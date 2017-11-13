ລິ້ງ ສຳຫລັບເຂົ້າຫາ

ພາສາຕ່າງໆ
ຮຽນ-ພາສາອັງກິດ

ຮຽນສຳນວນພາສາອັງກິດ rule of thumb

ພາບຖ່າຍຂອງຮູບປັ້ນ ນິ້ວໂປ້ ທີ່ມີຊື່ວ່າ new Fourth Plinth, 'Really Good' ປັ້ນໂດຍສິລະປິນ ຊາວອັງກິດ ທ່ານ David Shrigley ຢູ່ທີ່ຈະຕຸລັດ Trafalgar ໃນກາງນະຄອນຫຼວງ ລອນດອນ ເມື່ອວັນທີ 29 ກັນຍາ 2016.
EIM 285 rule of thumb
English in a Minute: EIM 285 Rule of Thumb

Welcome to English in a Minute

The thumb is the shortest finger on your hand…

RULE OF THUMB

But what does a thumb have to do with...rules?

Person 1: I thought you were supposed to be in Mexico City for your friend’s wedding.

Person 2: Yeah...about that...I missed my flight last night. I thought getting there 40 minutes early would be enough time, but it wasn’t…

Person 1: For international flights, the rule of thumb is to get to the airport two or even three hours early!

Person 2: Unfortunately, your advice comes about ten hours late, Jonathan.

A “rule of thumb” is a general estimate. It is not scientific or exact. Many people think this expression came from an old English law that permitted a husband to beat his wife with something no thicker than a thumb. But in reality, this expression comes from using body parts as units of measure. In our example, Jonathan tells Anna that a good rule of thumb is to arrive at the airport two hours early.

And that’s English in a Minute!

ທ່ານນັກຮຽນນັກສຶກສາທັງຫຼາຍ ສຳນວນພາສາອັງກິດສຳລັບທ່ານໃນມື້ນີ້ແມ່ນຄຳວ່າ

RULE OF THUMB

SL: RULE OF THUMB

The thumb is the shortest finger on your hand…

ຄຳວ່າ thumb ແປວ່າ ໂປ້ມື ເປັນນີ້ວມືທີ່ສັ້ນກວ່າໝູ່ໃນມືຂອງເຮົາ.

But what does a thumb have to do with...rules?

ຄັນຊັ້ນ ຄຳວ່າ thumb ຫຼື ນີ້ວໂປ້ ມັນມີສ່ວນກ່ຽວຂ້ອງແນວໃດກັບຄຳວ່າ rules ຫຼືກົດເກນ ຫຼືກົດລະບຽບ.

Person 1: I thought you were supposed to be in Mexico City for your friend’s wedding.

ກະດຽວວ່າ ເຈົ້າໄປແຕ່ງງານໝູ່ເຈົ້າ ຢູ່ເມືອງເມັກຊິກໂກພໍແຮງແລ້ວ ຄືເຈົ້າຍັງຢູ່ໜີຢູ່.

Person 2: Yeah...about that...I missed my flight last night. I thought getting there 40 minutes early would be enough time, but it wasn’t…

ເວົ້າເຖິງເຣື່ອງນັ້ນ ຂ້ອຍຕົກເຮືອບິນມື້ຄືນນີ້ ຂ້ອຍວ່າໄປເຖິງກ່ອນ 40 ນາທີກໍພໍແລ້ວ ແຕ່ຄວາມຈິງມັນບໍ່ເປັນແນວນັ້ນ.

Person 1: For international flights, the rule of thumb is to get to the airport two or even three hours early!

ສຳລັບການບິນສາກົນ ກົດເກນທົ່ວໄປແມ່ນ ເຈົ້າຕ້ອງໄດ້ເຖິງເດິ່ນເຮືອບິນກ່ອນສອງຫຼືສາມຊົ່ວໂມງ.

Person 2: Unfortunately, your advice comes about ten hours late, Jonathan.

ເຮັດຫຍັງບໍ່ໄດ້ແລ້ວ ຄຳແນະນຳຂອງເຈົ້າມັນຊ້າໄປປະມານ ສິບຊົ່ວໂມງແລ້ວ ໂຈນາຕັນ.

A “rule of thumb” is a general estimate. It is not scientific or exact.

A “rule of thumb” ແປວ່າ “ກົດເກນທົ່ວໄປ” ເປັນການຄຳນວນແບບກວ້າງໆຊື່ໆ. ມັນບໍ່ແມ່ນແບວິທະຍາສາດ ຫຼືມີຄວາມແມ່ນຍຳແຕ່ຢ່າງໃດ.

This expression comes from using body parts as units of measure.

ສຳນວນນີ້ ໄດ້ມາຈາກການໃຊ້ພາກສ່ວນພາກສ່ວນນຶ່ງຂອງຮ່າງກາຍເປັນເຄື່ອງວັດແທກ.

RULE OF THUMB

ບັດນີ້ລອງຫັດເວົ້າສຳນວນນີ້ເບິ່ງເໜະາທ່ານ

Person 1: For international flights, the rule of thumb is to get to the airport two or even three hours early!

Music: ……………….

SL: For international flights, the rule of thumb is to get to the airport two or even three hours early!

ສຳລັບກົດເກນທົ່ວໄປໃນວັດທະນະທຳລາວກໍມີຫຼາຍຢ່າງຢູ່ເໜາະທ່ານ. ລອງຄິດເບິ່ງວ່າມີຫຽັງແດ່ ແລ້ວເຮັດໃຫ້ປະຫຽກນີ້ສົມບູນເບິ່ງ: For …. , the rule of thumb is ………

ຄຳວ່າ units of measure ແປວ່າຫົວໜ່ວຍໃນການວັດແທກ ເຊັ່ນ ແມັດນຶ່ງມີຮ້ອຍຊັງຕີແມັດ ກິໂລນຶ່ງ ມີພັນກຣາມ ນໍ້າລີດນຶ່ງ ນໍ້າມັນແອັຊຊັງລີດນຶ່ງດັ່ງນີ້ເປັນຕົ້ນ units of measure.

And that’s English in a Minute!

