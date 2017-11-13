ຮຽນສຳນວນພາສາອັງກິດ rule of thumb

English in a Minute: EIM 285 Rule of Thumb
Welcome to English in a Minute
The thumb is the shortest finger on your hand…
RULE OF THUMB
But what does a thumb have to do with...rules?
Person 1: I thought you were supposed to be in Mexico City for your friend’s wedding.
Person 2: Yeah...about that...I missed my flight last night. I thought getting there 40 minutes early would be enough time, but it wasn’t…
Person 1: For international flights, the rule of thumb is to get to the airport two or even three hours early!
Person 2: Unfortunately, your advice comes about ten hours late, Jonathan.
A “rule of thumb” is a general estimate. It is not scientific or exact. Many people think this expression came from an old English law that permitted a husband to beat his wife with something no thicker than a thumb. But in reality, this expression comes from using body parts as units of measure. In our example, Jonathan tells Anna that a good rule of thumb is to arrive at the airport two hours early.
And that’s English in a Minute!
ທ່ານນັກຮຽນນັກສຶກສາທັງຫຼາຍ ສຳນວນພາສາອັງກິດສຳລັບທ່ານໃນມື້ນີ້ແມ່ນຄຳວ່າ
RULE OF THUMB
SL: RULE OF THUMB
The thumb is the shortest finger on your hand…
ຄຳວ່າ thumb ແປວ່າ ໂປ້ມື ເປັນນີ້ວມືທີ່ສັ້ນກວ່າໝູ່ໃນມືຂອງເຮົາ.
But what does a thumb have to do with...rules?
ຄັນຊັ້ນ ຄຳວ່າ thumb ຫຼື ນີ້ວໂປ້ ມັນມີສ່ວນກ່ຽວຂ້ອງແນວໃດກັບຄຳວ່າ rules ຫຼືກົດເກນ ຫຼືກົດລະບຽບ.
Person 1: I thought you were supposed to be in Mexico City for your friend’s wedding.
ກະດຽວວ່າ ເຈົ້າໄປແຕ່ງງານໝູ່ເຈົ້າ ຢູ່ເມືອງເມັກຊິກໂກພໍແຮງແລ້ວ ຄືເຈົ້າຍັງຢູ່ໜີຢູ່.
Person 2: Yeah...about that...I missed my flight last night. I thought getting there 40 minutes early would be enough time, but it wasn’t…
ເວົ້າເຖິງເຣື່ອງນັ້ນ ຂ້ອຍຕົກເຮືອບິນມື້ຄືນນີ້ ຂ້ອຍວ່າໄປເຖິງກ່ອນ 40 ນາທີກໍພໍແລ້ວ ແຕ່ຄວາມຈິງມັນບໍ່ເປັນແນວນັ້ນ.
Person 1: For international flights, the rule of thumb is to get to the airport two or even three hours early!
ສຳລັບການບິນສາກົນ ກົດເກນທົ່ວໄປແມ່ນ ເຈົ້າຕ້ອງໄດ້ເຖິງເດິ່ນເຮືອບິນກ່ອນສອງຫຼືສາມຊົ່ວໂມງ.
Person 2: Unfortunately, your advice comes about ten hours late, Jonathan.
ເຮັດຫຍັງບໍ່ໄດ້ແລ້ວ ຄຳແນະນຳຂອງເຈົ້າມັນຊ້າໄປປະມານ ສິບຊົ່ວໂມງແລ້ວ ໂຈນາຕັນ.
A “rule of thumb” is a general estimate. It is not scientific or exact.
A “rule of thumb” ແປວ່າ “ກົດເກນທົ່ວໄປ” ເປັນການຄຳນວນແບບກວ້າງໆຊື່ໆ. ມັນບໍ່ແມ່ນແບວິທະຍາສາດ ຫຼືມີຄວາມແມ່ນຍຳແຕ່ຢ່າງໃດ.
This expression comes from using body parts as units of measure.
ສຳນວນນີ້ ໄດ້ມາຈາກການໃຊ້ພາກສ່ວນພາກສ່ວນນຶ່ງຂອງຮ່າງກາຍເປັນເຄື່ອງວັດແທກ.
RULE OF THUMB
ບັດນີ້ລອງຫັດເວົ້າສຳນວນນີ້ເບິ່ງເໜະາທ່ານ
Person 1: For international flights, the rule of thumb is to get to the airport two or even three hours early!
Music: ……………….
SL: For international flights, the rule of thumb is to get to the airport two or even three hours early!
ສຳລັບກົດເກນທົ່ວໄປໃນວັດທະນະທຳລາວກໍມີຫຼາຍຢ່າງຢູ່ເໜາະທ່ານ. ລອງຄິດເບິ່ງວ່າມີຫຽັງແດ່ ແລ້ວເຮັດໃຫ້ປະຫຽກນີ້ສົມບູນເບິ່ງ: For …. , the rule of thumb is ………
ຄຳວ່າ units of measure ແປວ່າຫົວໜ່ວຍໃນການວັດແທກ ເຊັ່ນ ແມັດນຶ່ງມີຮ້ອຍຊັງຕີແມັດ ກິໂລນຶ່ງ ມີພັນກຣາມ ນໍ້າລີດນຶ່ງ ນໍ້າມັນແອັຊຊັງລີດນຶ່ງດັ່ງນີ້ເປັນຕົ້ນ units of measure.
And that’s English in a Minute!