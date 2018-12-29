ເຊັຟຟຣອນ ເປັນເຄື່ອງເທດທີ່ມີລາຄາແພງທີ່ສຸດຢູ່ໃນໂລກ. ມັນມີລາຄາປະມານ
4,000 ໂດລາ ຕໍ່ນຶ່ງກິໂລ ຢູ່ອິນເດຍ ແລະສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ ແມ່ນປູກຢູ່ໃນແຄວ້ນແຄສເມຍ
(Kashmir). ແຄວ້ນແຄສເມຍ (Kashmir) ຖືວ່າເປັນບ່ອນປູກເຊັຟຟຣອນໄດ້ດີທີ່ສຸດ
ຍ້ອນພູມີປະເທດ, ຄຸນນະພາບຂອງດິນ ແລະອາກາດຂອງຂົງເຂດນັ້ນ. ແຕ່ເນື່ອງຈາກ
ວ່າ ມີການປ່ຽນແປງຂອງດິນຟ້າອາກາດແບບບໍ່ຄາດຝັນ ໃນສອງສາມປີຜ່ານມານີ້,
ການຜະລິດເຄື່ອງເທດເຊັຟຟຣອນ ຢູ່ຮ່ອມພູແຄສເມຍຈຶ່ງໄດ້ຫລຸດລົງ. ນັກຂ່າວວີໂອເອ,
ຊູແບ ດາ (Zubair Dar) ແລະຢູຊຸບ ຈາມີລ (Yusuf Jameel) ມີລາຍລະອຽດກ່ຽວກັບ
ເລື້ອງນີ້ ຊຶ່ງບົວສະຫວັນ ຈະນຳມາສະເໜີທ່ານໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.
ເກສອນຍາວເປັນຄືເສັ້ນໄໝ ເປັນເສັ້ນສີແດງເຂັ້ມສາມເສັ້ນຂອງດອກເຊັຟຟຣອນ. ເສັ້ນ
ເຫລົ່ານີ້ ແມ່ນຈະເດັດອອກມາຈາກດອກໄມ້ທີ່ເກັບດ້ວຍມື. ເຄື່ອງເທດປຸງອາຫານເຊັຟ
ຟຣອນ ແຕ່ລະກິໂລ ຈະໄດ້ມາຈາກດອກໄມ້ດັ່ງກ່າວຈຳນວນປະມານ 150,000 ດອກ.
ເຄື່ອງເທດເຊັຟຟຣອນແບບສົດໆ ຈະຂາຍໄດ້ລາຄາສູງ ຢູ່ໃນແຄວ້ນແຄັສເມຍ ແຕ່ວ່າ
ການຜະລິດເຄື່ອງເທດເຊັຟຟຣອນໄດ້ຫລຸດລົງໃນສອງປີຜ່ານມາ ຍ້ອນມີການປ່ຽນແປງ
ອຸນນະພູມອາກາດຢ່າງຫລວງຫລາຍ.
ທ້າວແມນຊູ ອາເມດ (Manzoor Ahmed), ຄົນປູກດອກເຊັຟຟຣອນເວົ້າເປັນພາສາອູດູ
ວ່າ "ມັນຕ້ອງມີຝົນຕົກຢ່າງໜ້ອຍ 3 ເທື່ອ ນປີນຶ່ງໆ ເຊັຟຟຣອນຈຶ່ງຈະເກີດດອກອອກ
ຜົນໄດ້ດີ. ປີນີ້ ພວກເຮົາບໍ່ໄດ້ຮັບນ້ຳຝົນແມ່ນແຕ່ 5 ເປີເຊັນຂອງປະລິມານນ້ຳຝົນທີ່
ພວກເຮົາເຄີຍໄດ້ຮັບຕາມປົກກະຕິຊ້ຳ. ບັນຫາໃຫຍ່ທີ່ສຸດ ແມ່ນພວກເຮົາບໍ່ມີລະບົບ
ຊົນລະປະທານ. ດອກຊັຟຟຣານບານໃນເດືອນຕຸລາ ຫາເດືອນພະຈິກ. ມັນຕ້ອງການ
ນ້ຳຢ່າງຫລວງຫລາຍກ່ອນໜ້ານັ້ນ."
