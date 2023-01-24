ໂປ​ແລນກ່າວ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ຈັນ​ວານ​ນີ້​ວ່າ ຕົນ​ຈະ​ສົ່ງ​ລົດ​ຖັງລຽວ​ປາດ ໒ (Leopad 2) ທີ່​ເຮັດ​ຢູ່​ເຢຍ​ຣະ​ມັນ​ ໄປ​ໃຫ້​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ ບໍ່​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບວ່າ​ບໍ່​ເຫັນ​ພ້ອມ​ໃດໆ​ຈາກ​ເບີ​ລິນ. ​ທະ​ຫານຂອງ​ບັນ​ດາ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຢູ​ໂຣບ​ຈຳ​ນວນ​ນຶ່ງໃຊ້​ລົດ​ຖັງນີ້ ແຕ່​ຕ້ອງໄດ້​ຮັບ​ການ​ອະ​ນຸ​ມັດ​ຂອງ​ເຢຍ​ຣະ​ມັນ ​ເພື່ອ​ສົ່ງ​ລົດ​ຖັງ​ເຫລົ່​ານີ້ ໄປໃຫ້​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ.

ນາ​ຍົກ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ​ໂປ​ແລນ ທ່ານ​ມາ​ເຕີ​ສ ໂມ​ຣາ​ແວັກ​ກີ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ບັນ​ດາ​ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ວ່າ “ພ​ວກ​ເຮົາ​ຈະ​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບຄວາມ​ເຫັນ​ພ້ອມ​ຈາກ​ເຢຍ​ຣະ​ມັນ ແຕ່​ນີ້​ເປັນ​ເລື້ອງ​ທີ​ສອງ. ​ເຖິງ​ແມ່ນ​ຖ້າ​ຫາກ​ວ່າ ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ການ​ເຫັນ​ພ້ອມ ​ໃນ​ຕອນ​ທ້າຍ ອັນ​ເປັນ​ພາກ​ສ່ວນ​ນ້ອຍໆ​ຂອງ​ແນວ​ໂຮມ ເຖິງ​ແມ່ນ​ຖ້າ​ຫາກເຢ​ຍ​ຣະ​ມັນຈະ​ບໍ່​ຮ່ວມ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ແນວ​ໂຮມ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່ວ ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຍັງ​ຈະ​ມອບ​ລົດ​ຖັງ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຮ່ວມ​ກັນ​ກັບປະ​ເທດອື່ນໆ ​ໃຫ້​ແກ່​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ” ​ທ່​ານ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ເພີ້ມ.

​ທ່ານໂມ​ຣາ​ແວັກ​ກີ ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ລະ​ບາຍ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ວ່າ​ປະ​ເທດ​ໃດ​ອາດ​ເປັນ​ພາກ​ສ່ວນ​ຂອງ​ແນວ​ໂຮມ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ. ​ລີ​ທົວ​ເນຍ ແລະ​ຟິນ​ແລນ ​ໄດ້ກ່າ​ວ​ວ່າ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ພໍ​ໃຈທີ່​ຈະ​ສົ່ງ ​ລົດ​ຖັງລຽວ​ປາດ 2 ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໄປ​ໃຫ້​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ ແຕ່​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າຍັງບໍ່​ໄດ້​ເນັ້ນ​ໜັກ​ວ່າເວ​ລາ​ໃດ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ເຕັມ​ໃຈ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ເຮັດ​ສິ່ງດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ຂັດ​ຕໍ່​ຄວາມ​ປາດ​ຖະ​ໜາ​ຂອງ ​ເຢ​ຍ​ຣະ​ມັນ.

ເຢ​ຍຣະ​ມັນ​ຢູ່​ພາຍ​ໃຕ້​ຄວາມ​ກົດ​ດັນ​ຢ່າງ​ແຮງ​ຈາກ​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ ແລະບັນ​ດາປະ​ເທດພັນ​ທະ​ມິດຕາ​ເວັນ​ຕົກ ເພື່ອ​ສົ່ງ​ບັນ​ດາ​ລົດ​ຖັງລຽວ​ປາດ 2 ທີ່​ເປັນ​ລົດ​ຖັງຕໍ່​ສູ້​ຫລັກ​ຂອງ​ຕົນ ເພື່ອ​ຊ່ວຍ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ຂອງກິ​ຢິບ ແຕ່​ປະ​ຕິ​ເສດ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ຕັດ​ສິນ​ໃຈ​ໃຫ້​ໄວ.

