ການເປັນຜູ້ສື່ຂ່າວ ສໍາລັບນັກຂ່າວທີ່ຕ້ອງພັດຖິ່ນນັ້ນ 'ມັນຫຼາຍກວ່າຄໍາວ່າ ໜ້າທີ່ການງານ'

ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ຊີ​ເຣຍ ແລະ ນັກ​ຂຽນ​ຂ່າວ​ຂອງ VOA ຖືກບັງຄັບໃຫ້ລົບໜີຈາກການໂຈມຕີຖິ້ມລະເບີດໃສ່ບ້ານເກີດຂອງລາວ, ປັດຈຸບັນ ໄດ້ລາຍງານ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການດໍາລົງຊີວິດຢູ່ໃນສູນຜູ້ບໍ່​ມີ​ບ່ອນ​ຢູ່​ອາ​ໄສ​ທີ່​ລາວຮ້ອງມັນວ່າບ້ານ. ເຊີວານ ກັດໂຈ (Sirwan Kajjo) ນັກຂ່າວຂອງ VOA ມີລາຍງານເພີ້ມເຕີມ, ເຊິ່ງ ທິບສຸດາ ຈະ​ນຳລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ໃນຊ່ວງ 4 ປີທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ນັັກຂ່າວ​ນາງ ນາວຣອສ ຣາໂຊ (Nawroz Rasho) ໄດ້ເອີ້ນສູນແຫ່ງນີ້ຢູ່ໃນພາກ​ພື້ນ ຊາບາ (Shahba) ທາງທິດເໜືອຂອງ ຊີເຣຍ ວ່າບ້ານ.

ເມື່ອລົດຖັງຂອງເທີກີ ໄດ້ພາກັນແລ່ນເຂົ້າມາໃນບໍລິເວນເມືອງ ອາຟຣິນ (Afrin) ທີ່ເປັນບ້ານເກີດຂອງນາງໃນຊ່ວງປີ 2018, ນັກຂ່າວຄົນດັ່ງກ່າວ ແລະຄອບຄົວຂອງນາງ ແມ່ນບໍ່ມີທາງເລືອກໃດເລີຍ, ແຕ່ໄດ້ພາກັນເຂົ້າຮ່ວມ ກັບຄົນອື່ນໆຫຼາຍພັນຄົນ ຫຼົບ​ໜີເພື່ອຄວາມປອດໄພ.

ເຮືອນຂອງນາງໄດ້ຮັບຜົນກະທົບຈາກການໂຈມຕີ, ແລະພໍ່ຂອງນາງກໍ່ໄດ້ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດໃນການຖືກ​ລະ​ດົມ​ຍິງ​ໃສ່.

ປັດຈຸບັນ, ນາງ ຣາໂຊ ອາໄສຢູ່ໃນສູນສໍາລັບປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ​ທີ່ບໍ່​ມີ​ບ່ອນ​ຢູ່​ອາ​ໄສ​ຍ້ອນ​ການ​ຕໍ່​ສູ້.

ນາງນາວໂຣສ ຣາໂຊ, ນັກຂ່າວ ແລະ ຜູ້ບໍ່​ມີ​ບ່ອນ​ຢູ່​ອາ​ໄສພາຍໃນປະເທດ ໄດ້ກ່າວຜ່ານທາງສໄກປ໌ເປັນພາສາເຄີດິສວ່າ:

“ການເສຍຊີວິດຂອງພໍ່ຂ້ອຍ ໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ຂ້ອຍເຈົ້າໃຈວ່າ ການສື່ສານມວນຊົນນີ້ແມ່ນສໍາຄັນແນວໃດ. ມັນໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ຂ້ອຍເຂົ້າໃຈວ່າ ນັກຂ່າວທີ່ຢູ່ພາຍໃຕ້ສະຖານະການເຫຼົ່ານີ້ ໄດ້ກາຍມາເປັນສ່ວນນຶ່ງໃນເລື້ອງ. ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າສາມາດເປັນຜູ້ເຄາະຮ້າຍໄດ້ເຊັ່ນກັນ. ຂ້ອຍເຂົ້າໃຈຢ່າງແຈ່ມແຈ້ງວ່າ ການສື່ສານສື່ມວນຊົນ, ສຳ​ລັບ​ຄົນ​ຄື​ຂ້ອຍນີ້, ແມ່ນຫຼາຍກວ່າສິ່ງທີ່ຮ້ອງວ່າວຽກ.”

