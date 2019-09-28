ເມືອງ​ຫັນ​ທິງ​ຕັນພາກ​ຄ໌ (Huntington Park) ຢູ່​ໃນ​ລັດ​ຄາ​ລິ​ຟໍ​ເນຍຈ້າງ​ຕຳ​ຫລວດ​ຄົນ​ໃໝ່ຜູ້​ນຶ່ງ​ມາ​ເຮັດ​ວຽກ​ລາດ​ຕະ​ເວນສວນ​ສາ​ທາ​ລະ​ນະ​ຕ່າງໆ ຢູ່ໃນ​ທ້ອງ​ຖິ່ນນັ້ນ. ລາວເຮັດ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່ຂອງ​ຕົນຢູ່​ຕະ​ຫລອດ​ເວ​ລາ ແລະ​ກວດ​ກາ​ເບິ່ງ ​ສວນ​ສາ​ທາ​ລະ​ນະຕະ​ຫລອດ 24 ຊົ່ວ​ໂມງ ເພື່ອ​ໃຫ້​ແນ່​ໃຈ​ວ່າ ທຸກ​ສິ່ງ​ທຸກ​ຢ່າງ​ຮຽບ​ຮ້ອຍ​ດີ. Khrystyna Shevchenko,

ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ວີ​ໂອ​ເອ ໄດ້​ພົບ​ກັບ​ຕຳ​ຫລວດ​ທີ່​ດີ​ເລີດ​ຄົນ​ນີ້ ແລະ​ສັງ​ເກດເບິ່ງ ​ໃນ​ເວ​ລາ​ລາວ​ເຮັດ​

ວຽກ ຊຶ່ງ​ບົວ​ສະ​ຫວັນ​ຈະ​ນຳລາຍ​ລະ​ອຽດ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ເລື້ອງ​ນີ້​ມາ​ສະ​ເໜີ​ທ່ານ​ໃນ​ອັນ​ດັບ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ.

ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ຄົນ​ໃໝ່ ຢູ່​ໃນຫ້ອງ​ການ​ຕຳ​ຫລວດ ​ຂອງ​ເມືອງ​ຫັນ​ທິງ​ຕັນພາກ​ຄ໌ (Huntington Park) ຢູ່​ໃນ​ລັດ​ຄາ​ລິ​ຟໍ​ເນຍ ທຳ​ການລາດ​ຕະ​ເວນສວນ​ສາ​ທາ​ລະ​ນະ​ຕ່າງໆ ຢູ່ໃນ​ທ້ອງ​ຖິ່ນຕະ​ຫລອດ 24 ຊົ່ວ​ໂມງ ໃນ 7 ມື້​ຕໍ່​ອາ​ທິດ. ລາວບໍ່​ຕ້ອງ​ການ​ພັກ​ຜ່ອນ, ບໍ່​ມີ​ການ​ພັກ​ເພື່ອ​ດື່ມ​ກາ​ເຟ, ບໍ່​ຕ້ອງ​ການ​ເງິນ​ເດືອນ ຫລື​ປະ​ກັນ​ໄພ​ສຸ​ຂະ​ພາບ ແລະເປັນ​ເຊັ່ນ​ນັ້ນ​ກໍ​ຍ້ອນ​ວ່າ​ ລາວ​ແມ່ນຕຳ​ຫລວດຫຸ່ນ​ຍົນ ຫລື robocop!



ຜູ້​ບັນ​ຊາ​ການ​ຕຳ​ຫລວດ​ຂອງ​ເມືອງ​ຫັນ​ທິງ​ຕັນພາກ​ຄ໌ (Huntington Park) ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ ການ​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດໜ້າ​ທີ່​ຕົ້ນຕໍ​ຂອງຕຳ​ຫລວດຫຸ່ນ​ຍົນ ຫລື Robocop ກໍ​ຄື ກວດ​ກາ ແລະ​ຖ່າຍ​ຮູບ​ເອົາ​ສິ່ງ​ທີ່​ຢູ່​ອ້ອມ​ແອ້ມສວນ​ສາ​ທາ​ລະ​ນະນັ້ນ.



