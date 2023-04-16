ຊາວ ຣັດເຊຍ ແລະ ເບລາຣຸສ ພັດຖິ່ນ ກະກຽມສຳລັບອີກປີນຶ່ງຢູ່ໃນປະເທດ ລິທົວເນຍ

ປະຊາຊົນ ຣັດເຊຍ ຫຼາຍຮ້ອຍພັນຄົນ ທີ່ຄັດຄ້ານຕໍ່ການເຮັດສົງຄາມຂອງທ່ານ ປູຕິນ ໃນຢູເຄຣນ ໄດ້ໜີອອກຈາກປະເທດເພື່ອໄປຊອກຫາບ່ອນລີ້ໄພໃນບັນດາປະເທດທີ່ຕັ້ງຢູ່ເຂດທະເລບາລຕິກ, ບ່ອນທີ່ພວກເຂົາໄດ້ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມ ກັບຊາວ ເບລາຣຸສ ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ຫຼົບໜີຈາກການກົດຂີ່ຂອງທ່ານ ລູກາເຊັນໂກ. ນັກຂ່າວວີໂອເອ ຣິຄາໂດ ມາກີນາ ມີລາຍງານເພີ່ມເຕີມຈາກນະຄອນຫຼວງ ວິລນຽສ ຂອງ ລິທົວເນຍ, ເຊິ່ງ ພຸດທະສອນ ຈະນຳລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.
ທ້າວ ນອຍສ໌ ເອັມຊີ ແມ່ນນຶ່ງໃນບັນດານັກດົນຕີຮ່ວມຍຸກຊາວ ຣັດເຊຍ ທີ່ມີຊື່ສຽງທີ່ສຸດ ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ຢືນຢັດຄັດຄ້ານຕໍ່ການບຸກລຸກ ຢູເຄຣນ ໂດຍປະເທດຂອງລາວ. ເພງຂອງລາວ, ທີ່ມັກຈະຕິຕຽນວັງເຄຣັມລິນ, ໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ລາວຕ້ອງຫຼົບໜີຈາກການກົດຂີ່.
ແລະ ບ່ອນລີ້ໄພຂອງລາວແມ່ນຢູ່ໃນປະເທດ ລິທົວເນຍ, ບ່ອນທີ່ລາວໄດ້ຫຼົບໜີໄປກັບຄອບຄົວຂອງລາວ. ສຳລັບເຂົາເຈົ້າ, ການກັບຄືນເມືອບ້ານເບິ່ງຄືວ່າຈະບໍ່ເປັນທາງເລືອກໃນອະນາຄົດອັນໃກ້ນີ້, ຖ້າບໍ່ມີການປ່ຽນແປງຢ່າງຫຼວງຫຼາຍໃນລະບົບ.
“ການສິ້ນສຸດຂອງລັດທິ ປູຕິນ. ມັນອາດບໍ່ແມ່ນທ່ານ ປູຕິນ ເອງເພາະວ່າລັດທິປູຕິນ ອາດຈະສືບຕໍ່ໄປແມ່ນກະທັ້ງຫຼັງຈາກລາວໄດ້ເສຍຊີວິດ. ທຸກຄົນຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ຢູ່ອ້ອມຂ້າງລາວໃນເວລານີ້, ບໍ່ມີຄົນທີ່ດີຕໍ່ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າ.”
ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ຫຼົບໜີປະເທດ ຣັດເຊຍ ຂອງທ່ານ ປູຕິນ ໄດ້ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມກັບຊາວເບລາຣຸສ ພັດຖິ່ນໃນ ລິທົວເນຍ ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ຫຼົບໜີຈາກການກົດຂີ່ຂອງຜູ້ນຳທ່ານ ອາເລັກແຊນເດີ ລູກາເຊັນໂກ ຫຼັງຈາກປະທ້ວງປີ 2020 ໃນປະເທດນັ້ນ.
ຝ່າຍຄ້ານ ເບລາຣຸສ ເວົ້າວ່າກອງກຳລັງຂອງທ່ານ ລູກາເຊັນໂກ ໄດ້ຈັບນັກໂທດການເມືອງຫຼາຍກວ່າ 1,400 ຄົນເຂົ້າຄຸກ.
