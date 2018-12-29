ເ​ຊັຟ​ຟ​ຣອນ ເປັນເຄື່ອງເທດທີ່ມີລາຄາແພງທີ່ສຸດ​ຢູ່ໃນໂລກ. ມັນ​ມີ​ລາ​ຄາປະມານ

4,000 ໂດ​ລາ ຕໍ່ນຶ່ງ​ກິ​ໂລ ຢູ່​ອິນ​ເດຍ ແລະ​ສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ ແມ່ນປູກ​ຢູ່ໃນ​ແຄວ້ນ​ແຄ​ສ​ເມຍ

(Kashmir). ແຄວ້ນ​ແຄ​ສ​ເມຍ (Kashmir) ຖື​ວ່າເປັນ​ບ່ອນ​ປູກ​ເຊັຟ​ຟ​ຣອນ​ໄດ້​ດີ​ທີ່​ສຸດ

ຍ້ອນ​ພູ​ມີປະ​ເທດ, ຄຸນ​ນະ​ພາບ​ຂອງ​ດິນ ແລະ​ອາ​ກາດ​ຂອງ​ຂົງ​ເຂດນັ້ນ. ແຕ່​ເນື່ອງ​ຈາກ

ວ່າ ​ມີ​ການ​ປ່ຽນ​ແປງ​ຂອງ​ດິນ​ຟ້າ​ອາ​ກາດ​ແບບບໍ່​ຄາດ​ຝັນ ​ໃນ​ສອງ​ສາມ​ປີຜ່ານ​ມານີ້,

ການ​ຜະ​ລິດ​ເຄື່ອງເທດເ​ຊັ​ຟ​ຟ​ຣອນ ​ຢູ່​ຮ່ອມ​ພູ​ແຄ​ສ​ເມຍຈຶ່ງໄດ້​ຫລຸດ​ລົງ. ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ວີ​ໂອ​ເອ,

ຊູ​ແບ​ ດາ (Zubair Dar) ແລະຢູ​ຊຸບ ຈາ​ມີ​ລ (Yusuf Jameel) ມີ​ລາຍ​ລະ​ອຽດ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ

​ເລື້ອງນີ້ ຊຶ່ງ​ບົວ​ສະ​ຫວັນ ຈະ​ນຳ​ມາ​ສະ​ເໜີ​ທ່ານ​ໃນ​ອັນດັບ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ.

​ເກ​ສອນຍາວເປັນ​ຄືເສັ້ນ​ໄໝ ເປັນ​ເສັ້ນ​ສີ​ແດງ​ເຂັ້ມສາມ​ເສັ້ນ​ຂອງດອກ​ເຊັ​ຟ​ຟ​ຣອນ. ເສັ້ນ

ເຫລົ່ານີ້ ​ແມ່ນ​ຈະເດັດ​ອອກມາ​ຈາກດອກ​ໄມ້ທີ່​ເກັບ​ດ້ວຍ​ມື. ເຄື່ອງ​ເທດປຸງ​ອາ​ຫານເຊັ​ຟ

​ຟ​ຣອນ ແຕ່​ລະ​ກິ​ໂລ ຈະໄດ້​ມາ​ຈາກດອກໄມ້​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວຈຳນວນປະ​ມານ 150,000 ດອກ.



​ເຄື່ອງ​ເທດເຊັ​ຟ​ຟ​ຣອນແບບສົດໆ ຈະຂາຍໄດ້​ລາ​ຄາ​ສູງ​ ຢູ່ໃນ​ແຄວ້ນ​ແຄັສເມຍ ແຕ່​ວ່າ

ການ​ຜະ​ລິດ​ເຄື່ອງ​ເທດເຊັ​ຟ​ຟ​ຣອນໄດ້​ຫລຸດ​ລົງ​ໃນ​ສອງ​ປີ​ຜ່ານ​ມາ ຍ້ອນມີ​ການ​ປ່ຽນ​ແປງ​

ອຸນນະພູມ​ອາ​ກາດຢ່າງ​ຫລວງ​ຫລາຍ.



