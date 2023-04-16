ຊາວ ຣັດເຊຍ ແລະ ເບລາຣຸສ ພັດຖິ່ນ ກະກຽມສຳລັບອີກປີນຶ່ງຢູ່ໃນປະເທດ ລິທົວເນຍ

ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ ຣັດ​ເຊຍ ຫຼາຍ​ຮ້ອຍ​ພັນ​ຄົນ ​ທີ່​ຄັດ​ຄ້ານ​ຕໍ່​ການ​ເຮັດ​ສົງ​ຄາມ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ ປູ​ຕິນ ໃນ​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ ໄດ້​ໜີ​ອອກ​ຈາກ​ປະ​ເທດ​ເພື່ອ​ໄປ​ຊອກ​ຫາ​ບ່ອນ​ລີ້​ໄພ​ໃນ​ບັນ​ດາ​ປະ​ເທດ​ທີ່​ຕັ້ງ​ຢູ່​ເຂດ​ທະ​ເລ​ບາ​ລ​ຕິກ, ບ່ອນ​ທີ່​ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ໄດ້​ເຂົ້າ​ຮ່ວມ ​ກັບ​ຊາວ ເບ​ລາ​ຣຸ​ສ ຜູ້​ທີ່​ໄດ້ຫຼົບ​ໜີ​ຈາກ​ການ​ກົດ​ຂີ່​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ ລູ​ກາ​ເຊັນ​ໂກ. ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ວີ​ໂອ​ເອ ຣິ​ຄາ​ໂດ ມາ​ກີ​ນາ ມີ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ເພີ່ມ​ເຕີມ​ຈາກ​ນະ​ຄອນຫຼວງ ວິ​ລ​ນຽ​ສ ຂອງ ລິ​ທົວ​ເນຍ, ເຊິ່ງ ພຸດ​ທະ​ສອນ ຈະ​ນຳ​ລາຍ​ລະ​ອຽດ​ມ​າ​ສະ​ເໜີ​ທ່ານ​ໃນ​ອັນ​ດັບ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ.

ທ້າວ ນອຍ​ສ໌ ເອັມ​ຊີ ແມ່ນ​ນຶ່ງ​ໃນ​ບັນ​ດາ​ນັກ​ດົນ​ຕີ​ຮ່ວມ​ຍຸກຊາວ ຣັດ​ເຊຍ ​ທີ່​ມີ​ຊື່​ສຽງ​ທີ່​ສຸດ ຜູ້​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຢືນ​ຢັດ​ຄັດ​ຄ້ານ​ຕໍ່​ການ​ບຸກ​ລຸກ ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ ໂດຍ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຂອງ​ລາວ. ເພງ​ຂອງ​ລາວ, ທີ່​ມັກ​ຈະ​ຕິ​ຕຽນ​ວັງ​ເຄ​ຣັມ​ລິນ, ໄດ້​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ລາວ​ຕ້ອງຫຼົບ​ໜີ​ຈາກ​ການ​ກົດ​ຂີ່.

ແລະ ບ່ອນ​ລີ້​ໄພ​ຂອງ​ລາວ​ແມ່ນ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ປະ​ເທດ ລິ​ທົວ​ເນຍ, ບ່ອນ​ທີ່​ລາວ​ໄດ້ຫຼົບ​ໜີ​ໄປ​ກັບ​ຄອບ​ຄົວ​ຂອງ​ລາວ. ສຳ​ລັບ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ, ການ​ກັບ​ຄືນ​ເມືອ​ບ້ານ​ເບິ່ງ​ຄື​ວ່າ​ຈະ​ບໍ່​ເປັນ​ທາງ​ເລືອກ​ໃນ​ອະ​ນາ​ຄົດ​ອັນ​ໃກ້​ນີ້, ຖ້າບໍ່​ມີການ​ປ່ຽນ​ແປງ​ຢ່າງຫຼວງຫຼາຍ​ໃນ​ລະ​ບົບ.

