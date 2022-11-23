ມີພຽງປະເທດຣັດເຊຍແລະມຽນມາ ທີ່ຍັງໃຊ້ລະເບີດຕໍ່​ຕ້ານ​ບຸກ​ຄົນໃນປີນີ້, ອີງຕາມລາຍງານປະຈໍາປີສະ​ບັບ​ຫຼ້າສຸດຈາກອົງການ​ປຸກ​ລະ​ດົມເພື່ອຫ້າມ​ໃຊ້ລະເບີດຝັງດິນສາກົນ. ປະ​ເທດ​ທັງ​ສອງ ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້ຮວມ​ຢູ່​ໃນ 164 ປະເທດໃນໂລກ ​ທີ່ເຂົ້າເປັນສະມາຊິກ ຂອງສົນທິສັນຍາ ຫ້າມໃຊ້ລະເບີດ ສະ​ບັບປີ 1997. ໃນທຸກໆປີ ປະຊາຊົນຫຼາຍພັນຄົນຕ້ອງເສຍຊີວິດ ຫຼືພິການຍ້ອນລະເບີດທີ່ຍັງບໍ່ທັນແຕກ, ສ່ວນຫຼາຍແມ່ນເດັກນ້ອຍ. ເຮັນຣີ ຣິຈເວລ ມີລາຍງານເລື້ອງນີ້, ເຊິ່ງ ທິບສຸດາ ຈະນໍາເອົາລາຍລະອຽດ ມາສະເໜີທ່ານໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ຢູ່ທີ່ໂຮງໝໍຂອງເມືອງລິວິບ ຄູ່ແຕ່ງງານໃໝ່ ໂອກຊານາ ບາລານດີນາ (Oksa-na Balandina), ແລະວິກເຕີ ວາຊີລລິບ (Viktor Vasyliv) ໄດ້ເຕັ້ນລໍານໍາກັນເປັນຄັ້ງທໍາອິດຢູ່ໃນງານດອງ. ເມື່ອເດືອນມີນາ, ນາງພະຍາບານອາຍຸ 23 ປີ ໄດ້ຢຽບກັບລະເບີດຝັງດິນຕໍ່​ຕ້ານ​ບຸກ​ຄົນ ທີ່ຝັງໄວ້ໂດຍພວກທະຫານຣັດເຊຍ ຢູ່ໃນເມືອງລີຊີ​ຈາງ (Lysychansk) ເຊິ່ງເປັນບ້ານເກີດຂອງລາວ.

ນາງບາລານດີນາ ເປັນນຶ່ງໃນຈໍານວນ 270 ຄົນທີ່ຖືກສັງຫານຫຼືເປັນຄົນພິການ ຍ້ອນລະເບີດຝັງດິນຢູ່ໃນຢູເຄຣນປີນີ້. ດ້ວຍການເຂົ້າມາຮຸກຮານຢູເຄຣນ, ກອງ ກໍາລັງທະຫານຂອງຣັດເຊຍ ໄດ້ຝັງລະເບີດໄວ້ເປັນຈໍານວນຫຼວງຫຼາຍນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ພວກເຂົາເຂົ້າມາຮຸກຮານ ໃນເດືອນກຸມພາທີ່ຜ່ານມາ.

ທ່ານນາງເມີຣີ ອາກົບຢານ (Meri Akopyan), ຮອງລັດຖະມົນຕີກະຊວງພາຍໃນຂອງ ຢູເຄຣນ ກ່າວເປັນພາສາອັງກິດວ່າ:

“ພວກເຮົາຍັງມີພື້ນທີ່ຫຼາຍກວ່າ 200,000 ກິໂລແມັດມົນທົນ ທີ່ຍັງບໍ່ໄດ້ກວດສອບ ແລະຍັງບໍ່ໄດ້ເກັບກູ້ລະເບີດເທື່ອ.”

ບົດລາຍງານກ່າວວ່າ ຣັດເຊຍ ດໍາເນີນການຝັງລະເບີດດ້ວຍມື, ຖິ້ມລົງມາແຕ່ເຮືອບິນ, ພ້ອມດ້ວຍການຍິງຈາກປືນໃຫຍ່ ແລະຈະຫຼວດ.

