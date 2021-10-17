‘Polexit’ ແມ່ນ ໂປແລນ ກຳລັງຈະອອກຈາກ ສະຫະພາບ ຢູໂຣບ ບໍ?

ບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ສະຫະພາບຢູໂຣບ ໄດ້ເຕືອນວ່າກຸ່ມດັ່ງກ່າວ “ແມ່ນຢູ່ໃນຄວາມສ່ຽງທີ່ຈະພັງລົງ” ນອກຈາກວ່າເຂົາເຈົ້າຄັດຄ້ານການຕັດສິນໂດຍສານສູງສຸດຂອງໂປແລນ ກ່ຽວກັບ ອຳນາດສູງສຸດຂອງກົດໝາຍສະຫະພາບຢູໂຣບ. ການຊຸມນຸມຂະໜາດໃຫຍ່ໄດ້ຖືກຈັດຂຶ້ນທົ່ວ ໂປແລນ ໃນທ້າຍອາທິດແລ້ວນີ້ ເພື່ອສະໜັບສະໜູນການເປັນສະມາຊິກສະຫະພາບ ຢູໂຣບ, ດັ່ງທີ່ນັກຂ່າວວີໂອເອ ເຮັນຣີ ຣິດຈ໌ແວລ ລາຍງານ, ເຊິ່ງ ພຸດທະສອນ ຈະນຳລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.



ປະຊາຊົນປະມານ 100 ພັນຄົນໄດ້ເຕົ້າໂຮມກັນໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງ ວໍຊໍ ເມື່ອວັນອາທິດແລ້ວນີ້ ເພື່ອສະແດງການສະໜັບສະໜູນສຳລັບການເປັນສະມາຊິກສະຫະພາບ ຢູໂຣບ ຂອງ ໂປແລນ. ລວມຢູ່ໃນນັ້ນແມ່ນທ່ານ ດໍໂນລ ທັສ, ອະດີດປະທານສະພາຢູໂຣບ ແລະ ຕອນນີ້ເປັນຜູ້ນຳພັກນະໂຍ ບາຍພົນລະເມືອງທີ່ເປັນຝ່າຍຄ້ານ.

ທ່ານ ດໍໂນລ ທັສ ປະທານພັກນະໂຍບາຍພົນລະເມືອງ ກ່າວວ່າ “ແມ່ນຫຍັງທີ່ພາໃຫ້ພວກເຮົາທຸກຄົນມາຢູ່ທີ່ນີ້ໃນມື້ນີ້? ສານຍຸຕິທຳຈອມປອມ, ກຸ່ມຄົນຫຼອກລວງໃນຊຸດຜູ້ພິພາກສາ, ດ້ວຍຄຳສັ່ງຂອງພວກຜູ້ນຳພັກ, ໃນການລ່ວງລະເມີດລັດຖະທຳມະນູນນັ້ນ, ໄດ້ຕັດສິນທີ່ຈະເອົາ ໂປແລນ ອອກຈາກສະຫະພາບ ຢູໂຣບ.”

ການປະທ້ວງຕ່າງໆ ໄດ້ເກີດຂຶ້ນຫຼັງຈາກຜູ້ພິພາກສາໃນສານສູງສຸດຂອງ ໂປແລນ ເມື່ອອາທິດທີ່ຜ່ານມາໄດ້ຕັດສິນວ່າລັດຖະທຳມະນູນແຫ່ງຊາດມີຄວາມສຳຄັນກວ່າກົດໝາຍສະຫະພາບຢູໂຣບ. ອຳນາດສູງສຸດຂອງກົດໝາຍສະຫະພາບຢູໂຣບ ແມ່ນຮາກຖານທາງກົດໝາຍ ຂອງກຸ່ມດັ່ງກ່າວ. ບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ ບຣັສໂຊລສ໌ ໃນວັນຈັນທີ່ຜ່ານມາໄດ້ຂົ່ມຂູ່ທີ່ຈະວາງມາດຕະການລົງໂທດຕໍ່ ໂປແລນ.

