ລັດຖະມົນຕີການຕ່າງປະເທດສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານໄມຄ໌ ພອມພຽວ ກ່າວໃນວັນອັງຄານ
ວານນີ້ວ່າ ສະຫະລັດຍັງສືບຕໍ່ມີຄວາມເປັນຫ່ວງກັງວົນ ກ່ຽວກັບລາຍງານທີ່ວ່າຈີນໄດ້
ປະຕິບັດແບບໂຫດຮ້າຍຕໍ່ຍາດພີ່ນ້ອງຂອງພວກນັກເຄື່ອນໄຫວຊາວມຸສລິມເຜົ່າວີເກີ້
ແລະພວກທີ່ລອດຊີວິດມາໄດ້ຈາກສູນຄຸມຂັງຂອງຈີນ.
ໃນຖະແຫຼງການສະບັບນຶ່ງ ທີ່ນຳອອກເຜີຍແຜ່ໂດຍກະຊວງການຕ່າງປະເທດສະຫະ
ລັດນັ້ນ ທ່ານພອມພຽວກ່າວວ່າ ສະຫະລັດຍັງ “ມີຄວາມເປັນຫ່ວງຢ່າງເລິກເຊິ່ງ” ກ່ຽວ
ກັບລາຍງານທີ່ວ່າ ລັດຖະບານຈີນ “ໄດ້ຮາວີລົບກວນ ຈັບກຸມ ຫຼືບໍ່ກໍຄຸມຂັງບັນດາສະ
ມາຊິກໃນຄອບຄົວຂອງພວກນັກເຄື່ອນໄຫວຊາວມຸສລິມເຜົ່າວີເກີ້ ໂດຍພະລະການ
ແລະພວກທີ່ລອດຊີວິດມາໄດ້ຈາກສູນຄຸມຂອງຈີນໃນເຂດຊິນຈຽງ.
ຫົວໜ້ານັກການທູດຂອງສະຫະລັດກ່າວວ່າ “ການກະທຳຜິດຈຳນວນນຶ່ງໄດ້ເກີດຂຶ້ນ
ບໍ່ດົນ ລຸນຫລັງການພົບປະກັບພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ກະຊວງການຕ່າງປະເທດສະຫະລັດ.”
ໃນຮອບຫຼາຍປີທີ່ຜ່ານມານີ້ ຈີນໄດ້ສ້າງຕັ້ງສູນຫຼາຍໆແຫ່ງຂຶ້ນໃນເຂດຊິນຈຽງທີ່ຈີນ
ເອີ້ນວ່າ “ເປັນສູນຝຶກອົບຮົມວິຊາຊີບ” ທີ່ແນໃສ່ເພື່ອປາບປາມພວກກໍ່ການຮ້າຍ
ແລະພວກຫົວຮຸນແຮງຈັດ ແລະສອນວິຊາຊີບໃໝ່ໃຫ້ແກ່ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ.
ປັກກິ່ງປະຕິເສດວ່າ ບໍ່ມີການປະຕິບັດທີ່ບໍ່ຖືກຕ້ອງຕໍ່ພວກຊາວວີເກີ້ ແລະຢືນຢັດ
ວ່າ ພວກທີ່ຖືກຈັບ ໄດ້ເຂົ້າໄປໃນສູນດັ່ງກ່າວດ້ວຍຄວາມສະໝັກໃຈ.
ພວກຜູ້ນຳຂອງໂລກຫຼາຍໆທ່ານໄດ້ຕ້ອງຕິຈີນ ທີ່ໄດ້ສ້າງຕັ້ງສູນເຫຼົ່ານີ້ຂຶ້ນ ບ່ອນທີ່
ອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ກ່າວວ່າ ມີພວກຊົນກຸ່ມນ້ອຍຊາວວີເກີ້ ແລະຊາວມຸສລິມ
ອື່ນໆ ຢ່າງນ້ອຍນຶ່ງລ້ານຄົນຖືກຄຸມຂັງຢູ່.
ລັດຖະບານສະຫະລັດແລະບັນດາກຸ່ມປົກປ້ອງສິດທິມະນຸດກະປະມານວ່າ ພົນລະ
ເມືອງຊາວວີເກີ້ 10 ເປີເຊັນ ແມ່ນຢູ່ພາຍໃຕ້ການຄຸມຂັງ.
ກຸ່ມຄົ້ນຄວ້າທີ່ບໍ່ສັງກັດພັກ ທີ່ມີຊື່ວ່າ ສະຖາບັນນະໂຍບາຍຍຸດທະສາດອອສເຕຣ
ເລຍ ກະປະມານວ່າ ມີສູນຢູ່ທັງໝົດ 143 ແຫ່ງ ທີ່ພວກຊາວວີເກີ້ຖືກຄຸມຂັງ.
ກຸ່ມປົກປ້ອງສິດທິມະນຸດ Human Rights Wactch ທີ່ມີສຳນັກງານຢູ່ນະຄອນ
ນິວຢອກ ກ່າວຫາຈີນວ່າ “ໄດ້ທຳການລ່ວງລະເມີດຢ່າງແຜ່ກວ້າງ” ຮວມທັງທຳການ
ທໍລະມານນຳດ້ວຍ.
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Tuesday that the United States remains concerned about reports of China's harsh treatment of relatives of Uighur Muslim activists and survivors of Chinese internment camps.
In a statement released by the State Department, Pompeo said the U.S. is still "deeply troubled" by reports that the Chinese government has reportedly "harassed, imprisoned, or arbitrarily detained family members of Uighur Muslim activists and survivors of Xinjiang internment camps who have made their stories public."
The top U.S. diplomat said some of the "abuses occurred shortly after meetings with senior State Department officials."
Over the past few years, China has established complexes in Xinjiang that it maintains are "vocational training centers" designed to combat terrorism and extremism and to teach new skills.
Beijing denies any mistreatment of the Uighurs and maintains that the detainees are at the complexes voluntarily.
Many world leaders have criticized China for setting up the complexes, where the U.N. says at least 1 million ethnic Uighurs and other Muslims have been detained.
The U.S. government and human rights groups estimate 10 percent of the Uighur population is under detention.
The nonpartisan research group the Australian Strategic Policy Institute estimates there are 143 camps where Uighurs are detained.
The New York-based Human Rights Watch has accused China of committing "rampant abuses," including torture.