ທ່ານນາງແມຣີ ແວແຮມ (Mary Wareham), ບັນນາທິການຮ່ວມຂອງບົດລາຍງານຕິດຕາມກວດສອບລະເບີດຝັງດິນ ປະຈໍາປີ 2022 ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ກອງກໍາລັງທະຫານ ຂອງຣັດເຊຍ ໄດ້ໃຊ້ລະເບີດຝັງດິນຕໍ່​ຕ້ານ​ບຸກ​ຄົນຢ່າງ

ໜ້ອຍ 7 ຊະນິດ ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ພວກເຂົາເຂົ້າມາຮຸກຮານຢູເຄຣນ ໃນວັນທີ 24 ກຸມພາທີ່ຜ່ານມາ. ພ້ອມກັນນັ້ນ ກໍຍັງມີບາງຫຼັກຖານທີ່ຢັ້ງຢືນກ່ຽວກັບຜູ້ເຄາະຮ້າຍຈາກລະເບີດທີ່ປະດິດຂຶ້ນມາເອງ. ແລະລະເບີດທັງໝົດເຫຼົ່ານັ້ນ ແມ່ນຢູ່ພາຍໃຕ້ຂໍ້ຫ້າມລະເບີດຝັງດິນ ຂອງສົນທິສັນຍາລະຫວ່າງປະເທດ.”

ກອງກໍາລັງທະຫານຂອງມຽນມາ ກໍໄດ້ໃຊ້ລະເບີດຝັງດິນດັ່ງກ່າວມາເປັນເວລາຫຼາຍສິບປີ.

ທ່ານນາງແມຣີ ແວແຮມ ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ມີການໃຊ້ລະເບີດຝັງດິນຕໍ່​ຕ້ານ​ບຸກ​ຄົນເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນໂດຍລັດຖະບານທະຫານມຽນມາຢູ່ບໍລິເວນຫຼັກໂທລະສັບ, ທໍ່ສົ່ງນໍ້າແລະການຕິດຕັ້ງດ້ານພະລັງງານອື່ນໆ, ລວມ ທັງການໃຊ້ລະເບີດບາງສ່ວນໂດຍກຸ່ມຕິດອາວຸດທີ່ບໍ່ຂຶ້ນກັບລັດຖະບານຢູ່ພາຍໃນປະເທດອີກດ້ວຍ.”

ລະເບີດຝັງດິນຕໍ່​ຕ້ານ​ບຸກ​ຄົນ ຍັງຄົງມີຢູ່ໃນພື້ນດິນຢ່າງໜ້ອຍ 60 ປະເທດ. ຢູ່ໃນທົ່ວໂລກ, ມີປະຊາຊົນທີ່ເປັນຜູ້ເຄາະຮ້າຍໃໝ່ 5,500 ຄົນຈາກກັບລະເບີດຝັງດິນ ຫຼືເສດລະເບີດ ໃນຊ່ວງປີ 2021, ລວມທັງຜູ້ເສຍຊີວິດອີກ ຫຼາຍກວ່າ 2,000 ຄົນ. ຢູ່ໃນຈໍານວນອາຍຸຂອງຜູ້ເຄາະຮ້າຍທີ່ໄດ້ບັນທຶກໄວ້ນັ້ນ, ເຄິ່ງນຶ່ງຂອງຜູ້ທີ່ເສຍຊີວິດ ຫລືເປັນ​ຄົນພິການ ແມ່ນເດັກນ້ອຍ.

ຊີເຣຍ ເປັນປະເທດທີ່ມີການບັນທຶກຈໍານວນຜູ້ເສຍຊີວິດ ຫຼືບາດເຈັບຫຼາຍກວ່າ 1,200 ຄົນ. ຢູ່ໃນອັຟການິສຖານ, ມີຜູ້ເຄາະຮ້າຍກໍລະນີໃໝ່ຈາກລະເບີດທີ່ຍັງບໍ່ແຕກຫຼາຍກວ່ານຶ່ງພັນຄົນ.

ທ້າວອາເມັດ ອາລ-ມາຣົວອີ (Ahmed Al-Marouai) ສູນເສຍລູກຊາຍຂອງລາວ ໃນເດືອນມັງກອນທີ່ຜ່ານມາ. ເດັກຊາຍອາຍຸ 9 ປີ ຢຽບກັບລະເບີດໃນລະຫວ່າງທີ່ລາວເຂ່ຍຊອກຫາເສດຂີ້ເຫຍື້ອຢູ່ທີ່ຊາຍຫາດເພື່ອເອົາໄປຂາຍ, ໃກ້ກັບເມືອງໂຮເດດາ (Hodeidah) ປະ​ເທດ​ເຢ​ເມນ.

