ຣັດເຊຍ ໄກ່ເກ່ຍ ຂໍ້ຕົກລົງຢຸດຍິງ ລະຫວ່າງ ອາເມເນຍ ແລະ ອາເຈີບາຍຈານ

ຣັດເຊຍ ໄດ້ປະກາດວ່າເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ເປັນຜູ້ໄກ້ເກ່ຍຂໍ້ຕົກລົງຢຸດຍິງຖາວອນ ລະ ຫວ່າງ ອາເມເນຍ ແລະ ອາເຈີບາຍຈານ ກ່ຽວກັບ ດິນແດນ ນາກໍໂນ- ຄາຣາບັກ ທີ່ມີການຂັດແຍ້ງກັນໃນຕອນເຊົ້າຂອງວັນອັງຄານວານນີ້, ເປັນຄວາມ ພະຍາຍາມຄັ້ງສຸດທ້າຍຂອງວັງ ເຄຣັມລິນ ທີ່ຈະຢຸດການຕໍ່ສູ້ທີ່ດຸເດືອດດົນ 6 ອາທິດໃນບໍລິເວນພາກໃຕ້ລະຫວ່າງ ທະເລດຳ ແລະ ທະເລ ແຄສປຽນ ທີ່ມີຄວາມສ່ຽງດຶງເອົາ ຣັດເຊຍ ແລະ ເທີກີ ເຂົ້າໃນຄວາມຂັດແຍ້ງໂດຍກົງ.

ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ຣັດເຊຍ ທ່ານ ວລາດິເມຍ ປູຕິນ ໄດ້ກ່າວໃນຄຳປາໄສທາງວິດີໂອໃນຕອນເຊົ້າວັນອັງຄານວ່າ “ຂໍ້ຕົກລົງທີ່ໄດ້ປະສົບຄວາມສຳເລັດນັ້ນໄດ້ ສ້າງເງື່ອນໄຂທີ່ຈຳເປັນສຳລັບໄລຍະຍາວ ແລະ ຮູບແບບການແກ້ໄຂວິກິດການຢ່າງສົມບູນຢູ່ອ້ອມເຂດ ນາກໍໂນ-ຄາຣາບັກ ອີງຕາມພຽງພື້ນ ຖານດຽວ ແລະ ຕາມຜົນປະໂຫຍດຂອງປະຊາຊົນ ອາເມເນຍ ແລະ ອາເຈີບາຍຈານ.”

ແຕ່ມັນມີຄວາມສົງໄສຢູ່ເລັກນ້ອຍວ່າຂໍ້ຕົກລົງດັ່ງກ່າວໄດ້ສ້າງຜົນປະໂຫຍດໃຫ້ກອງທັບ ອາເຈີບາຍຈານ ຫຼືບໍ່, ເຊິ່ງກຳລັງກອງທັບທີ່ໃຫຍ່ກວ່າຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ມີຄວາມແຂງແກ່ນຂຶ້ນຕື່ມດ້ວຍອາວຸດທີ່ທັນສະໄໝ ແລະ ການສະໜັບສະໜູນຈາກປະເທດ ເທີກີ ທີ່ເປັນພັນທະມິດຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ.

ຂໍ້ກຳນົດທີ່ສຳຄັນຂອງຂໍ້ຕົກລົງດັ່ງກ່າວໄດ້ຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ມີການຖອນກອງກຳລັງ ຂອງ ອາເມເນຍ ອອກທັງໝົດ ແລະ ສົ່ງກອງກຳລັງຮັກສາສັນຕິພາບຂອງ ຣັດເຊຍ ໄປເຂດແດນດັ່ງກ່າວໃນທັນທີ.

ໃນຂະນະທີ່ສະຖານະພາບຂອງ ນາກໍໂນ-ຄາຣາບັກ, ເຊິ່ງແມ່ນດິນແດນທີ່ມີປະຊາຊົນເຜົ່າ ອາເມເນຍ ຢູ່ໃນປະເທດ ອາເຈີບາຍຈານ ນັ້ນ ຈະຍັງຄົງບໍ່ໄດ້ຮັບການແກ້ໄຂ, ອາເມເນຍ ໄດ້ຕົກລົງທີ່ຈະສົ່ງຄືນດິນແດນສ່ວນນຶ່ງຂອງອາເຈີບາຍ ຈານ ທີ່ຖືກຍຶດເອົາໃນລະຫວ່າງການຕໍ່ສູ້ ກ່ຽວກັບ ເຂດ ແດນກ່ອນໜ້ານີ້ ໃນຕົ້ນຊຸມປີ 1990 ທີ່ໄດ້ສັງຫານ 30,000 ຄົນ ແລະ ຫຼາຍລ້ານຄົນບໍ່ມີທີ່ຢູ່ ອາໄສ.

ນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີ ອາເມເນຍ ທ່ານ ນິໂຄລ ປາຊິນຢານ ໄດ້ຂຽນຂໍ້ຄວາມໃນ ເຟສບຸກ ປະກາດວ່າທ່ານໄດ້ເຊັນຂໍ້ຕົກລົງນັ້ນວ່າ “ໂດຍສ່ວນຕົວແລ້ວຂ້າພະເຈົ້າໄດ້ທຳການຕັດສິນໃຈທີ່ຍາກຫຼາຍສຳລັບຂ້າພະເຈົ້າ ແລະ ພວກເຮົາທຸກຄົນ.”

Russia announced it had brokered a lasting cease-fire deal between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh territory early Tuesday — the Kremlin’s latest attempt to end six weeks of intense fighting in the south Caucasus that risked pulling both Russia and Turkey directly into the conflict.

“The achieved agreement created the necessary conditions for a long-term and full format settlement of the crisis around Nagorno-Karabakh on a just basis and in the interests of the Armenian and Azerbaijani people,” said Russian President Vladimir Putin in a video address early Tuesday.

Yet there was little doubt the agreement solidified gains by the Azerbaijani military — whose larger military force has been strengthened further by advanced weaponry and support from its ally, Turkey.

The deal's key provisions call for the complete withdrawal of Armenian forces and the immediate deployment of Russian peacekeepers to the territory.

While the status of Nagorno-Karabakh — an ethnically Armenian enclave inside Azerbaijan — remains unaddressed, Armenia agreed to return to Azerbaijan portions of land seized during an earlier fight over the territory in the early 1990s that killed 30,000 and displaced more than one million people.

“I personally made a very hard decision for me and all of us,” wrote Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in a post to Facebook announcing he had signed the deal.