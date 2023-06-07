ຣັດເຊຍ ກໍາລັງຮຽນແບບຍຸດທະວິທີ ຂອງອີຣ່ານ ໃນຄວາມພະຍາຍາມຫຼົບຫຼີກການລົງໂທດຂອງປະ​ເທດຕາເວັນຕົກ, ອີງຕາມລາຍງານຂອງສະຖາບັນ Royal United Services, ເຊິ່ງເປັນສະຖາບັນດ້ານນະໂຍບາຍ ຂອງອັງກິດ. ເຮັນຣີ ຣິຈແວລ (Henry Ridgwell) ມີລາຍງານເລື້ອງນີ້ ຈາກນະຄອນຫຼວງລອນດອນ, ເຊິ່ງ ທິບສຸດາ ມີລາຍລະອຽດ ມາສະເໜີທ່ານ ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ບັນດາປະເທດຕາເວັນຕົກ ໄດ້ວາງຂໍ້ກໍານົດການລົງໂທດຕໍ່ຣັດເຊຍ ຮຸນແຮງຂຶ້ນຢ່າງຕໍ່ເນື່ອງ ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ ຮຸກຮານຢູເຄຣນ ແບບເຕັມອັດຕາ ໃນປີກາຍນີ້. ປະທານາທິບໍດີຂອງຢູເຄຣນ ທ່ານໂວໂລດີເມຍ ເຊເລັນສກີ ໄດ້ເຕືອນໃນວັນອາທິດແລ້ວນີ້ວ່າ ຣັດເຊຍກໍາລັງ​ຫຼົບຫຼີກມາດຕະການຕ່າງໆເຫຼົ່ານີ້.

ທ່ານກ່າວວ່າ “ບໍ່​ເປັນ​ຈັ່ງ​ໂຊກທີ່ລັດຖະບານກໍ່ການຮ້າຍ ດໍາເນີນການເພື່ອໃຫ້​ໄດ້ຮັບເທັກໂນໂລຈີລະດັບໂລກ ຜ່ານເຄືອຂ່າຍອຸປະທານ, ດໍາເນີນການຈັດການ ເພື່ອຫຼົບຫຼີກການລົງໂທດທາງເສດຖະກິດຂອງສາກົນ.”

ຣັດເຊຍ ກໍາລັງຮຽນທີ່ຈະປັບໂຕໃຫ້ເຂົ້າກັບການລົງໂທດທາງດ້ານຕ່າງໆ, ກ່າວໂດຍ ທ່ານທອມ ຄຽລທິນຈ໌ (Tom Kealtinge), ເຊິ່ງເປັນນັກຂຽນກ່ຽວກັບບົດລາຍງານຂອງ Royal United Services ຫຼື RUSI, ເຊິ່ງທ່ານກ່າວຜ່ານຊູມວ່າ:

“ໂດຍສະເພາະ, ແມ່ນການຈັດຫາແຫຼ່ງສະໜອງທີ່ເປັນສ່ວນປະກອບຂອງເຄື່ອງອີເລັກໂທຣນິກ ທີ່ພວກເຂົາຕ້ອງການເພື່ອສະໜອງໃຫ້ແກ່ກອງທັບຂອງພວກເຂົາ, ນັ້ນແມ່ນສິ່ງທໍາອິດ. ອັນທີສອງ, ໂດຍແຈ່ມແຈ້ງວ່າ ພວກເຂົາມອງຫາຕະຫຼາດໃໝ່ ສໍາລັບສານໄຮໂດຣຄາບອນ (Hydrocarbons) ຂອງພວກເຂົາ, ການສົ່ງອອກນໍ້າມັນຂອງພວກເຂົາ, ນັ້ນແມ່ນລາຍຮັບທີ່ສໍາຄັນ ເພື່ອຊຸກຍູ້ລະ ບົບເສດຖະກິດໃນປະເທດຂອງພວກເຂົາ.”

ຣັດເຊຍກ່າວວ່າ ເສດເສດຖະກິດຂອງຕົນຫຼຸດລົງ 2.1 ເປີເຊັນ ໃນປີ 2022, ເຊິ່ງມີຈໍານວນໜ້ອຍກວ່າທີ່ຄາດໄວ້ຫຼາຍ. ໃນຂະນະດຽວກັນ, ການນໍາເຂົ້ານໍາມັນດິບຂອງຣັດເຊຍ ໂດຍ ຈີນ ແລະ ອິນເດຍ, ເຮັດໃຫ້ສະຖິຕິຂຶ້ນສູງທີ່ສຸດເປັນປະຫວັດການ ໃນຊ່ວງເດືອນພຶດສະພາແລ້ວນີ້.

