ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ ທ່ານວ​ລາ​ດີ​ເມຍ ປູ​ຕິນ ໄດ້​ປະ​ກາດ​ໃນວັນ​ອັງ​ຄານ​ວານ​ນີ້​ວ່າ ປະ​ເທດ​ຈະ​ຫ້າມ​ການ​ສົ່ງ​ນ້ຳ​ມັນ​ອອກໄປ​ສູ່​ບັນ​ດາ​ປະ​ເທດທີ່​ເຫັນ​ພ້ອມ​ກັບ​ການ​ຈຳ​ກັດ​ລາ​ຄາ​ນ້ຳ​ມັນ​ ໂດຍ​ບັນ​ດາ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ຕົກ ທີ່​ມີ​ຜົນບັງ​ຄັບ​ໃຊ້​ໃນ​ຕົ້ນ​ເດືອນ​ນີ້.

ອີງ​ຕາມ​ດຳ​ລັດ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ທີ່​ໄດ້​ເຜີຍ​ແຜ່​ຢູ່​ໜ້າ​ເວບ​ໄຊຂອງ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ ແລະ ​ຢູ່​ໜ້າ​ເວ​ບ​ໄຊວັງ​ເຄ​ຣມ​ລິນນັ້ນ “ການ​ສະ​ໜອງນ້ຳ​ມັນຂອງ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ ແລະ​ພະ​ລິດ​ຕະ​ພັນ​ນ້ຳ​ມັນ​ໄປ​ໃຫ້​ໜ່ວຍ​ງານ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ທີ່​ຖືກ​ຕ້ອງ​ຕາມ​ກົດ​ໝາຍ ແລະ​ ​ສ່ວນ​ບຸ​ກ​ຄົນທັງຫຼາຍ​ແມ່ນ​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ຫ້າມ ຖ້າ​ຫາກ​ສັນ​ຍາ​ສຳ​ລັບການ​ສະ​ໜອງ​ໂດຍ​ກົ​ງ ຫລື​ບໍ່​ໂດຍ​ກົງ” ທີ່​ວ່ານີ້​ໃຊ້​ຂອບ​ເຂດ​ຈຳ​ກັດ​ລາ​ຄາ.

​ດຳ​ລັດ​ປະ​ທ​າ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີດັ່ງ​ກ່າວຖືກ​ສະ​ເໜີ​ດັ່ງ​ກັບ​ການ​ຕອບ​ໂຕ້​ໂດຍ​ກົງ​ຕໍ່ “ການ​ກະ​ທຳ​ຕ່າງໆທີ່​ບໍ່​ເປັນມິດ ແລະ​ຂັດ​ກັບ​ກົດ​ໝາຍ​ສາ​ກົນ ໂດຍ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ແລະຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ ແລະ​ບັນ​ດາ​ອົງ​ການ​ສາ​ກົນ​ທີ່​ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມ​ກັ​ບເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ” ​ອີງ​ຕາມ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ຂອງ​ອົງ​ການ​ຂ່າວ​ຣອຍ​ເຕີ.

ການຈຳ​ກັດ​ລາ​ຄາ​ນ້ຳ​ມັນ ໄດ້ມີ​ການ​ເຫັນ​ພ້ອມ​ກັນໃນ​ຕົ້ນ​ປີ​ນີ້ ໂດຍ​ກຸ່ມ​ເຈັດ​ປະ​ເທດທີ່​ຮວມ​ມີ ​ກາ​ນາ​ດາ, ຝ​ຣັ່ງ, ເຢຍ​ຣະ​ມັນ, ອິ​ຕາ​ລີ, ຍີ່​ປຸ່ນ, ອັງ​ກິດ ແລະ ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ພ້ອມ​ທັງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ພ​າບ​ຢູ​ໂຣບ. ​ມັນ​ຈະ​ຖືກ​ບັງ​ຄັບ​ໃຊ້​ໂດຍ​ກຸ່ມ G-7 ປະ​ເທດ, ສະ​ຫະ​ພາບ​ຢູ​ໂຣບ ແລະ​ອອ​ສ​ເຕ​ຣ​ເລຍ ອີງ​ຕາມ​ອົງ​ການ​ຂ່າວ​ຣອຍ​ເຕີ.

