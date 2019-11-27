ບັນ​ດາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ສູງ​ສຸດ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ​ ໄດ້​ຕຳ​ໜິຕໍ່​ການ​ສະ​ເໜີ​ແນະໂດຍ ຄະ​ນະ​ກຳ​ມະ​ການ

ອົງ​ການຕ້ານ​ການ​ໃຊ້​ຢາຊູ​ກຳ​ລັງຂອງໂລກ ​ຫຼື WADA ທີ່​ຈະ​ລົ​ບ​ລ້າງ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ​ ອອກ​

ຈາກ​ການ​ແຂ່ງ​ຂັນ​ສາ​ກົນ ຍ້ອນ​ສືບ​ສວນ​ການ​ໃຊ້ຢາ​ຊູ​ກຳ​ລັງຂອງນັກ​ກິ​ລາ​ ຊຶ່ງເປັນ​

ຂ່າວຫຼ້າ​ສຸດ​ຂອງ​ເຫດ​ການ​ທີ່​ແກ່​ມາ​ຍາວ​ນານ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ກາ​ນ​ໃຊ້​ຢາ​ຊູ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​

ການ​ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜູນ​ໂດຍ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ ຣັດ​ເຊຍ ທີ່​ໄດ້​ກໍ່​ກ​ວນ​ກິ​ລາ​ຂອງ​ໂລກ​ນັບ​ຕັ້ງ​

ແຕ່​ປີ 2014 ເປັນ​ຕົ້ນ​ມາ.

ບັນ​ດານັກ​ກິ​ລາ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ, ຢ່າງບໍ່​ໜ້າ​ປະຫຼາດ​ໃຈ​ເລີຍ ໄດ້ຮ່ວມ​ສະ​ແດງ​ຄວາມບໍ່​ພໍ​

ໃຈ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບການ​ແນະ​ນຳ​ຂອງ WADA. ແຕ່​ໃນ​ເວ​ລາ​ດຽວ​ກັນ​ບາງ​ຄົນໄດ້​ໂຕ້​ຖຽງ

ວ່າ ການ​ລົງ​ໂທດ​ທີ່​ຖືກ​ແນະ​ນຳ​ໂດຍອົງ​ການ WADA ​ແມ່​ນ​ຮຸນ​ແຮງ​ເກີນ​ໄປ, ຄົນ​

ອື່ນໆ​ໄດ້​ຖີ້ມ​ໂທດ​ໃສ່​ກາ​ນ​ລົ້ມ​ແຫຼວ​ໃນ​ການ​ນຳ​ພາກິ​ລາຂອງ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ ສຳ​ລັບ​ຄວາມ​

ສ່ຽງ​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ ທີ່​ຈະ​ແຂ່ງ​ຂັນໃນ​ກິ​ລາ​ໂອ​ລິມ​ປິກຄັ້ງ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ ແລະ​ບາງ​ເທື່ອຫຼາຍ

ກວ່າ​ນັ້​ນ​ອີກ.

ການ​ແນະ​ນຳ​ຕ່າງໆ, ທີ່​ຖືກ​ປະ​ກາດ​ໂດຍ​ຄະ​ນະ​ກຳ​ມະ​ການທົບ​ທວນ​ການ​ຮ່ວມ​ມື​

ຂອງ​ອົງ​ການ WADA ໃນ​ວັນ​ຈັນ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ​ຫລັກ​ຖານກ່ຽວ​ກັບການດັດ

​ແປງພິ​ສູດພວກ​ນັກ​ກິ​ລາ ​ຈຳ​ນວນ 200 ຄົນ ຢູ່​ສະ​ຖານ​ທີ່​ທົດ​ສອບ RUSADA ຂອງ

​ມົ​ສ​ກູ ແລະ​ໄດ້​ຮ້ອງ​ໃຫ້​ມີ​ການ​ລົບ​ລ້າງ​ເປັນ​ເວ​ລ​າ​ສີ່​ປີ​ຂອງ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ​ອອກ​ຈາກ​ການ​

ແຂ່ງ​ຂັນ​ສາ​ກົນ ຮວມ​ທັງ​ກິ​ລາ​ໂອ​ລິມ​ປິກ.