ສ່ວນນຶ່ງ ເປັນຍ້ອນມາດຕະການລົງໂທດຕ່າງໆຂອງລັດຖະບານຕາເວັນຕົກ ແລະບັນດາບໍລິສັດ ທີ່ເຮັດການຄ້າກັບ ຣັດເຊຍ.

ທ່ານ ຄຽລທິນຈ໌ ກ່າວວ່າ “ແລະສະນັ້ນ, ຖ້າພວກເຈົ້າຫາກເປັນທະນາຄານຢູ່ໃນ ອິນເດຍ, ພວກເຈົ້າ ກໍສາມາດຕິດຕໍ່ພົວພັນທາງການເງິນ ກັບທະນາຄານຂອງ ຣັດເຊຍ ໄດ້ຢ່າງສົມບູນ.”

ແນວໃດກໍຕາມ, ການຄ້າສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ຢູ່ໃນທົ່ວໂລກ ຍັງຄົງດໍາເນີນການຊື້ຂາຍພາຍໃຕ້ເງິນໂດລາຂອງສະຫະລັດ. ດັ່ງນັ້ນ, ຣັດເຊຍຈະພະຍາຍາມຫຼົບຫຼີກແບບ​ໃດຕໍ່​ຄວາມ​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ກົດ​ດັນ​ຕໍ່ເສດຖະກິດຂອງຕົນ.

ທ່ານຄຽລທິນຈ໌ ກ່າວວ່າ ວັງເຄຣັມລິນ ກໍາລັງຮຽນຮູ້ຈາກ ອີຣ່ານ ຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນ ໃນ ຖານະຕົ້ນແບບຂອງການ​ຫຼົບຫຼີກການລົງໂທດຕ່າງໆ. ເຕຫະຣ່ານຢູ່ພາຍໃຕ້ການລົງໂທດທາງເສດຖະກິດຫຼາຍໆດ້ານ ໂດຍປະ​ເທດຕາເວັນຕົກກ່ຽວກັບໂຄງການ ນິວເຄລຍ ແລະລູກສອນໄຟຂອງພວກເຂົາ, ພ້ອມກັບການສະໜັບສະໜຸນ ກຸ່ມ ກໍ່ການຮ້າຍ, ເຊິ່ງອີຣ່ານໄດ້ປະຕິເສດຕໍ່ຂໍ້ກ່າວຫາດັ່ງກ່າວ.

ທ່ານທັອມ ກ່າວວ່າ “ອີຣ່ານ, ໃນຖານະປະເທດທີ່ມີລະບົບເສດຖະກິດໄຮໂດຣຄາບອນ ກໍາລັງພະຍາຍາມສົ່ງອອກນໍ້າມັນ, ໄດ້ຮຽນຮູ້ຫຼາຍຢ່າງ ກ່ຽວກັບວີທີການໃນຊ່ວງບໍ່ເທົ່າໃດປີທີ່ຜ່ານມານີ້ ໂດຍພວກເຮົາເຫັນວ່າ ຣັດເຊຍ ເລີ້ມປັບໂຕເອງໃຫ້ເຂົ້າກັບສະພາບການ. ດັ່ງນັ້ນ, ຕົວຢ່າງ ກໍາປັ່ນຂົນສົ່ງນໍ້າມັນເງົາ-ເຊິ່ງເປັນການສັບປ່ຽນການຂົນສົ່ງນໍ້າມັນ ໃນຊ່ວງເວລາຕອນເດິກ, ໂດຍບໍ່ເປີດ ເຜີຍຂໍ້ມູນບໍລິເວນຂອງບ່ອນທີ່ມີການປ່ຽນຖ່າຍການຂົນສົ່ງນໍ້າມັນ. ແຕ່ ກໍຍັງມີການນໍາໃຊ້ບໍລິສັດແນວໜ້າຕ່າງໆໃນຂົງເຂດຂອງ ເທີກີ ແລະ ສະຫະລັດອາຣັບເອເມີເຣັສ ອີກດ້ວຍ, ເພື່ອເຊື່ອງຊ້ອນຕົ້ນກໍາເນີດຂອງການຄ້າ.”

ທັງສອງປະເທດ ຍັງໄດ້ເລີ້ມດໍາເນີນການເຊື່ອມຕໍ່ລະບົບການເງິນຂອງພວກເຂົາ ເພື່ອຄວາມສະດວກໃນການຊື້ຂາຍນອກລະບົບການຊໍາລະເງິນລະດັບໂລກຂອງ SWIFT ອີກດ້ວຍ. ໃນເດືອນແລ້ວນີ້, ທະນາຄານ VTB ເຊິ່ງເປັນທະນາຄານໃຫຍ່ອັນດັບສອງຂອງຣັດເຊຍ ກໍໄດ້ເປີດສໍານັກງານຢູ່ ໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງເຕຫະຣ່ານ.