ໂດຍທີ່ຕັ້ງຢູ່ເຂດຊານເມືອງຂອງນະຄອນຫລວງສຣີນາກາ (Srinagar), ປາມປົວ ເປັນ
ເມືອງປູກດອກຊັຟຟຣານທີ່ຕັ້ງຢູ່ໃນຮ່ອມພູ. ເກືອບ 90 ເປີເຊັນ ຂອງດອກສີມ່ວງທີ່ແປກ
ຕ່າງໝູ່ນີ້ແມ່ນປູກຢູ່ໃນທີ່ນີ້. ພວກຜູ້ຄົນເລົ່າຂານກັນວ່າ ມີການປູກດອກຊັຟຟຣານຢູ່
ເມືອງປາມປົວເກືອບໄດ້ 2,500 ປີ ມາແລ້ວ. ຕາມປະເພນີແລ້ວ, ປາມປົວ ຈະຈັດງານ
ບຸນເກັບກ່ຽວດອກຊັຟຟຣານພາຍຫລັງທີ່ມີລະດູການເກັບກ່ຽວທີ່ສຳເລັດຜົນດີ. ການຈັດ
ງານບຸນແບບນັ້ນເປັນສິ່ງທີ່ບໍ່ມີຢູ່ໃນຂົງເຂດດັ່ງກ່າວມາໄດ້ສອງ ສາມປີແລ້ວ.
ລຸງເຟີໂຣ ອາເມດ ດາ (Feroz Ahmed Dar), ຄົນປູກດອກຊັຟຟຣານ ອີກຜູ້ນຶ່ງເວົ້າວ່າ
"ຫາກວ່າມີຜົນຜະລິດດີ, ຈະມີການຈັດງານບຸນຢູ່ບ່ອນໜີ້ຫລະ. ທຸກຄົນກໍຈະພາກັນ
ສະເຫລີມສະຫລອງ ແລະມ່ວນຊື່ນນຳກັນ. ແຕ່ວ່າ ການປູກດອກຊັຟຟຣານ ແມ່ນ
ປະສົບບັນຫາຢ່າງໃຫຍ່ໃນສອງ ສາມປີ ຜ່ານມານີ້. ເຈົ້າຈະເຫັນໄດ້ວ່າ ຄົນມາຂໍ
ດອກຊັຟຟຣານແມ່ນມີດອກໄມ້ນີ້ ຫລາຍກວ່າຂ້ອຍສາມາດປູກໄດ້ອີກ."
ບັນຫາແມ່ນບໍ່ພຽງແຕ່ເທົ່ານັ້ນ ສຳລັບພວກປູກດອກຊັຟຟຣານຢູ່ໃນທ້ອງຖິ່ນດັ່ງກ່າວ,
ເຄື່ອງເທດຊັຟຟຣານຈາກແຄວ້ນແຄສເມຍ ຍັງປະເຊີນກັບການແຂ່ງຂັນຢ່າງໜັກຢູ່ໃນ
ຕະຫລາດອິນເດຍອີກດ້ວຍ. ທ່ານ ນູຣ໌ ມູຮຳມັດ ບັດທ໌, ຊາວຄ້າຂາຍຄົນນຶ່ງເວົ້າວ່າ
"ນັບແຕ່ ເຄື່ອງເທບຊັຟຟຣານຂອງຕ່າງປະເທດໄດ້ເຂົ້າມາເຖິງຕະຫລາດຂອງອິນ
ເດຍ, ຄວາມຕ້ອງການ ແລະຄວາມໂດ່ງດັງຂອງຜົນຜະລິດຊັຟຟຣານຈາກແຄວ້ນ
ແຄສເມຍກໍໄດ້ສູນຫາຍໄປ."
