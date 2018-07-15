ສະຫະລັດກັບ ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ພົບປະກັນ ເພື່ອຫາລື ກ່ຽວກັບ ຊາກກະດູກທະຫານ ໃນປາງສົງຄາມເກົາຫຼີ

ບັນດານາຍພົນຈາກ ສະຫະລັດ ແລະ ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ໄດ້ພົບປະກັນ ເພື່ອປຶກສາຫາລືການ

ສົ່ງກະດູກຂອງທະຫານ ສະຫະລັດ ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ຕໍ່ສູ້ໃນສົງຄາມ ເກົາຫຼີ ກັບຄືນປະເທດ.

ທ່ານ ໄມເຄິລ ມິນີແຮນ, ນາຍພົນຕີ ກອງທັບອາກາດ ສະຫະລັດ ຈາກກອງກຳລັງ

ສະຫະລັດ ໃນເກົາຫຼີ ແລະ ຫົວໜ້າເສນາທິການກອງບັນຊາການ ອົງການສະຫະປະຊາ

ຊາດ, ໄດ້ພົບປະກັບນາຍພົນ ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ທີ່ບ້ານເຂດຊາຍແດນ ປານມູນຈອມ ໃນເຂດ

ປອດທະຫານ ຫຼື DMZ, ອີງຕາມແຫຼ່ງຂ່າວ ຂອງເກົາຫຼີ.

ມັນເປັນເວລາ 9 ປີແລ້ວ ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ບັນດານາຍພົນຈາກສອງຝ່າຍ ໄດ້ພົບປະກັນ.

ການສົ່ງກະດູກກັບຄືນປະເທດ ແມ່ນນຶ່ງໃນເງື່ອນໄຂ ທີ່ໄດ້ປຶກສາຫາລືກັນ ເມື່ອເດືອນ

ແລ້ວນີ້ ທີ່ກອງປະຊຸມຄັ້ງປະຫວັດສາດ ໃນປະເທດ ສິງກະໂປ ລະຫວ່າງ ປະທານາທິບໍ

ດີ ສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ກັບ ຜູ້ນຳເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ທ່ານ ກິມ ຈົງ ອຶນ.

ມີລາຍງານວ່າ ສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ສົ່ງໂລງສົບ 100 ໂລງ ໄປເຂດ DMZ ເພື່ອຂົນຊາກກະ

ດູກກັບຄືນປະເທດ.

Generals from the United States and North Korea have met to discuss the repatriation of the remains of U.S. soldiers who fought in the Korean War.



Michael Minihan, an Air Force major general with U.S. Forces Korea and the chief of staff for the United Nations Command, met with a North Korean general Sunday at the border village of Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone, or (DMZ), according to Korean sources.



It has been nine years since generals from the two sides last met.



Repatriation was one of the items discussed last month at the historic meeting in Singapore between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.



The U.S. is reported to have sent 100 coffins to the DMZ to transport any remains returned.