“ການ​ສິ້ນ​ສຸດ​ຂອງ​ລັດ​ທິ ປູ​ຕິນ. ມັນ​ອາດບໍ່​ແມ່ນ​ທ່ານ ປູ​ຕິນ ເອງເພາະ​ວ່າ​ລັດ​ທິ​ປູ​ຕິນ ​ອາດ​ຈະ​ສືບ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ​ແມ່ນ​ກະ​ທັ້ງຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ລາວ​ໄດ້​ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດ. ທຸກ​ຄົນ​ຜູ້​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຢູ່​ອ້ອມ​ຂ້າງ​ລາວ​ໃນ​ເວ​ລານີ້, ບໍ່​ມີ​ຄົນ​ທີ່​ດີ​ຕໍ່​ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ.”

ຜູ້​ທີ່​ໄດ້ຫຼົບ​ໜີ​ປະ​ເທດ ຣັ​ດ​ເຊຍ ຂອງ​ທ່ານ ປູ​ຕິນ ໄດ້​ເຂົ້າ​ຮ່ວມ​ກັບ​ຊາວເບ​ລາ​ຣຸ​ສ ພັດ​ຖິ່ນ​ໃນ ລິ​ທົວ​ເນຍ ຜູ້​ທີ່​ໄດ້ຫຼົບ​ໜີ​ຈາກ​ການ​ກົດ​ຂີ່​ຂອງ​ຜູ້​ນຳ​ທ່ານ ອາ​ເລັກ​ແຊນ​ເດີ ລູ​ກາ​ເຊັນ​ໂກ ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ປີ 2020 ໃນ​ປະ​ເທດ​ນັ້ນ.

ຝ່າຍ​ຄ້ານ ເບ​ລາ​ຣຸ​ສ ເວົ້າ​ວ່າກອງ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ ລູ​ກາ​ເຊັນ​ໂກ ໄດ້​ຈັບ​ນັກ​ໂທດ​ການ​ເມືອງຫຼາຍກວ່າ 1,400 ຄົນ​ເຂົ້າ​ຄຸກ.

ຜູ້​ນຳ​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ, ທ່ານ​ນາງ ສ​ເວັດ​ລາ​ນາ ທິ​ຄານອ​ຟ​ສ​ກາ​ຢາ ທີ່ໄດ້​ອາ​ໄສ​ພັດ​ຖິ່ນ​ໃນ​ນະ​ຄອນຫຼວງ ວິ​ລ​ນຽ​ສ ເຊັ່ນ​ກັນ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ວີ​ໂອ​ເອ​ວ່າ ລາວ​ຢ້ານ​ທ່ານ ລູ​ກາ​ເຊັນ​ໂກ ຈະ​ເຂົ້າ​ຮ່ວມ​ສົງ​ຄາມ​ຕໍ່​ຕ້ານ ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ, ເຊິ່ງ​ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ​ມັນ​ຂັດ​ກັບ​ຄວາ​ມ​ປາ​ຖະ​ໜາ​ຂອງ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ ເບ​ລາ​ຣຸ​ສ.

ທ່ານ​ນາງ ສ​ເວັດ​ລາ​ນາ ທິ​ຄານອ​ຟ​ສ​ກາ​ຢາ ຜູ້​ນຳ​ຝ່າຍ​ຄ້ານ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ຈຸດ​ປະ​ສົງຫຼັກ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ແມ່ນ​ເພື່ອ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນ ​ການ​ສົ່ງ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ທະ​ຫານ ເບ​ລາ​ຣຸ​ສ ໄປ ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ. ແລະ ຄື​ທ່ານ​ຮູ້, ທະ​ຫານ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ບໍ່​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ຮູ້​ສຶກ​ທີ່​ຢາກ​ຈະ​ໄປ​ເຮັດ​ສົງ​ຄາມ​ກັບ ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ. ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ຖື​ຊາວ ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ ເປັນ​ສັດ​ຕູ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ.”

