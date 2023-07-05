ທ່ານປູຕິນ ກໍາລັງຖືກພິຈາລະນາຄະດີບໍ? ການສືບສວນ ໄດ້ເລີ້ມຕົ້ນດໍາເນີນງານ ກ່ຽວກັບການກໍ່ອາຊະຍາກໍາ ໃນການຮຸກຮານຂອງ ຣັດເຊຍ

ກີຢິບ ແລະບັນດາປະເທດພັນທະມິດຕາເວັນຕົກຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ ໄດ້ເປີດສໍານັກງານໃໝ່ ຢູ່ທີ່ນະຄອນເຮກ ເພື່ອຈະດໍາເນີນການສືບສວນບັນດາຜູ້ນໍາ ຂອງຣັດເຊຍ ທີ່ກໍ່ອາຊະຍາກໍາໃນການຮຸກຮານ, ລຸນຫຼັງການບຸກ​ເຂົ້າ​ໄປ​ໃນປະ ເທດຢູເຄຣນຂອງພວກເຂົາເມື່ອປີ 2022. ເຮັນຣີ ຣິຈເວລ ມີລາຍງານຈາກນະ ຄອນຫຼວງລອນດອນ, ເຊິ່ງ ທິບສຸດາ ຈະ​ນຳ​ເອົາລາຍລະອຽດ ມາສະເໜີທ່ານ ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ສໍານັກງານໃໝ່ໃນນະຄອນເຮກ ຮູ້ກັນໃນອີກຊື່ນຶ່ງວ່າ ເປັນສູນກາງເພື່ອ​ດຳ​ເນີນ​ຄະ​ດີ ​ການ​ກໍ່ອາຊະຍາກໍາ ໃນການຮຸກຮານຕໍ່ຢູເຄຣນ, ຈະລວບລວມຫຼັກຖານຕ່າງໆ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບການຕັດສິນໃຈ ຂອງຜູ້ນໍາຣັດເຊຍ ທີ່​ໄດ້ຮຸກຮານ​ເຂົ້າ​ໄປ​ໃນ​ປະ​ເທດຢູເຄຣນ

ໄອຍະການສູງສຸດຂອງຢູເຄຣນ ທ່ານອັນດຣີ ໂກສຕິນ (Andriy Kostin) ກ່າວເປັນພາສາອັງກິດວ່າ ການສ້​າງ​ຕັ້ງ​ສູນ​ກາງນີ້ ເປັນບາດກ້າວສໍາຄັນໄປສູ່ຄວາມຍຸຕິທໍາ, ເຊິ່ງທ່ານກ່າວວ່າ:

“ມື້ນີ້, ພວກເຮົາມາລວມກັນຢູ່ທີ່ນີ້ ເນື່ອງໃນໂອກາດຂອງຊ່ວງເວລາ ແຫ່ງປະ ຫວັດສາດຢ່າງແທ້ຈິງ, ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຢາກເວົ້າວ່າ ເປັນຊ່ວງເວລາແຫ່ງການກໍາ

ໜົດຍຸກສະໄໝ ເມື່ອໂລກທີ່ຈະເລີນແລ້ວ ບໍ່ພຽງແຕ່ສົ່ງສຽງອອກມາເທົ່ານັ້ນ, ແຕ່ຍັງໄດ້ສະແດງອອກມາດ້ວຍການດໍາເນີນງານທີ່ເປັນຮູບປະທໍາວ່າ ຄວາມຮັບຜິດຊອບ ເປັນສິ່ງສໍາຄັນທີ່ສຸດ.”

ບັນດາໄອຍະການຈາກຢູເຄຣນ, ຈາກສະຫະພາບຢູໂຣບ ແລະສະຫະລັດ ຈະສ້າງກໍລະນີອາຊະຍາກໍານີ້ຂຶ້ນມາ ເພື່ອຕໍ່ຕ້ານຣັດເຊຍ.

ສູນດັ່ງກ່າວ ຈະດໍາເນີນງານຮ່ວມກັບສານອາຍາສາກົນ ຫຼື ICC, ເຊິ່ງໄດ້ດໍາເນີນການສຶບສວນກ່ຽວກັບອາຊະຍາກໍາສົງຄາມ ແລະອາຊະຍາກໍາຕ້ານມະນຸດ​ຊາດ, ແຕ່ຍັງບໍ່ໄດ້ດໍາເນີນການກ່ຽວກັບອາຊະຍາກໍາສໍາລັບການຮຸກຮານເທື່ອ.

