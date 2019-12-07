ລາຍ​ງານ​ສາ​ກົນ​ສະ​ບັບ​ນຶ່ງ​ຈາກ​ບັນ​ດາ​ນັກ​ຄົ້ນ​ຄວ້າ​ຢູ່ 35 ສະ​ຖາ​ບັນ​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ ສະ​ພາບ​ອາ​ກາດ​ປ່ຽນ​ແປງ​ຈະ​ເປັນ​ໄພ​ຂົ່ມ​ຂູ່​ຕໍ່​ສຸ​ຂ​ະ​ພາບ ແລະ ຄຸນ​ນະ​ພາບ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ຂອງ​ເດັກ​ນ້ອຍ​ທີ່​ເກີດ​ໃນ​ທຸກມື້ນີ້. ລາຍ​ງານ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ ອຸນ​ຫະ​ພູມ​ທີ່​ສູງ​ຂຶ້ນ​ຈະ​ນຳ​ໄປ​ສູ່​ການ​ມີ​ພະ​ຍາດຫຼາຍກວ່າ​ເກົ່າ, ອາ​ກາດຮຸນ​ແຮງ​ສຸດ​ຂີດ ແລະ ຄວາມ​ສ່ຽງ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ຄວາມ​ປອດ​ໄພ​ຂອງ​ອາ​ຫານ ທີ່​ຈະສົ່ງ​ຜົນ​ກະ​ທົບ​ຕໍ່​ລຸ້ນ​ຄົນ​ໃນ​ປັດ​ຈຸ​ບັນ ແລະ ອະ​ນາ​ຄົດ. ດັ່ງ​ທີ່​ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ວີ​ໂອ​ເອ ອາ​ຣາ​ຊ ອາ​ຣາ​ບາ​ຊາ​ດີ ລາຍ​ງານ​ນັ້ນ, ບັນ​ດາ​ນັກ​ຄົ້ນ​ຄວ້າ​ຫວັງ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ບັງ​ຄັບ​ໃຫ້​ບັນ​ຫາ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ເປັນ​ຫົວ​ຂໍ້ຫຼັກ​ຂອງກອງ​ປະ​ຊຸມ​ສະ​ພາບ​ອາ​ກາດ​ປ່ຽນ​ແປງ​ທີ່​ຫາ​ກໍ​ໄຂ​ຂຶ້ນນີ້. ເຊິ່ງ ພຸດ​ທະ​ສອນ ຈະ​ນຳ​ລາຍ​ລະ​ອຽດ​ມາ​ສະ​ເໜີ​ທ່ານ​ໃນ​ອັນ​ດັບ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ.



ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ເກືອບ 8 ປີ, ລັດ​ຄາ​ລິ​ຟໍ​ເນຍ ໄດ້​ກາຍ​ເປັນ​ທີ່​ຮູ້​ຈັກ​ກັບ​ບັນ​ຫາ​ໃໝ່ ຈາກ​ໄພ​ແຫ້ງ​ແລ້ງ​ທີ່​ຍ​າວ​ທີ່​ສຸດ​ຂອງ​ສະ​ຫັດ​ສະ​ວັດ ບໍ່​ດົນ​ກ່ອ​ນ​ລະ​ດູ​ໄຟ​ປ່າ​ໄດ້​ເລີ່ມ​ຂຶ້ນ.

ບັນ​ດາ​ນັກ​ຊ່ຽວ​ຊານ​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ ອຸນ​ຫະ​ພູມ​ທີ່​ສູງ​ຂຶ້ນ​ຈາກ​ສະ​ພາ​ບ​ອາ​ກາດ​ປ່ຽນ​ແປງ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ພືດ​ພັນ​ຕ່າງໆ​ແຫ້ງ, ເຊິ່ງ​ສະ​ໜອງ​ເຊື້ອ​ໄຟ​ທີ່​ພຽບ​ພ້ອມ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ໄຟ​ປ່າ.

ນີ້​ແມ່ນ​ພຽງ​ນຶ່ງ​ຕົວ​ຢ່າງ​ຂອງວິ​ທີ​ທີ່​ໂລກ​ທີ່​ອຸ່ນ​ຂຶ້ນ ​ຈະ​ສົ່ງ​ຜົນ​ກະ​ທົບ​ຕໍ່​ສາ​ທາ​ລະ​ນະ​ສຸກ​ໃນ​ອະ​ນາ​ຄົດ, ອີງ​ຕາມ​ການ​ກ່າວ​ຂອງ​ ດ​ຣ. ນິກ ວັດ​ສ໌, ຜູ້​ອຳ​ນວຍ​ການ​ໃຫຍ່​ຂອງວາ​ລະ​ສານ Lancet Coundown.