ປະ​ຕິ​ກິ​ລິ​ຍາ​ຕໍ່​ການ​ປະ​ກາດ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ຢູ່​ທີ່ກອງ​ປະ​ຊຸມ​ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ອັງ​ຄານ​ວານ​ນີ້

ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ​ກິ​ລ​າ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ ທ່ານ​ປາ​ແວ​ລ ໂກອົບກອ​ບ ໄດ້​ໃຫ້​ຂໍ້​ສັງ​ເກດ​ວ່າ ຂໍ້​ສະ​ເໜີ​

ຂອງ​ຄະ​ນະ​ກຳ​ມະ​ການ WADA ນັ້ນ​ບໍ່​ເປັນ​ທີ່​ລ້າ​ສູດ ແລະ​ໄດ້​ເນັ້ນ​ໜັກວ່າ​ຄະ​ນະ​

ກຳ​ມະ​ການ​ສືບ​ສວນ​ໄດ້​ລົ້ມ​ແຫຼວ​ນຳ​ເຂົ້າ​ສູ່​ການ​ພິ​ຈາ​ລະ​ນາ​ອະ​ທິ​ບາຍ​ໂດຍ​ ບັນ​ດາ​

ຜູ້​ຊ່ຽວ​ຊານ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ.

“ທາງ​ຝ່າຍ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ຕາມ​ຢ່າງ​ເຕັມ​ທີ່​ຕໍ່​ຂໍ້​ຜູກ​ມັດ. ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ໄດ້​ເອົາ​ຂໍ້​ມູນ​ທີ່​

ຈຳ​ເປັນ​ໃຫ້ທັງ​ໝົດ” ທີ່ທ່ານ​ໂກ​ລົບ​ກອບ ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ ທ່ານ​ເຊີ​ເກ

ລາ​ຟ​ຣັອ​ຟ ຍັງ​ໄດ້​ຊັງ​ຊາ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ບັນ​ຫາ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ລະ​ມັດ​ລະ​ວັງ​ວ່າ​ສື່ມວນ​ຊົນ​ຕາ​ເວັນ

​ຕົກ​ໄດ້​ຮີບ​ຮ້ອນ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ຕັດ​ສິນ​ເວ​ລາ​ເວົ້າ​ເຖິງ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ.

ການ​ກ່າ​ວ​ຫາ ທີ່ທ່ານ​ລາ​ຟ​ຣອ​ຟໂຕ້​ຖຽງ ໄດ້​ນຳ​ອອກ​ໄປ​ໂດຍ​ບັນ​ດາ​ຜູ້​ທີ່ “ປາດ​

ຖະ​ໜາ​ສະ​ແດງວ່າ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ຜິດ​ໃນ​ທຸກໆສິ່ງ ແລະ​ທຸກ​ໆ​ຢ່າງ.” ວັງ​ເຄຣມ​ລິນ​

ໄດ້​ເຫັນ​ເພີ້ມ​ໃນ​ແງ່​ດີ. ໂຄ​ສົກ​ຄົນ​ນຶ່ງພໍ​ພຽງ​ແຕ່​ກ່າວ​ເຖິງໜ້ອຍ​ນຶ່ງວ່າ ປະ​ທ​າ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ

​ດີ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ ທ່ານວ​ລາເດີ​ເມຍ ປູ​ຕິນ ຜູ້​ທີ່ໄດ້​ຍິນ​ດີສ້າງ​ໃຫ້​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ​ກັບ​ຄືນ​ເຂົ້​ສູ່​ໄຊ​

ຊະ​ນະ​ກິ​ລາ ວ່າ​ເປັນຖາ​ນະ​ຍົກ​ລະ​ດັບ​ສັນ​ຍາ​ລັກ​ຂອງ​ປະ​ເທດ ພາຍ​ໃຕ້​ການ​ປົກ​

ຄອງ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ 19 ປີ ບໍ່​ມີແຜນ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ພົບ​ປະ​ກັບ​ພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ກິ​ລາ ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ

ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ບັນ​ຫາ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ.



Top Russian officials decried the recommendations by a World Anti-Doping Agency committee to suspend Russia from international competition over tainted athlete doping probes — the latest in a drawn out saga over accusations of Russian state sponsored doping that has roiled global sport since 2014.



Russian athletes, unsurprisingly, joined in expressing bitterness about the WADA recommendations. But while some argued the suggested WADA penalties were unduly harsh, others blamed a failure in Russian sport leadership for risking their chance to compete in the next two Olympic Games and perhaps beyond.



The recommendations, issued by WADA's Compliance Review Committee on Monday, alleged evidence of tampering of some 2000 athlete probes at Moscow's RUSADA testing facility, and called for a four-year suspension of Russia from international competition, including the Olympic Games.



Reacting to the pronouncement at a news conference on Tuesday, Russia Minister of Sport Pavel Kolobkov noted the WADA commission recommendations were not final — and insisted the body's investigators had failed thus far to take into account explanations by Russian experts. [[ https://matchtv.ru/_sport/matchtvvideo_NI1116833_clip_Kommentarij_Pavla_Kolobkova_o_rekomendacijah_komiteta_WADA_otnositelno_rossijskogo_sporta ]]



"The Russian side honestly fulfilled its obligations. We provided all necessary information," said Kolobkov. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov also weighed in on the issue — cautioning that western media was often too quick to judge when it came to Russia.