ທ່ານຟີລິບ ແຊນ (Philippe Sands), ສາດສະດາຈານ​ສອນກົດໝາຍ ຢູ່ທີ່ ມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລລອນດອນ ແລະເປັນນັກຊ່ຽວຊານກ່ຽວກັບຄວາມຍຸຕິທໍາສາ ກົນ ກ່າວຜ່ານຊູມວ່າ:

“ບັນຫາການຮຸກຮານດັ່ງກ່າວນັ້ນ, ເປັນການຕັດສິນໃຈທີ່ຈະກໍ່ສົງຄາມແບບຜິດກົດໝາຍ, ມັນຢູ່ນອກຂອບເຂດອໍານາດຂອງສານອາຍາສາກົນ.”

ອາຊະຍາກໍາໃນການຮຸກຮານນັ້ນ ແມ່ນຢ້ອນກັບຄືນໄປໃນ​ການ​ດຳ​ເນີນ​ຄະ​ດີ ນູເຣັມເບີກ (Nuremberg) ໃນຕອນທ້າຍຂອງສົງຄາມໂລກຄັ້ງທີສອງ ແລະການດໍາເນີນຄະດີກັບບັນດາຜູ້ນໍານາຊີ, ເຊິ່ງຖືກຮ້ອງຫຼັງຈາກນັ້ນວ່າ “ອາຊະຍາກໍາຕໍ່​ຕ້ານສັນຕິພາບ.”

ທ່ານແຊນ ກ່າວວ່າ: ປັດຈຸບັນ, ຍັງບໍ່ມີສານ​ໃດ​ທີ່​ມີອໍານາດ​ທາງຕຸລາການ ເພື່ອຮັບຟັງ​ຄະ​ດີດັ່ງກ່າວ. ແຕ່ມັນມີຄວາມສໍາຄັນຫຼາຍ ຕໍ່ຜູ້ທີ່ດໍາເນີນການຮຸກຮານຢູເຄຣນ, ລວມທັງປະທານາທິບໍດີຂອງ ຣັດເຊຍ ທ່ານວະລາດີເມຍ ປູຕິນ ທີ່ຈະຕ້ອງຖືກດໍາເນີນຄະດີ ​ໃນ​ການ​ກໍ່ອາຊະຍາກໍາກ່ຽວກັບການຮຸກຮານດັ່ງກ່າວມານັ້ນ, ເຊິ່ງທ່ານກ່າວວ່າ:

“ຍ້ອນຫຍັງ? ກໍຍ້ອນວ່າມັນເປັນພຽງແຕ່ອາຊະຍາກໍາ ທີ່ຜູ້ນໍາ​ເປັນ​ຜູ້​ກໍ່​ຂຶ້ນເທົ່ານັ້ນ, ມັນເປັນພຽງນຶ່ງດຽວ ທີ່ພວກ​ທ່ານ​ກົງ​ໄປ​ຫາ​ບ່ອນສູງສຸດ. ແລະອັນທີສອງ, ເນື່ອງຈາກວ່າມັນເປັນອາຊະຍາກໍາ ຖ້າພວກທ່ານມັກ ມັນ​ກໍ່​ໃຫ້​ເກີດ​ອາ​ຊະ​ຍາ​ກຳ​ອື່ນໆທັງໝົດ, ຖ້າບໍ່ມີສົງຄາມ, ພວກເຮົາ​ກໍຈະບໍ່ເວົ້າ​ເຖິງ ອາຊະຍາກໍາ​ສົງ​ຄາມ ແລະອາຊະຍາກໍາ​ຕ້ານ​ມະ​ນຸດ​ຊາດເລີຍ.”

ບັນດາພັນທະມິດຂອງຣັດເຊຍ, ຈະຕ້ອງຄັດຄ້ານຕໍ່ການຈັດຕັ້ງສານຍຸຕິທໍາລະ ດັບໂລກ ຄືກັນກັບການພິຈາລະນາຄະດີຢູ່ ນູເຣັມເບີກ.