ທ່ານ ດີດີເອ ເຣນເດີສ໌, ຄະນະກຳມາທິການຍຸຕິທຳຂອງສະຫະພາບຢູໂຣບ ກ່າວວ່າ “ຕອນນີ້ພວກເຮົາກຳລັງລໍຖ້າການຕັດສິນໃໝ່ຂອງສານຍຸຕິທຳ ກ່ຽວກັບສະຖານະການໃນປະເທດ ໂປແລນ, ພ້ອມກັບຄວາມເປັນໄປໄດ້ ກ່ຽວກັບ ມາດຕະການລົງໂທດທາງດ້ານການເງິນໃນແຕ່ລະວັນ.”

ການປັບໃໝທີ່ວ່ານັ້ນອາດມີມູນຄ່າຫຼາຍລ້ານໂດລາຕໍ່ມື້. ກໍລະນີທາງກົດໝາຍດັ່ງກ່າວໄດ້ຖືກສະ ເໜີທຳອິດໂດຍນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີ ໂປແລນ ທ່ານ ມາເຕອຸສ ໂມຣາວຽກກີ. ທ່ານໄດ້ປະຕິເສດທີ່ຈະປະຕິບັດການຕັດສິນສອງຄັ້ງໂດຍສານຍຸຕິທຳຂອງສະຫະພາບຢູໂຣບໃນເດືອນກໍລະກົດທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ເຊິ່ງໄດ້ກ່າວຫາລັດຖະບານ ໂປແລນ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການແຊກແຊງທາງການເມືອງໃນສານດັ່ງກ່າວ.

ນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີ ໄດ້ປະຕິເສດການແຊກແຊງທີ່ວ່ານັ້ນ ແລະ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ໂປແລນ ບໍ່ໄດ້ພະຍາ ຍາມທີ່ຈະອອກຈາກສະຫະພາບຢູໂຣບ. ໃນຂໍ້ຄວາມທີ່ ຂຽນຢູ່ Facebook ນັ້ນ, ທ່ານໄດ້ອະທິ ບາຍວ່າ ຄວາມຄິດດັ່ງກ່າວ ແມ່ນ “ຄວາມເຊື່ອທີ່ອັນຕະລາຍ.”

ສະນັ້ນ ໂປແລນ ແມ່ນໃກ້ຄຽງຊໍ່າໃດທີ່ຈະອອກຈາກສະຫະພາບຢູໂຣບ?

ທ່ານ ປຽວເທີ ບູຣາສ, ຈາກສະພາຢູໂຣບ ຮັບຜິດຊອບ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການພົວພັນສາກົນ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ການຂົ່ມຂູ່ກ່ຽວກັບ Polexit ຂອງ ໂປແລນ ໃນການອອກຈາກສະຫະພາບຢູໂຣບນັ້ນແມ່ນການຂີ້ອວດທະນົງຕົວ. ໂປແລນ ແມ່ນປະເທດທີ່ປະຊາກອນຫຼາຍກວ່າ 80 ເປີເຊັນແມ່ນສະໜັບສະໜູນ ການເປັນສະມາຊິກສະຫະພາບຢູໂຣບ. ໂປແລນ ແມ່ນເພິ່ງພາອາໄສຕະຫຼາດພາຍໃນຫຼາຍ ແລະ ຍັງໃຊ້ເງິນທຶນຂອງສະຫະພາບຢູໂຣບ, ລວມທັງທຶນການຟື້ນຟູ COVID-19 ທີ່ໄດ້ຕົກລົງກັນໃນປີກາຍນີ້.”

ທຶນການຟື້ນຟູ COVID-19 ດັ່ງກ່າວມີມູນຄ່າ 66 ຕື້ໂດລາ. ສະຫະພາບຢູໂຣບ ໄດ້ຂົ່ມຂູ່ທີ່ຈະລະ ງັບເງິນດັ່ງກ່າວ ນອກຈາກວ່າ ໂປແລນ ຈະປະຕິບັດການປ່ຽນແປງຕໍ່ລະບົບຕຸລາການຂອງເຂົາ ເຈົ້າ.