ທ້າວອາເມັດ ອາລ-ມາຣົວອີ, ພໍ່ຂອງຜູ້ເຄາະຮ້າຍຈາກລະເບີດທີ່ຍັງບໍ່ທັນແຕກ ກ່າວເປັນພາສາອາຫຼັບວ່າ:

“ຂ້ອຍຫໍ່ຊິ້ນສ່ວນສົບຂອງລາວດ້ວຍຜ້າຫົ່ມ ແລ້ວແບກເອົາສ່ວນທັງໝົດເຫຼົ່ານັ້ນໄປພະແນກສືບສວນອາຊະຍາກໍາ. ຂ້ອຍບໍ່ໄດ້ຝັງສົບຂອງລາວໂດຍການຫໍ່ສົບດ້ວຍຜ້າ, ຂ້ອຍພຽງແຕ່ຝັງຊິ້ນສ່ວນສົບຂອງລາວ ດ້ວຍການເອົາໃສ່ຖົງຢາງເທົ່ານັ້ນ.”

ພາຍໃຕ້ສົນທິສັນຍາຫ້າມໃຊ້ລະເບີດຝັງດິນ​ນັ້ນ, ມີ 94 ປະເທດພາຄີ ທີ່ໄດ້ທໍາລາຍລະເບີດ​ຝັງ​ດິນ ຈາກສາງເກັບລະເບີດຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າໄປແລ້ວຫຼາຍກວ່າ 55 ລ້ານລູກ.

ແຕ່ໃນຫຼາຍປະເທດທົ່ວໂລກ, ອາວຸດຕ່າງໆຍັງຄົງຈະສືບຕໍ່ທໍາລາຍຊີວິດ ແລະແຂນຂາຂອງພົນລະເຮືອນອີກຍາວນານ ລຸນຫຼັງຄວາມຂັດແຍ້ງຕ່າງໆຫຼຸດໜ້ອຍລົງແລ້ວ.

Russia and Myanmar are the only two states to have used anti-personnel mines this year, according to the latest annual report from the International Campaign to Ban Landmines. Neither country is among the 164 states that are party to the 1997 Mine Ban Treaty. Every year, thousands of people are killed or maimed by mines — many of them children, as Henry Ridgwell reports.

In a hospital in Lviv, newlyweds Oksana Balandina and Viktor Vasyliv shared their first dance. In March, the 23-year-old nurse stepped on an anti-personnel landmine left by Russian forces in her home city of Lysychansk.

Balandina is among the more than 270 people who have been killed or maimed by anti-personnel landmines in Ukraine this year. Invading Russian forces have mined vast areas since their February invasion.

Meri Akopyan, Ukrainian Deputy Interior Minister, in English

“We have more than 200,000 square kilometres not checked yet and not demined.”

The report says Russia has deployed mines by hand, dropped from aircraft, and via artillery and rocket fire.

Mary Wareham, Co-editor of Landmine Monitor 2022 Report

“Russian forces have used at least seven types of anti-personnel landmines since the Russian invasion of Ukraine on the 24th of February. There's also some evidence that improvised victim-activated explosive devices have been used. And those fall under the prohibition of the international treaty banning landmines.”

Myanmar’s military has used anti-personnel mines for decades.

Mary Wareham, Co-editor of Landmine Monitor 2022 Report

“There was some increased use of anti-personnel mines by government forces in Myanmar around telecom towers, pipelines and other energy installations, as well as some use by non-state armed groups in that country.”

Anti-personnel landmines are still in the ground in at least 60 countries. Globally, there were 5,500 new victims of landmines or explosive remnants during 2021, including over two thousand deaths. Where the age was recorded, half of those killed or maimed were children.

Syria recorded the highest toll – with over 1,200 casualties. In Afghanistan, there were over one thousand new mine victims.

Ahmed Al-Marouai lost his son Mourad in January. The nine-year-old stepped on a landmine as he combed the beach for rubbish to sell, close to the Yemeni city of Hodeidah.

Ahmed Al-Marouai, Father of Landmine Victim, in Arabic

“I wrapped pieces of his body in a blanket and carried it all the way to the Criminal Investigation Department. I did not wash him or put him in a [burial] shroud... I just buried pieces of him in a plastic bag.”

Under the Mine Ban Treaty, 94 states parties have destroyed more than 55 million landmines from their stockpiles.

But in countries around the world, the weapons continue to destroy civilians’ lives and limbs long after conflict has abated.