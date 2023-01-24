ໂປແລນກ່າວໃນວັນຈັນວານນີ້ວ່າ ຕົນຈະສົ່ງລົດຖັງລຽວປາດ ໒ (Leopad 2) ທີ່ເຮັດຢູ່ເຢຍຣະມັນ ໄປໃຫ້ຢູເຄຣນ ບໍ່ກ່ຽວກັບວ່າບໍ່ເຫັນພ້ອມໃດໆຈາກເບີລິນ. ທະຫານຂອງບັນດາປະເທດຢູໂຣບຈຳນວນນຶ່ງໃຊ້ລົດຖັງນີ້ ແຕ່ຕ້ອງໄດ້ຮັບການອະນຸມັດຂອງເຢຍຣະມັນ ເພື່ອສົ່ງລົດຖັງເຫລົ່ານີ້ ໄປໃຫ້ຢູເຄຣນ.
ນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີໂປແລນ ທ່ານມາເຕີສ ໂມຣາແວັກກີ ໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ບັນດານັກຂ່າວວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາຈະປະຕິບັດກ່ຽວກັບຄວາມເຫັນພ້ອມຈາກເຢຍຣະມັນ ແຕ່ນີ້ເປັນເລື້ອງທີສອງ. ເຖິງແມ່ນຖ້າຫາກວ່າ ພວກເຮົາບໍ່ໄດ້ຮັບການເຫັນພ້ອມ ໃນຕອນທ້າຍ ອັນເປັນພາກສ່ວນນ້ອຍໆຂອງແນວໂຮມ ເຖິງແມ່ນຖ້າຫາກເຢຍຣະມັນຈະບໍ່ຮ່ວມຢູ່ໃນແນວໂຮມດັ່ງກ່ວ ພວກເຮົາຍັງຈະມອບລົດຖັງຂອງພວກເຮົາຮ່ວມກັນກັບປະເທດອື່ນໆ ໃຫ້ແກ່ຢູເຄຣນ” ທ່ານໄດ້ກ່າວເພີ້ມ.
ທ່ານໂມຣາແວັກກີ ບໍ່ໄດ້ລະບາຍກ່ຽວກັບວ່າປະເທດໃດອາດເປັນພາກສ່ວນຂອງແນວໂຮມດັ່ງກ່າວ. ລີທົວເນຍ ແລະຟິນແລນ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າເຂົາເຈົ້າພໍໃຈທີ່ຈະສົ່ງ ລົດຖັງລຽວປາດ 2 ຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າໄປໃຫ້ຢູເຄຣນ ແຕ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າຍັງບໍ່ໄດ້ເນັ້ນໜັກວ່າເວລາໃດເຂົາເຈົ້າເຕັມໃຈທີ່ຈະເຮັດສິ່ງດັ່ງກ່າວ ຂັດຕໍ່ຄວາມປາດຖະໜາຂອງ ເຢຍຣະມັນ.
ເຢຍຣະມັນຢູ່ພາຍໃຕ້ຄວາມກົດດັນຢ່າງແຮງຈາກຢູເຄຣນ ແລະບັນດາປະເທດພັນທະມິດຕາເວັນຕົກ ເພື່ອສົ່ງບັນດາລົດຖັງລຽວປາດ 2 ທີ່ເປັນລົດຖັງຕໍ່ສູ້ຫລັກຂອງຕົນ ເພື່ອຊ່ວຍກຳລັງຂອງກິຢິບ ແຕ່ປະຕິເສດທີ່ຈະຕັດສິນໃຈໃຫ້ໄວ.