ໂຮງ​ລະ​ຄອນ​ເກົ່າ​ແຫ່ງ ວິ​ລ​ນຽ​ສ ໄດ້​ປ່ຽນ​ຊື່​ຂອງ​ມັນຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ການ​ເລີ່ມ​ຕົ້ນ​ຂອງ​ສົງ​ຄາມ. ມັນ​ເຄີຍ​ຖືກ​ເອີ້ນ​ວ່າ​ ໂຮງ​ລະ​ຄອນ ຣັ​ດ​ເຊຍ ວິ​ລ​ນຽ​ສ. ນັກ​ສະ​ແດງ ຣັດ​ເຊຍ ແລະ ເບ​ລາ​ຣຸ​ສ ໄດ້​ພົບ​ບ່ອນ​ລີ້​ໄພ​ຢູ່​ທີ່​ນັ້ນ, ເຊິ່ງ​ແມ່ນ​ບ້ານ​ອາ​ຊີບ​ໃໝ່ ​ທີ່​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ມີ​ໂອ​ກາດ​ເຮັດ​ວຽກ​ໃນ​ພາ​ສາ​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ. ແຕ່​ນັ້ນ​ກໍ​ມີ​ບັນ​ຫາ​ເຊັ່ນ​ກັນ, ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ໂຮງ​ລະ​ຄອນ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ຖືກ​ຕຳ​ໜິ​ຕິ​ຕຽນ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ການ​ໃຊ້​ຊື່​ພາ​ສາ ຣັດ​ເຊຍ ຂອງ​ມັນ​ໃນ​ການ​ສະ​ແດງ​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ.

ມັນ​ແມ່ນ​ສິ່ງ​ທີ່​ຜູ້​ອາ​ໄສ​ພັດ​ຖິ່ນ​ເວົ້າວ່າ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ເຂົ້າ​ໃຈ​ເປັນ​ຢ່າງ​ດີ.

ທ່ານ ແອນດ​ຣຽ​ສ ດາ​ເຣ​ລາ, ຜູ້​ກຳ​ກັບ​ການ​ສະ​ແດງ​ ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ “ວັດ​ທະ​ນະ​ທຳ​ໝາຍ​ເຖິງ​ການ​ບໍ່​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ເມືອງ​ຕ່າງໆ​ດ້ວຍ​ລູກ​ສອນ​ໄຟ, ຫຼື​ທຳ​ລາຍ, ຫຼື​ຖິ້​ມ​ລະ​ເບີດ​ໃສ່​ໂຮງ​ລະ​ຄອນ​ດ້ວຍ​ລະ​ເບີດ​ໜັກ 500 ກິ​ໂລ. ຖ້າມັນ​ເປັນ​ສາ​ເຫດ​ທີ່​ກໍ່​ໃຫ້​ເກີດ​ປະ​ຕິ​ກິ​ລິ​ຍາ​ເຊັ່ນ​ນັ້ນ​ໃນໝູ່ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ​ທັງຫຼາຍ, ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ກໍ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໃຈ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ຢ່າງ​ແນ່ນອນ.”

ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ການ​ເລີ່ມ​ຕົ້ນ​ຂອງ​ສົງ​ຄາມ, ອຳ​ນາດ​ການ​ປົກ​ຄອງ​ ລິ​ທົວ​ເນຍ ໄດ້​ຫ້າມ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ ຣັດ​ເຊຍ ທີ່​ຖື​ວີ​ຊາ​ນັກ​ທ່ອງ​ທ່ຽວ ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ສະ​ຫະ​ພາບ​ຢູ​ໂຣບ​ເຂົ້າ​ປະ​ເທດ. ເຖິງ​ຢ່າງ​ນັ້ນ​ກໍ​ຕາມ, ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າກໍໄດ້​ຮັບ​ປະ​ກັນ​ວ່າ​ປະ​ຕູ​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ແມ່ນ​ໄດ້​ເປີດ​ຢູ່​ຕໍ່​ຜູ້​ອົບ​ພະ​ຍົບ​ທາງ​ການ​ເມືອງ​ທຸກ​ຄົນ, ບໍ່​ວ່າ​ຈະ​ເປັນ​ຊາວ ຣັດ​ເຊຍ ແລະ ເບ​ລາ​ຣຸ​ສ​ ກໍ່​ຕາມ.”

