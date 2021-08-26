ບົດລາຍງານ ກ່າວວ່າ ປະຊາຄົມສືບລັບ ສະຫະລັດ ບໍ່ແນ່ໃຈ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຕົ້ນກຳເນີດ ໃນການລະບາດ ຂອງໂຄວິດ-19

ປະຊາຄົມສືບລັບຂອງສະຫະລັດ ອີງຕາມລາຍງານແລ້ວ ໄດ້ບອກປະທານາທິບໍ ດີໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ວ່າ ຕົນບໍ່ສາມາດສະຫລຸບໄດ້ຢ່າງແນ່ນອນ ກ່ຽວກັບຕົ້ນກຳເນີດຂອງໂຄວິດ-19 ຫຼັງຈາກທີ່ໄດ້ທົບທວນຄືນ ຂໍ້ມູນທີ່ມີຢູ່ນັ້ນ. ໂຣກລະບາດ ໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ປະຊາຊົນໃນທົ່ວໂລກ ຫຼາຍກວ່າ 213 ລ້ານ 2 ແສນຄົນລົ້ມປ່ວຍ ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ທ້າຍປີ 2019 ແລະໄດ້ເອົາຊີວິດ ຫຼາຍກວ່າ 4 ລ້ານ 4 ແສນຄົນ ອີງຕາມສູນກາງແຫລ່ງຂໍ້ມູນໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນາຂອງຈອນສ໌ ຮັອບກິນສ໌.

ລິ້ງ: https://coronavirus.jhu.edu/

ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ສັ່ງໃຫ້ອົງການສືບລັບຂອງປະເທດ ໃນເດືອນພຶດສະພາ ໃຫ້ນຳສົ່ງບົດລາຍງານພາຍໃນ 90 ວັນ ກ່ຽວກັບວ່າ ໄວຣັສນີ້ ຊຶ່ງໄດ້ຖືກກວດພົບຄັ້ງທຳອິດຢູ່ໃນເມືອງວູຫານຂອງຈີນນັ້ນ ເປັນຜົນມາຈາກການຕິດຕໍ່ຈາກສັດສູ່ມະນຸດ ຫຼືການຮົ່ວໄຫຼໂດຍບັງເອີນຈາກຫ້ອງທົດລອງໃນເມືອງວູຫານ.

ທ່ານປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໄດ້ສັ່ງໃຫ້ອົງການສືບລັບສະຫະລັດທັງຫຼາຍ ກວດສອບຕົ້ນກຳເນີດຂອງການແຜ່ລະບາດ ຫຼັງຈາກທີ່ອົງການອະນາໄມໂລກ ຫຼື WHO ໄດ້ອອກບົດລາຍງານສະບັບນຶ່ງ ໂດຍອີງຕາມຜົນການສືບສວນຂອງຕົນ. ບົດລາຍງານຂອງອົງການ WHO ຊຶ່ງໄດ້ພົບເຫັນວ່າ ການແຜ່ລະບາດມີແນວໂນ້ມເລີ້ມຂຶ້ນໂດຍການແຜ່ເຊື້ອຈາກສັດສູ່ມະນຸດນັ້ນ ແມ່ນໄດ້ຖືກວິພາກວິຈານວ່າ ບໍ່ຄົບຖ້ວນສົມບູນ ຫາເຫດຫຼັກເນື່ອງຈາກວ່າ ລັດຖະບານຈີນ ບໍ່ໄດ້ໃຫ້ການຮ່ວມມືໃຫ້ການສືບສວນສອບສວນ ຂອງອົງການດ້ານສຸຂະພາບຂອງໂລກ.

ຜູ້ອຳນວນການອົງການສືບລັບແຫ່ງຊາດ ໄດ້ນຳສະເໜີບົດລາຍງານລັບ ຕໍ່ທ່ານໄບເດັນ ໃນວັນອັງຄານຜ່ານມາ ອີງຕາມອົງການຂ່າວແຫ່ງນຶ່ງ ທີ່ໄດ້ລາຍງານ. ບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ທີ່ບໍ່ໄດ້ລະບຸຊື່ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ພາກສ່ວນຂອງບົດລາຍງານ ຈະຖືກເປີດເຜີຍຕໍ່ມະຫາຊົນ ໃນບໍ່ເທົ່າໃດວັນຈະມາເຖິງນີ້.

