄດ້ຮັບການສະໜັບສະ ໜູນຈາກລັດຖະບານໃນການຕົກລົງລວມຕົວເຂົ້າຫາກັນ ທີ່ເຮັດໃຫ້ການຄວບຄຸມ
ຂອງທ່ານ Lee ຕໍ່ບໍລິສັດ Samsung ແລະບໍລິສັດເຄື່ອງອີເລັກໂຕຣນິກ Samsung
ທີ່ໃຫຍ່ ເພີ້ມທະວີຄວາມເຂັ້ມແຂັງຂຶ້ນຢູ່ໃນເວລາທີ່ມີໂອກາດອັນດີ.
ສານຍັງກ່າວວ່າຈຳນວນເງິນດ່ັງກ່າວຍັງລວມມີ 6 ລ້ານ 4 ແສນໂດລາ ທີ່ໃຊ້ສະໜັບ ສະໜູນແກ່ອາຊີບການທີ່ມີການແຂ່ງຂັນສູງຂອງລູກສາວຂອງນາງ Choi ອີກດ້ວຍ.
ການດຳເນີນຄະດີຂອງທ່ານນາງ Park ແລະ ນາງ Choi ຍັງກຳລັງດຳເນີນໄປຢູ່.
A South Korean court has sentenced billionaire Samsung heir Lee Jae-young to five years in prison for bribery in connection with a scandal that brought down the country's president.
The Seoul Central District Court also found him guilty of embezzlement, sheltering assets overseas, concealing profit from criminal acts and perjury.
Lee has denied any wrongdoing. One of his lawyers, Song Wu-cheol, said Lee would appeal the lower court ruling, adding that "the entire verdict is unacceptable" and was confident his client's innocence would be affirmed by a higher court.
The court said the 49-year-old Lee offered $38 million in bribes to four entities controlled by Choi Soon-sil, a close friend of former president Park Geun-hye, in exchange for government support for a merger deal that strengthened Lee's control over Samsung and its flagship Samsung Electronics at a crucial time.
The court also said the amount included $6.4 million to sponsor the equestrian career of Choi's daughter.
Trials of Park and Choi are also under way.
ຄວາມເຫັນຂອງທ່ານ
ສະແດງຄວາມເຫັນໃຫ້ເບິ່ງ