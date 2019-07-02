ອົງ​ການ​ອະ​ນາ​ໄມ​ໂລກເວົ້າ​ວ່າ ເກືອບ​ເຄິ່ງ​ນຶ່ງ​ຂອງ​ປະ​ຊາ​ກອນ​ໂລກ ​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ສ່ຽງ​ກັບ

ການຕິດໂຣກມາເລເຣຍ. ຄວາມພະຍາຍາມທີ່ຈະຕໍ່ສູ້ກັບໂຣກດັ່ງກ່າວແມ່ນມີສອງຢ່າງ

ຄື, ການຕໍ່ສູ້ກັບໂຣກທີ່ວ່ານັ້ນເອງ ແລະ ຕໍ່ສູ້ກັບໂຕຍຸງ ທີ່ນຳພາໂຣກດັ່ງກ່າວ. ບັນດາ

ນັກຄົ້ນຄວ້າຈາກມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລ ລັດແມຣີແລນ ກຳລັງທົດລອງວິທີໃໝ່ ເພື່ອຂ້າໂຕ

ຍຸງໃນປະເທດ ເບີກິນາ ຟາໂຊ. ນັກຂ່າວວີໂອເອ ເຄວິນ ອີນິກສ໌ ມີລາຍງານ, ເຊິ່ງ ພຸດ

ທະສອນ ຈະນຳລາຍລະອຽດມາສະ ເໜີທ່ານໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ອີງ​ຕາ​ມອົງ​ການ Severe Malaria Observatory, ເຊື້ອ​ໂຣກ​ທີ່​ເກີດ​ມາ​ຈາກ​ໂຕ​ຍຸງ

ແມ່ນສາເຫດນຳໜ້າ ຂອງການຕາຍຂອງເດັກນ້ອຍໃນປະເທດ ເບີກິນາ ຟາໂຊ ໃນທະ

ວີບ ອາຟຣິກາ.

ມັນ​ເປັນ​ການ​ສູນ​ເສຍ​ທີ່​ຜູ້​ເປັນ​ພໍ່​ແມ່ ບໍ່​ຄວນ​ໄດ້​ປະ​ເຊີນ. ທ່ານ ດ​ຣາ​ມານ ອູ​ເອດ​ຣາ​ໂອ​ໂກ

ຜູ້ເປັນພໍ່ ກ່າວວ່າ “ການສູນເສຍລູກຄົນນຶ່ງພາໃຫ້ເຈັບປວດຫຼາຍ ສຳລັບຂ້າພະເຈົ້າ, ຫຼື

ສຳລັບພໍ່ແມ່ທຸກຄົນ ກັບບັນຫານັ້ນ. ສະນັ້ນຖ້າພວກເຮົາສາມາດຫາທາງແກ້ໄຂໂຣກນີ້

ໄດ້ ເຊິ່ງມັນໄດ້ສັງຫານລູກຂອງຂ້າພະເຈົ້າ, ລູກຂອງຄົນອື່ນໆ ພວກເຮົາກໍຈະຂອບໃຈ

ພະເຈົ້າ. ເຂົາເຈົ້າຄວນເຮັດທຸກຢ່າງ ເພື່ອລົບລ້າງໂຣກທີ່ວ່ານີ້. ເຂົາເຈົ້າຄວນຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອ

ເຮົາ. ພວກເຮົາມີຄວາມຫວັງ ແລະ ພວກເຮົາດີໃຈກັບຄວາມກ້າວໜ້າຂອງໂຄງການນີ້.”

ຫຼາຍກວ່າ​ເຄິ່ງ​ນຶ່ງ​ຂອງ​ປະ​ຊາ​ກອນ​ໂລກ ມີ​ຄວາມ​ສ່ຽງ​ກັບ​ການ​ຕິດ​ໂຣກ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ, ແຕ່​ມັນ

ກໍເປັນບັນຫາທີ່ພິເສດຢູ່ ໃນອາຟຣິກາ.

ແລະ ນັ້ນ​ກໍ​ແມ່ນ​ບ່ອນ​ທີ່​ບັນ​ດາ​ນັກ​ຄົ້ນ​ຄວ້າ​ມະ​ຫາ​ວິ​ທະ​ຍາ​ໄລ​ລັດ ແມ​ຣີ​ແລນ ກຳ​ລັງ​ທົດ​

ລອງເຊື້ອຣາ ທີ່ຈະຂ້າຍຸງທີ່ໄປສຳພັດມັນ.

