ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ​ການ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ທ່ານ​ໄມ​ຄ໌ ພອມ​ພຽວ ກ່າວ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ອັງ​ຄານ​

ວານນີ້​ວ່າ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ຍັງ​ສືບ​ຕໍ່​ມີ​ຄວາ​ມ​ເປັນ​ຫ່ວງ​ກັງ​ວົນ ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ລາຍ​ງານທີ່​ວ່າຈີນ​ໄດ້

​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ແບບ​ໂຫດ​ຮ້າຍ​ຕໍ່​ຍາດ​ພີ່​ນ້ອງ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ນັກ​ເຄື່ອນ​ໄຫວ​ຊາວ​ມຸ​ສ​ລິມ​ເຜົ່າວີ​ເກີ້

ແລະ​ພວກ​ທີ່​ລອດ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ມາ​ໄດ້​ຈາກສູນ​ຄຸມ​ຂັງ​ຂອງ​ຈີນ.

ໃນ​ຖະ​ແຫຼງ​ການ​ສະ​ບັບ​ນຶ່ງ ທີ່​ນຳ​ອອກ​ເຜີຍ​ແຜ່​ໂດຍ​ກະ​ຊວງ​ການ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ສະ​ຫະ

​ລັດ​ນັ້ນ ທ່ານ​ພອມ​ພຽວ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດຍັງ “ມີ​ຄວາມ​ເປັນ​ຫ່ວງ​ຢ່າງ​ເລິກ​ເຊິ່ງ” ກ່ຽວ​

ກັບ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ທີ່​ວ່າ​ ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ຈີນ “ໄດ້ຮາ​ວີ​ລົບ​ກວນ ຈັບ​ກຸມ​ ຫຼື​ບໍ່​ກໍ​ຄຸມ​ຂັງ​ບັນ​ດາ​ສະ

​ມາ​ຊິກ​ໃນ​ຄອບ​ຄົວ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ນັກ​ເຄື່ອນ​ໄຫວ​ຊາວ​ມຸ​ສ​ລິມເຜົ່າວີເກີ້ ​ໂດຍ​ພະ​ລະການ

ແລະ​ພວກ​ທີ່​ລອດ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ມາ​ໄດ້​ຈາກສູນ​ຄຸມ​ຂອງ​ຈີນໃນ​ເຂດ​ຊິນ​ຈຽງ.

ຫົວ​ໜ້າ​ນັກ​ການ​ທູດ​ຂອງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ການ​ກະ​ທຳ​ຜິດ​ຈຳ​ນວນ​ນຶ່ງ​ໄດ້​ເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນ

​ບໍ່​ດົນ ລຸນ​ຫລັງ​ການ​ພົບ​ປະ​ກັບ​ພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ກະ​ຊວງ​ການ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ສະຫະ​ລັດ.”

ໃນ​ຮອບ​ຫຼາຍ​ປີ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມານີ້ ຈີນ​ໄດ້​ສ້າງ​ຕັ້ງ​ສູນ​ຫຼາຍໆ​ແຫ່ງ​ຂຶ້ນ​ໃນ​ເຂດ​ຊິນ​ຈຽງ​ທີ່​ຈີນ

​ເອີ້ນ​ວ່າ “ເປັນ​ສູນ​ຝຶກ​ອົບ​ຮົມ​ວິ​ຊາ​ຊີບ” ທີ່​ແນ​ໃສ່​ເພື່ອ​ປາບ​ປາມ​ພວກ​ກໍ່​ການຮ້າຍ

ແລະ​ພວກ​ຫົວ​ຮຸນ​ແຮງ​ຈັດ ແລະ​ສອນ​ວິ​ຊາ​ຊີບ​ໃໝ່​ໃຫ້​ແກ່​ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ.

ປັກ​ກິ່ງ​ປະ​ຕິ​ເສດ​ວ່າ ບໍ່​ມີ​ການ​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ທີ່​ບໍ່​ຖືກ​ຕ້ອງ​ຕໍ່​ພວກ​ຊາວ​ວີ​ເກີ້ ແລະ​ຢືນ​ຢັດ

​ວ່າ​ ພວກ​ທີ່​ຖືກ​ຈັບ ໄດ້​ເຂົ້າ​ໄປ​ໃນ​ສູນ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ດ້ວຍ​ຄວາມ​ສະ​ໝັກ​ໃຈ.