ທ່ານຄຽລທິນຈ໌ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ: ແລ້ວບັນດາພັນທະມິດຂອງ ຢູເຄຣນ ສາມາດດໍາເນີນການເພື່ອບໍ່ໃຫ້ ຣັດເຊຍ ຫຼີກລ້ຽງການລົງໂທດທາງເສດຖະກິດໄດ້ແນວໃດ? ພາກສ່ວນແນວໜ້າທີ່ເປັນເອກະຊົນ ຈະເປັນຜູ້ປະຕິບັດຕາມ.

ທ່ານກ່າວວ່າ “ພາກສ່ວນເອກະຊົນ ຈໍາເປັນຕ້ອງຍາດແຍ່ງເພື່ອໃຫ້ຕົນເອງຢູ່ໃນຖານະທີ່ໝັ້ນໃຈວ່າ ຕົນເອງຮູ້ວ່າໃຜຄືລູກຄ້າ, ໃຫ້ຮູ້ວ່າ ການສົ່ງອອກຕ່າງໆເຫຼົ່ານັ້ນເປັນຂອງໃຜ, ຮູ້ວ່າ ອັນໃດໄດ້ຮັບການອະນຸຍາດ ແລະບໍ່ໄດ້ຮັບການອະນຸຍາດ. ແລະສະນັ້ນ, ຜົນສະຫຼຸບກໍຄື ຊ່ອງຫວ່າງຂະໜາດໃຫຍ່ຢູ່ໃນລະບົບດັ່ງກ່າວ.”

ບົດລາຍງານດັ່ງກ່າວ ໄດ້ຮຽກຮ້ອງປະ​ເທດຕາເວັນຕົກ ໃຫ້ການສຶກສາແກ່ພາກ ສ່ວນເອກະຊົນ ໃນການກວດກາການຄ້າຂາຍທີ່ຜິດກົດໝາຍ.

ມີການເຕືອນວ່າ ມົສກູຈະເພີ້ມຄວາມພະຍາຍາມເພື່ອນໍາໃຊ້ວິທີການຂອງອີຣ່ານ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ພວກເຂົາພະຍາຍາມຫຼົບຫຼີກການລົງໂທດຕ່າງໆ.

Russia is copying Iran’s tactics in trying to evade Western sanctions, according to a report from the Royal United Services Institute, a British policy institute. Henry Ridgwell has more from London.

Western nations have imposed successively tougher sanctions on Russia since its full-scale invasion of Ukraine last year. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned Sunday that Russia is circumventing these measures.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ukrainian President, in Ukrainian

“Unfortunately, the terrorist state manages to obtain the technologies of the world through a network of suppliers, manages to bypass international sanctions.”

Russia is learning to adapt to the sanctions, says Tom Keatinge, author of the RUSI report.

Tom Keatinge, Royal United Services Institute, cf. Zoom logo

“In particular, sourcing the kind of electronic components they need to support their military, that's the first thing. The second thing is obviously, they've had to look for new markets for their hydrocarbons, their oil exports, that’s a key revenue generator for the country.”

Russia says its economy shrank by 2.1% in 2022 – less than many expected. Meanwhile, imports of Russian crude oil by China and India hit an all-time high in May.

That’s partly because the sanctions apply only to Western governments and companies trading with Russia.

Tom Keatinge, Royal United Services Institute, cf. Zoom logo

“And therefore, if you're a bank in India, you can perfectly well have a financial connection with a Russian bank.”

Nevertheless, most global trade is still conducted in U.S. dollars. So how has Russia circumvented attempts to strangle its economy?

Keatinge says the Kremlin is increasingly looking to Iran as a model of how to evade sanctions. Tehran has been subject to various Western sanctions over its nuclear and missile programs and its support for terrorist groups, which Iran denies.

Tom Keatinge, Royal United Services Institute, cf. Zoom logo

“Iran – as a hydrocarbon economy trying to export oil – has learned a lot of tricks over the recent years that we do see Russia start to employ. So, for example, shadow fleets of tankers – so this kind of switching oil between tankers in the middle of the night, with location devices switched off. But also using front companies in places like Turkey or the UAE, to try and hide the origin of trade.”

The two countries have also begun connecting their financial systems to facilitate transactions outside the global SWIFT payment system. Last month, Russia's second-largest bank – VTB – opened an office in Tehran.

How can Ukraine’s allies prevent Russia evading the sanctions? The private sector is the front line of compliance, notes Keatinge.

Tom Keatinge, Royal United Services Institute, cf. Zoom logo

“The private sector has had to scramble to get itself in a position to ensure that it knows who its customers are, it knows who it's exporting things to, it knows what's allowed and what's not allowed. And so, the result is that there are huge gaps in the system.”

The report urges the West to educate the private sector on detecting illegal trades.

It warns that Moscow will increasingly seek to use Iran’s playbook as it tries to circumvent sanctions.