ດ​ຣ. ນິກ ວັດ​ສ໌ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ຖ້າ​ພວກ​ເຮົາສືບ​ຕໍ່​ດິ່ງ​ລົງ​ໃນ​ເສັ້ນ​ທາງ​ປັດ​ຈຸ​ບັນ​ນີ້, ມັນ​ຈະຫຍັບ​ເຂົ້າໃກ້ ​ກັບ​ການ​ກວາດ​ລ້າງ​ຄວາມ​ສຳ​ເລັດ​ເມື່ອ 50 ປີ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ ທີ່​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ໄດ້​ເຫັນ​ໃນ​ຂະ​ແໜງ​ສາ​ທາ​ລະ​ນະ​ສຸກ​ທົ່ວ​ໂລກ.”

ລາຍ​ງານ​ສາ​ກົນ​ໂດຍ​ວາ​ລະ​ສານ Lancet Countdown ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ ແອ​ນ້ອຍ​ທີ່​ເກີດ​ໃນ​ມື້​ນີ້​ ​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ເປັນ​ໄປ​ໄດ້​ວ່າ​ຈະ​ໄດ້​ເຫັນ​ໂລກ​ອຸ່ນ​ຂຶ້ນ 4 ອົງ​ສາ​ໃນວັນ​ເກີດ​ຄົບ​ຮອບ 71 ຂອງ​ລາວ.

ດ​ຣ. ນິກ ວັດ​ສ໌ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ໃນ​ແງ່​ຜົນ​ກະ​ທົບ​ຕໍ່​ສຸ​ຂະ​ພາບ​ຈາກ​ສະ​ພາບ​ອາ​ກາດ​ປ່ຽນ​ແປງ​ນັ້ນ​ ນີ້​ແມ່ນ​ທຸກ​ສິ່ງ​ນັບ​ຈາກ ການ​ແຜ່​ລາມ​ຂອງ​ພະ​ຍາດ​ທີ່​ເກີດ​ມາ​ຈາກ​ແມງ​ໄມ້​ທີ່​ເປັນ​ພາ​ຫະ​ນ​ະ​ຂອງ​ໂຣກ​ເຊັ່ນ ໄຂ້​ເລືອດ​ອອກ, ​ໄຂ້​ມາ​ເລ​ເຣຍ, ການ​ລະ​ບາດ​ຂອງແບັກ​ທີ​ເຣຍ ວິບ​ຣີ​ໂອ ແລະ ໂດຍ​ສະ​ເພາະ​ເປັນ​ຢ່າງ​ຍິ່ງ​ແມ່ນ​ເດັກ​ນ້ອຍ​ທີ່​ມີ​ອາ​ຍຸ​ຕ່ຳ​ກວ່າ​ຫ້າ​ປີ​ແມ່ນ​ຜູ້​ທີ່​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ສ່ຽງ​ທີ່​ສຸດ.”

ດ​ຣ. ວັດ​ສ໌ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ, ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ສະ​ພາບ​ອາ​ກາດ​ອຸ່ນ​ຂຶ້ນນັ້ນ, ພະ​ຍາດ​ທີ່​ມາ​ຈາກ​ແມງ​ໄມ້​ຊິ​ຈະ​ເລີນ​ເຕີບ​ໂຕ, ຄື​ຍຸງ​ລາຍ​ເອ​ເຊຍ.

ດ​ຣ. ວັດ​ສ໌ ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ “ມັນ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ຫຍັບ​ຂຶ້ນ​ມາ​ຈາກ​ປະ​ເທດ ເທີ​ກີ, ຂ້າມ​ມາ​ຈາກ ຢູ​ໂຣບ, ຍຸງ​ລາຍ​ທີ່​ວ່າ​ນັ້ນ​ນຳ​ພາ​ໄຂ້​ເລືອດ​ອອກ. ມັນ​ຈະ​ນຳ​ພາ​ໂຣກ​ ຊິ​ຄຸນ​ກຸນ​ຢາ ເວ​ລາ​ທີ່​ມັນ​ຢູ່​ຫັ້ນ. ມັນ​ຈາກ​ນຳ​ພາ​ໄຂ້​ໝາກ​ເຫຼືອງ. ຖ້າ​ເຈົ້າ​ຢູ່​ໃນ ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກາ​ໃຕ້, ຍຸ​ງ​ລາຍ​ນັ້ນກໍ​ສາ​ມາດ​ນຳ​ພາ​ໄວ​ຣັ​ສ ຊີ​ກາ ເຊັ່ນ​ກັນ.”

