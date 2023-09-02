ແຜນການສ້າງໂຮງງານຈີນ ໄດ້ແຍກປະຊາຊົນ ທີ່ອາໄສຢູ່ໃນທ້ອງຖິ່ນຂອງເມືອງໃນລັດມິຊິແກນ

ບໍລິສັດ ໂກເຊິນ (Gotion) ແມ່ນບໍລິສັດສາຂາ ທີ່ຜະລິດໝໍ້ໄຟລົດ​ໄຟ​ຟ້າ​ຫຼື EV ຂອງຈີນ. ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ມີ​ແຜນ​ທີ່​ຈະສ້າງ​ໂຮງ​ງານ​ໃສ່​ດິນ​ທີ່​ເປັນ​ທົ່ງ​ນາ​ແຫ່ງ​ນຶ່ງ. ແຕ່ການຕັ້ງໂຮງ​ງານ​ນີ້ພວມ​ສ້າງແບ່ງແຍກປະຊາຊົນທີ່ອາໄສຢູ່ໃນທ້ອງຖິ່ນ, ຄາໂຣລີນ ຄາລລາ ຢູ (Carolyn Calla Yu) ມີລາຍງານຈາກເມືອງ ກຣີນ ຄາຣ໌ເຕີ້ (Green Charter) ລັດ ມິຊິແກນ, ເຊິ່ງ ທິບສຸດາ ມີລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານ ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ບໍລິສັດຕ່າງໆຂອງຈີນ ມາເປີດຫຼາຍໂຮງງານຢູ່ໃນລັດມິຊິແກນມາເປັນເວລາຫຼາຍທົດສະວັດ ໂດຍສະເພາະ ໃນພາກອຸດສາຫະກໍາເຄື່ອງຍົນ, ເຊິ່ງເປັນການພົວພັນທີ່ມີມູນຄ່າຫຼາຍຕື້ໂດລາ ແລະຫຼາຍພັນວຽກ ອີງຕາມຂໍ້ມູນຈາກບໍລິສັດການພັດທະນາທາງດ້ານເສດຖະກິດຂະໜາດໃຫຍ່ຊອງລັດມິຊິແກນ.

ດັ່ງນັ້ນ, ການປະກາດທີ່ ບໍລິສັດໂກເຊິນ, ເຊິ່ງເປັນສາຂາຍ່ອຍຂອງບໍລິສັດໂກເຊິນ ທີ່ມິເທັກໂນໂລຈີສູງຂອງຈີນ ຈະມາສ້າງໂຮງງານຢູ່ໃນເຂດເມືອງ ກຣີນ ຄາຣ໌ເຕີ້ ເພື່ອເປັນອົງ​ປະ​ກອບ​ທີ່ສໍາຄັນໃນການຜະລິດ​ໝໍ້ໄຟ​ຂອງ​ລົດ​ໄຟຟ້າ ​ຫຼື EV ແລະເປັນການສະໜອງວຽກງານທີ່ມີ​ຄວາມ​ຕ້ອງ​ການນັ້ນ ຈຶ່ງບໍ່ໄດ້ມີການຄາດການ ກ່ຽວກັບການໂຕ້ຖຽງໃດໆ.

ແຕ່ຄວາມເຄັ່ງຕຶງທີ່ກໍາລັງເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນລະຫວ່າງສະຫະລັດ ແລະ ປັກກິ່ງ, ພ້ອມດ້ວຍເຫດການຕ່າງໆທີ່ເກີດຂຶ້ນເຊັ່ນ ການຍິງບາລລູນສອດແນມຂອງຈີນ ທີ່ລອຍຢູ່ເໜືອນ່ານຟ້າສະຫະລັດຕົກ ໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ຫຼາຍໆຄົນໃຫ້ຄໍາປະຕິຍານວ່າ ຈະຍຸຕິຂໍ້ຕົກລົງດັ່ງກ່າວມານັ້ນ. ເຈສັນ ຄຣູສ (Jason Kruse), ເຊິ່ງເປັນປະຊາຊົນທີ່ອາໄສຢູ່ໃນທ້ອງຖິ່ນກ່າວວ່າ ລາວມີຄວາມກັງວົນກ່ຽວກັບການສອດແນມຂອງຊາວຈີນ ຕໍ່ກອງທັບສະຫະລັດທີ່ມີການ​ຝຶກຊ້ອມຢູ່ໃນບໍລິເວນ ໃກ້ຄຽງ.