ທ້າວແມນ​ຊູ ອາ​ເມດ (Manzoor Ahmed), ຄົນ​ປູກດອກເຊັ​ຟ​ຟ​ຣອນເວົ້າ​ເປັນ​ພາ​ສາ​ອູ​ດູ​

ວ່າ "ມັນ​ຕ້ອງ​ມີ​ຝົນ​ຕົກ​ຢ່າງ​ໜ້ອຍ 3 ເທື່ອ​ ນ​ປີ​ນຶ່ງໆ ​ເຊັ​ຟ​ຟ​ຣອນຈຶ່ງຈະ​ເກີດດອກອອກ

ຜົນ​ໄດ້ດີ. ປີນີ້ ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ນ້ຳ​ຝົນ​ແມ່ນ​ແຕ່ 5 ເປີ​ເຊັນ​ຂອງ​ປະ​ລິ​ມານ​ນ້ຳ​ຝົນ​ທີ່​

ພວກ​ເຮົາເຄີຍໄດ້​ຮັບ​ຕາມ​ປົກ​ກະ​ຕິຊ້ຳ. ບັນ​ຫາ​ໃຫຍ່​ທີ່​ສຸດ ​ແມ່ນ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ບໍ່​ມີ​ລະ​ບົບ

​ຊົນ​ລະ​ປະ​ທານ. ດອກຊັ​ຟ​ຟ​ຣານບານ​ໃນ​ເດືອນ​ຕຸ​ລາ ຫາ​ເດືອນ​ພະ​ຈິກ. ມັນ​ຕ້ອງ​ການ​

ນ້ຳຢ່າງ​ຫລວງຫລາຍ​ກ່ອນ​ໜ້ານັ້ນ."



ໂດຍ​ທີ່​ຕັ້ງ​ຢູ່ເຂດ​ຊານ​ເມືອງ​ຂອງ​ນະ​ຄອນ​ຫລວງສ​ຣີ​ນາ​ກາ (Srinagar), ​ປາມ​ປົວ ເປັນ

​ເມືອງປູກດອກຊັ​ຟ​ຟ​ຣານ​ທີ່ຕັ້ງ​ຢູ່​ໃນຮ່ອມພູ. ເກືອບ 90 ເປີ​ເຊັນ ​ຂອງດອກ​ສີ​ມ່ວງທີ່​ແປກ​

ຕ່າງ​ໝູ່ນີ້ແມ່ນປູກ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ທີ່ນີ້. ພວກຜູ້ຄົນ​ເລົ່າ​ຂານ​ກັນ​ວ່າ ມີ​ການ​ປູກດອກຊັ​ຟ​ຟ​ຣານຢູ່​

ເມືອງ​ປາມ​ປົວ​ເກືອບ​ໄດ້ 2,500 ປີ​ ມາ​ແລ້ວ. ຕາມ​ປະ​ເພ​ນີ​ແລ້ວ, ປາມ​ປົວ ຈະ​ຈັດ​ງານ

​ບຸນ​ເກັບ​ກ່ຽວດອກຊັ​ຟ​ຟ​ຣານ​ພາຍ​ຫລັງ​ທີ່​ມີ​ລະ​ດູ​ການ​ເກັບ​ກ່ຽວທີ່​ສຳ​ເລັດ​ຜົນດີ. ການ​ຈັດ

ງານບຸນແບບນັ້ນ​ເປັນ​ສິ່ງ​ທີ່ບໍ່ມີຢູ່​ໃນ​ຂົງ​ເຂດ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວມາ​ໄດ້ສອງ ສາມ​ປີ​ແລ້ວ.