ໃນຂະນະດຽວກັນ ການສຶກສາຄົ້ນຄວ້າໃໝ່ທີ່ອອກມາຈາກອັງກິດ ເປີດເຜີຍວ່າ ປະສິດທິພາບຂອງຢາວັກຊີນ ກັນໂຄວິດ-19 ທັງຂອງຟາຍເຊີ (Pfizer) ແລະ ອາສຕຣາຊີເນກາ (AstraZeneca) ຈະຫລຸດປະສິດທິພາບລົງ ຫຼັງຈາກ 6 ເດືອນ. ການສຶກສານີ້ ໄດ້ພົບເຫັນວ່າ ການປົກປ້ອງຈາກຢາວັກຊີນທັງສອງໂດສຂອງ ຟາຍເຊີ ຫລຸດລົງມາຮອດ 88 ເປີເຊັນ ໃນນຶ່ງເດືອນ ຫຼັງຈາກທີ່ໂດສເຂັມທີສອງ ຫລຸດລົງມາຮອດ 74 ເປີເຊັນ ຫຼັງຈາກປະມານ 5 ຫາ 6 ເດືອນ ແລະໃນຂະນະທີ່ປະສິດທິພາບຂອງ ຢາວັກຊີນສອງໂດສ ຂອງອາສຕຣາຊີເນກາ ໄດ້ຫລຸດລົງມາຮອດ 77 ເປີເຊັນພາຍໃນນຶ່ງເດືອນ ຫຼັງຈາກທີ່ເຂັມສຸດທ້າຍ ຫລຸດລົງມາຮອດ 67 ເປີເຊັນ ຫຼັງຈາກໄລຍະດຽວກັນນັ້ນ.

ການສຶກສາຄົ້ນຄວ້າອີກຕ່າງຫາກ ໂດຍສູນກາງຄວບຄຸມແລະປ້ອງກັນພະຍາດຂອງສະຫະລັດ ຫຼື CDC ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນວ່າ ປະສິດທິພາາບຂອງຢາວັກຊີນກັນໂຄວິດ-19 ຂອງທັງຟາຍເຊີແລະໂມເດີນາ ຕໍ່ໄວຣັສສາຍພັນໃໝ່ແດລຕ້າທີ່ຕິດແປດໄດ້ງ່າຍນັ້ນ ແມ່ນໄດ້ຕົກລົງຈາກ 91 ເປີເຊັນ ຫາ 66 ເປີເຊັນ. ຢາວັກຊີນທັງສອງນີ້ ໄດ້ຖືກຜະລິດຂຶ້ນມາໂດຍນະວັດຕະກຳການນຳສົ່ງດ້ວຍເທັກໂນໂລຈີ RNA.

ລິ້ງກ່ຽວກັບເລື້ອງນີ້:

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/different-vaccines/mrna.html

The U.S. intelligence community has reportedly told President Joe Biden that it has not reached a definitive conclusion after reviewing available information on the origins of the COVID-19. The pandemic has sickened more than 213.2 million people around the globe since late 2019 and killed more than 4.4 million, according to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center.

President Biden ordered the nation’s intelligence agencies in May to deliver a report within 90 days on whether the virus, which was first detected in Wuhan, China, was the result of an animal-to-human transmission or an accidental leak from a Wuhan laboratory.

FILE - Security personnel gather near the entrance of the Wuhan Institute of Virology during a visit by the World Health Organization team in Wuhan, China, Feb. 3, 2021.

The president ordered U.S. intelligence agencies to examine the origins of the outbreak after the World Health Organization issued a report based on its own investigation. The WHO report, which found that the outbreak more likely began as an animal-to-human transmission, was criticized as incomplete, mainly due to the Chinese government’s failure to cooperate with the global health agency’s investigation.

The director of national intelligence presented a classified report to Biden on Tuesday, U.S. news outlets reported. Unidentified officials said parts of the report will be declassified and released to the public in the coming days.

Vaccine diminishing efficacy

Meanwhile, a new study out of Britain reveals that the effectiveness of both the Pfizer and AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines diminishes after six months.

The study found that protection from the two-dose Pfizer vaccine declines from 88% a month after the second dose to 74% after about five to six months, while the effectiveness of the two-dose AstraZeneca regimen declined from 77% a month after the final shot to 67% after a similar period.

A separate study by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows the effectiveness of both the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines against the highly contagious delta variant dropped from 91% to 66%. Both vaccines were developed using innovative messenger RNA technology.