ໂປແລນ ແລະ ບາງປະເທດສະມາຊິກອື່ນໆລວມທັງ ຮັງກາຣີ ໄດ້ໂຕ້ແຍ້ງກັບສະຫະພາບຢູໂຣບ ຢ່າງຊໍ້າແລ້ວຊໍ້າອີກ ກ່ຽວກັບ ລະບຽບກົດໝາຍ, ເສລີພາບຂອງສື່ມວນຊົນ ແລະ ສິດທິຊົນກຸ່ມນ້ອຍ.

ທ່ານ ປຽວເທີ ບູຣາສ ກ່າວວ່າ “ການຕໍ່ສູ້ທີ່ພວກເຮົາມີຕອນນີ້ໂດຍພື້ນຖານແລ້ວແມ່ນ ກ່ຽວກັບ ສະຫະພາບຢູໂຣບ ຈະອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້ສິ່ງນີ້ເກີດຂຶ້ນຫຼືບໍ່, ພວກປະຊານິຍົມ, ລັດຖະບານຜະເດັດ ການທີ່ບໍ່ເຄົາລົບມາດຕະຖານຂອງຢູໂຣບ ແລະ ກົດໝາຍຢູໂຣບ ທີ່ນຳໄປສູ່ການກັດເຊາະຂອງພື້ນຖານສະຫະພາບຢູໂຣບ.”

ພື້ນຖານທີ່ວ່ານັ້ນແມ່ນໄດ້ສັ່ນຄອນຍ້ອນການຕັດສິນຂອງ ໂປແລນ. ບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ ຢູໂຣບ ກ່າວວ່າກຸ່ມດັ່ງກ່າວຕ້ອງສະໜັບສະໜູນກົດລະບຽບຫຼັກຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ, ຫຼືສ່ຽງທີ່ຈະພັງລົງ. ແຕ່ປັດຈຸບັນນີ້, ລັດຖະບານ ໂປແລນ ໄດ້ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນສັນຍານຂອງການປ່ຽນທິດທາງພຽງເລັກນ້ອຍ.

European Union officials have warned that the bloc ‘is at risk of collapse’ unless it challenges a ruling by Poland’s top court over the supremacy of EU law. Large rallies were held across Poland over the weekend in support of EU membership, as Henry Ridgwell reports.

An estimated 100-thousand people gathered in Warsaw Sunday to show support for Poland’s EU membership. Among them was Donald Tusk - the former president of the European Council and now leader of the opposition party Civic Platform.

“What is it that brought us all here today? A pseudo-Court of Justice, a group of masqueraders in judicial robes, by order of the party's leader, in violation of the constitution, decided to take Poland out of the EU.”

The protests were triggered after judges in Poland’s highest court last week ruled that the national constitution had primacy over European Union law. The supremacy of EU law is the legal bedrock of the bloc. Brussels officials Monday threatened sanctions against Poland.

“We are waiting now for new decisions of the Court of Justice about the situation in Poland, also possible daily financial sanctions.”

Those fines could amount to over a million dollars a day. The legal case was originally brought by the Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki. He has refused to implement two rulings made by the European Union’s Court of Justice in July, which accused the Polish government of political interference in the judiciary.

The prime minister has denied such interference – and said Poland is not seeking an exit from the European Union. Writing on Facebook, he described that idea as ‘a harmful myth.’

Government supporters have staged counter-protests – and say the government was right to challenge the EU.

“They appropriate rights that they do not have the right to appropriate, and they want to interfere more and more.”

So how close is Poland to leaving the European Union?

“This threat of Polexit – of Poland leaving the European Union – is overblown. Poland is a country where more than 80 percent of the population is in favor of EU membership. Poland is very much dependent on the internal market and also on the EU funds, including the (COVID-19) recovery fund agreed upon last year.”

That COVID recovery fund is worth $66 billion. The EU has threatened to withhold the money unless Poland implements the changes to its judicial system.

Poland – and some other member states including Hungary - have repeatedly clashed with the EU over the rule of law, media freedom and minority rights.

“The battle we have now is basically about will the European Union allow this to happen, that populist, autocratic governments disregarding the European standards and European laws lead to an erosion of the EU foundations.”

Those foundations have been shaken by the Polish ruling. European officials say the bloc must stand by its core principles – or risk collapse. But so far, the Polish government shows little sign of changing course.