ລຸງເຟີ​ໂຣ ອາ​ເມດ ດາ (Feroz Ahmed Dar), ຄົນ​ປູກດອກຊັ​ຟ​ຟ​ຣານ ອີກຜູ້​ນຶ່ງ​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ

"ຫາກວ່າ​ມີ​ຜົນ​ຜະ​ລິດ​ດີ, ຈະ​ມີ​ການ​ຈັດ​ງານ​ບຸນ​ຢູ່​ບ່ອນ​ໜີ້​ຫລະ. ທຸກ​ຄົນກໍ​ຈະ​ພາ​ກັນ

ສະເຫລີມ​ສະ​ຫລອງ ແລະ​ມ່ວນ​ຊື່ນ​ນຳ​ກັນ. ແຕ່​ວ່າ ການ​ປູກດອກຊັ​ຟ​ຟ​ຣານ ​ແມ່ນ

​ປະ​ສົບ​ບັນ​ຫາ​ຢ່າ​ງ​ໃຫຍ່ໃນ​ສອງ ສາມ​ປີ ຜ່ານ​ມານີ້. ເຈົ້າ​ຈະເຫັນໄດ້​ວ່າ ຄົນ​ມາ​ຂໍ

ດອກ​ຊັ​ຟ​ຟ​ຣານແມ່ນມີ​ດອກ​ໄມ້ນີ້ ຫລາຍກວ່າ​ຂ້ອຍ​ສາ​ມາດ​ປູກ​ໄດ້ອີກ."

​ບັນ​ຫາ​ແມ່ນບໍ່​ພຽງ​ແຕ່​ເທົ່າ​ນັ້ນ ສຳ​ລັບພວກ​ປູກດອກຊັ​ຟ​ຟ​ຣານຢູ່​ໃນ​ທ້ອງ​ຖິ່ນດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ,

ເຄື່ອງ​ເທດຊັ​ຟ​ຟ​ຣານຈາກ​ແຄວ້ນ​ແຄ​ສ​ເມຍ ຍັງ​ປະ​ເຊີນ​ກັບ​ການ​ແຂ່ງ​ຂັນ​ຢ່າງ​ໜັກ​ຢູ່​ໃນ

​ຕະ​ຫລາດ​ອິນ​ເດຍອີກ​ດ້ວຍ. ທ່ານ ນູ​ຣ໌ ມູ​ຮຳ​ມັດ ບັດ​ທ໌, ຊາວ​ຄ້າ​ຂາຍ​ຄົນ​ນຶ່ງ​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ

"ນັບ​ແຕ່ ເຄື່ອງ​ເທບຊັ​ຟ​ຟ​ຣານຂອງ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດໄດ້​ເຂົ້າ​ມາ​ເຖິງ​ຕະ​ຫລາດ​ຂອງ​ອິນ​

ເດຍ, ຄວາມ​ຕ້ອງ​ການ ແລະຄວາມໂດ່ງ​ດັງຂອງຜົນ​ຜະ​ລິດ​ຊັ​ຟ​ຟ​ຣານຈາກ​ແຄວ້ນ

​ແຄ​ສ​ເມຍກໍ​ໄດ້​ສູນຫາຍ​ໄປ."



ອາ​ຈານ ເອເອ​ສ​ ດາ (AS Dar) ທີ່​ສູນ​ຄົ້ນ​ຄວ້າ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ຊັ​ຟ​ຟ​ຣານ ເຊື່ອ​ວ່າ ບໍ່​ແມ່ນພຽງ​ແຕ່

​ອາ​ກາດເທົ່າ​ນັ້ນ ທີ່​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ຊາວ​ສວນປູກດອກຊັ​ຟ​ຟ​ຣານ ຢູ່​ທ້ອງ​ຖິ່ນເຫັນ​ວ່າ​ຄວາມ​ຕ້ອງ​

ການ​ຜົນ​ຜະ​ລິດ​ຂອງ​ຕົນ​ຫລຸດ​ລົງ, ຊຶ່ງ​ທ່ານ​ໃຫ້​ຄຳ​ເຫັນ​ວ່າ

"ເຫດ​ຜົນ​ອັນ​ສຳ​ຄັນ​ ກໍ​ຄື​ການ​ດຳ​ເນີນ​ງານດ້ານຕະ​ຫລາດບໍ່​ພຽງ​ພໍ. ພວກ​ຊາວ​ສວນບໍ່

​ໄດ້ຮັບ​ລາ​ຄາຊັ​ຟ​ຟ​ຣານໃນ​ອັດ​ຕາທີ່​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ສົມ​ຄວນ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​. ຝົນ​ຕົກ​ໜ້ອຍ ແລະ​ການ