ທ່ານຄົ​ສ​ເມ ໂລຊາ​ໂນ (Cosme Lozano), ​ຜູ້​ບັນ​ຊາ​ການ​ຕຳ​ຫລວດ​ຂອງ​ເມືອງ​ຫັນ​ທິງ​ຕັນພາກ​ຄ໌ (Huntington Park) ກ່າວ​ວ່າ:

"ກ້ອງ​ຖ່າຍ​ຮູບ​ທີ່​ເຫັນ​ພາບແຈ້ງ​ໃນ​ຕອນ​ກາງ​ຄືນໄດ້ບັນ​ທຶກ​ພາບ​ໃນມຸມ 360 ອົງ​ສາ​ໄວ້. ມັນ​ຍັງ​ມີ​ປຸ່ມເພື່ອ​ກົດບອກ​ເຫດ​ຮ້າຍທີ່​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ໜີ້, ສະ​ນັ້ນ ເມື່ອ​ໃດ​ຫາກ​ມີ​ຄົນ​ທີ່​ຕ້ອງ​ການ​ຄວາມ​ຊ່ວຍ​ເຫລືອ ແລະ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ຢາກ​ຈະ​ພົວ​ພັນ​ຫາສູນ​ກາງ​ສື່​ສານ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ກໍ​ສາ​ມາດ​ເຮັດ​ແນວນັ້ນໄດ້ ​ໂດຍ​ການ​ໃຊ້​ປຸ່ມ​ກົດ ບອກ​ເຫດ​ຮ້າຍນີ້. ມີ​ຄົນ​ທີ່ຄອຍ​ຕິດ​ຕາມ​ເບິ່ງຢູ່ສົ້ນເບື້ອງ​ນັ້ນ​."

ຕຳ​ຫລວດ​ຫຸ່ນ​ຍົນ​ເຮັດ​ວຽກ 24 ຊົ່ວ​ໂມງ​ຕໍ່​ມື້ ແລະ​ສາກ​ໝໍ້​ໄຟ​ພາຍ​ໃນ​ຕົວ​ໄດ້. ການຕັ້ງ​ໂປ​ຣ​ແກ​ຣມ​ພະ​ນັກ​ງານ​ໃໝ່​ສຸດ​ຄົນ​ນີ້ແມ່ນ​ງ່າຍ ແລະ​ກໍ​ປ່ຽນ​ແປງ​ໂປ​ຣ ​ແກ​ຣມ ຫລື software ໄດ້ຖ້​າ​ຫາກຈຳ​ເປັນ. ຄ່າ​ສ້ອມ​ແປງຕຳ​ຫລວດຫຸ່ນ​ຍົນ ຕົກ​ຢູ່​ປະ​ມານ 75,000 ໂດ​ລາ​ຕໍ່​ປີ.



ທ່ານຄົ​ສ​ເມ ໂລຊາ​ໂນ (Cosme Lozano) ກ່າວ​ເພີ້ມ​ອີກວ່າ:

"ມັນ​ເດີນ​ທາງ​ໄປ​ທົ່ວ​ສວນ​ສາ​ທາ​ລະ​ນະ, ມັນເປັນ​ແລວ​ທາງ​ທີ່​ຖືກ​ຕັ້ງ​ໂປ​ຣແກ​ຣ​ມ​ໃຫ້​ເດີນໄປ ແຕ່​ວ່າ ພວກ​ເຮົາກໍ​ສາ​ມາດ​ທີ່ຈະ​ປ່ຽນ​ແລວ​ຂອງ​ມັນໄດ້​ ແລະ ບາງ​ເທື່ອ ກໍປັບມັນ​ໃຫ້ເຂົ້າ​ກັບ​ກິດ​ຈະ​ກຳ​ຫລາຍ​ອັນແຕກ​ຕ່ງ​ກັນທີ່​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຮູ້​ຈັກ​ວ່າ​ມີ ຕາມ​ພາຍ​ຫລັງ. ສະ​ນັ້ນ, ເມື່ອ​ເຫັນ​ວ່າ​ມີ​ຄົນ​ຜູ້​ນຶ່ງ​ຍ່າງ​ມາ, ຄັນ​ມັນ​ຮູ້​ສຶກ​ວ່າເຂົ້າ ມາ​ໃກ້​ໂພດມັນ​ກໍ​ຈະ​ຢຸດ​ຢູ່​ບຶດ​ໜຶ່ງ​ກ່ອນ…ແລ້ວ ​ກໍ​ເວົ້າວ່າ... Good morning! ຊຶງ​ແປ​ວ່າ ສະ​ບາຍ​ດີ​ຕອນ​ເຊົ້າ!"



