ອົງການ​ກຸສົນນຶ່ງ​ເຕືອນ​ວ່າ ​ເດັກນ້ອຍ​ໂຣຮິງ​ຢາ​ທີ່ເ​ກີດ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ສູນ​ອົບ​ພະຍົບ ​ແລະ​ບ່ອນຢູ່

​ອ​າ​ໄສ​ຊົ່ວຄາວທັງຫລາຍ​ໃນ​ປີນີ້ "ຈະ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ສະພາບ​ທີ່​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ສ່ຽງ​ເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນ​ໃນ​ການ​

ເຈັບ​ປ່ວຍ, ​ເປັນ​ໂຣກຂາດ​ອາຫານ ​ຕັ້ງ​ແຕ່​ມື້​ເກີດ ​ແລະ​ເພາະສະນັ້ນ ​ພວກ​ເຂົາຈະ​ເສຍ

​ຊີວິດ​ກ່ອນ​ອາຍຸ​ໄດ້ 5 ປີ."



ທ່ານນາງເຣໂຊລ ຄຳມິງສ໌ (Rachael Cummings) ທີ່​ປຶກສາ​ດ້ານ​ສາທາລະນະ​ສຸກ

ປະ​ຈໍາ​ອົງການ Save the Children ກ່າວ​ໃນວັນ​ສຸກ​ມື້ນີ້ວ່າ "ສູນ​ຕ່າງໆ ​ແມ່ນ​ຂາດ​ສຸ

ຂະ​ອະນາ​ໄມ ​ແລະເປັນ​ພື້ນຖານ​ໃຫ້​ແກ່​ການ​ເກີດ​ພະ​ຍາດ​ເຊັ່ນ ​ໂຣກຄໍຕີບ, ​ໂຣກຫັດ ຫລືຕຸ່ມໝາກສຸກໝາກໃສ ​ແລະ​ທ້ອງຂີ້ຮາກ ທີ່ເດັກນ້ອຍ​ເກີດ​ໃໝ່ມັກ​ຕິດ​ໄດ້​ງາຍ​ນັ້ນ.

ນີ້ບໍ່​ແມ່ນ​ບ່ອນ​ທີ່​ເດັກນ້ອຍ​ເກີດ​ມາ​ເລີຍ." ທ່ານນາງ ​ເວົ້າວ່າສະພາບ​ການ​ທີ່​ເດັກນ້ອຍ​

ເຫລົ່ານີ້ຈະ​ດໍາລົງ​ຊີວິດ​ຢູ່ "​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ເປັນຕາ​ອີ່ດູ​ຕົນ​ຫລາຍ​ອີ່ຫລີ."



ອົງການ​ກຸສົນ​ດັ່ງກ່າວ​ຍັງ​ເວົ້າອີກ​ວ່າ ຄາດ​ວ່າ​ຈະ​ມີ​ເດັກນ້ອຍ​ຊາວ​ໂຣຮິງ​ຢາກ​ຫລາຍ

​ກວ່າ 48,000 ຄົນ ​ເກີດ​ມາ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ປະ​ເທດ​ບັງ​ກລາ​ແດັສ ​ໃນ​ປີນີ້.



​ໃນ​ເດືອນ​ແລ້ວນີ້ ການ​ສໍາ​ຫລວດ​ຂອງອົງການຢູນີແຊັຟ UNICEF ​ໄດ້​ເປີດ​ເຜີຍ​ໃຫ້​ຮູ້​ວ່າ

ມີ​ເດັກນ້ອຍອາຍຸຕໍ່າກວ່າ 5 ປີ ຫລາຍ​ເຖິງ 25 ​ເປີ​ເຊັນ ຢູ່​ໃນ​ເຂດ Bazar ຂອງ​ເມືອງ

Cox, ​ໃນ​ບັງ​ກລາ​ແດັສ ທີ່​ທົນ​ທຸກ​ຕໍ່​ໂຣກຂາດ​ອາຫານ​ຢ່າງໜັກ ແລະ​ເກືອ​ບຮອດ​ເຄິ່ງ

ນຶ່ງ​ ​ເປັນ​ໂຣກເລືອດ​ຈາງ. 40 ​ເປີ​ເຊັນ​ຂອງ​ເດັກນ້ອຍ​ໃນ​ນັ້ນ ​ເປັນ​ໂຣກຖອກທ້ອງ ​ແລະ

60 ​ເປີ​ເຊັນ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເດັກນ້ອຍ​ແມ່ນ​ມີ​ລະບົບ​ຫາຍ​ໃຈທີ່​ຖືກ​ຕິດເຊື້ອ ຫລື​ອັກ​ເສບ​ຢ່າງ

​ແຮງ.

ທ່ານນາງຄຳມິງສ໌ ກ່າວວ່າ ສູນຕ່າງໆເຫຼົ່ານີ້ແມ່ນຕ້ອງການຄວາມຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອຢ່າງຫຼວງ

ຫຼາຍ.

ອົງການ Save the Children ມີສຸກສາລາປະຊາຄົມຢູ່ 9 ແຫ່ງໃນເຂດ Bazar ຂອງ

​ເມືອງ Cox ທີ່ມີພວກນາຍໝໍ ນາງພະຍາບານ ແລະນາງຜະດຸງຄັນປະຈຳການຢູ່. ນອກ

ນັ້ນແລ້ວ ອົງການກຸສົນດັ່ງກ່າວຍັງບ່ອນຫລິ້ນ ບ່ອນພັກຜ່ອນ ແລະບ່ອນຮຽນສຳລັບ

ພວກເດັກນ້ອຍຊາວໂຣຮິງຢາຫຼາຍກວ່າ 50 ແຫ່ງ ຢູ່ໃນສູນຕ່າງໆ.

A charity warns that Rohingya babies born in refugee camps and makeshift settlements this year "from day one will be at an increased risk of getting sick, suffering malnutrition and therefore dying before the age of five."



Rachael Cummings, a Save the Children health advisor, said Friday, "The camps have poor sanitation and are a breeding ground for diseases like diphtheria, measles and cholera, to which newborn babies are particularly vulnerable. This is no place for a child to be born." She says the conditions under which the children will live are "truly heartbreaking."



The charity says more than 48,000 Rohingya babies are expected to be born in Bangladesh this year.



Last month, a UNICEF survey revealed that up to 25 percent of children under the age of five at camps in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, were suffering from from acute malnutrition and nearly half of the children had anemia. Forty percent of the children had diarrhea and 60 percent had acute respiratory infections.



Cummings says the needs at the camps are "simply enormous."



Save the Children runs a network of nine community health stations in Cox's Bazar staffed with doctor, nurses and midwives. In addition the charity runs more than 50 child friendly spaces, child play areas and early learning programs for Rohingya children in the camps.



Myanmar's military has been accused of launching a scorched earth campaign in August against Rohingya villages in response to attacks on Myanmar police outposts by Rohingya militants.



Rohingya refugees have told human rights workers of a host of atrocities committed by security forces, including random shootings, rapes and the burning down of homes and entire villages. Myanmar dismisses the stories as exaggerated, and the army has cleared itself of any abuses.



The United Nations has described the reported actions carried out by Myanmar forces as "a textbook case of ethnic cleansing."



The Rohingya minority has been denied citizenship and other rights in Buddhist-majority Myanmar.



Myanmar views the Rohingya as immigrants from Bangladesh, despite the fact that many families have lived in Myanmar for generations.