ລາວກ່າວວ່າ:

“ພວກທ່ານມີຖານທັບສໍາລັບຝຶກຊ້ອມທາງທະຫານ ເຊິ່ງພວກເຮົາກໍາລັງຝຶກ ແອບ ໃຫ້ກອງກໍາລັງໄຕ້ຫວັນຢູ່ໃນຂະນະນີ້ ໂດຍມີໄລຍະຫ່າງບໍ່ຮອດ 100 ໄມລ໌ ຈາກທີ່ນີ້. ສະນັ້ນ, ມັນງ່າຍຫຼາຍ ທີ່ຈະເຂົ້າເຖິງຂໍ້ມູນດັ່ງກ່າວໄດ້.”

ໄຕ້ຫວັນ, ເປັນເກາະທີ່ປົກຄອງຕົນເອງ ຕັ້ງນອກຢູ່ບໍລິເວນຊາຍຝັ່ງຂອງປະເທດຈີນ, ເຊິ່ງປັກກິ່ງມອງວ່າ ເປັນດິນແດນສ່ວນນຶ່ງຂອງຕົນ. ນັ້ນ ໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ ນາງເຄລລີ ຄັສເວ (Kelly Cushway) ມີຄວາມກັງວົນຫຼາຍຢ່າງ, ແຕ່ບໍ່ພຽງເທົ່ານັ້ນ ເຊິ່ງນາງໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ

“ມີຄວາມກັງວົນກ່ຽວກັບສະພາບແວດລ້ອມ. ແລະການ​ເຂົ້າ​ຮ່ວມກັບພັກຄອມ ມູນິສຈີນ.”

ທ່ານຊັກ ເຕເລັນ (Chuck Thelen), ຮອງປະທານຝ່າຍດໍາເນີນງານອາເມຣິກັນເໜືອ ຂອງບໍລິສັດໂກເຊິນ ກ່າວວ່າ ໃນການປະຊຸມເປີດກວ້າງ ກັບສັງຄົມ ໃນຊ່ວງເດືອນເມສາທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ແມ່ນຈະບໍ່ມີປະຊາຊົນຊາວຈີນຢູ່ໃນຂົງເຂດໂຮງ ງານ ແລະມັນຈະມີຜົນກະທົບຕໍ່ສະພາບແວດລ້ອມພຽງເລັກນ້ອຍເທົ່ານັ້ນ. ແຕ່ນັ້ນ ມັນບໍ່ພຽງພໍສໍາລັບປະຊາຊົນ ທີ່ອາໄສຢູ່ໃນທ້ອງຖິ່ນ ນາງຄໍຣີ ຣີໂບວ (Corri Riebow).

ນາງກ່າວວ່າ

“ເຖິງແມ່ນ ຖ້າມັນເປັນບໍລິສັດຂອງຊາວອາເມຣິກັນເອງ, ຂ້ອຍກໍບໍ່ຕ້ອງການທີ່ຈະອາໄສຢູ່ 3 ໄມລ໌ຫ່າງຈາກໂຮງງານແຫ່ງນັ້ນ.”

ຍັງບໍ່ມີການສະແດງຄໍາຄິດເຫັນໃດໆຈາກບໍລິສັດໂກເຊິນ ທີ່ VOA ໄດ້ສອບຖາມໄປເທື່ອ.

ທ່ານຈິມ ຊາບແມນ (Kim Chapman) ເຊິ່ງເປັນເຈົ້າເມືອງຂອງເມືອງແຫ່ງນີ້. ທ່ານກ່າວວ່າ ທ່ານເຂົ້າໃຈ ທີ່ປະຊາຊົນບໍ່ຕ້ອງການເຫັນໂຮງງານ ມາຕັ້ງຢູ່ລະ ຫວ່າງທົ່ງ​ນາ, ແຕ່ທ່ານແນມເຫັນວ່າ ມັນປ່ຽນໃຫ້ມີການລົງທຶນຢູ່ໃນເດີ່ນຫຍ້າແຫ່ງນີ້ຂອງທ່ານ ເຊັ່ນການສ້າງອາຄານໂຮງງານທີ່ມີມູນຄ່າສູງກວ່າ 2 ຕຶ້ໂດລາ.

ທ່ານຈິມ ຊາບແມນ, ເຈົ້າເມືອງເຂດເມືອງກຣີນ ຄາຣ໌ເຕີ້ ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າໃຫ້ສັນຍາດ້ວຍຈໍານວນເງິນ 2 ຕື້ 340 ລ້ານໂດລາ, ພວກເຂົາໃຫ້ສັນຍາ ທີ່ມີຮອດ 2,350 ວຽກງານ, ເຊິ່ງ ນັ້ນ ແມ່ນເງິນທີ່ໃຊ້ເຂົ້າມາຢູ່ໃນທີ່ນີ້.”