ຕຳ​ຫລວດ​ຫຸ່ນ​ຍົນທີ່​ວ່ານີ້ ຍັງ​ບັນ​ທຶກ​ປ້າຍ​ລົດ​ທີ່​ແລ່ນ​ຜ່ານ​ມາ ແລະ​ກວດ​ກາເ​ບິ່ງ​ມັນ​ ໂດ​ຍ​ເອົາແລ​ໃສ່​ກັບ​ປ້າຍລົດທີ່ຖືກ​ລັກ​ໄປ ​ທີ່​ບັນ​ທຶກ​ໄວ້​ບ່ອນ​ເກັບ​ກຳ​ຂໍ້​ມູນຢູ່​ໃນ​ອິນ​ເຕີ​ແນັດອີກ​ດ້ວຍ. ມັນ​ຍັງສາ​ມາດ​ຊອກ​ຫາ​ໂທ​ລະ​ສັບ​ມື​ຖືຫຍີ່​ຫໍ້ iPhone ທີ່​ເສຍ​ໄປ​ໄດ້​ອີກ ເພາະ​ມັນ​ສາ​ມາດ​ກຳ​ນົດ​ທີ່​ຢູ່​ຂອງ​ໂທ​ລະ​ສັບ​ມື​ຖື​ສະ​ຫລາດ​ຂອງ​ຄອມ​ພິວ​ເຕີ​ຫຍີ່​ຫໍ້ແມັກໄດ້.

ນາງໄບ​ຣ​ແອນ​ນາ (Brianna) ທີ່​ອາ​ໄສ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ເມືອງຫັນ​ທິງ​ຕັນພາກ​ຄ໌ (Huntington Park) ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ: "ຖ້າ​ມີ​ເຫດ​ການ​ຜິດ​ປົກ​ກະ​ຕິ​ເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນ ຕຳ​ຫລວດ​ກໍ​ສາ​ມາດ​ເຫັນ​ມັນ​ໄດ້​ຈາກ​ຫຸ່ນ​ຍົນ. ແລະ​ຈາກນັ້ນຕຳ​ຫລວດ​ກໍ​ຈະ​ມາ ແລະ​ຄົ້ນຄິດ​ເບິ່ງວ່າ ມີ​ຫຍັງ​ເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນ​ຕໍ່​ພວກ​ເຮົາ."

ຕຳ​ຫລວດ​ຫຸ່ນ​ຍົນ ບໍ່​ສາ​ມາດ​ໃຊ້​ແທນ​ໃຫ້ມະ​ນຸດ​ທີ່​ກຳ​ກັບສະ​ພາບ​ໄດ້. ເປົ້າໝາຍ​ທັງ​ໝົດ​ກໍ​ແມ່ນໃຫ້​ຕຳ​ຫລວດສາ​ມາດມີເວ​ລາເຮັດ​ໃນ​ສິ່ງ​ທີ່​ເຄື່ອງ​ຈັກ​ເຮັດ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້ນັ້ນ ຫລາຍ​ຂຶ້ນ.

ນາງຄາ​ຣິ​ນາ ມາ​ຊຽ​ສ (Karina Macias), ເຈົ້າ​ເມືອງ​ຫັນ​ທິງ​ຕັນ​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ:

"ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ໄດ້​ເຫັນ​ຫຸ່ນ​ຍົນຢູ່​ໃນ​ກອງ​ປະ​ຊຸມ​ບັ້ນ​ນຶ່ງ ແ​ລະ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ກໍ​ຕັດ​ສິນ​ໃຈ​ວ່າ​ມັນ​ອາດ​ຈະເປັນ​ສິ່ງ​ນຶ່ງ​ທີ່ອາດ​ໃຊ້​ການ​ໄດ້ສຳ​ລັບສວນ​ສາ​ທາ​ລະ​ນະ​ຕ່າງໆ ເພາະ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ເປັນ​ຫ່ວງ​ໃນ​ດ້ານ​ຄວາມ​ປອດ​ໄພຕະ​ຫລອດ​ມາ. ສວນ​ສາ​ທາ​ລະ​ນະແຫ່ງນີ້ ເປັນ​ສວນ​ທີ່​ໃຫຍ່​ທີ່​ສຸດ ສະ​ນັ້ນ ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຈຶ່ງ​ຢາກ​ຈະ​ມີ​ຕາ​ຫລາຍ​ໜ່ວຍ​ຊຸດນຶ່ງເພີ້ມອີກ ເພື່ອຈະ​ຊ່ວຍ​ພະ​ແນກ​ຕຳ​ຫລວດ​ໃຫ້​ລາດ​ຕະ​ເວນ​ຕະ​ຫລອດ 24 ຊົ່ວ​ໂມງຢູ່​ໃນທັງ 7 ມື້ ໄດ້."



ບັນ​ດາຜູ້​ປະ​ດິດຕຳ​ຫລວດ​ຫຸ່ນ​ຍົນເຊື່ອ​ວ່າ ຫຸ່ນ​ຍົນ​ໃນ​ລຸ້ນນີ້ ທີ່​ເອີ້ນ​ວ່າ K5 ​ຈະ​ເປັນ​ການ​ດີ​ທີ່​ສຸດ ຖ້າ​ໃຊ້​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ສະ​ຖານ​ທີ່​ຕ່າງໆ ເຊັ່ນໂຮງ​ໝໍ, ລານ​ຈອດ​ລົດ, ສວນ​ສາ​ທາ​ລະ​ນະ ແລະ​ສະ​ໜາມ​ບິນ. ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ ປາ​ກົດ​ວ່າ ມັນ​ກໍໃຊ້​ການ​ໄດ້ດີ​ສົມ​ຄວນ​ຢູ່.

ອ່ານ​ຂ່າວນີ້​ເພີ້ມ​ເປັນ​ພາ​ສາ​ອັງ​ກິດ​ຢູ່​ລຸ່ມນີ້

The city of Huntington Park in the state of California has hired a new police office to patrol local parks. It's always on duty and monitors the park 24 hours a day to make sure things are in order. Khrystyna Shevchenko met with this supercop and watched him work. Anna Rice narrates her story.



A new officer with the Huntington Park police patrols local parks 24 hours a day 7 days a week. He doesn't need rest, coffee breaks, a salary or medical insurance and that is because it is a robocop!



The Chief of then Huntington Park police says the main function of the robocop is to scan and film the surroundings.



Cosme Lozano, Huntington Park Police Chief:

"Cameras with night vision record 360 degrees. It also has a distress button, which is located here, so if somebody were to need assistance and they want to contact our communication center, they can do do it by way of that distress button. There are people that are monitoring on the other end."



The robocop works 24 hours a day and is self-charging. It's easy to program the newest police employee and make changes to the software if necessary. The robocop's maintenance costs are roughly $75,000 a year.



Cosme Lozano, Huntington Park Police Chief:

"It travels the entire park, it is a programmed path, but we are able to change the path and adapt it to, maybe, different activities that we become aware of. So see there's a person coming, so if it senses it's too close, it'll stop for a moment... Good morning!"



The robocop also records the license plates of passing cars and checks them against an online database of stolen cars. It can also help locate a lost iPhone because it is able to determine a smartphone's mac address.

Brianna, Huntington Park Resident:

"If something wrong happens, the police can see it from the robot. And then the police can come and figure out what;s happening to us."



The Robocop can't replace its human handlers. The whole goal is to give police more time to do things machines can't do.



Karina Macias, Huntington Park Mayor:

"We saw the robot at one of the conferences, and we decided it might be something that could work for the parks, since we've been having some concerns about safety. This park is the largest park in the city, so we wanted an extra set of eyes that would help the police department in order to patrol t 24/7."



Robocop's creatоrs believe this model, known as K5, is best used for providing security at public places like hospitals, parking lots, parks and airports. So far it seems to be working out just fine.