ຜູ້ນຳຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ, ທ່ານນາງ ສເວັດລານາ ທິຄານອຟສກາຢາ ທີ່ໄດ້ອາໄສພັດຖິ່ນໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງ ວິລນຽສ ເຊັ່ນກັນໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ວີໂອເອວ່າ ລາວຢ້ານທ່ານ ລູກາເຊັນໂກ ຈະເຂົ້າຮ່ວມສົງຄາມຕໍ່ຕ້ານ ຢູເຄຣນ, ເຊິ່ງທ່ານນາງເວົ້າວ່າມັນຂັດກັບຄວາມປາຖະໜາຂອງປະຊາຊົນ ເບລາຣຸສ.
ທ່ານນາງ ສເວັດລານາ ທິຄານອຟສກາຢາ ຜູ້ນຳຝ່າຍຄ້ານກ່າວວ່າ “ຈຸດປະສົງຫຼັກຂອງພວກເຮົາແມ່ນເພື່ອປ້ອງກັນ ການສົ່ງກຳລັງທະຫານ ເບລາຣຸສ ໄປ ຢູເຄຣນ. ແລະ ຄືທ່ານຮູ້, ທະຫານຂອງພວກເຮົາບໍ່ມີຄວາມຮູ້ສຶກທີ່ຢາກຈະໄປເຮັດສົງຄາມກັບ ຢູເຄຣນ. ພວກເຮົາບໍ່ໄດ້ຖືຊາວ ຢູເຄຣນ ເປັນສັດຕູຂອງພວກເຮົາ.”
ໂຮງລະຄອນເກົ່າແຫ່ງ ວິລນຽສ ໄດ້ປ່ຽນຊື່ຂອງມັນຫຼັງຈາກການເລີ່ມຕົ້ນຂອງສົງຄາມ. ມັນເຄີຍຖືກເອີ້ນວ່າ ໂຮງລະຄອນ ຣັດເຊຍ ວິລນຽສ. ນັກສະແດງ ຣັດເຊຍ ແລະ ເບລາຣຸສ ໄດ້ພົບບ່ອນລີ້ໄພຢູ່ທີ່ນັ້ນ, ເຊິ່ງແມ່ນບ້ານອາຊີບໃໝ່ ທີ່ເຮັດໃຫ້ເຂົາເຈົ້າມີໂອກາດເຮັດວຽກໃນພາສາຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ. ແຕ່ນັ້ນກໍມີບັນຫາເຊັ່ນກັນ, ໃນຂະນະທີ່ໂຮງລະຄອນດັ່ງກ່າວຖືກຕຳໜິຕິຕຽນສຳລັບການໃຊ້ຊື່ພາສາ ຣັດເຊຍ ຂອງມັນໃນການສະແດງຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ.
ມັນແມ່ນສິ່ງທີ່ຜູ້ອາໄສພັດຖິ່ນເວົ້າວ່າເຂົາເຈົ້າເຂົ້າໃຈເປັນຢ່າງດີ.
ທ່ານ ແອນດຣຽສ ດາເຣລາ, ຜູ້ກຳກັບການສະແດງ ເວົ້າວ່າ “ວັດທະນະທຳໝາຍເຖິງການບໍ່ໂຈມຕີເມືອງຕ່າງໆດ້ວຍລູກສອນໄຟ, ຫຼືທຳລາຍ, ຫຼືຖິ້ມລະເບີດໃສ່ໂຮງລະຄອນດ້ວຍລະເບີດໜັກ 500 ກິໂລ. ຖ້າມັນເປັນສາເຫດທີ່ກໍ່ໃຫ້ເກີດປະຕິກິລິຍາເຊັ່ນນັ້ນໃນໝູ່ປະຊາຊົນທັງຫຼາຍ, ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າກໍເຂົາເຈົ້າໃຈເຂົາເຈົ້າຢ່າງແນ່ນອນ.”
