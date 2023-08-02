ຜູ້ປະທ້ວງອອກມາໂຮມຊຸມນຸມກັນ ທ່າມກາງວິກິດການທາງດ້ານການເມືອງຂອງ ໄທ

ບັນດາຜູ້ປະທ້ວງໄດ້ພາກັນລົງມາເຕົ້າໂຮມຢູ່ຕາມຖະໜົນ ເນື່ອງຈາກພັກຮ່ວມລັດຖະບານເພື່ອປະຊາທິປະໄຕ ພົບກັບຄວາມຫຍຸ້ງຍາກໃນການຈັດຕັ້ງລັດຖະບານ ເຖິງແມ່ນວ່າ ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າຈະໄດ້ຮັບໄຊຊະນະ ເກືອບສາມສ່ວນສີ່ ໃນການລົງຄະແນນສຽງເລືອກຕັ້ງທົ່ວໄປ ເມື່ອເດືອນພຶດສະພາທີ່ຜ່ານມານີ້ ກໍຕາມ. ດັ່ງທີ່ ວິຈິດຕຣາ ດວງດີ ມີລາຍງານຈາກບາງກອກ, ທີ່ວ່າ ບັນດາພັກທີ່ອະນຸລັກນິຍົມ ນໍາໃຊ້ອໍານາດທາງດ້ານລັດຖະທໍາມະນູນຂອງພວກເຂົາ ເພື່ອຫັນເອົາບັນຫາຕ່າງໆກັບຄືນໄປໃຫ້ພວກເຂົາ ໃນທາງທີ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ປຽບ. ທິບສຸດາ ມີລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານ ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ບັນດາຜູ້ປະທ້ວງໃນບາງກອກ ສະແດງຄວາມບໍ່ພໍໃຈ ແລະຄວາມຜິດຫວັງຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ ໃນສິ່ງທີ່ພວກເຂົາກ່າວວ່າ ເປັນການລະເລີຍຄະແນນສຽງທັງຫຼາຍ.

ປະຊົນໄທປະມານ 14 ລ້ານຄົນ ພາກັນປ່ອນບັດລົງຄະແນນສຽງ ໃຫ້ພັກກ້າວໄກ ໃນການເລືອກຕັ້ງທົ່ວໄປ ເມື່ອເດືອນພຶດສະພາທີ່ຜ່ານມານີ້, ເຊິ່ງເປັນຈໍານວນ 3 ສ່ວນ 4 ຂອງຈຳນວນບັດທັງໝົດທີ່ໄດ້ປ່ອນໄປນັ້ນ.

ແຕ່ຜູ້ນໍາທີ່ນິຍົມຊົມຊອບຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ ຄື ທ່ານພິທາ ລິ້ມຈະເຣີນຣັດ ໄດ້ຖືກປະຕິເສດທັງສອງຄັ້ງ ໃນການເຂົ້າຮັບຕໍາແໜ່ງຂອງນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີ ໃນເດືອນກໍລະກົດແລ້ວນີ້ ຢູ່ໃນກອງປະຊຸມສະພາຄົບຄະນະ ທີ່ປະກອບດ້ວຍບັນດາສະມາຊິກສະພາຕ່ຳທີ່ໄດ້ຖືກເລືອກມາ ແລະບັນດາສະມາຊິກສະພາສູງ ທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບການແຕ່ງຕັ້ງຈາກກອງທັບ.

ນາງຊະໂລຊາ ນິນທຸມມະຊາດ, ນຶ່ງໃນຜູ້ສະໜັບສະໜຸນພັກກ້າວໄກ ທີ່ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມການປະທ້ວງຢູ່ໃນທ້ອງຖະໜົນ ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ຂ້ອຍຄິດວ່າ ພວກເຮົາຈະເຫັນພວກຜູ້ຊຸມນຸມຈັດຕັ້ງຂຶ້ນຢ່າງກະທັນຫັນຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນ ຢູ່ໃນທົ່ວປະເທດ, ບໍ່ພຽງແຕ່ບາງກອກເທົ່ານັ້ນ. ດຽວນີ້, ປະຊາຊົນໄດ້ພາກັນຕື່ນຕົວຂຶ້ນແລ້ວ. ການປະທ້ວງເຫຼົ່ານີ້ ອາດຈະສົ່ງຜົນກະທົບຕໍ່ເສດຖະກິດ, ແຕ່ ຫຼັງຈາກທີ່ພວກເຮົາຕົກລົງຈົນເຖິງພື້ນແລ້ວ ຂ້ອຍເຊື່ອວ່າ ພວກເຮົາຈະຟື້ນຕົວຂຶ້ນມາອີກຄັ້ງນຶ່ງ.”