ບັນ​ດາ​ນັກ​ວິ​ທະ​ຍາ​ສາດ​ແມ່ນ​ເປັນ​ຫ່ວງ​ທີ່​ສຸດ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ຜົນ​ກະ​ທົບ​ໂດຍ​ລວມ​ ແລະ ໄລ​ຍະ​ຍາວ​ຂອງ​ໂລກ​ຮ້ອນ ຕໍ່​ສາ​ທາ​ລະ​ນະ​ສຸກ.

ດ​ຣ. ວັດ​ສ໌ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ເປັນ​ຫ່ວງ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ຄື້ນ​ຄວາມ​ຮ້ອນ ແລະ ສິ່ງ​ທີ່​ມັນ​ເຮັດ​ຕໍ່​ພະ​ຍາດ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ຫົວ​ໃຈ ຫຼື ໝາກ​ໄຂ່ຫຼັງ. ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ເປັນ​ຫ່ວງ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ການ​ຂາດ​ສານ​ອາ​ຫານ​ເທົ່າ​ນັ້ນ. ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ເປັນ​ຫ່ວງ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ສິ່ງ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນ​ຕໍ່​ຊຸມ​ຊົນ ຫາ​ປະ​ຊາ​ກອນ ເຖິງ​ເດັກ​ນ້ອຍ​ທີ່​ເກີດ​ໃໝ່​ໃນ​ມື້ນີ້ ເມື່ອ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ຜົນ​ກະ​ທົບ​ຊ້ຳ​ແລ້ວ​ຊ້ຳ​ອີກ​ຈາກຫຼາຍ​ຊອກ​ມູມ ແລະ ວິ​ທີ​ທີ່​ມັນ​ໄດ້​ສົ່ງ​ຜົນ​ກະ​ທົບຕະຫຼອດ​ຊີ​ວິດ.”

ບັນ​ດາ​ນັກ​ຄົ້ນ​ຄວ້າ​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ ມັນ​ຈະ​ຕ້ອງ​ໃຊ້ຄວາມ​ໝາຍ​ໝັ້ນ​ທາງ​ການ​ເມືອງ​ເພື່ອຫຼີກ​ລ່ຽງ​ຜົນ​ກະ​ທົບ​ທີ່​ຮ້າຍ​ແຮງນີ້. ບັນ​ດາ​ນັກ​ຂຽນ​ໄດ້​ຮຽກ​ຮ້ອງກອງ​ປະ​ຊຸມ​ໃຫຍ່​ສະ​ພາບ​ອາ​ກາດ​ປ່ຽນ​ແປງ​ ຂອງ​ອົງ​ການ​ສະ​ຫະ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊາດ​ໃນ​ເດືອນນີ້ ໃຫ້​ເພັ່ງ​ເລັງ​ໃສ່​ຜົນ​ກະ​ທົບ​ດ້ານ​ສຸ​ຂະ​ພາບ​ຂອງ​ໂລກ​ທີ່​ອຸ່ນ​ຂຶ້ນ.

An international report from researchers at 35 institutions says climate change will threaten the health and quality of life of children born today.The report says rising temperatures will lead to more diseases, extreme weather, and risk of food insecurity affecting current and future generations.As VOA's Arash Arabasadi reports, researchers hope to force the issue to the forefront of an upcoming climate change conference.



After nearly eight years, California emerged from its longest drought of the millennium just before the start of fire season.



Experts say higher temperatures from climate change make for dryer vegetation, which provides ready fuel for wildfires.



This is just one example of how a warming planet will affect public health in the future, says Dr. Nick Watts,Executive Director of the Lancet Countdown.



"If we continue down sort of the current trajectory, it comes close to wiping out the last 50 years of gains that we have seen in public health around the world."



An international report by The Lancet Countdown says a baby born today is likely to see the Earth warm four-degrees by his or her 71st birthday.



"In terms of the health impact of climate change this is anything from… the spread of vector-borne disease like Dengue, like malaria, the spread of Vibrio, and that particularly again, it's children under the age of five that are the most vulnerable."



Watts says, as climates warm, unwelcome disease vectors will thrive, like the Asian tiger mosquito.



"It's moving up from Turkey, coming across Europe, that tiger mosquito carries Dengue fever.It carries chikungunya when it's there.It carries yellow fever. If you're in South America, that tiger mosquito can carry Zika virus as well."



Scientists are most concerned about the overall, longterm impact of global warming on public health.



"We're not worried about just heatwave and what that does to heart disease or kidney disease.We're not worried about just malnutrition.We're worried about what happens to a communityto a populationto a child born today when they are hit again and again and again from multiple different angles and how that has a lifelong impact the whole way through."



Researchers say it will take political will to avert dire outcomes.The authors are calling for next month's United Nations Climate Conference to focus on the health impacts of a warming planet.