ຫຼັງຈາກການເລີ່ມຕົ້ນຂອງສົງຄາມ, ອຳນາດການປົກຄອງ ລິທົວເນຍ ໄດ້ຫ້າມປະຊາຊົນ ຣັດເຊຍ ທີ່ຖືວີຊານັກທ່ອງທ່ຽວ ສຳລັບສະຫະພາບຢູໂຣບເຂົ້າປະເທດ. ເຖິງຢ່າງນັ້ນກໍຕາມ, ເຂົາເຈົ້າກໍໄດ້ຮັບປະກັນວ່າປະຕູຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າແມ່ນໄດ້ເປີດຢູ່ຕໍ່ຜູ້ອົບພະຍົບທາງການເມືອງທຸກຄົນ, ບໍ່ວ່າຈະເປັນຊາວ ຣັດເຊຍ ແລະ ເບລາຣຸສ ກໍ່ຕາມ.”
ທ່ານນາງ ອິງກຣິດາ ຊີໂມນີເຕ, ນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີ ລິທົວເນຍ ກ່າວວ່າ “ນີ້ແມ່ນປະເທດທີ່ຕ້ອນຮັບຄົນຜູ້ທີ່ຢູ່ໃນສະຖານະການທີ່ຫຍຸ້ງຍາກສຳລັບທັດສະນະຄະຕິທາງສິນທຳ ແລະ ການເມືອງ. ມັນໄດ້ເປັນແນວນັ້ນ,. ມັນກະເປັນແນວນັ້ນ ແລະ ມັນກໍຈະເປັນແນວນັ້ນ.”
ນະຄອນຫຼວງ ວິລນຽສ ໄດ້ກາຍເປັນບ່ອນລີ້ໄພສຳລັບປະຊາຊົນຫຼາຍພັນຄົນທີ່ຫຼົບໜີຈາກທ່ານ ປູຕິນ ແລະ ທ່ານ ລູກາເຊັນໂກ. ຄຳຖາມທີ່ໃຫຍ່ສຳລັບພວກເຮົາທຸກຄົນກໍແມ່ນວ່າ, ຈະດົນປານໃດ.
Noize MC is one of the most popular contemporary Russian musicians who has taken a stand against his country's aggression against Ukraine. His music, always critical of the Kremlin, has led him to escape repression.
And his refuge has been Lithuania,
where he fled with his family. For them, going home does not seem like an option in the near future, not without a radical change in the system.
“The end of Putinism. May not be Putin himself because Putinism might continue even after his death. All those people who are around him at the moment, none of them are good to me.”
Those who have fled Putin's Russia have joined the Belarusian diaspora in Lithuania – people who escaped the repression of leader Alexandr Lukashenko after the 2020 protests in that country.
The Belarusian opposition says Lukashenko’s forces have put more than 1,400 political prisoners behind bars.
Its leader, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya - also exiled in Vilnius - tells VOA she fears that Lukashenko will join the war against Ukraine, which she says goes against the wishes of the Belarusian people.
“Our main objective is to prevent the deployment of the Belarusian troops in Ukraine. And you know, our soldiers do not feel like being at war against Ukrainians. We do not regard Ukrainians as our enemies.”
The Old Theater of Vilnius changed its name after the start of the war. It used to be called the Vilnius Russian Theatre. Russian and Belarusian actors have found refuge there, a new professional home that gives them the opportunity to work in their language. But that's also a problem, as the theater has been heavily criticized for its use of the Russian language in its plays.
It is something that these exiles say they understand perfectly.
“Culture means not hitting cities with missiles, nor destroying, or bombing the theaters with 500-kilogram bombs. If that currently causes such a reaction among the people, I absolutely understand them.”
After the start of the war, Lithuanian authorities banned entry to Russians holding tourist visas for the European Union. Even so, they ensured their doors remained open to all political refugees, Russians and Belarusians.
“This is the country that welcomes people who are in a complicated situation for their moral and political (views). It was like that. It is like that. It will be like that.”
Vilnius has become a refuge for thousands of people fleeing from Putin and Lukashenko. The big question for all is, for how long.