ທ່ານໄດ້ອອກມາເຕືອນ ບໍ່ໃຫ້ປະຕິເສດໂຮງງານໂກເຊິນ ລຸນຫຼັງລັດມິຊິແກນ ອອກລາງວັນໃນໂຄງການທີ່ດຶງດູດໃຈດ້ວຍຈໍານວນເງິນ 715 ລ້ານໂດລາ ແລະເຂດເມືອງແຫ່ງນີ້ ກໍໄດ້ອະນຸມັດອອກໄປໃນຕົ້ນເດືອນນີ້.

ທ່ານຊາບແມນກ່າວວ່າ:

“ມັນອາດຕ້ອງໃຊ້ເວລາອີກ 20 ປີ ກ່ອນທີ່ພວກເຮົາຈະເຫັນວ່າ ທຸກໆຄົນມີຄວາມຕ້ອງການມາທີ່ຊຸມຊົນຂອງພວກເຮົາແຫ່ງນີ້. ເປັນຫຍັງພວກເຂົາຈະຕ້ອງເຮັດແບບນັ້ນ? ເປັນຫຍັງພວກເຂົາຈະຕ້ອງໃຊ້ເງິນທັງໝົດນັ້ນ, ຄວາມພະຍາ ຍາມທັງໝົດ, ໃຊ້ເວລາທັງໝົດ ເພື່ອມາທີ່ນີ້, ເມື່ອຄົນສຸດທ້າຍຜ່ານຈຸດນັ້ນແລ້ວ ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າບໍ່ມີການພິຈາລະນາ. ພວກເຂົາບໍ່. ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າກໍຈະຍ່າງອອກໄປ.”

ຖ້າການພິຈະລະນາທາງດ້ານສະພາບແວດລ້ອມຫາກໄດ້ຮັບການອະນຸມັດ, ທ່ານຊາບແມນກ່າວວ່າ ບໍລິສັດໂກເຊິນ ອາດຈະເລີ້ມດໍາເນີນການກໍ່ສ້າງໂຮງງານໃນປີໜ້ານີ້ ແລະຈະເລີ້ມຕົ້ນດໍາເນີນການຜະລິດ ໃນອີກສອງປີ.

Gotion Inc. is the U.S. subsidiary of a Chinese EV battery maker. It plans to build a plant on a parcel of farmland in Michigan. But that’s dividing local residents. VOA's Carolyn Calla Yu reports from Green Charter Township, Michigan.

Chinese companies have had working factories in Michigan for decades mainly in the automotive industry. The relationship is worth billions of dollars and thousands of jobs according to Michigan’s Economic Development Corporation.

So, the announcement that Gotion, a subsidiary of China’s Gotion High Tech Co Ltd., would build a factory in Green Charter Township to make key parts for EV batteries -- and provide much needed jobs wasn’t expected to be controversial.

But rising U.S. tensions with Beijing, and incidents like the recent shootdown of Chinese spy balloons over the U.S. have many people here vowing to stop the deal. Jason Kruse, a local resident, says he’s worried about Chinese spying on U.S. military training taking place nearby.

Jason Kruse, Green Charter Township, Male, in English

“You have a military training base which we’re training Taiwanese soldiers right now not more than 100 miles from here. So, it’s very easy to get to.”

Taiwan, a self-governing island off the coast of China, is territory Beijing considers its own. That worries Kelly Cushway, but it’s not just that.

Kelly Cushway, Green Charter Township, F in English

There’re environmental concerns. There’s the affiliation with the Chinese Communist Party.

Chuck Thelen, Gotion’s vice president of North American operations, said at a public meeting in April there will be no Chinese presence at the plant and little to no environmental impact. But that isn’t enough for resident Corri Riebow.

Corri Riebow, Green Charter Township, F in English

Even if it’s an American company, I don’t want to live 3 miles away from a factory.”

Gotion has not responded to VOA’s request for comment.

Jim Chapman is the township supervisor. He says he understands people don’t want to see a factory amid the farmland, but he sees the local return on the investment on his turf, like the building of a factory worth over 2 billion dollars.

Jim Chapman, Green Charter Township Supervisor, in English

“They’ve promised $2.34, they’ve promised 2350 jobs, so that’s money spent here.”

He cautions against rejecting Gotion’s plant after Michigan awarded the project a $715 million incentive package and the township approved it earlier this month.

Jim Chapman, Green Charter Township Supervisor, in English

“It’ll be another 20 years before we even see anybody wanting to come here to our community. Why would they? Why would they spend all that money, all that effort, all that time, to come here, when the last people went through that, they were turned down. They won’t. They’ll walk away.”

If the environmental review is approved, Chapman said Gotion could begin construction of the plant next year and start production in two years.