ທ່ານແຊນກ່າວວ່າ:

“ມັນໄກຈາກຄວາມແນ່ນອນ ຖ້າວ່າ ແລະ ເມື່ອສານຍຸຕິທໍາ ຈະໄດ້ຮັບການສ້າງຕັ້ງຂຶ້ນມາ. ແຕ່ໂດຍພື້ນຖານແລ້ວ, ໃນຊ່ວງສຸດທ້າຍຂອງມື້ນັ້ນ, ມັນສາ ມາດເປັນສານຍຸຕິທໍາຂອງຢູໂຣບ ຫຼື ສານຍຸຕິທໍາໃນລະດັບພູມິພາກ ຫຼາຍກວ່າສານຍຸຕິທໍາລະດັບໂລກໄດ້ ແລະນັ້ນ ອາດຈະເປັນຫົນທາງເພື່ອອອກຈາກບັນ ຫາທາງການເມືອງດັ່ງກ່າວນີ້.”

ຢູເຄຣນກ່າວວ່າ ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າມີເອກະສານກ່ຽວກັບການກໍ່ອາຊະຍາກໍາ ທີ່ພົວ ພັນກັບການຮຸກຮານຂອງຣັດເຊຍ ຫຼາຍກວ່າ 400,000 ສະບັບ ການແນເປົ້າໝາຍໃສ່ພົນລະເຮືອນ ເຊັ່ນວ່າ ການໂຈມຕີດ້ວຍ​ລູກ​ສອນ​ໄຟ​ໃສ່ຮ້ານອາຫານໃນເມືອງກຣາມາທອສ ໃນອາທິດແລ້ວນີ້, ການລະເມີດທາງເພດ, ການ​ທໍ​ລະ​ມານ ແລະການບີບບັງຄັບໃຫ້ຍົກຍ້າຍຖິ່ນຖານຂອງບັນດາພົນລະເຮືອນ ລວມທັງເດັກນ້ອຍ.

ກີຢິບ ຫວັງວ່າຈ​ະ​ຖິ້ມ​ໂທດ ໃສ່ການກໍ່ສົງຄາມ ຂອງບັນດາຜູ້ນໍາຣັດເຊຍ.

ມົສກູ ປະຕິເສດວ່າ ຕົນ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້ກໍ່ອາຊະຍາກໍາສົງຄາມ, ອາຊະຍາກໍາ​ຕ້ານມະນຸດ ​ຊາດ ແລະອາຊະຍາກໍາໃນການຮຸກຮານ.

Kyiv and its Western allies have opened a new center in The Hague that will investigate Russia’s leaders for the crime of aggression, following its 2022 invasion of Ukraine. Henry Ridgwell reports from London.

A new facility in The Hague — known as the International Centre for the Prosecution of the Crime of Aggression against Ukraine — will gather evidence on the Russian leadership’s decision to invade the country.

Andriy Kostin, Prosecutor General of Ukraine, in English

“Today, we gather here on the occasion of a truly historic moment, I would say an epoch-defining moment when the civilized world not only voices, but also shows by concrete actions, that accountability is what matters the most.”

Prosecutors from Ukraine, the European Union and the United States will build the criminal case against Russia.

The center will work alongside the International Criminal Court, which is already investigating war crimes and crimes against humanity but not the crime of aggression.

Philippe Sands, International Justice Expert, Zoom

“That issue — aggression, the decision to wage an illegal war — is outside the jurisdiction of the International Criminal Court.”

The crime of aggression is traced back to the Nuremberg trials at the end of World War Two and the prosecution of Nazi leaders. It was then called “crimes against peace.”

No court currently exists with the jurisdiction to hear such a case. But it’s vital that those who launched the invasion of Ukraine -- including Russian President Vladimir Putin -- are prosecuted for the crime of aggression, says Sands.

Philippe Sands, International Justice Expert, Zoom logo

“Why? Because it’s the only crime that's a leadership crime, it’s the only one where you go straight to the top table. And secondly, because it’s the crime, which if you like begets all the others, if there hadn’t been a war, we wouldn’t be talking about war crimes and crimes against humanity.”

Russia’s allies would likely object to setting up a global tribunal like the Nuremberg trials.

Philippe Sands, International Justice Expert, Zoom

“It’s far from sure if and when a tribunal will be created. But the bottom line is, at the end of the day, it could be a European tribunal or regional tribunal rather than a global tribunal. And that might be the way to get out of this political issue.”

Ukraine says it has documented more than 400-thousand crimes related to Russia’s invasion: the targeted killing of civilians, such as last week’s missile attack on a restaurant in Kramatorsk; sexual violence; torture; and the forcible displacement of civilians, including children.

Kyiv hopes to pin the blame for launching the war on Russia’s leaders.

Moscow denies committing war crimes, crimes against humanity and the crime of aggression.