ນາງ ຣາໂຊ ຜູ້ທີ່ມີອາຍຸ 30 ປີ, ໃຊ້ເວລາຫຼາຍມື້ຂອງລາວການລາຍງານຂ່າວກ່ຽວກັບຊີວິດຂອງປະຊາຊົນທີ່​ຢູ່ອ້ອມແອ້ມລາວໃຫ້ແກ່ VOA ແລະອົງການຂ່າວອື່ນໆ. ດ້ວຍການແບ່ງປັນປະສົບການດັ່ງກ່າວນີ້, ເພື່ອນບ້ານຄົນໃໝ່ຂອງລາວຫຼາຍໆຄົນໄດ້ໃຫ້ຂໍ້ມູນຕ່າງໆແກ່ລາວ, ເຊິ່ງ ນາງ ຣາໂຊ ໄດ້ກ່າວເປັນພາສາເຄີດິສ ວ່າ:

“ສິ່ງນຶ່ງທີ່ເຮັດໃຫ້ຂ້ອຍຕັດສິນໃຈທີ່ຈະອາໄສຢູ່ໃນສູນ ແລະ ສືບ​ຕໍ່​ການ​ເປັນ​ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ຂອງ​ຂ້ອຍນີ້ກໍ​ແມ່ນ​ວ່າ ໂຕຂອງຂ້ອຍເອງກໍໄດ້ຮັບປະສົບການທີ່ຫຍຸ້ງຍາກເໝືອນດັ່ງກັບຜູ້ອົບພະຍົບຄົນອື່ນໆຢູ່ໃນທີ່ນີ້ໄດ້ຮັບ. ຂ້ອຍພົບວ່າ ຍັງມີອີກຫຼາຍໆເລື້ອງທີ່ຈໍາເປັນຈະຕ້ອງໄດ້ບອກ ແລະແບ່ງປັນໃຫ້ໂລກໄດ້ຮັບຮູ້.”

ຍິ່ງນາງລາຍງານຂ່າວຫຼາຍປານໃດ, ຍິ່ງເຮັດໃຫ້ນາງ ຣາໂຊ ເຫັນວ່າ ວຽກຂອງນາງມີຜົນຕໍ່ຊີວິດຂອງຫຼາຍໆຄົນ.

ໃນປີ 2019, ນາງໄດ້ລາຍງານກ່ຽວກັບຜູ້ຊາຍຄົນນຶ່ງທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບ​ບາດ​ເຈັບ​ຢ່າງ​ຖາ​ວອນ​ຈາກ​ລະເບີດແຕກ, ເຊິ່ງລາວໄດ້ຮຽນຮູ້ທີ່ຈະຕີກອງ. ເມື່ອຫຼາຍຄົນໄດ້ຍິນກ່ຽວກັບເລື້ອງຂອງຜູ້ຊາຍຄົນນັ້ນ, ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າກໍພາກັນສົ່ງເສີມໃຫ້ລາວເປີດການສະແດງຂຶ້ນຢູ່ໃນສູນ.

ແຕ່ການລາຍງານຂ່າວ​ໃນຖານະເປັນຜູ້ທີ່ບໍ່​ມີ​ບ່ອນ​ຢູ່​ອາ​ໄສ ບໍ່ແມ່ນບໍ່​ມີສິ່ງທ້າທາຍ. ນັກຂ່າວຄື ຣາໂຊ ມັກຂາດພື້ນທີ່ ຫຼື ອຸປະກອນທີ່ເໝາະສົມ.

ອົງການຂ້າຫຼວງ​ໃຫຍ່​ເພື່ອ​ອົບ​ພະ​ຍົບ​ແຫ່ງສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ຫຼື UNHCR ກ່າວວ່າ ການເຂົ້າເຖິງຂໍ້ມູນ ແລະຄວາມສາມາດໃນການສື່ສານກັບໂລກພາຍນອກ ແມ່ນເປັນສິ່ງຈໍາເປັນສໍາລັບຜູ້ພັດຖິ່ນໃນທົ່ວໂລກ.

