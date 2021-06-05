ເຮືອນຄົວ ທີ່ມີຫຸ່ນຍົນຄົວກິນ ອາດຈະປ່ຽນແປງ ການປຸງແຕ່ງອາຫານ ຢູ່ໃນເຮືອນ ແລະຮ້ານອາຫານຕ່າງໆ ໄດ້

ເຮືອນຄົວທີ່ມີຫຸ່ນຍົນເຮັດວຽກຢ່າງເຕັມສ່ວນກັບພໍ່ຄົວຫຸ່ນຍົນທີ່ສາມາດປຸງແຕ່ງອາຫານຫລາຍພັນຖ້ວຍໄດ້ອາດຈະເປັນສິ່ງທີ່ພາໃຫ້ເກີດຄວາມປ່ຽນແປງໃນເຮືອນ ແລະຮ້ານອາຫານຕ່າງໆ ຢູ່ໃນທົ່ວໂລກ. ນັກຂ່າວຂອງວີໂອເອ Julie Taboh ມີລາຍລະອຽດເພີ່ມເຕີມ ຊຶ່ງບົວສະຫວັນ ຈະນໍາມາສະເໜີທ່ານ ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ມີຜູ້ໃດແດ່ທີ່ຈະບໍ່ຄິດຝັນຢາກໃຫ້ມີພໍ່ຄົວສ່ວນຕົວຂອງຕົນເອງ ເຮັດອາຫານອັນແຊບຊ້ອຍ ມາຕັ້ງໃສ່ໜ້າໃຫ້ກິນ ໃນທັນທີທີ່ໄດ້ເຫັນນັ້ນໂລດ?

ດຽວນີ້, ມີຫຸ່ນຍົນສຳລັບເຮັດສິ່ງນັ້ນແລ້ວ…

ໂມລີ (Molly), ຫ້ອງຄົວຫຸ່ນຍົນ ທີ່ມີຜູ້ເຮັດອາຫານທີ່ເປັນຫຸ່ນຍົນ ສາມາດເຮັດອາຫານຫລາຍພັນຖ້ວຍ ໂດຍໃຊ້ທັກສະຂອງພໍ່ຄົວແມ່ຄົວໄດ້, ອີງຕາມຄໍາເວົ້າ ຂອງຜູ້ທີ່ປະດິດມັນຂຶ້ນມາ, ທ່ານມາກ ໂອລີນິກ (Mark Oleynik).

ທ່ານມາກ ໂອລີນິກ, ຜູ້ປະດິດຫ້ອງຄົວຫຸ່ນຍົນ ໂມລີ ໄດ້ໂອ້ລົມກັບວີໂອເອຜ່ານທາງ Skype ວ່າ:

"ນັ້ນແມ່ນຄວາມຄິດທີ່ຢູ່ເບື້ອງຫລັງເຮືອນຄົວອັນນີ້ ເມື່ອທ່ານສາມາດຮັບປະທານອາຫານທີ່ຫາກໍ່ເຮັດມາສົດໆ ໃໝ່ໆ ໄດ້ທຸກເວລາທີ່ທ່ານຕ້ອງການ, ໃນກາງເວັນ ແລະກາງຄືນ ຈາກຫລາຍທາງເລືອກສົມຄວນ."

ຫຸ່ນຍົນດຶງເອົາສູດອາຫານຫລາຍພັນສູດອອກມາຈາກຖານຂໍ້ມູນ … …ແລະໄດ້ຖືກຈັດໃຫ້ມີການຮຽນແບບເຄື່ອນໄຫວຕ່າງໆ… …ຂອງພໍ່ຄົວທີ່ແທ້ຈິງ.

ທ່ານ ທີມ ແອນເດີສັນ (Tim Anderson), ຜູ້ປະດິດສ້າງອາຫານ ແລະເປັນຜູ້ ຮັບລາງວັນຊະນະເລີດໃນການແຂ່ງຂັນພໍ່ຄົວ BBC Master ທີ່ມີຊື່ສຽງໂດ່ງດັງ (ໃນປີ 2011) ມີບົດບາດສຳຄັນທີ່ບໍ່ສາມາດແຍກອອກກັນໄດ້ໃນການພັດທະນາຫ້ອງຄົວ.

ທ່ານແອນເດີສັນ, ຜູ້ໄດ້ຮັບລາງວັນຊະນະເລີດກ່າວວ່າ:

“ເນື່ອງຈາກວ່າ ມັນອີງໃສ່ມືຂອງມະນຸດ, ມັນມີທ່າແຮງທີ່ຈະເຮັດວຽກໃດກໍໄດ້ຢູ່ ໃນເຮືອນຄົວ, ແລະມັນຈະເປີດໂອກາດທຸກອັນ ທີ່ຈະເຮັດໄດ້ໃຫ້ພໍ່ຄົວ ແມ່ຄົວ ສາມາດເຮັດວຽກອື່ນໆ ແລະມີຫົວຄິດປະດິດສ້າງຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນ, ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າ​ຄິດວ່າ."

ທ່ານໂອລີນິກ ເວົ້າວ່າ ມັນບໍ່ແມ່ນເປັນຍ້ອນວ່າ ມະນຸດບໍ່ສາມາດເຮັດວຽກດຽວ ກັນນີ້ໄດ້ດອກ.