ພັກກ້າວໄກ ໄດ້ລວບລວມ 8 ພັກເຂົ້າມາຮ່ວມກັນ ເປັນພັນທະມິດ ໂດຍມີ 312 ບ່ອນນັ່ງ ໃນຈຳນວນທັງໝົດ 500 ບ່ອນນັ່ງຢູ່ໃນສະພາຕໍ່າ ແຕ່ກໍຍັງໄດ້ຖືກກີດກັນບໍ່ໃຫ້ຈັດຕັ້ງລັດຖະບານ ໂດຍບັນດາສະມາຊິກອານຸລັກນິຍົມຂອງສະພາສູງ.

ພາຍໃຕ້ການນໍາພາຂອງທ່ານພິທາ, ພັກກ້າວໄກ ໄດ້ຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ຕັດກອງທັບອອກຈາກອໍານາດທາງການເມືອງ ແລະສ້າງຕັ້ງປະຊາທິປະໄຕໃນສັງຄົມ ແລະມີຄວາມຍຸຕິທໍາ ຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນ.

ສິ່ງສໍາຄັນ, ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າຍັງຕ້ອງການທີ່ຈະປະຕິຮູບກົດໝາຍກ່ຽວກັບການດູໝິ່ນກະສັດ ທີ່ຖືວ່າເປັນການປິດປາກປິດສຽງຕໍ່ການຕໍາໜິວິຈານຣາຊະວົງທີ່ມີອຳນາດສູງສົ່ງ, ເຊິ່ງເຊື່ອວ່າ ເປັນເສັ້ນຫ້າມໜາສີແດງສໍາລັບພວກອະນຸລັກນິຍົມ.

ແຕ່ ພວກພັກພັນທະມິດ ເພື່ອປະຊາທິປະໄຕ ທີ່ທ່ານພິທາ ໄດ້ດຶງເຂົ້າມາປຸ້ມລຸມກັນນັ້ນ ບັດນີ້ ກຳລັງແຂວນຢູ່ເທິງເສັ້ນດ້າຍ.

ສານລັດຖະທໍາມະນູນໄດ້ລະງັບ ທ່ານພິທາ ບໍ່ໃຫ້ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມໃນສະພາ ຈາກວັນທີ 19 ເດືອນກໍລະກົດ ໄປຈົນເຖິງ ຄະດີຄວາມຂອງທ່ານ ທີ່ພົວພັນກັບການຖືຮຸ້ນໃນບໍລິສັດສື່ມວນຊົນນັ້ນ ຈະໄດ້ຮັບການຕັດສິນ.

ພັກກ້າວໄກ ໄດ້ຍອມຫລີກທາງໃຫ້ພັກເພື່ອໄທ, ເຊິ່ງເປັນພັກທີ່ເຊື່ອມໂຍງກັບທ່ານທັກສິນ ຊິນນະວັດ ເສດຖີພັນລ້ານ ທີ່ເປັນອະດີດຜູ້ນຳພັກ.

ທ່ານທັກສິນ ຄາດວ່າ ຈະໄດ້ເດີນທາງກັບຄືນປະເທດໄທ ໃນວັນທີ 10 ສິງຫານີ້ ລຸນຫຼັງທີ່ໄດ້ເນລະເທດຕົນເອງໄປລີ້ໄພຢູ່ປະເທດອື່ນ ເປັນເວລາ 15 ປີ, ເຊິ່ງເປັນການເຄື່ອນໄຫວເພື່ອຍາດແຍ່ງເອົາຄວາມໂດດເດັ່ນ ໃນຊ່ວງເວລາດຽວກັນທີ່ພັກເພືື່ອໄທ ພວມພະຍາຍາມຍາດເອົາອໍານາດ.

ອັນນັ້ນ ອາດຈະເຫັນທັງ ມະຫາເສດຖີ ດ້ານອະສັງຫາລິມະຊັບ ທ່ານເສດຖາ ທະວີສິນ ຫຼື ລູກສາວຫຼ້າຂອງທ່ານທັກສິນ ນາງແພທອງທານ ຊິນນະວັດ ທີ່ຈະໄດ້ຮັບການສະເໜີເປັນນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີ.