ຫຼັງຈາກກອງປະຊຸມໃນວັນສຸກຢູ່ແຣມສະໄຕນ໌ ປະເທດເຢຍຣະມັນ ຂອງກຸ່ມຕິດຕໍ່ດ້ານປ້ອງກັນປະເທດຢູເຄຣນ ທີ່ເປັນພັນທະມິດປະມານ 50 ປະເທດ ໃຫ້ການສະໜັບສະໜູນທາງທະຫານແກ່ກິຢິບ ລັດຖະມົນຕີປ້ອງກັນປະເທດຄົນໃໝ່ຂອງເຢຍຣະມັນ ທ່ານບໍຣິສ ປິສໂຕເຣຍສ໌ ໄດ້ອະທິບາຍ ກ່ຽວກັບການລັງເລໃຈ ຂອງປະເທດທ່ານ.
“ຄວາມເຂົ້າໃຈຊຶ່ງບາງຄັ້ງເກີດຂຶ້ນວ່າ ມີກຸ່ມແນວໂຮມທີ່ສາມັກຄີກັນ ແລະເຢຍຣະມັນກຳລັງຂັດຂວາງເອົາໄວ້ ບໍ່ຖືກຕ້ອງ” ທີ່ທ່ານປິສໂຕເຣຍສ໌ ໄດ້ກ່າວ. “ມີເຫດຜົນທີ່ດີຫລາຍຢ່າງຕໍ່ການນຳສົ່ງ ແລະມີເຫດຜົນທີ່ດີຕໍ່ເລື້ອງນີ້. ແລະເບິ່ງສະພາບການທັງໝົດຂອງສົງຄາມ ທີ່ໄດ້ຜ່ານມາເກືອບນຶ່ງປີແລ້ວ ສິ່ງທີ່ດີ ແລະບໍ່ດີທັງໝົດຕ້ອງຊັ່ງຊາຢ່າງລະມັດລະວັງທີ່ສຸດ” ທີ່ທ່ານປິສໂຕເຣຍສ໌ ໄດ້ກ່າວ.
ຢູເຄຣນກ່າວວ່າ ຕົນມີຄວາມຕ້ອງການຢ່າງຮີບດ່ວນ ລົດຖັງສະໄໝໃໝ່ຈາກປະເທດຕາເວັນຕົກ ເພື່ອຂັບໄລ່ການຮຸກຮານຂອງຣັດເຊຍ ແລະເລີ້ມໂຈມຕີຄັ້ງໃໝ່ໃນລະດູບານໃໝ່. ຫວ່າງບໍ່ເທົ່າໃດມື້ທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ປະທານາທິບໍດີໄດ້ຮ້ອງຂໍອາວຸດເພີ້ມເຕີມຈາກບັນດາພັນທະມິດ.
Poland said Monday it will send its German-made Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, regardless of any objections from Berlin. Several European armies operate the tanks but require Germany’s approval to re-export them to Ukraine.
“We will apply for such consent [from Germany], but this is a secondary topic,” Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki told reporters. “Even if we do not get this consent in the end, as part of a small coalition — even if the Germans would not be in this coalition — we will still hand over our tanks together with others to Ukraine,” he added.
Morawiecki did not elaborate on which countries could be part of such a coalition. Lithuania and Finland have said they would be willing to send their Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, but they have not indicated that they would be willing to do so against Germany’s wishes.
German pressure
Germany is under intense pressure from Ukraine and Western allies to send its highly regarded Leopard 2 tanks to aid Kyiv’s forces but is refusing to make a quick decision.
Following a meeting Friday in Ramstein, Germany, of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group — an alliance of about 50 states giving military support to Kyiv — Germany’s new defense minister, Boris Pistorius, explained his country’s hesitancy.
“The impression which sometimes arose that there is a united coalition— and that Germany is blocking it — is wrong,” Pistorius said. “There are good reasons for a delivery, and there are good reasons against it. And in light of the overall situation of the war, which has lasted nearly a year already, all pros and cons must be weighed very carefully,” Pistorius said.
Ukraine appeal
Ukraine says it urgently needs modern Western tanks to repel Russia’s invasion and launch a new offensive in the spring. In recent days its president has appealed to allies for more weapons.