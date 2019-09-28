ເມືອງຫັນທິງຕັນພາກຄ໌ (Huntington Park) ຢູ່ໃນລັດຄາລິຟໍເນຍຈ້າງຕຳຫລວດຄົນໃໝ່ຜູ້ນຶ່ງມາເຮັດວຽກລາດຕະເວນສວນສາທາລະນະຕ່າງໆ ຢູ່ໃນທ້ອງຖິ່ນນັ້ນ. ລາວເຮັດໜ້າທີ່ຂອງຕົນຢູ່ຕະຫລອດເວລາ ແລະກວດກາເບິ່ງ ສວນສາທາລະນະຕະຫລອດ 24 ຊົ່ວໂມງ ເພື່ອໃຫ້ແນ່ໃຈວ່າ ທຸກສິ່ງທຸກຢ່າງຮຽບຮ້ອຍດີ. Khrystyna Shevchenko,
ນັກຂ່າວວີໂອເອ ໄດ້ພົບກັບຕຳຫລວດທີ່ດີເລີດຄົນນີ້ ແລະສັງເກດເບິ່ງ ໃນເວລາລາວເຮັດ
ວຽກ ຊຶ່ງບົວສະຫວັນຈະນຳລາຍລະອຽດກ່ຽວກັບເລື້ອງນີ້ມາສະເໜີທ່ານໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.
ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຄົນໃໝ່ ຢູ່ໃນຫ້ອງການຕຳຫລວດ ຂອງເມືອງຫັນທິງຕັນພາກຄ໌ (Huntington Park) ຢູ່ໃນລັດຄາລິຟໍເນຍ ທຳການລາດຕະເວນສວນສາທາລະນະຕ່າງໆ ຢູ່ໃນທ້ອງຖິ່ນຕະຫລອດ 24 ຊົ່ວໂມງ ໃນ 7 ມື້ຕໍ່ອາທິດ. ລາວບໍ່ຕ້ອງການພັກຜ່ອນ, ບໍ່ມີການພັກເພື່ອດື່ມກາເຟ, ບໍ່ຕ້ອງການເງິນເດືອນ ຫລືປະກັນໄພສຸຂະພາບ ແລະເປັນເຊັ່ນນັ້ນກໍຍ້ອນວ່າ ລາວແມ່ນຕຳຫລວດຫຸ່ນຍົນ ຫລື robocop!
ຜູ້ບັນຊາການຕຳຫລວດຂອງເມືອງຫັນທິງຕັນພາກຄ໌ (Huntington Park) ເວົ້າວ່າ ການປະຕິບັດໜ້າທີ່ຕົ້ນຕໍຂອງຕຳຫລວດຫຸ່ນຍົນ ຫລື Robocop ກໍຄື ກວດກາ ແລະຖ່າຍຮູບເອົາສິ່ງທີ່ຢູ່ອ້ອມແອ້ມສວນສາທາລະນະນັ້ນ.
ທ່ານຄົສເມ ໂລຊາໂນ (Cosme Lozano), ຜູ້ບັນຊາການຕຳຫລວດຂອງເມືອງຫັນທິງຕັນພາກຄ໌ (Huntington Park) ກ່າວວ່າ:
"ກ້ອງຖ່າຍຮູບທີ່ເຫັນພາບແຈ້ງໃນຕອນກາງຄືນໄດ້ບັນທຶກພາບໃນມຸມ 360 ອົງສາໄວ້. ມັນຍັງມີປຸ່ມເພື່ອກົດບອກເຫດຮ້າຍທີ່ຢູ່ໃນໜີ້, ສະນັ້ນ ເມື່ອໃດຫາກມີຄົນທີ່ຕ້ອງການຄວາມຊ່ວຍເຫລືອ ແລະເຂົາເຈົ້າຢາກຈະພົວພັນຫາສູນກາງສື່ສານຂອງພວກເຮົາ ເຂົາເຈົ້າກໍສາມາດເຮັດແນວນັ້ນໄດ້ ໂດຍການໃຊ້ປຸ່ມກົດ ບອກເຫດຮ້າຍນີ້. ມີຄົນທີ່ຄອຍຕິດຕາມເບິ່ງຢູ່ສົ້ນເບື້ອງນັ້ນ."