ແຕ່ເພື່ອໃຫ້ປະສົບຄວາມສໍາເລັດ, ບັນດານັກຊ່ຽວຊານກ່າວວ່າ ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າອາດຈະຕ້ອງສ້າງພັນທະມິດທີ່ມີຄວາມອຶດອັດໃຈ ນອກເໜືອຈາກກຸ່ມພັກປະສົມ ເຖິງແມ່ນວ່າ ພັກຕ່າງໆຈະເຊື່ອມໂຍງກັບກອງທັບກໍຕາມ, ການເຄື່ອນໄຫວນີ້ ເຮັດໃຫ້ພວກຜູ້ສະໜັບສະໜຸນພັກກ້າວໄກຫຼາຍໆຄົນ ດັ່ງນາງສິຣິລັກ ປຣີດາເມດຕາວັນ ກ່າວວ່າ ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າບໍ່ສາມາດຮັບໄດ້.

ເຊິ່ງນາງກ່າວວ່າ:

“ມັນມີຫຼາຍຄວາມຮູ້ສຶກທີ່ອ່ອນໄຫວເຊັ່ນວ່າ ຂ້ອຍເມື່ອຍຫຼາຍ, ຂ້ອຍໃຈຮ້າຍ ແລະຕ້ອງການແກ້ແຄ້ນ. ຂ້ອຍບໍ່ແນ່ໃຈວ່າ ພວກເຮົາຈະມີການຕໍ່ສູ້ກັບອໍານາດແບບເກົ່ານີ້ດົນປານໃດ. ຂ້ອຍມີຄວາມຫວັງຢູ່, ແຕ່ພວກເຮົາບໍ່ສາມາດຍຸຕິຕໍ່ສູ້ໄດ້ໃນເວລານີ້ ຫຼື ຈະໄດ້ຮັບການກົດຂີ່ອີກຕໍ່ໄປ.”

ປະຊາທິປະໄຕໄດ້ຮັບການເລື່ອນອອກໄປອີກຄັ້ງນຶ່ງ, ແຕ່ບັນດາຜູ້ປະທ້ວງກ່າວວ່າ ໃນຄັ້ງນີ້ ປະຊາທິປະໄຕຈະບໍ່ຖືກປະຕິເສດໄດ້.

Protesters have taken to the streets as Thailand's pro-democracy coalition struggles to form a government despite winning nearly three quarters of the vote in the May general election. As Vijitra Duangdee reports from Bangkok, conservative parties are using their constitutional powers to turn the tables back in their favor.

Protesters in Bangkok expressing anger and disappointment at what they say are votes ignored.

Some 14 million Thais voted for the progressive Move Forward Party in general elections in May, three quarters of the total number cast.

But its popular leader, Pita Limjaroenrat, was twice denied the job of prime minister in July in joint sessions of the elected House and military-appointed Senate.

Supporters of the Move Forward Party, like Chalocha Ninthummachart, have taken to the streets, Thai

“I think we’re going to see more flash mobs across the country, not just in Bangkok. People have woken up now. These protests may affect the economy, but after we hit the rock bottom, I believe we will rise again.”

Move Forward put together an eight-party coalition, with 312 out of 500 House seats, but has been blocked from forming a government by the conservative Senate.

Under Pita’s leadership, Move Forward has called for cutting the army out of political power and creating a more fair and democratic society.

Crucially, it also wants to reform the royal defamation law that muzzles criticism of the powerful monarchy — a thick red line for conservatives.

But the pro-democracy coalition Pita forged now hangs by a thread.

A constitutional court suspended Pita from parliament July 19 until a case involving his shares in a media company is decided.

Move Forward has stood aside for Pheu Thai, the party linked to billionaire former leader Thaksin Shinawatra.

Thaksin is expected to return to Thailand on August 10 after 15 years in self-exile, a show-stealing move timed with Pheu Thai's bid for power.

That could see either real estate tycoon Srettha Thavisin or Thaksin’s youngest daughter, Paetongtarn Shinawatra, proposed as premier.

But to succeed, experts say they may need to make uncomfortable alliances outside of the coalition — even with parties linked to the army, a move many Move Forward supporters like Sirirak Preedametawon say they cannot accept.

Sirirak Preedametawon, Move Forward Party Supporter, female, Thai

"There are so many emotions: I am exhausted, angry and want revenge. I’m not sure how long we will have to fight this old power. I am hopeful, but we can’t stop fighting now or we will continue to be oppressed.”

Democracy delayed once more, but protesters say this time, it won’t be denied.