ທ່ານ​ນາງ ອິງກ​ຣິ​ດາ ຊີ​ໂມ​ນີ​ເຕ, ນາ​ຍົກ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ ລິ​ທົວ​ເນຍ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ນີ້​ແມ່ນ​ປະ​ເທດ​ທີ່​ຕ້ອນ​ຮັບ​ຄົນ​ຜູ້​ທີ່​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ສະ​ຖາ​ນະ​ການ​ທີ່​ຫຍຸ້ງ​ຍາກ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ທັດ​ສະ​ນະ​ຄະ​ຕິ​ທາງ​ສິນ​ທຳ ແລະ ການ​ເມືອງ. ມັນ​ໄດ້​ເປັນ​ແນວ​ນັ້ນ,. ມັນ​ກະ​ເປັນ​ແນວ​ນັ້ນ ແລະ ມັນ​ກໍ​ຈະ​ເປັນ​ແນວ​ນັ້ນ.”

ນະ​ຄອນຫຼວງ ວິ​ລ​ນຽ​ສ ໄດ້​ກາຍ​ເປັນ​ບ່ອນ​ລີ້​ໄພ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນຫຼາຍ​ພັນ​ຄົນ​ທີ່ຫຼົບ​ໜີ​ຈາກ​ທ່ານ ປູ​ຕິນ ແລະ ທ່ານ ລູ​ກາ​ເຊັນ​ໂກ. ຄຳ​ຖາມ​ທີ່​ໃຫຍ່​ສຳ​ລັບ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ທຸກ​ຄົນ​ກໍ​ແມ່ນ​ວ່າ, ຈະດົນ​ປານ​ໃດ.

Noize MC is one of the most popular contemporary Russian musicians who has taken a stand against his country's aggression against Ukraine. His music, always critical of the Kremlin, has led him to escape repression.

And his refuge has been Lithuania,

where he fled with his family. For them, going home does not seem like an option in the near future, not without a radical change in the system.

“The end of Putinism. May not be Putin himself because Putinism might continue even after his death. All those people who are around him at the moment, none of them are good to me.”

Those who have fled Putin's Russia have joined the Belarusian diaspora in Lithuania – people who escaped the repression of leader Alexandr Lukashenko after the 2020 protests in that country.

The Belarusian opposition says Lukashenko’s forces have put more than 1,400 political prisoners behind bars.

Its leader, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya - also exiled in Vilnius - tells VOA she fears that Lukashenko will join the war against Ukraine, which she says goes against the wishes of the Belarusian people.

“Our main objective is to prevent the deployment of the Belarusian troops in Ukraine. And you know, our soldiers do not feel like being at war against Ukrainians. We do not regard Ukrainians as our enemies.”

The Old Theater of Vilnius changed its name after the start of the war. It used to be called the Vilnius Russian Theatre. Russian and Belarusian actors have found refuge there, a new professional home that gives them the opportunity to work in their language. But that's also a problem, as the theater has been heavily criticized for its use of the Russian language in its plays.

It is something that these exiles say they understand perfectly.

“Culture means not hitting cities with missiles, nor destroying, or bombing the theaters with 500-kilogram bombs. If that currently causes such a reaction among the people, I absolutely understand them.”

After the start of the war, Lithuanian authorities banned entry to Russians holding tourist visas for the European Union. Even so, they ensured their doors remained open to all political refugees, Russians and Belarusians.

“This is the country that welcomes people who are in a complicated situation for their moral and political (views). It was like that. It is like that. It will be like that.”

Vilnius has become a refuge for thousands of people fleeing from Putin and Lukashenko. The big question for all is, for how long.