ໂຄສົກຂອງ UNHCR ທ່ານຄຣິສ ໂບອຽນ (Chris Boian) ກ່າວຜ່ານທາງສໄກປ໌ວ່າ:

“ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າ ແທ້ຈິງແລ້ວບໍ່ມີຫຍັງທີ່ຈະເວົ້າກ່ຽວກັບພື້ນຖານຄວາມເປັນຈິງທີ່ສໍາຄັນໃນເລື້ອງຂອງຜູ້ລີ້ໄພ ທີ່ມີພະລັງອໍານາດຫຼາຍກວ່າສຽງຂອງຜູ້ທີ່ມີຊີວິດຢູ່ກັບເລື້ອງນັ້ນ ແລະລອດມາໄດ້ເພື່ອເລົ່າຕໍ່.”

ມີຫຼາຍກວ່າ 100 ລ້ານຄົນທີ່ຕ້ອງໄດ້ພັດພາກຈາກຖິ່ນຖານໃນທົ່ວໂລກ, ອົງການ UNHCR ກ່າວວ່າ ລວມທັງ 5 ພັນຄົົນຢູ່ໃນສູນທີ່ນາງ ຣາໂຊ ອາໄສຢູ່.

ທ່ານ ໂບອຽນ ກ່າວວ່າ ອົງການ UNHCR ແລະບັນດາພັນທະມິດຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ ໄດ້ຈັດແບ່ງການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອ ແລະປົກປ້ອງຄົນເຫຼົ່ານັ້ນ, ພ້ອມທັງໃຫ້ໂອກາດແກ່ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າໃນການເລົ່າເລື້ອງຕ່າງໆກ່ຽວກັບພວກເຂົາເອງ.

ຣາໂຊ, ໃນການເປັນກະບອກສຽງໃຫ້ກັບຜູ້ພັດຖິ່ນຄົນອື່ນໆຍ້ອນຄວາມຂັດແຍ້ງນັ້ນ ເປັນສິ່ງທີ່ເຮັດໃຫ້ນາງມີຄວາມມຸ້ງໝັ້ນໃນການດໍາເນີນງານດັ່ງກ່າວນີ້ຕໍ່ໄປ.

A Syrian reporter and VOA contributor forced to flee bombing attacks in her home city now reports on life in the displacement camp she calls home. VOA’s Sirwan Kajjo has more.

For the past four years, journalist Nawroz Rasho has called this camp in the Shahba region of northern Syria home.

When Turkish tanks rolled into her home city of Afrin in 2018, the journalist and her family had no choice but to join thousands of others fleeing to safety.

Her home had been hit, and her father was killed in the shelling.

Now Rasho lives in a camp for people displaced by the fighting.

Nawroz Rasho, Journalist (Female in Kurdish), (Skype)

“My father’s death made me realize even more how important journalism is. It made me understand how journalists, under these circumstances, become part of the story. They can be victims too. I realized that journalism, for people like myself, is more than just a job.”

Rasho, who is 31, spends her days reporting on the lives of those around her for VOA and other news outlets. With a shared experience, her new neighbors open up to her.

Nawroz Rasho, Journalist (Female in Kurdish), (Skype)

“One of the things that made me decide to stay at the camp and resume my journalism was that I myself experienced the same difficulties that other displaced people did. I saw that there were still many stories that needed to be told and shared with the world.”

The more she reports, the more Rasho sees the impact her work has on the lives of others.

In 2019 she reported on a man left with permanent injuries from a bomb blast, who had learned to play the drums. When others heard his story, they encouraged him to perform in the camp.

But reporting as a displaced person is not without challenges. Journalists like Rasho often lack space or adequate equipment.

Access to information and the ability to communicate with the outside world are essential for displaced people globally, says the U.N. refugee agency UNHCR.

Chris Boian, UNHCR Spokesperson (Male in English), (Skype)

“I think that really there is nothing that speaks to the elemental truth of the refugee story more powerfully than the voice of one who has lived that story and survived to tell it.”

Over 100 million people are displaced globally, the UNHCR says, including 5,000 at Rasho’s camp.

Boian says the UNHCR and its partners provide help and protection to those people and give them the opportunity to tell their own stories.

Rasho, being that voice for others displaced by conflict is what gives her the determination to keep going.