ທ່ານໂອລີນິກ ກ່າວຜ່ານທາງ SKYPE ອີກວ່າ:

“ເພາະເຄື່ອງຈັກມັນດີຫຼາຍ ໃນການຮຽນແບບ ແລະຜະລິດສິ່ງໃໝ່ອອກມາ. ເຄື່ອງຈັກ [ບໍ່] ເຮັດຜິດຫຼາຍ, ເຄື່ອງຈັກສາມາດເຮັດວຽກໄດ້ຕະຫລາດ 24 ຊົ່ວໂມງໃນ 7 ມື້, ແລະຜະລິດຜົນຂອງເຄື່ອງຈັກມັນກໍ່ເຮັດໄດ້ຫລາຍກວ່າຄົນເຮັດ.”

ແລະມັນກໍ່ຍັງເຮັດໄດ້ຫຼາຍຢ່າງອີກ.

ທ່ານໂອລີນິກ ກ່າວຜ່ານທາງ SKYPE ຕໍ່ໄປອີກວ່າ:

“ຖ້າທ່ານຢາກໃຫ້ເຮັດການຈືນອາຫານມັນກໍຈະຈືນໃຫ້. ຖ້າທ່ານຢາກໃຫ້ມີການ ເຮັດເສັ້ນໝີ່ພາສຕາ, ພວກເຮົາກໍສາມາດເຮັດພາສຕາໃຫ້ໄດ້, ຖ້າທ່ານຕ້ອງການເຮັດຣີຊອດໂຕ (risotto) ພວກເຮົາສາມາດເຮັດຣີຊອດໂຕ (risotto) ໃຫ້. ບໍ່ສຳຄັນວ່າ ມັນຈະແມ່ນຫຍັງທີ່ທ່ານສາມາດເອົາໃສ່ໃນຫັ້ນໄດ້, ເຄື່ອງກໍສາມາດເຮັດງານໄດ້."

ແຮງຈູງໃຈຂອງທ່ານໂອລີນິກ (Oleynik) ສຳລັບການປະດິດສ້າງຂອງທານຄື ຫຍັງ?

ທ່ານອະທິບາຍຜ່ານທາງ SKYPE ວ່າ:

“ອາຫານ! ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າເປັນຄົນມັກກິນອາຫານຫລາຍທີ່ສຸດ! ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຕ້ອງການມີອາຫານອັນນີ້ ໃນຕອນທີ່ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຢາກໄດ້ມັນຫັ້ນໂລດ, ບໍ່ແມ່ນໃນເວລາທີ່ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າສາມາດຫາມັນໄດ້.”

ເຊິ່ງແມ່ນຄວາມຄິດທັງໝົດທີ່ຢູ່ເບື້ອງຫລັງຂອງຫ້ອງຄົວອັນນັ້ນ.

ທ່ານ ແອນເດີສັນ ໃຫ້ຄໍາເຫັນວ່າ:

"ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າດີໃຈທີ່ໄດ້ເຫັນຜູ້ຄົນໃນທົ່ວໂລກກິນອາຫານແບບດຽວກັນກັບອາຫານທີ່ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າມັກຫລາຍທີ່ສຸດ ແລະຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າ ແທ້ຈິງແລ້ວ ຈະເຮັດໃຫ້ຄົນທົ່ວໂລກມາເຕົ້າໂຮມກັນໄດ້ໂດຍທ່ອງແທ້."

A fully robotic kitchen with a robot chef that can cook thousands of dishes could be a game changer in homes and restaurants around the world.

Who hasn’t dreamt of having their own personal chef to whip up tasty meals at a moment’s notice?

Well now, there’s a robot for that…

Moley ((Molly)) Robotic Kitchen with a robot cook can create thousands of dishes with the skill of a master chef, says its inventor, Mark Oleynik.

Mark Oleynik, Inventor, Moley Robotic Kitchen:

“That’s the idea behind this kitchen when you can get freshly cooked meal[s] anytime you need, day and night, ((00:15:00)) from the [[a]] good number of potential choices.”

The robot draws from a database of thousands of recipes…… and is programmed to mimic the movements…of a real chef.

Tim Anderson, culinary innovator and winner of the prestigious BBC Master Chef competition (in 2011) played an integral role in the kitchen’s development.

Tim Anderson, Award-Winning Chef:

“Because of how it’s based on human hands, it’s got the potential to do just about any job in the kitchen ((26:25), and that would open up all kinds of possibilities for the chefs to do other things and be more creative, I think.”

It’s not because humans can’t do the same job, says Oleynik… SKYPE:

Mark Oleynik, Inventor, Moley Robotic Kitchen:

“It’s because the machine is very good for copying and reproducing things. The machine [[does]] not make a lot of mistakes, [[the]] machine can work 24/7, and the productivity of [[the]] machine is much bigger.”

And it’s also multifunctional. SKYPE:

Mark Oleynik, Inventor, Moley Robotic Kitchen:

“If you want a frying station, it will do fry. If you want to have a pasta station, we can do pasta, if you want to do risotto, we can do risotto. Doesn't matter what you can put inside, machine can operate it.”

Oleynik’s motivation for his invention? SKYPE:

Mark Oleynik, Inventor, Moley Robotic Kitchen:

“Food! I'm a food lover! I want to have this food just when I want it, not when I can get it.”

Which is the whole idea behind the kitchen.



Tim Anderson, Award-Winning Chef: “I’d just be happy to see people around the world eating the same food that I love, and I think that genuinely will bring people together around the world.”