The charges, argued Lavrov, were carried out by those who "wish to show Russia as guilty in anything and everything."

The Kremlin was more sanguine. A spokesman merely noted that President Vladimir Putin — who has gladly cast Russia's return to sporting glory as a symbol of the country's rising global status under his 19-year rule — had no plans to meet with government sporting officials over the issue.



WADA is expected to make a final decision regarding the committee's recommendations on December 9. Whatever the outcome, Russia would have a right to appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport for a final ruling.



Athletes react



Yet athlete anger was also palpable — with leading athletes lashing out at both WADA and Russia's sporting bureaucracy for failing to lift a doping cloud that has hung over Russian athletics ever since a 2015 WADA investigation detailed widespread cheating at international events.



Umar Kremlev, head of Russia's boxing federation, called the suggested WADA penalties "unfair" but admitted any suspension would be "the fault of Russian sporting functionaries and the concrete heads of certain sporting federations." https://www.sport-express.ru/doping/news/umar-kremlev-v-situacii-s-vada-vinovaty-i-rossiyskie-sportivnye-funkcionery-1614976/



Indeed, just days prior to this week's WADA committee recommendations, World Athletics, the sport's global governing body formally known as the IAAF, provisionally suspended the leadership of Russia's athletics federation for helping champion Russian high jumper Danil Lysenko avoid doping tests earlier this year.



The charges prompted the immediate full suspension of efforts to reinstatement Russia's track and field association following its 2015 suspension. Until the most recent violation, the talks reportedly had been making headway.



In a letter addressed to Russia's Minister of Sport and head of Russia's Olympic Committee, acclaimed high jumper Maria Lasitskene made it clear she was growing tired waiting for officials to repair the damage.



"The new team, whose goal was to pull out of this doping nightmare, proved no better than the old one," wrote Lasitskene in an open letter posted to her Instagram account. [[ https://www.instagram.com/p/B5KhQVLl4xs/ ]]



She went on to describe herself and other athletes "in agony." "We've already lost 4 years," wrote Lasitskene. "Clean athletes are still defenseless and uncertain whether they'll be given the chance to compete tomorrow.



While Russia has acknowledged problems with doping to a degree, it has also argued the country is being unfairly singled out — with Russian athletes being punished en masse for the sins of a few.



In turn, the International Olympic Committee made allowances for Russian athletes who undergo additional drug screening to compete as neutral athletes, without state uniform or flag or anthem, at the 2016 and 2018 Olympics.



In a statement released Tuesday, the IOC criticized Russia over the doping probe manipulations while suggesting bad actors at RUSADA had sabotaged what it otherwise saw as a good faith effort by Russian Olympic Officials.



"The report does not indicate any wrongdoing by the sports movement in this regard, in particular the Russian Olympic Committee or its members," noted the IOC statement.



"In this context, the IOC welcomes the opportunity offered by WADA to Russian athletes to compete, "where they are able to demonstrate that they are not implicated in any way by the non-compliance."



Yet some Russians — including leading sporting legends — expressed exasperation over the Russian government's continued inability to weed out drug offenders and make peace with WADA.



"The fact that there are more honest and clean athletes in our country than lying and irresponsible ones is a fact," wrote Yelena Isinbayaeva, the former two-time Gold medal winner.



"So why is it that we still can't seem to separate these two groups — the honest from the deceitful?"



Access of the Moscow RUSADA laboratory doping probes was one of two key condition to WADA's so-called "roadmap to return" to international competition.



Yet from President Putin on down, Russian officials have been loathe to meet WADA's other supposed requirement: that Russia admit it engaged in a massive doping effort with support from the government and security services to help secure medals — most notably at the Russia-hosted Sochi 2014 Winter Games, in which Russia placed first among nations.



Russian officials and, to a degree athletes, argue geopolitics have helped hype the hysteria around Russian doping — with sport long ago joining Ukraine, Syria, election interference, and a myriad of other issues that currently infect Russian relations with the West.



Given the political stakes involved, observers puzzled out possible motives behind the latest manipulation of athlete probes at the Moscow lab — with the popular sports.ru website coming to what it admitted was an uncomfortable conclusion: someone in the Russian government had chosen to gamble the Olympic dreams of young Russian athletes rather than admit past doping transgressions.



"We don't have sport in a traditional sense — in Russia, it long ago became a special-operation for winning medals," said the editorial.



"Our manipulation of the database — is, by fact, an admission. It's proof of a government doping system." [[ https://www.sports.ru/tribuna/blogs/allresp/2648373.html ]]