ຕຳຫລວດຫຸ່ນຍົນເຮັດວຽກ 24 ຊົ່ວໂມງຕໍ່ມື້ ແລະສາກໝໍ້ໄຟພາຍໃນຕົວໄດ້. ການຕັ້ງໂປຣແກຣມພະນັກງານໃໝ່ສຸດຄົນນີ້ແມ່ນງ່າຍ ແລະກໍປ່ຽນແປງໂປຣ ແກຣມ ຫລື software ໄດ້ຖ້າຫາກຈຳເປັນ. ຄ່າສ້ອມແປງຕຳຫລວດຫຸ່ນຍົນ ຕົກຢູ່ປະມານ 75,000 ໂດລາຕໍ່ປີ.
ທ່ານຄົສເມ ໂລຊາໂນ (Cosme Lozano) ກ່າວເພີ້ມອີກວ່າ:
"ມັນເດີນທາງໄປທົ່ວສວນສາທາລະນະ, ມັນເປັນແລວທາງທີ່ຖືກຕັ້ງໂປຣແກຣມໃຫ້ເດີນໄປ ແຕ່ວ່າ ພວກເຮົາກໍສາມາດທີ່ຈະປ່ຽນແລວຂອງມັນໄດ້ ແລະ ບາງເທື່ອ ກໍປັບມັນໃຫ້ເຂົ້າກັບກິດຈະກຳຫລາຍອັນແຕກຕ່ງກັນທີ່ພວກເຮົາຮູ້ຈັກວ່າມີ ຕາມພາຍຫລັງ. ສະນັ້ນ, ເມື່ອເຫັນວ່າມີຄົນຜູ້ນຶ່ງຍ່າງມາ, ຄັນມັນຮູ້ສຶກວ່າເຂົ້າ ມາໃກ້ໂພດມັນກໍຈະຢຸດຢູ່ບຶດໜຶ່ງກ່ອນ…ແລ້ວ ກໍເວົ້າວ່າ... Good morning! ຊຶງແປວ່າ ສະບາຍດີຕອນເຊົ້າ!"
ຕຳຫລວດຫຸ່ນຍົນທີ່ວ່ານີ້ ຍັງບັນທຶກປ້າຍລົດທີ່ແລ່ນຜ່ານມາ ແລະກວດກາເບິ່ງມັນ ໂດຍເອົາແລໃສ່ກັບປ້າຍລົດທີ່ຖືກລັກໄປ ທີ່ບັນທຶກໄວ້ບ່ອນເກັບກຳຂໍ້ມູນຢູ່ໃນອິນເຕີແນັດອີກດ້ວຍ. ມັນຍັງສາມາດຊອກຫາໂທລະສັບມືຖືຫຍີ່ຫໍ້ iPhone ທີ່ເສຍໄປໄດ້ອີກ ເພາະມັນສາມາດກຳນົດທີ່ຢູ່ຂອງໂທລະສັບມືຖືສະຫລາດຂອງຄອມພິວເຕີຫຍີ່ຫໍ້ແມັກໄດ້.
ນາງໄບຣແອນນາ (Brianna) ທີ່ອາໄສຢູ່ໃນເມືອງຫັນທິງຕັນພາກຄ໌ (Huntington Park) ເວົ້າວ່າ: "ຖ້າມີເຫດການຜິດປົກກະຕິເກີດຂຶ້ນ ຕຳຫລວດກໍສາມາດເຫັນມັນໄດ້ຈາກຫຸ່ນຍົນ. ແລະຈາກນັ້ນຕຳຫລວດກໍຈະມາ ແລະຄົ້ນຄິດເບິ່ງວ່າ ມີຫຍັງເກີດຂຶ້ນຕໍ່ພວກເຮົາ."
ຕຳຫລວດຫຸ່ນຍົນ ບໍ່ສາມາດໃຊ້ແທນໃຫ້ມະນຸດທີ່ກຳກັບສະພາບໄດ້. ເປົ້າໝາຍທັງໝົດກໍແມ່ນໃຫ້ຕຳຫລວດສາມາດມີເວລາເຮັດໃນສິ່ງທີ່ເຄື່ອງຈັກເຮັດບໍ່ໄດ້ນັ້ນ ຫລາຍຂຶ້ນ.