ອາຈານ ເອເອສ ດາ (AS Dar) ທີ່ສູນຄົ້ນຄວ້າກ່ຽວກັບຊັຟຟຣານ ເຊື່ອວ່າ ບໍ່ແມ່ນພຽງແຕ່
ອາກາດເທົ່ານັ້ນ ທີ່ເຮັດໃຫ້ຊາວສວນປູກດອກຊັຟຟຣານ ຢູ່ທ້ອງຖິ່ນເຫັນວ່າຄວາມຕ້ອງ
ການຜົນຜະລິດຂອງຕົນຫລຸດລົງ, ຊຶ່ງທ່ານໃຫ້ຄຳເຫັນວ່າ
"ເຫດຜົນອັນສຳຄັນ ກໍຄືການດຳເນີນງານດ້ານຕະຫລາດບໍ່ພຽງພໍ. ພວກຊາວສວນບໍ່
ໄດ້ຮັບລາຄາຊັຟຟຣານໃນອັດຕາທີ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າສົມຄວນໄດ້ຮັບ. ຝົນຕົກໜ້ອຍ ແລະການ
ຂະຫຍາຍອອກຂອງຕົວເມືອງຢູ່ໃນຂົງເຂດດັ່ງກ່າວ ພາໃຫ້ເກີດເປັນບັນຫາ. ລັດຖະ
ບານຄວນຍື່ນມືເຂົ້າໄປຊ່ວຍຖ້າພວກເຮົາຕ້ອງການທີ່ຈະກອບກູ້ເອົາອຸດສາຫະກຳນີ້
ໄວ້ໃນອະນາຄົດ."
ພວກນັກຊ່ຽວຊານເວົ້າວ່າ ດິນເຮັກຕານຶ່ງ ເຄີຍເກັບດອກຊັຟຟຣານໄດ້ປະມານ 120 ຫາ
160 ກິໂລກຣາມໃນປີ 2005 ເມື່ອທຽບໃສ່ພຽງແຕ່ 12 ກິໂລກຣາມ ເທົ່ານັ້ນໃນປີກາຍນີ້.
ໃນປີນີ້ຜົນຜະລິດດອກໄມ້ດັ່ງກ່າວ ຍິ່ງຈະຫລຸດລົງໄປ ຫລາຍກວ່ານັ້ນອີກ.
ອ່ານຂ່າວນີ້ເພີ້ມເປັນພາສາອັງກິດຢູ່ລຸ່ມນີ້
Saffron is one of the world's most expensive spices. It roughly costs $4,000 for one kilogram in India and it is mainly cultivated in Kashmir. Kashmir is considered one of three prime locations for Saffron farming due to its terrain, soil quality and weather. However, due to unpredictable changes in climate in the last couple of years, saffron production in Kashmir Valley has been in decline. VOA's Zubair Dar and Yusuf Jameel have more on this. Bezhan Hamdard narrates their report.
The long and silky saffron filaments are the three deep red threads of the saffron flower. These are carefully picked from the flower by hand. Each kilogram of saffron is derived from about 150,000 such flowers.
Pure saffron sells at high rates in Kashmir but saffron production has declined in the last two years due to severe change in temperature.
Manzoor Ahmed, Saffron Grower
"There must be, at least, three rainfalls in a year for good saffron yield. This year we didn't receive even five percent of the rain we normally get. The biggest problem is (lack of) irrigation. The saffron flower blooms in October-November. It must get plenty of water before that."
Located on the outskirts of the capital Srinagar, Pampur is the Valley's saffron district. Nearly 90 percent of the cultivation of the exotic purple flower takes place here. It is said that saffron has been grown in the fields of Pampur for close to 2,500 years. Traditionally, Pampur would host a harvest festival after a successful crop season. Something the area has not seen in a few years.
Feroz Ahmed Dar, Saffron Farmer
"In the event of good crop, a festival would be held here. Everyone would be celebrating and be happy. But the saffron cultivation has suffered enormously during past two to three years. You can see beggars take more flowers than I could pluck."
As if that wasn't enough for the local farmers, Kashmiri saffron is now facing fierce competition in the Indian markets.
Noor Muhammad Butt, Trader
"Ever since the saffron from overseas reached Indian markets, the Kashmiri produce has lost its demand and grandeur."
Professor AS Dar of the Saffron Research Center believes weather is not the only reason why local saffron farmers are seeing a decline in demand.
Prof. AS Dar, Saffron Research Centre
"The main reason is inefficient marketing. The farmers are not getting the price they should get for their produce. Poor rainfall and urbanization of the area have created problems. The government ought to intervene if we have to save the saffron industry for (the) future."
Experts say that approximately 120-160 kilograms of saffron was being produced per hectare of land in 2005 compared with just 12 kilograms last year. This year, the production may come down even more.
