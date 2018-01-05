Copy and paste the embed code below. The code changes based on your selection.
ອົງການກຸສົນນຶ່ງເຕືອນວ່າ ເດັກນ້ອຍໂຣຮິງຢາທີ່ເກີດຢູ່ໃນສູນອົບພະຍົບ ແລະບ່ອນຢູ່
ອາໄສຊົ່ວຄາວທັງຫລາຍໃນປີນີ້ "ຈະຢູ່ໃນສະພາບທີ່ມີຄວາມສ່ຽງເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນໃນການ
ເຈັບປ່ວຍ, ເປັນໂຣກຂາດອາຫານ ຕັ້ງແຕ່ມື້ເກີດ ແລະເພາະສະນັ້ນ ພວກເຂົາຈະເສຍ
ຊີວິດກ່ອນອາຍຸໄດ້ 5 ປີ."
ທ່ານນາງເຣໂຊລ ຄຳມິງສ໌ (Rachael Cummings) ທີ່ປຶກສາດ້ານສາທາລະນະສຸກ
ປະຈໍາອົງການ Save the Children ກ່າວໃນວັນສຸກມື້ນີ້ວ່າ "ສູນຕ່າງໆ ແມ່ນຂາດສຸ
ຂະອະນາໄມ ແລະເປັນພື້ນຖານໃຫ້ແກ່ການເກີດພະຍາດເຊັ່ນ ໂຣກຄໍຕີບ, ໂຣກຫັດ ຫລືຕຸ່ມໝາກສຸກໝາກໃສ ແລະທ້ອງຂີ້ຮາກ ທີ່ເດັກນ້ອຍເກີດໃໝ່ມັກຕິດໄດ້ງາຍນັ້ນ.
ນີ້ບໍ່ແມ່ນບ່ອນທີ່ເດັກນ້ອຍເກີດມາເລີຍ." ທ່ານນາງ ເວົ້າວ່າສະພາບການທີ່ເດັກນ້ອຍ
ເຫລົ່ານີ້ຈະດໍາລົງຊີວິດຢູ່ "ເຮັດໃຫ້ເປັນຕາອີ່ດູຕົນຫລາຍອີ່ຫລີ."
ອົງການກຸສົນດັ່ງກ່າວຍັງເວົ້າອີກວ່າ ຄາດວ່າຈະມີເດັກນ້ອຍຊາວໂຣຮິງຢາກຫລາຍ
ກວ່າ 48,000 ຄົນ ເກີດມາຢູ່ໃນປະເທດບັງກລາແດັສ ໃນປີນີ້.
ໃນເດືອນແລ້ວນີ້ ການສໍາຫລວດຂອງອົງການຢູນີແຊັຟ UNICEF ໄດ້ເປີດເຜີຍໃຫ້ຮູ້ວ່າ
ມີເດັກນ້ອຍອາຍຸຕໍ່າກວ່າ 5 ປີ ຫລາຍເຖິງ 25 ເປີເຊັນ ຢູ່ໃນເຂດ Bazar ຂອງເມືອງ
Cox, ໃນບັງກລາແດັສ ທີ່ທົນທຸກຕໍ່ໂຣກຂາດອາຫານຢ່າງໜັກ ແລະເກືອບຮອດເຄິ່ງ
ນຶ່ງ ເປັນໂຣກເລືອດຈາງ. 40 ເປີເຊັນຂອງເດັກນ້ອຍໃນນັ້ນ ເປັນໂຣກຖອກທ້ອງ ແລະ
60 ເປີເຊັນຂອງພວກເດັກນ້ອຍແມ່ນມີລະບົບຫາຍໃຈທີ່ຖືກຕິດເຊື້ອ ຫລືອັກເສບຢ່າງ
ແຮງ.
ທ່ານນາງຄຳມິງສ໌ ກ່າວວ່າ ສູນຕ່າງໆເຫຼົ່ານີ້ແມ່ນຕ້ອງການຄວາມຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອຢ່າງຫຼວງ
ຫຼາຍ.
ອົງການ Save the Children ມີສຸກສາລາປະຊາຄົມຢູ່ 9 ແຫ່ງໃນເຂດ Bazar ຂອງ
ເມືອງ Cox ທີ່ມີພວກນາຍໝໍ ນາງພະຍາບານ ແລະນາງຜະດຸງຄັນປະຈຳການຢູ່. ນອກ
ນັ້ນແລ້ວ ອົງການກຸສົນດັ່ງກ່າວຍັງບ່ອນຫລິ້ນ ບ່ອນພັກຜ່ອນ ແລະບ່ອນຮຽນສຳລັບ
ພວກເດັກນ້ອຍຊາວໂຣຮິງຢາຫຼາຍກວ່າ 50 ແຫ່ງ ຢູ່ໃນສູນຕ່າງໆ.
A charity warns that Rohingya babies born in refugee camps and makeshift settlements this year "from day one will be at an increased risk of getting sick, suffering malnutrition and therefore dying before the age of five."
Rachael Cummings, a Save the Children health advisor, said Friday, "The camps have poor sanitation and are a breeding ground for diseases like diphtheria, measles and cholera, to which newborn babies are particularly vulnerable. This is no place for a child to be born." She says the conditions under which the children will live are "truly heartbreaking."
The charity says more than 48,000 Rohingya babies are expected to be born in Bangladesh this year.
Last month, a UNICEF survey revealed that up to 25 percent of children under the age of five at camps in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, were suffering from from acute malnutrition and nearly half of the children had anemia. Forty percent of the children had diarrhea and 60 percent had acute respiratory infections.
Cummings says the needs at the camps are "simply enormous."
Save the Children runs a network of nine community health stations in Cox's Bazar staffed with doctor, nurses and midwives. In addition the charity runs more than 50 child friendly spaces, child play areas and early learning programs for Rohingya children in the camps.
Myanmar's military has been accused of launching a scorched earth campaign in August against Rohingya villages in response to attacks on Myanmar police outposts by Rohingya militants.
Rohingya refugees have told human rights workers of a host of atrocities committed by security forces, including random shootings, rapes and the burning down of homes and entire villages. Myanmar dismisses the stories as exaggerated, and the army has cleared itself of any abuses.
The United Nations has described the reported actions carried out by Myanmar forces as "a textbook case of ethnic cleansing."
The Rohingya minority has been denied citizenship and other rights in Buddhist-majority Myanmar.
Myanmar views the Rohingya as immigrants from Bangladesh, despite the fact that many families have lived in Myanmar for generations.