​ຂະ​ຫຍາຍອອກ​ຂອງ​ຕົວ​ເມືອງຢູ່​ໃນ​ຂົງ​ເຂດ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ​ພາ​ໃຫ້​ເກີດ​ເປັນບັນ​ຫາ. ລັດ​ຖະ

​ບານ​ຄວນ​ຍື່ນ​ມື​ເຂົ້າ​ໄປ​ຊ່ວຍຖ້າ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຕ້ອງ​ການ​ທີ່​ຈະກອບ​ກູ້​ເອົາ​ອຸດ​ສາ​ຫະ​ກຳນີ້​

ໄວ້​ໃນ​ອະ​ນາ​ຄົດ."

ພວກ​ນັກ​ຊ່ຽວ​ຊານ​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ ດິນ​ເຮັກ​ຕາ​ນຶ່ງ ເຄີຍ​ເກັບດອກຊັ​ຟ​ຟ​ຣານໄດ້ປະ​ມານ 120 ຫາ

160 ກິ​ໂລກ​ຣາມໃນ​ປີ 2005 ເມື່ອທຽບ​ໃສ່ພຽງ​ແຕ່ 12 ກິ​ໂລກ​ຣາມ ເທົ່າ​ນັ້ນໃນ​ປີ​ກາຍນີ້.

ໃນ​ປີນີ້ຜົນຜະ​ລິດດອກ​ໄມ້​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ຍິ່ງ​ຈະ​ຫລຸດ​ລົງ​ໄປ ຫລາຍກວ່າ​ນັ້ນ​ອີກ.



ອ່ານ​ຂ່າວນີ້​ເພີ້ມ​ເປັນ​ພາ​ສາ​ອັງ​ກິດ​ຢູ່​ລຸ່ມນີ້

Saffron is one of the world's most expensive spices. It roughly costs $4,000 for one kilogram in India and it is mainly cultivated in Kashmir. Kashmir is considered one of three prime locations for Saffron farming due to its terrain, soil quality and weather. However, due to unpredictable changes in climate in the last couple of years, saffron production in Kashmir Valley has been in decline. VOA's Zubair Dar and Yusuf Jameel have more on this. Bezhan Hamdard narrates their report.



The long and silky saffron filaments are the three deep red threads of the saffron flower. These are carefully picked from the flower by hand. Each kilogram of saffron is derived from about 150,000 such flowers.



Pure saffron sells at high rates in Kashmir but saffron production has declined in the last two years due to severe change in temperature.



Manzoor Ahmed, Saffron Grower

"There must be, at least, three rainfalls in a year for good saffron yield. This year we didn't receive even five percent of the rain we normally get. The biggest problem is (lack of) irrigation. The saffron flower blooms in October-November. It must get plenty of water before that."



Located on the outskirts of the capital Srinagar, Pampur is the Valley's saffron district. Nearly 90 percent of the cultivation of the exotic purple flower takes place here. It is said that saffron has been grown in the fields of Pampur for close to 2,500 years. Traditionally, Pampur would host a harvest festival after a successful crop season. Something the area has not seen in a few years.



Feroz Ahmed Dar, Saffron Farmer

"In the event of good crop, a festival would be held here. Everyone would be celebrating and be happy. But the saffron cultivation has suffered enormously during past two to three years. You can see beggars take more flowers than I could pluck."



As if that wasn't enough for the local farmers, Kashmiri saffron is now facing fierce competition in the Indian markets.



Noor Muhammad Butt, Trader

"Ever since the saffron from overseas reached Indian markets, the Kashmiri produce has lost its demand and grandeur."



Professor AS Dar of the Saffron Research Center believes weather is not the only reason why local saffron farmers are seeing a decline in demand.



Prof. AS Dar, Saffron Research Centre

"The main reason is inefficient marketing. The farmers are not getting the price they should get for their produce. Poor rainfall and urbanization of the area have created problems. The government ought to intervene if we have to save the saffron industry for (the) future."



Experts say that approximately 120-160 kilograms of saffron was being produced per hectare of land in 2005 compared with just 12 kilograms last year. This year, the production may come down even more.