ພວກ​ຜູ້​ນຳ​ຂອງ​ໂລກ​ຫຼາຍໆ​ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ຕ້ອງ​ຕິ​ຈີນ ທີ່​ໄດ້​ສ້າງ​ຕັ້ງ​ສູນ​ເຫຼົ່າ​ນີ້​ຂຶ້ນ ບ່ອນ​ທີ່​

ອົງ​ການ​ສະ​ຫະ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊາດ ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ມີ​ພວກ​ຊົນ​ກຸ່ມ​ນ້ອຍຊາວ​ວີ​ເກີ້ ແລະຊາວ​ມຸ​ສ​ລິມ

​ອື່ນໆ ຢ່າງ​ນ້ອຍ​ນຶ່ງ​ລ້ານ​ຄົນ​ຖືກ​ຄຸມ​ຂັງ​ຢູ່.

ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ແລະ​ບັນ​ດາກຸ່ມ​ປົກ​ປ້ອງ​ສິດ​ທິ​ມະ​ນຸດ​ກະ​ປະ​ມານ​ວ່າ ພົນ​ລະ

​ເມືອງ​ຊາວ​ວີ​ເກີ້ 10 ເປີ​ເຊັນ ​ແມ່ນ​ຢູ່​ພາຍ​ໃຕ້​ການ​ຄຸມ​ຂັງ.

ກຸ່ມ​ຄົ້ນ​ຄວ້າ​ທີ່​ບໍ່​ສັງ​ກັດ​ພັກ ທີ່​ມີ​ຊື່​ວ່າ ສະ​ຖາ​ບັນ​ນະ​ໂຍ​ບາຍ​ຍຸດ​ທະ​ສາດອອ​ສ​ເຕ​ຣ

​ເລຍ ກະ​ປະ​ມານ​ວ່າ ມີ​ສູນ​ຢູ່ທັງ​ໝົດ 143 ​ແຫ່ງ ​ທີ່​ພວກ​ຊາວ​ວີ​ເກີ້​ຖືກ​ຄຸມ​ຂັງ.

ກຸ່ມ​ປົກ​ປ້ອງ​ສິດ​ທິ​ມະ​ນຸດ Human Rights Wactch ທີ່​ມີ​ສຳ​ນັກ​ງານ​ຢູ່​ນະ​ຄອນ​

ນິວຢອກ ​ກ່າວ​ຫາ​ຈີນ​ວ່າ “ໄດ້ທຳ​ການລ່ວງ​ລະ​ເມີດ​ຢ່າງ​ແຜ່ກວ້າງ” ​ຮວມ​ທັງ​ທຳ​ການ

​ທໍ​ລະ​ມານ​ນຳ​ດ້ວຍ.



U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Tuesday that the United States remains concerned about reports of China's harsh treatment of relatives of Uighur Muslim activists and survivors of Chinese internment camps.



In a statement released by the State Department, Pompeo said the U.S. is still "deeply troubled" by reports that the Chinese government has reportedly "harassed, imprisoned, or arbitrarily detained family members of Uighur Muslim activists and survivors of Xinjiang internment camps who have made their stories public."



The top U.S. diplomat said some of the "abuses occurred shortly after meetings with senior State Department officials."



Over the past few years, China has established complexes in Xinjiang that it maintains are "vocational training centers" designed to combat terrorism and extremism and to teach new skills.



Beijing denies any mistreatment of the Uighurs and maintains that the detainees are at the complexes voluntarily.



Many world leaders have criticized China for setting up the complexes, where the U.N. says at least 1 million ethnic Uighurs and other Muslims have been detained.



The U.S. government and human rights groups estimate 10 percent of the Uighur population is under detention.



The nonpartisan research group the Australian Strategic Policy Institute estimates there are 143 camps where Uighurs are detained.



The New York-based Human Rights Watch has accused China of committing "rampant abuses," including torture.