ທ່ານ ເຣ​ມັອນ ເຊັ້ນ ເລ​ເກີ ຈາກ​ມະ​ຫາ​ວິ​ທະ​ຍາ​ໄລ​ລັດ ແມ​ຣີ​ແລນ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ພວກ​ເຮົາ​

ເອົາຈີນຫລືກຳມະພັນຂອງແມງມຸມໂຕນຶ່ງ ແລ້ວ ກໍເອົາຈີນຂອງແມງມຸມໂຕນັ້ນໄປ ຜະ

ລິດສານພິດແມງໄມ້, ພວກເຮົາເອົາຈີນນັ້ນເຂົ້າໃສ່ເຊື້ອຣາ, ພາຍໃຕ້ການຄວບຄຸມຂອງ

ຕົວກະຕຸ້ນ ແລະ ຕົວກະຕຸ້ນແມ່ນປຸ່ມເປີດແລະປິດຂອງຈີນ ພາຍໃຕ້ການຄວບຄຸມຂອງ

ຕົວກະຕຸ້ນນີ້ ເຊິ່ງມີແຕ່ຈະເປີດຢູ່ໃນເລືອດຂອງແມງໄມ້ເທົ່ານັ້ນ.

ເຊື້ອ​ຣາ​ຈະ​ເຮັດ​ວຽກຢ່າງວ່ອງ​ໄວ ແລະ ມີ​ປະ​ສິດ​ທິ​ຜົນ​ຕໍ່ພວກ​ຍຸງ​ທີ່​ນຳ​ພາ​ເຊື້ອ​ມາ​ເລ​ເຣຍ

ເວລາມັນໄປສຳພັດກັບຍຸງ.

ທ່ານ ບ​ຣາຍ​ອັນ ໂລ​ເວັດ ຈາກ​ມະ​ຫາ​ວິ​ທະ​ຍາ​ໄລ ແມ​ຣີ​ແລນ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ໃນ​ທັນ​ທີ, ຖ້າ​ມັນ

ໄປຕົກຖືກບ່ອນໃດຢູ່ນອກໂຕຍຸງ, ມັນຈະຈື່ໄດ້ວ່າມັນຢູ່ເທິງໂຕຍຸງ ແລະ ມັນຈະມຸດເຂົ້າ

ໄປໃນໂຕຍຸງ.”

ໃນ​ການ​ທົດ​ລອງ, ເມື່ອ​ເຊື້ອ​ຣາ​ຖືກ​ນຳ​ໃຊ້​ກັບ​ຈຳພວກ​ຍຸງ ໂຕ​ຍຸງແມ່ນໄດ້​ຫາຍ​ໄປ​ພາຍ​

ໃນເດືອນດຽວ.

ແຕ່​ຄວາມ​ສຳ​ເລັດ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຫ້ອງ​ທົດ​ລອງ ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ໝາຍ​ເຖິງ​ຄວາມ​ສຳ​ເລັດ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ສະ​ໜາມ, ສະ

ນັ້ນກຸ່ມດັ່ງກ່າວ ແມ່ນກຳລັງທົດລອງເຊື້ອຣາຂ້າຍຸງຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າໃນປະເທດ ເບີກິນາ

ຟາໂຊ ດ້ວຍການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອຂອງບັນດານັກຄົ້ນຄວ້າຢູ່ທີ່ນັ້ນ.

ການ​ໃຊ້​ຊີ້ນ​ດິບ ພາໃຫ້ກຸ່ມ​ນັກ​ຄົ້ນ​ຄວ້າ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ ສາມາດ​ດຶງ​ດູດ​ເອົາ​ພວກ​ໂຕ​ຍຸງ​ເຂົ້າ​ມາ​

ໃນຫ້ອງທົດລອງນີ້ໄດ້.

ເມື່ອ​ມັນ​ເຂົ້າ​ມາ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ແລ້ວ ມັນກໍ​ຈະ​ຈັບ​ຢູ່​ຜ້າ​ສີ​ດຳທີ່​ໄດ້​ຍ້ອມ​ເຊື້ອ​ຣາ​ນັ້ນໃສ່. ຜົນ​ທີ່​ອອກ

ມາແມ່ນວ່ອງໄວ.

ທ່ານ ເຣ​ມັອນ ເຊັ້ນ ເລ​ເກີ ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ “ໂດຍ​ພື້ນ​ຖານ​ແລ້ວ ​ພາຍ​ໃນ​ສອງ​ລຸ້ນ ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ໄດ້​

ຂ້າຍຸງ 99 ເປີເຊັນ. ສະນັ້ນມັນໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ປະຊາກອນຍຸງໝົດກ້ຽງໄປ.”

ບັນ​ດາ​ນັກ​ຄົ້ນ​ຄວ້າ​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ ຜົນ​ທີ່​ອອກ​ມາ​ຄັ້ງໃຫຍ່​ຂອງ​ການ​ທົດ​ລອງ​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ ແລະ

ການນຳໃຊ້ການບຳບັດ ພ້ອມກັບຢາຂ້າແມງໄມ້ ແມ່ນອາດມີຜົນກະທົບຢ່າງໃຫຍ່ຫຼວງ

ໃນການຕໍ່ສູ້ກັບໂຣກມາເລເຣຍ, ແລະ ຍັງອາດປັບເຂົ້າກັບການຕໍ່ສູ້ກັບໂຣກອື່ນໆໄດ້ເຊັ່ນ

ໄວຣັສ ຊີກາ ຫຼື ໄຂ້ເລືອດອອກ.