​ບໍ່​ນານ​ຫລັງ​ຈາກ​ຂໍ້​ຕົກ​ລົງ​ໄດ້​ບັນ​ລຸ ໃນ​ວັນ​ທີ 2 ທັນ​ວ​າ ​ທ່ານ​ນາງ ເອີ​ຊູ​ລາ ວອນ ເດີ ເລ​ເຢນ ປະ​ທານ​ຄະ​ນະ​ກຳ​ມາ​ທິ​ການ​ຢູ​ໂຣບ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ການຈຳ​ກັດ​ລາ​ຄາມີ​ຢູ່​ສາມ​ເປົ້າ​ໝາຍ: ນຶ່ງ, ມັນຈະ​ຂະ​ຫຍາຍ​ຜົນ​ກະ​ທົບ​ຂອງ​ມາດ​ຕະ​ການ​ລົງ​ໂທດ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ. ສອງ, ມັນ​ຈະ​ຫຼຸດລາຍ​ໄດ້​ຂອງ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ​ໄປ​ໜ້າ ແລະ​ ​ສາມ, ໃນ​ເວ​ລາ​ດຽວ​ກັນ, ມັນ​ຈ​ະເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ຕະຫຼາດພະ​ລັງ​ງານ​ໃນ​ໂລກໝັ້ນ​ຄົງ.”

​ແນວ​ໃດ​ກໍ່​ຕາມ, ຣັດ​ເຊຍ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ​ການຈຳ​ກັດ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວຈະ​ບໍ່​ເປັນ​ຜົນ​ກະ​ທົບ​ຕໍ່​ການ​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ງານ​ທາງ​ທະ​ຫານ​ຂອງ​ຕົນ​ໃນ​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ ແລະ​ໄດ້​ສະ​ແດງ​ຄວ​າມ​ເຊື່ອ​ໜັ້ນ​ວ່າ ຈະ​ພົບ​ເຫັນ​ບັນ​ດາ​ຜູ້​ຊື້​ຄົນ​ໃໝ່​ຕໍ່​ພະ​ລິດ​ຕະ​ພັນ​ນ້ຳ​ມັນ​ຂອງ​ຕົນ.

​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ ເຊິ່ງເປັນ​ຜູ້​ພະ​ລິດ​ນ້ຳ​ມັນ​ທີ​ສອງໃຫຍ່​ສຸດຂອງ​ໂລກ ຫລັງ​ຈາກ​ຊາ​ອຸ​ດີ ອາ​ຣາ​ເບຍ, ກ່າວ​ວ່າ​ການ​ຫ້າມ​ຈະ​ເລີ້ມ​ມີ​ຜົນບັງ​ຄັບ​ໃຊ້​ຈາກ​ວັນ​ທີ 1 ກຸ​ມ​ພາ ຫາ ວັນ​ທີ 1 ​ກໍ​ລະ​ກົດ.

​ນອກ​ນັ້ນ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ອັງ​ຄານ​ວານ​ນີ້ ລັດ​ຖະ​ທົນ​ຕີ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ທ່ານແອນ​ໂທ​ນີ ບ​ລິງ​ເຄັນ ໄດ້ຂຽນຂໍ້​ຄວາມລົງ​ໃນທວິດ​ວ່າ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ​ຈະ​ຢືນ​ຢູ່​ກັບ

​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ “ດົນ​ເທົ່າ​ທີ່​ຈະດົນ​ໄດ້.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced Tuesday that the country would ban any oil exports to countries that agreed to an oil price cap imposed by Western nations that took effect earlier this month.

According to a presidential decree published on a government portal and the Kremlin website, "The supply of Russian oil and oil products to foreign legal entities and individuals is prohibited if the contracts for these supplies directly or indirectly" are using a price cap.

The decree was presented as a direct response to "actions that are unfriendly and contradictory to international law by the United States and foreign states and international organizations joining them," Reuters reported.

The oil price cap was agreed to earlier this year by the Group of Seven nations, which include Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States, as well as the European Union. It will be enforced by the G-7 nations, the EU and Australia, Reuters reported.

Shortly after the agreement was reached December 2, Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, said, "This price cap has three objectives: First, it strengthens the effect of our sanctions. Second, it will further diminish Russia's revenues, and thirdly, at the same time, it will stabilize global energy markets."

Russia, however, has said the cap will not affect its military campaign in Ukraine and expressed confidence it will find new buyers for its oil products.

Russia, the world's second-largest oil exporter after Saudi Arabia, said the ban will be in effect from February 1 to July 1.

Also Tuesday, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken tweeted that the U.S. would stand with Ukraine "for as long as it takes."