​ຫຼັງ​ຈາກກອງ​ປະ​ຊຸ​ມ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ສຸກ​ຢູ່ແຣ​ມ​ສະໄຕ​ນ໌ ​ປະ​ເທດເຢ​ຍ​ຣະ​ມັນ ຂອງ​ກຸ່ມ​ຕິດ​ຕໍ່​ດ້ານປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ປະ​ເທດຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ ທີ່​ເປັນ​ພັນ​ທະ​ມິດ​ປະ​ມານ 50 ປະ​ເທດ ​ໃຫ້​ການ​ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜູນ​ທາງ​ທະ​ຫານ​ແກ່​ກິ​ຢິບ ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ປະ​ເທດຄົນ​ໃໝ່ຂອງເຢຍ​ຣະ​ມັນ ທ່ານ​ບໍ​ຣິ​ສ ປິ​ສ​ໂຕ​ເຣຍສ໌ ໄດ້​ອະ​ທິ​ບາຍ​ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ການ​ລັງ​ເລ​ໃຈ ຂອງປະ​ເທດ​ທ່ານ.

“​ຄວາມ​ເຂົ້າ​ໃຈ​ຊຶ່ງ​ບາງ​ຄັ້ງ​ເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນ​ວ່າ ມີ​ກຸ່ມ​ແນວ​ໂຮມ​ທີ່​ສາ​ມັກ​ຄີ​ກັນ ແລະ​ເຢ​ຍ​ຣະ​ມັນ​ກຳ​ລັງຂັດຂວາງ​ເອົາ​ໄວ້ ບໍ່​ຖືກ​ຕ້ອງ” ທີ່​ທ່ານ​ປິ​ສ​ໂຕ​ເຣຍສ໌ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ. “ມີ​ເຫດ​ຜົນທີ່ດີ​ຫລາ​ຍ​ຢ່າງຕໍ່​ການ​ນຳ​ສົ່ງ ແລະ​ມີ​ເຫດ​ຜົນ​ທີ່​ດີຕໍ່​ເລື້ອງ​ນີ້. ​ແລະ​ເບິ່ງ​ສະ​ພາບ​ການ​ທັງ​ໝົດ​ຂອງ​ສົງ​ຄາມ ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຜ່ານ​ມາ​ເກືອບ​ນຶ່ງ​ປີ​ແລ້ວ ສິ່ງ​ທີ່​ດີ ແລະ​ບໍ່​ດີ​ທັງ​ໝົດ​ຕ້ອງຊັ່ງ​ຊາ​ຢ່າງ​ລະ​ມັດ​ລະ​ວັງ​ທີ່​ສຸດ” ​ທີ່​ທ່ານ​ປິ​ສ​ໂຕ​ເຣຍ​ສ໌ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ.

ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ຕົນ​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ຕ້ອງ​ການ​ຢ່າງ​ຮີບ​ດ່ວນ​ ​ລົດ​ຖັງ​ສະ​ໄໝ​ໃໝ່​ຈາກປະ​ເທດ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ຕົກ ເພື່ອ​ຂັບ​ໄລ່​ການ​ຮຸກ​ຮານ​ຂອງ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ ແລະ​ເລີ້ມ​ໂຈມ​ຕີຄັ້ງໃໝ່​ໃນ​ລະ​ດູ​ບານ​ໃໝ່. ​ຫວ່າງ​ບໍ່​ເທົ່າ​ໃດ​ມື້​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ໄດ້​ຮ້ອງ​ຂໍອາ​ວຸດ​ເພີ້ມ​ເຕີມຈາກ​ບັນ​ດາ​ພັນ​ທະ​ມິດ​.

Poland said Monday it will send its German-made Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, regardless of any objections from Berlin. Several European armies operate the tanks but require Germany’s approval to re-export them to Ukraine.

“We will apply for such consent [from Germany], but this is a secondary topic,” Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki told reporters. “Even if we do not get this consent in the end, as part of a small coalition — even if the Germans would not be in this coalition — we will still hand over our tanks together with others to Ukraine,” he added.

Morawiecki did not elaborate on which countries could be part of such a coalition. Lithuania and Finland have said they would be willing to send their Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, but they have not indicated that they would be willing to do so against Germany’s wishes.

German pressure

Germany is under intense pressure from Ukraine and Western allies to send its highly regarded Leopard 2 tanks to aid Kyiv’s forces but is refusing to make a quick decision.

Following a meeting Friday in Ramstein, Germany, of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group — an alliance of about 50 states giving military support to Kyiv — Germany’s new defense minister, Boris Pistorius, explained his country’s hesitancy.

“The impression which sometimes arose that there is a united coalition— and that Germany is blocking it — is wrong,” Pistorius said. “There are good reasons for a delivery, and there are good reasons against it. And in light of the overall situation of the war, which has lasted nearly a year already, all pros and cons must be weighed very carefully,” Pistorius said.

Ukraine appeal

Ukraine says it urgently needs modern Western tanks to repel Russia’s invasion and launch a new offensive in the spring. In recent days its president has appealed to allies for more weapons.