ນາງຄາຣິນາ ມາຊຽສ (Karina Macias), ເຈົ້າເມືອງຫັນທິງຕັນເວົ້າວ່າ:
"ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ເຫັນຫຸ່ນຍົນຢູ່ໃນກອງປະຊຸມບັ້ນນຶ່ງ ແລະພວກເຮົາກໍຕັດສິນໃຈວ່າມັນອາດຈະເປັນສິ່ງນຶ່ງທີ່ອາດໃຊ້ການໄດ້ສຳລັບສວນສາທາລະນະຕ່າງໆ ເພາະພວກເຮົາມີຄວາມເປັນຫ່ວງໃນດ້ານຄວາມປອດໄພຕະຫລອດມາ. ສວນສາທາລະນະແຫ່ງນີ້ ເປັນສວນທີ່ໃຫຍ່ທີ່ສຸດ ສະນັ້ນ ພວກເຮົາຈຶ່ງຢາກຈະມີຕາຫລາຍໜ່ວຍຊຸດນຶ່ງເພີ້ມອີກ ເພື່ອຈະຊ່ວຍພະແນກຕຳຫລວດໃຫ້ລາດຕະເວນຕະຫລອດ 24 ຊົ່ວໂມງຢູ່ໃນທັງ 7 ມື້ ໄດ້."
ບັນດາຜູ້ປະດິດຕຳຫລວດຫຸ່ນຍົນເຊື່ອວ່າ ຫຸ່ນຍົນໃນລຸ້ນນີ້ ທີ່ເອີ້ນວ່າ K5 ຈະເປັນການດີທີ່ສຸດ ຖ້າໃຊ້ຢູ່ໃນສະຖານທີ່ຕ່າງໆ ເຊັ່ນໂຮງໝໍ, ລານຈອດລົດ, ສວນສາທາລະນະ ແລະສະໜາມບິນ. ທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ປາກົດວ່າ ມັນກໍໃຊ້ການໄດ້ດີສົມຄວນຢູ່.
ອ່ານຂ່າວນີ້ເພີ້ມເປັນພາສາອັງກິດຢູ່ລຸ່ມນີ້
The city of Huntington Park in the state of California has hired a new police office to patrol local parks. It's always on duty and monitors the park 24 hours a day to make sure things are in order. Khrystyna Shevchenko met with this supercop and watched him work. Anna Rice narrates her story.
A new officer with the Huntington Park police patrols local parks 24 hours a day 7 days a week. He doesn't need rest, coffee breaks, a salary or medical insurance and that is because it is a robocop!
The Chief of then Huntington Park police says the main function of the robocop is to scan and film the surroundings.
Cosme Lozano, Huntington Park Police Chief:
"Cameras with night vision record 360 degrees. It also has a distress button, which is located here, so if somebody were to need assistance and they want to contact our communication center, they can do do it by way of that distress button. There are people that are monitoring on the other end."
The robocop works 24 hours a day and is self-charging. It's easy to program the newest police employee and make changes to the software if necessary. The robocop's maintenance costs are roughly $75,000 a year.
Cosme Lozano, Huntington Park Police Chief:
"It travels the entire park, it is a programmed path, but we are able to change the path and adapt it to, maybe, different activities that we become aware of. So see there's a person coming, so if it senses it's too close, it'll stop for a moment... Good morning!"
The robocop also records the license plates of passing cars and checks them against an online database of stolen cars. It can also help locate a lost iPhone because it is able to determine a smartphone's mac address.
Brianna, Huntington Park Resident:
"If something wrong happens, the police can see it from the robot. And then the police can come and figure out what;s happening to us."
The Robocop can't replace its human handlers. The whole goal is to give police more time to do things machines can't do.
Karina Macias, Huntington Park Mayor:
"We saw the robot at one of the conferences, and we decided it might be something that could work for the parks, since we've been having some concerns about safety. This park is the largest park in the city, so we wanted an extra set of eyes that would help the police department in order to patrol t 24/7."
Robocop's creatоrs believe this model, known as K5, is best used for providing security at public places like hospitals, parking lots, parks and airports. So far it seems to be working out just fine.
