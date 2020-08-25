ພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນ ເຕົ້າໂຮມກັນ ເພື່ອສະເໜີຊື່ ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ທຣຳ ລົງແຂ່ງຂັນ ກຳຕຳແໜ່ງອີກນຶ່ງສະໄໝ

ບັນດາຜູ້ແທນພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນທີ່ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມໃນກອງປະຊຸມໃຫຍ່ແຫ່ງຊາດ ຂອງພັກ ໄດ້ເດີນທາງໄປລັດ ຄາໂຣໄລນາເໜືອ ໃນອາທິດນີ້, ບ່ອນທີ່ມີການ ຕັດຈຳນວນ ຜູ້ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມກອງປະຊຸມ ໃຫ້ໜ້ອຍລົງ, ເຊັ່ນດຽວກັບ ການຈັດງານ ທາງອອນໄລນ໌ຍ້ອນໂຣກລະບາດໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນາ. ນັກຂ່າວວີໂອເອ ຄາໂຣລິນ ເພຣຊຸດຕີ ໄດ້ລົມກັບບັນດາຜູ້ແທນແຫ່ງຊາດ ທີ່ເດີນທາງຮອດຈາກທົ່ວປະເທດ ຜູ້ທີ່ມີຄວາມກະຕືລືລົ້ນ ທີ່ຈະສະເໜີຊື່ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ອີກເທື່ອນຶ່ງ ແລະ ຊະນະ ການດຳລົງຕຳແໜ່ງສະໄໝທີສອງ. ພຸດທະສອນ ຈະນຳລາຍລະ ອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານ ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.



ທ່ານນາງ ເຊີລີນ ອອສຕຣອຟ, ໄດ້ກ້າວອອກມາຢ່າງລະມັດລະວັງ. ມັນແມ່ນການຢ້ຽມຢາມນອກລັດຄັ້ງທຳອິດຂອງລາວ ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ເກີດໂຣກລະບາດ. ທ່ານ ນາງ ອອສຕຣອຟ ແມ່ນປະທານພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນຈາກລັດ ຮາວາຍ, ເຊິ່ງແມ່ນ ລັດທີ່ຖືກຄວບຄຸມ ໂດຍພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ພ້ອມກັບມາດຕະການຫ້າມ COVID ທີ່ເຄັ່ງຄັດ.

ທ່ານນາງ ເຊີລີນ ອອສຕຣອຟ, ຜູ້ແທນຈາກລັດ ຮາວາຍ ກ່າວວ່າ “ເສດຖະກິດຂອງພວກເຮົາໄດ້ຮັບຄວາມເສຍຫາຍຢ່າງຫຼວງຫຼາຍ, ພວກເຮົາບໍ່ມີນັກທ່ອງທ່ຽວເຂົ້າມາເລີຍ, ຮ້ານອາຫານກໍບໍ່ໄດ້ເປີດ. ແລະ ປະຊາຊົນເວົ້າວ່ານີ້ບໍ່ແມ່ນວິໄສທັດຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ, ມັນຈະບໍ່ຍືນຍົງ.”

ມັນກໍຍັງເປັນສິ່ງທ້າທາຍຕໍ່ພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນໃນລັດ ອໍເຣກອນ ທີ່ເປັນລັດເສລີນິຍົມຕາມປະເພນີ ຫຼື ບ່ອນທີ່ເມືອງ ປອດແລນ ແມ່ນກຳລັງທຳການປະທ້ວງ ຊີວິດຄົນດຳກໍສຳຄັນເຊັ່ນກັນ ເປັນເວລາ 3 ເດືອນແລ້ວ. ທ່ານ ບິລ ເຄີເຣຍ ເວົ້າວ່າທ່ານປະທານາທິບໍດີໄດ້ເຮັດພາກສ່ວນຂອງທ່ານ ເພື່ອພະ ຍາຍາມຢຸດເຂົາເຈົ້າ.

ທ່ານ ບິລ ເຄີເຣຍ, ຜູ້ແທນຈາກລັດ ອໍເຣກອນ ເວົ້າວ່າ “ເວລາທີ່ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ສະເໜີການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອດ້ວຍແຫຼ່ງຊັບພະຍາກອນແຫ່ງຊາດ ຫຼື ລັດຖະບານກາງໃນນະຄອນ ປອດແລນ ເພື່ອຫຼຸດຜ່ອນ ຫຼື ປາບປາມການຈະລາຈົນ ແລະ ອື່ນໆ ແລະ ເຈົ້າເມືອງ ແລະ ຜູ້ປົກຄອງລັດໂດຍພື້ນຖານແລ້ວແມ່ນໄດ້ປະຕິເສດທ່ານ, ເຊິ່ງມັນບໍ່ໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ປະຊາຊົນມັກ, ຫຼືແມ່ນກະທັ້ງຜູ້ທີ່ບໍ່ໄດ້ສະໜັບສະໜູພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນ.”

ພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດໄດ້ໂຕ້ຖຽງໃນອາທິດທີ່ຜ່ານມາວ່າ ການກະທຳຂອງທ່ານ ທຣຳ ໃນຖານະເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ໂຣກລະບາດ ແລະ ການປະທ້ວງເຊື້ອຊາດຜິວພັນຮ້າຍແຮງຂຶ້ນ. ການຢັ່ງຫາງສຽງແຫ່ງຊາດໄດ້ລະບຸວ່າ ຜູ້ຖືກສະເໜີຊື່ເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີທ່ານ ໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ມີຄະແນນນຳໜ້າ 9 ຄະແນນໃນເວລານີ້.

ແຕ່ໃນບັນດາຜູ້ສະໜັບສະໜູນພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນນັ້ນ, ທ່ານ ທຣຳ ຍັງຄົງໄດ້ຮັບ ຄວາມນິຍົມຢູ່ຄືເກົ່າ. ແລະ ໃນບັນດາປະທ້ວງຊົນ ອາເມຣິກັນ ທັງຫຼາຍນັ້ນ, ອັດຕາການຍອມຮັບຂອງທ່ານແມ່ນ 42 ເປີ ເຊັນ ເຊິ່ງແມ່ນນຶ່ງຄະແນນສູງກວ່ານຶ່ງປີທີ່ຜ່ານມາ. ຜູ້ແທນຈາກລັດ ແຄນຊັສ ທ່ານ ໄມຄ໌ ຄັກໂຄແມນ ເວົ້າວ່າ ທ່ານໄດ້ຟັງພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດໃນລະຫວ່າງ ກອງປະຊຸມໃຫຍ່ຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ ແລະ ລາວກໍບໍ່ໄດ້ຍິນຫຍັງໃໝ່.

ທ່ານ ໄມຄ໌ ຄັກໂຄແມນ ກ່າວວ່າ “ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າໄດ້ເຫັນມັນ ແລະ ຫຼາຍສິ່ງທີ່ທ່ານ ໄບດັນ ໄດ້ກ່າວແມ່ນພຽງ, ເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ໂຈມຕີທ່ານປະທານາທິບໍດີ. ລາວບໍ່ໄດ້ບອກຫຍັງຕໍ່ພວກເຮົາທີ່ວ່າລາວຈະເຮັດ ຫຼື ລັດຖະບານຂອງລາວຈະເຮັດຖ້າຖືກເລືອກເອົາ.”

ທ່ານ ໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ເລືອກເອົາສະມາຊິກສະພາສູງທ່ານນາງ ຄາມາລາ ແຮຣິສ ເປັນຄູ່ຮ່ວມລົງແຂ່ງ ຂັນຂອງທ່ານ. ໃນຖານະເປັນແມ່ຍິງຜິວດຳຄົນທຳອິິດ ແລະ ເປັນແມ່ຍິງອາເມຣິກັນເຊື້ອສາຍເອ ເຊຍຄົນທຳອິດ ຢູ່ລາຍຊື່ສະມາຊິກຜູ້ສະໝັກຮັບເລືອກຕັ້ງຂອງພັກການເມືອງໃຫຍ່ນັ້ນ, ທ່ານນາງຖືກພິຈາລະນາໃຫ້ເປັນສ່ວນນຶ່ງຂອງວິທີທີ່ຈະໄດ້ຮັບການລົງຄະແນນສຽງຂອງບັນດາແມ່ຍິງ.

ທ່ານນາງ ອອສຕຣອຟ, ຜູ້ທີ່ກຳລັງລ້ຽງລູກທີ່ຢູ່ໃນໄວເຂົ້າຮຽນມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລນັ້ນເວົ້າວ່າ ລາວເປັນຫ່ວງກ່ຽວກັບປະສິດທິພາບຂອງມັນ.

ທ່ານນາງ ເຊີລີນ ອອສຕຣອຟ ກ່າວວ່າ “ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າບໍ່ແມ່ນຄົນທີ່ມີເອກະລັກສະເພາະທາງດ້ານການເມືອງ. ແຕ່ເຫັນໄດ້ຊັດວ່າ ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າແມ່ນລູກສາວຂອງຄົນເຂົ້າເມືອງ. ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າໄດ້ເປັນທະຫານ. ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າແມ່ນແມ່ຍິງຜິວດຳ. ບໍ່ມີຫຍັງໃນນັ້ນທີ່ສຳຄັນ ກ່ຽວກັບ ວ່າເປັນຕ້ອງໄປລົງຄະ ແນນສຽງ ຫຼື ຄິດຄືກັບຜູ້ລົງແຂ່ງຂັນ.”

ຜູ້ສະໜັບສະໜູນພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດກໍໄດ້ພາກັນອອກໄປຢູ່ໃກ້ກັບສະຖານທີ່ຈັດກອງປະຊຸມນັ້ນ, ເພື່ອພະຍາຍາມທີ່ຈະປ່ຽນຄວາມຄິດຂອງຜູ້ສະໜັບສະໜູນພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນ, ແຕ່ບໍ່ແມ່ນທ່ານນາງ ເທຣຊີ ຮອນໂນສ໌.

ນາງ ເທຣຊີ ຮອນໂນສ໌, ຜູ້ແທນຈາກລັດ ອໍເຣກອນ ເວົ້າວ່າ “ໃຫ້ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າເຮັດແນວນັ້ນຫວາ? ແນ່ນອນບໍ່ມີທາງ. ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າສະໜັບສະໜູນປະທານາທິບໍດີ ທຣຳ. ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າໄດ້ສະໜັບສະໜູນເພິ່ນນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ປີ 2016, ຕົ້ນປີ 2016. ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າເຊື່ອວ່າທ່ານແມ່ນຄົນທີ່ຖືກຕ້ອງທີ່ຈະພາກເຮົາໄປຂ້າງໜ້າ. ມັນບໍ່ມີທາງທີ່ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຈະພິຈາລະນາປ່ຽນໄປສະໜັບສະໜູນທ່ານ ໄບເດັນ.”

ການຮັກສາຄວາມປອດໄພຢູ່ອ້ອມຫໍຈັດກອງປະຊຸມແມ່ນເຂັ້ມງວດ. ງານທີ່ມີຜູ້ຄົນເຂົ້າຮ່ວມໃນວັນຈັນວານນີ້ມີຂີດຈຳກັດຜູ້ແທນພຽງ 6 ຄົນຕໍ່ລັດ ແລະ ດິນແດນ.

ແລະ ມັນກໍບໍ່ໄດ້ຢຸດພຽງເທົ່ານີ້. ບັນດາຜູ້ແທນ 336 ຄົນໄດ້ຖືກເຊື້ອເຊີນໄປທຳນຽບຂາວໃນວັນພະຫັດນີ້ ເພື່ອເບິ່ງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ທຣຳ ຮັບເອົາການສະເໜີຊື່ຂອງພັກດ້ວຍຕົວເອງພ້ອມ.

Republican delegates to the party’s national convention are flying into the state of North Carolina this week where, because of the pandemic, there is a scaled-down in-person convention, as well as virtual events. Carolyn Presutti spoke with national delegates arriving from around the country who are eager to renominate President Donald Trump and win a second term.

Shirlene Ostrov is stepping out cautiously. It is her first visit outside her state since the pandemic. Ostrov is the Republican Chair from Hawaii, a democratic-controlled state with severe COVID restrictions.

“Our economy is decimated, we have zero tourists coming in, restaurants aren’t open. And people say this is not the vision, this is not going to be sustainable.”

It’s also challenging to be Republican in the traditionally liberal state of Oregon where Portland is in its third month of Black Lives Matter protests. Bill Currier says the president did his part to try to end them.

“When he offered to help with national or federal resources in Portland to calm or quell the riots and so on and the mayor and governor basically snubbed him, that didn’t sit well with people, even non-Republicans.”

Democrats argued last week that Trump’ actions as president worsened both the pandemic and racial protests. National polls indicate their Presidential Nominee Joe Biden now has a nine-point lead.

But among Republicans, Trump remains popular. And among Americans, his 42% approval rating is a point higher than a year ago. Kansas Delegate Mike Kuckelman says he listened to Democrats during their convention and did not hear anything new.

“I saw that and a lot of what Biden said was just, they were attacks on the President. He didn't tell us anything that he was going to do or his administration would do if he were elected.”

Biden selected California Senator Kamala Harris as his running mate. As the first black woman and first Asian American woman on a major party ticket, she is seen partly as a way to win over women voters.

Ostrov, who is raising two college-aged daughters, says she doubts its effectiveness.

“I'm not an identity politics person. Obviously I'm a daughter of immigrants. I served in the military; I am a woman of color. None of that is important on why to vote or identify with the candidate.”

Democrats are also out near the convention, trying to change minds --- but not Tracy Honl’s.

“For me doing that? Absolutely not. I support President Trump. I’ve supported him since 2016, early 2016. I believe he is the right person to take us forward. There is no way I would consider moving over to support Joe Biden.”

Security around the convention hall is tight. The in-person events Monday impose a limit of just six delegates per state and territory.

And it doesn’t end here. The 336 delegates are invited to The White House on Thursday to watch President Trump accept his party’s nomination in person.